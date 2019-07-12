Aéroports de Paris SA: June 2019 traffic figures

In June 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 9.9 million passengers, an increase of 5.2% compared with June 2018. 6.9 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+6.4%) and 3.0 million through Paris-Orly (+2.5%).
International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+8.5%), due to growth in the following destinations: Africa (+17.2%), Latin America (+14.6%), the French Overseas Territories (+11.5%), North America (+6.9%), the Middle East (+3.3%). The only destination down is Asia-Pacific (-1.2%);
European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.6%;
Traffic within France was down by 0.7%;
The number of connecting passengers increased by 1.7%. The connecting rate stood at 21.1%, down by 0.5 points compared with June 2018.
Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 4.8%, with a total of 52.3 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 11.2%. The connecting rate stands at 22.9%, up by 1.3 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 33.0% in June 2019 and has decreased of 18.6% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 12.0% since the beginning of the year(1).
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.6% in June 2019 and has increased by 11.3% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 13.7% in June 2019 and has increased by 6.8% since the beginning of the year.
Passengers
Jun. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-Jun. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
6,917,207
+6.4%
36,339,412
+7.1%
74,644,347
+5.9%
Paris-Orly
3,010,429
+2.5%
15,982,927
-0.1%
33,098,088
+1.9%
Total Paris Aéroport
9,927,636
+5.2%
52,322,339
+4.8%
107,742,435
+4.7%
Santiago
1,769,926
+8.6%
12,561,655
+11.3%
24,597,191
+9.4%
Amman
836,769
+13.7%
4,149,001
+6.8%
8,679,833
+6.0%
Antalya
4,769,981
+12.7%
13,477,182
+12.7%
33,088,694
+16.1%
Ankara Esenboga
1,180,271
-15.9%
6,968,412
-20.4%
14,952,169
-16.2%
Izmir
1,146,360
-1.0%
5,819,087
-9.9%
12,785,147
-5.1%
Milas Bodrum
649,965
+11.5%
1,532,584
+2.6%
4,224,193
+11.5%
Gazipaşa
149,480
-7.9%
436,698
-6.8%
1,183,550
+21.9%
Medinah
556,637
-5.5%
4,124,250
-0.3%
8,130,420
+0.5%
Tunisia
465,183
+28.3%
1,083,744
+29.3%
2,736,403
+36.7%
Georgia
499,628
+16.8%
2,118,015
+13.8%
4,656,741
+13.7%
Macedonia
248,908
+14.3%
1,163,667
+11.8%
2,465,249
+11.6%
Zagreb (3)
336,618
+1.5%
1,534,105
+4.2%
3,398,787
+5.3%
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
10,003,031
+5.7%
38,257,744
-0.6%
87,621,353
+4.1%
Istanbul Atatürk (2)
0
N/A
16,072,534
N/A
0
N/A
Total TAV Airports (1)
10,003,031
-33.0%
54,330,278
-23.5%
87,621,353
+4.1%
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018.
See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.
Aircraft Movements
Jun. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-Jun. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
43,597
+3.7%
241,030
+5.3%
493,160
+4.2%
Paris-Orly
20,228
+0.0%
110,729
-0.1%
228,982
+1.3%
Total Paris Aéroport
63,825
+2.5%
351,759
+3.6%
722,142
+3.2%
Santiago
11,487
+4.6%
78,900
+7.6%
156,828
+6.5%
Amman
7,489
+5.1%
38,013
+4.7%
78,601
+5.6%
Antalya
26,189
+12.9%
80,639
+14.1%
196,168
+19.6%
Ankara Esenboga
7,604
-19.7%
46,502
-19.1%
98,889
-15.2%
Izmir
7,220
-0.8%
36,654
-7.6%
81,078
-3.3%
Milas Bodrum
4,379
+14.9%
10,495
+7.7%
28,218
+15.4%
Gazipaşa
933
-9.8%
3,026
-4.7%
7,892
+21.8%
Medina
4,167
-12.0%
29,102
-3.3%
59,668
-1.9%
Tunisia
2,728
+23.4%
7,352
+23.8%
17,609
+30.6%
Georgia
4,702
+8.0%
21,426
+10.3%
46,130
+10.2%
Macedonia
2,120
+15.4%
9,792
+8.4%
20,509
+5.8%
Zagreb
4,088
-0.9%
21,374
+4.7%
44,657
+5.1%
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
64,130
+3.4%
266,362
+0.3%
600,818
+4.8%
Istanbul Atatürk (2)
N/A
N/A
111,975
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total TAV Airports (1)
65,380
-34.5%
378,337
-21.2%
600,818
+4.8%
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018.
See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Geographic split Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
Jan.-Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
France
-0.7%
15.5%
+1.9%
15.4%
Europe
+4.6%
45.3%
+4.4%
43.9%
Other International Of which
+8.5%
39.2%
+6.3%
40.7%
Africa
+17.2%
10.1%
+4.9%
11.0%
North America
+6.9%
12.3%
+10.4%
10.2%
Latin America
+14.6%
2.7%
+10.1%
3.3%
Middle-East
+3.3%
4.6%
+2.6%
5.2%
Asia-Pacific
-1.2%
5.9%
+4.1%
6.5%
French Overseas Territories
+11.5%
3.5%
+6.2%
4.5%
Total Paris Aéroport
+5.2%
100 %
+4.8%
100 %
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Jun. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.- Jun. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Connecting Passengers(1)
1,042,612
+1.7%
5,957,267
+11.2%
Connecting rate
21.1%
-0.5 pt
22.9%
+1.3 pt
Seat load factor
89.3%
+1.6 pt
85.9%
+0.6 pt
(1) Departing passengers Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million. Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.