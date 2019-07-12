PRESS RELEASE

12 July 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA

June 2019 traffic figures

In June 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 9.9 million passengers, an increase of 5.2% compared with June 2018. 6.9 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+6.4%) and 3.0 million through Paris-Orly (+2.5%).

International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+8.5%), due to growth in the following destinations: Africa (+17.2%), Latin America (+14.6%), the French Overseas Territories (+11.5%), North America (+6.9%), the Middle East (+3.3%). The only destination down is Asia-Pacific (-1.2%);

European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.6%;

Traffic within France was down by 0.7%;

The number of connecting passengers increased by 1.7%. The connecting rate stood at 21.1%, down by 0.5 points compared with June 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 4.8%, with a total of 52.3 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 11.2%. The connecting rate stands at 22.9%, up by 1.3 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 33.0% in June 2019 and has decreased of 18.6% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 12.0% since the beginning of the year(1).

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.6% in June 2019 and has increased by 11.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 13.7% in June 2019 and has increased by 6.8% since the beginning of the year.

Passengers Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 6,917,207 +6.4% 36,339,412 +7.1% 74,644,347 +5.9% Paris-Orly 3,010,429 +2.5% 15,982,927 -0.1% 33,098,088 +1.9% Total Paris Aéroport 9,927,636 +5.2% 52,322,339 +4.8% 107,742,435 +4.7% Santiago 1,769,926 +8.6% 12,561,655 +11.3% 24,597,191 +9.4% Amman 836,769 +13.7% 4,149,001 +6.8% 8,679,833 +6.0% Antalya 4,769,981 +12.7% 13,477,182 +12.7% 33,088,694 +16.1% Ankara Esenboga 1,180,271 -15.9% 6,968,412 -20.4% 14,952,169 -16.2% Izmir 1,146,360 -1.0% 5,819,087 -9.9% 12,785,147 -5.1% Milas Bodrum 649,965 +11.5% 1,532,584 +2.6% 4,224,193 +11.5% Gazipaşa 149,480 -7.9% 436,698 -6.8% 1,183,550 +21.9% Medinah 556,637 -5.5% 4,124,250 -0.3% 8,130,420 +0.5% Tunisia 465,183 +28.3% 1,083,744 +29.3% 2,736,403 +36.7% Georgia 499,628 +16.8% 2,118,015 +13.8% 4,656,741 +13.7% Macedonia 248,908 +14.3% 1,163,667 +11.8% 2,465,249 +11.6% Zagreb (3) 336,618 +1.5% 1,534,105 +4.2% 3,398,787 +5.3% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 10,003,031 +5.7% 38,257,744 -0.6% 87,621,353 +4.1% Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 16,072,534 N/A 0 N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 10,003,031 -33.0% 54,330,278 -23.5% 87,621,353 +4.1%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

Aircraft Movements Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 43,597 +3.7% 241,030 +5.3% 493,160 +4.2% Paris-Orly 20,228 +0.0% 110,729 -0.1% 228,982 +1.3% Total Paris Aéroport 63,825 +2.5% 351,759 +3.6% 722,142 +3.2% Santiago 11,487 +4.6% 78,900 +7.6% 156,828 +6.5% Amman 7,489 +5.1% 38,013 +4.7% 78,601 +5.6% Antalya 26,189 +12.9% 80,639 +14.1% 196,168 +19.6% Ankara Esenboga 7,604 -19.7% 46,502 -19.1% 98,889 -15.2% Izmir 7,220 -0.8% 36,654 -7.6% 81,078 -3.3% Milas Bodrum 4,379 +14.9% 10,495 +7.7% 28,218 +15.4% Gazipaşa 933 -9.8% 3,026 -4.7% 7,892 +21.8% Medina 4,167 -12.0% 29,102 -3.3% 59,668 -1.9% Tunisia 2,728 +23.4% 7,352 +23.8% 17,609 +30.6% Georgia 4,702 +8.0% 21,426 +10.3% 46,130 +10.2% Macedonia 2,120 +15.4% 9,792 +8.4% 20,509 +5.8% Zagreb 4,088 -0.9% 21,374 +4.7% 44,657 +5.1% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 64,130 +3.4% 266,362 +0.3% 600,818 +4.8% Istanbul Atatürk (2) N/A N/A 111,975 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 65,380 -34.5% 378,337 -21.2% 600,818 +4.8%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jun. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic Jan.-Jun. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic France -0.7% 15.5% +1.9% 15.4% Europe +4.6% 45.3% +4.4% 43.9% Other International

Of which +8.5% 39.2% +6.3% 40.7% Africa +17.2% 10.1% +4.9% 11.0% North America +6.9% 12.3% +10.4% 10.2% Latin America +14.6% 2.7% +10.1% 3.3% Middle-East +3.3% 4.6% +2.6% 5.2% Asia-Pacific -1.2% 5.9% +4.1% 6.5% French Overseas Territories +11.5% 3.5% +6.2% 4.5% Total Paris Aéroport +5.2% 100 % +4.8% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.- Jun. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Connecting Passengers(1) 1,042,612 +1.7% 5,957,267 +11.2% Connecting rate 21.1% -0.5 pt 22.9% +1.3 pt Seat load factor 89.3% +1.6 pt 85.9% +0.6 pt

(1) Departing passengers

