Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP announces the signing of an agreement by TAV Airports for the acquisition of Almaty airport

05/08/2020 | 02:00am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

8 May 2020

Groupe ADP announces the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement by TAV Airports for the acquisition of Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan

The consortium formed by TAV Airports (of which Groupe ADP owns 46.12% of the capital) and VPE Capital has signed on May 7, 2020 a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Almaty Airport and the associated jet fuel and catering businesses for an Enterprise Value of $415 million. 

TAV Airports’ share in the consortium will not be less than 75% and the share transfers will take place upon closing, which should occur during the upcoming months, after the completion of all legal prerequisites and procedures. The asset will be fully consolidated into TAV Airports' accounts.

The airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan's economic capital, is the biggest airport in Central Asia: it welcomed approximately 6.4 million passengers in 2019, around half of which were from international routes. Kazakhstan, the biggest landlocked country in the world with 2.7 million square km, is the driver of economic growth in the region, and stands for 60% of Central Asia's GDP.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million. 
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

 

