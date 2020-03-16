PRESS RELEASE

March 16th, 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

February 2020 traffic figures

In February 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic(1) is down very slightly by 0.9% compared to February 2019, at 19.5 million passenger welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. Paris Aéroport traffic is up by 0.3% with 7.3 million passengers welcomed, of which 5.1 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (0.1%) and 2.2 million at Paris-Orly (+1.3%).

It must be noted that at Paris Aéroport, traffic with mainland China and toward the USA are respectively in sharp decrease (-71.4%) and in growth (+9.3%) in February 2020. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, these two countries make up respectively 1.4% and 6.9% of the total traffic at Paris Aéroport.

In February 2020, international traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+0.9%), due to growth in the following destinations: North America (+10.8%), the Middle East (+7.8%), Africa (+6.2%), the French Overseas Territories (+5.0%), Latin America (+1.4%). The Asia-Pacific destination shows a sharp decrease (-28.1%);

European traffic (excluding France) is stable at 0.0% and Traffic within France was down by 0.6%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 4.8%. The connecting rate stood at 23.1%, down by 0.7 points compared with February 2019.

Since the beginning of this leap year, Groupe ADP total traffic(1) is unchanged with a total of 31.9 million passengers handled in the first two months of the year; whereas Paris Aéroport passenger traffic increases by 0.8%, with a total of 15.2 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 1.3%. The connecting rate stands at 24.9%, down by 0.3 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 55.0% in February 2020 and has decreased of 54.4% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(1). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 3.0% since the beginning of the year(1).

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 3.6% in February 2020 and has increased by 0.9% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -0.8% in February 2020 and has increased by 1.7% since the beginning of the year.

(1] Group's traffic @100% excluding traffic from Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. For information, with taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, group's traffic at 100% is down by 34% in February 2020 and by 23.6% over the first two months of the year.

Passengers Feb. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.-Feb. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 5,071,957 -0.1% 10,592,541 +1.4% 76,296,941 +4.9% Paris-Orly 2,241,452 +1.3% 4,559,148 -0.6% 31,824,185 -4.0% Total Paris Aéroport 7,313,409 +0.3% 15,151,689 +0.8% 108,121,126 +2.1% Santiago 2,398,502 +3.6% 4,860,779 +0.9% 24,672,826 +3.8% Amman 588,833 -0.8% 1,268,624 +1.7% 8,944,734 +5.2% Antalya 853,874 +7.8% 1,786,315 +6.2% 35,818,058 +12.2% Ankara 919,354 -17.5% 1,965,296 -15.5% 13,331,249 -17.4% Izmir 794,586 -7.9% 1,682,318 -8.3% 12,232,074 -7.6% Bodrum 80,657 -9.1% 165,806 -10.3% 4,325,766 +4.1% Gazipaşa Alanya 29,893 -4.9% 59,900 -7.9% 1,097,136 -8.8% Medinah 710,990 +12.6% 1,521,394 +17.0% 8,604,862 +6.1% Tunisia 53,405 -17.1% 104,560 -20.6% 3,013,678 +19.0% Georgia 206,097 -18.3% 439,525 -15.5% 4,229,359 -5.4% Macedonia 166,759 +15.1% 350,708 +14.9% 2,723,080 +15.3% Zagreb(2) 184,236 +1.7% 387,271 +4.0% 3,450,451 +3.1% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) 3,999,851 -3.9% 8,463,093 -3.0% 88,825,713 +1.5% Istanbul Atatürk(1) N/A N/A 0 N/A 6,228,503 N/A Total TAV Airports 3,999,851 -55.0% 8,463,093 -54.4% 95,054,216 -38.8%

See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

Aircraft Movements Feb. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.-Feb. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 35,250 +1.3% 72,637 +0.4% 498,439 +3.1% Paris-Orly 15,472 +1.0% 31,905 -1.7% 217,812 -4.8% Total Paris Aéroport 50,722 +1.2% 104,542 -0.3% 716,251 +0.5% Santiago 14,670 +2.7% 30,113 +1.3% 157,597 +2.8% Amman 5,682 +2.9% 11,887 +2.6% 80,043 +3.0% Antalya 5,717 +4.7% 12,071 +1.6% 203,859 +11.5% Ankara 6,379 -14.7% 13,288 -14.8% 87,923 -17.2% Izmir 5,349 -2.8% 11,067 -5.2% 76,945 -6.5% Bodrum 540 -10.9% 1,078 -15.2% 27,996 +4.2% Gazipaşa Alanya 256 +2.4% 490 -2.4% 7,319 -7.2% Medina 5,048 +13.1% 10,369 +11.6% 61,682 +2.5% Tunisia 440 -20.6% 893 -23.3% 18,679 +13.4% Georgia 2,154 -20.9% 4,638 -20.1% 40,968 -9.2% Macedonia 1,395 +16.2% 2,907 +13.4% 22,143 +12.3% Zagreb 2,994 +5.9% 6,127 +4.4% 45,317 +3.4% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) 30,272 -2.5% 62,928 -4.1% 592,831 +0.3% Istanbul Atatürk (1) N/A N/A N/A N/A 43,493 N/A Total TAV Airports 30,272 -52.4% 62,928 -53.1% 636,324 -39.1%

(1) See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Feb. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -0.6% 15.3% +0.6% 15.5% Europe +0.0% 42.0% +0.6% 41.0% Other International

Of which +0.9% 42.7% +1.1% 43.6% Africa +6.2% 12.7% +2.2% 12.3% North America +10.8% 9.3% +7.9% 9.5% Latin America +1.4% 4.0% -0.9% 3.9% Middle-East +7.8% 6.1% +6.6% 5.9% Asia-Pacific -28.1% 5.1% -15.6% 6.1% French Overseas Territories +5.0% 5.5% +5.9% 5.7% Total Paris Aéroport +0.3% 100 % +0.8% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Feb. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Feb. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 850,635 -4.8% 1,886,646 -1.3% Connecting rate 23.1% -0.7 pt 24.9% -0.3 pt Seat load factor 83.5% -0.8 pt 83.5% +0.8 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Note: as mentioned in a release issued today regarding the impacts of Coronavirus epidemic, it must be noted that between March 1st and 14th 20201, the estimated decrease in passengers traffic figures and in aircraft movements has been intensified over the Parisians airports, with an estimated downward trend respectively by -29% and by -10%.

1 Sources: TARMAC from 1st to 10 March 2020, SARIA from 11 to 14 March 2020





