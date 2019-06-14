Log in
GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/14 02:31:42 am
156.1 EUR   +0.13%
Aéroports de Paris SA: May 2019 traffic figures

06/14/2019 | 01:31am EDT

PRESS RELEASE
14 June 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA
May 2019 traffic figures

In May 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 9.2 million passengers, an increase of 2.9% compared with May 2018. 6.5 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+6.2%) and 2.8 million through Paris-Orly (-4.2%). This trend is notably impacted by the negative effect of the calendar evolution of Ramadan, which generates a decrease of traffic, took place this year from 6 May to 4 June 2019 whereas in 2018, it lasted from 16 May to 14 June.

  • International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+2.6%), due to growth in the following destinations: Latin America (+14.9%), North America (+10.0%), the French Overseas Territories (+7.1%) and Asia-Pacific (+3.8%). The destinations which were down: Africa (-8.5%) and the Middle East (-2.9%);       
  • European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.4%;
  • Traffic within France was down by 0.9%;
  • The number of connecting passengers increased by 15.3%. The connecting rate stood at 22.4%, up by 2.2 points compared with May 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 4.7%, with a total of 42.4 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 13.4%. The connecting rate stands at 23.3%, up by 1.7 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 40.4% in May 2019 and has decreased of 21.0% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 2.6% since the beginning of the year(1).

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.2% in May 2019 and has increased by 11.7% since the beginning of the year. 

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 3.8% in May 2019 and has increased by 5.2% since the beginning of the year. 

Passengers May. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-May. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12  months % change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG 6,460,851 +6.2% 29,422,565 +7.3% 74,226,780 +5.9%
Paris-Orly 2,771,613 -4.2% 12,974,604 -0.7% 33,028,125 +2.1%
Total Paris Aéroport 9,232,464 +2.9% 42,397,169 +4.7% 107,254,905 +4.7%
Santiago 1,891,088 +8.2% 10,788,569 +11.7% 24,453,402 +9.3%
Amman 583,662 -3.8% 3,312,232 +5.2% 8,588,932 +6.3%
Antalya 3,689,597 +8.4% 8,707,201 +12.8% 32,550,938 +18.1% 
Ankara Esenboga 1,048,133 -25.0% 5,788,141 -21.2% 15,175,747 -13.9% 
Izmir 950,441 -13.6% 4,672,727 -11.9% 12,796,998 -4.3% 
Milas Bodrum 385,669 +5.2% 882,619 -3.2% 4,157,052 +13.4% 
Gazipaşa 115,663 -16.6% 287,218 -6.3% 1,196,359 +32.2% 
Medinah 785,444 +7.8% 3,567,613 +0.5% 8,162,535 +0.6% 
Tunisia 260,819 +16.7% 618,561 +30.1% 2,633,887 +43.1% 
Georgia 395,790 +13.6% 1,618,380 +12.9% 4,584,999 +14.3% 
Macedonia 220,532 +15.7% 914,759 +11.1% 2,434,123 +12.7% 
Zagreb (3) 311,368 +3.6% 1,197,487 +5.0% 3,393,702 +5.8% 
Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)		 8,163,456 -0,4% 28,254,706 -2.6% 87,086,340 +5.6% 
Istanbul Atatürk (2) 0 N/A 16,072,534 N/A 56,952,666 N/A 
Total TAV Airports (1) 8,163,456   -40.4%   44,327,240   -21.0 %   144,039,006 -3.9% 
  1. Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018.
  2. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
  3. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.
Aircraft Movements May 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-May. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12  months % change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG 43,353 +5.4% 197,432 +5.7% 491,591 +4.0%
Paris-Orly 19,830 -2.5% 90,501 -0.1% 228,978 +1.2%
Total Paris Aéroport 63,183 +2.7% 287,933 +3.8% 720,569 +3.1%
Santiago 11,926 +3.0% 67,413 +8.1% 156,326 +6.7%
Amman 6,061 -2.8% 30,524 +4.6% 78,239 +5.9%
Antalya 20,920 +8.3% 54,450 +14.6% 193,167 +21.5% 
Ankara Esenboga 7,460 -19.4% 38,898 -18.9% 100,749 -12.9% 
Izmir 6,119 -9.1% 29,434 -9.1% 81,136 -2.9% 
Milas Bodrum 2,653 +11.5% 6,116 +3.1% 27,649 +16.5% 
Gazipaşa 785 -15.7% 2,093 -2.3% 7,993 +31.3% 
Medina 5,612 +4.0% 24,935 -1.7% 60,235 -0.9% 
Tunisia 1,704 +14.4% 4,624 +24.0% 17,091 +35.9% 
Georgia 3,880 +6.7% 16,720 +11.0% 45,776 +11.3% 
Macedonia 1,904 +15.9% 7,672 +6.6% 20,226 +5.6% 
Zagreb 4,283 +6.5% 17,286 +6.2% 44,693 +5.6% 
Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)		 55,320 +0.9% 202,228 -0.7% 598,715 +6.2% 
Istanbul Atatürk (2) 1,422 N/A 113,397 N/A 386,994 N/A 
Total TAV Airports (1) 56,742 -38.4% 315,625 -17.8% 985,709 -3.0% 
  1. Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018.
  2.  See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 		May. 2019
% change 2019/2018 		Share of total traffic Jan.-May. 2019
% change 2019/2018 		Share of total traffic
France -0.9% 15.3% +2.6% 15.4%
Europe +4.4% 47.6% +4.4% 43.5%
Other International
Of which 		+2.6% 37.1% +5.9% 41.1%
  Africa -8.5% 8.6% +2.6% 11.2%
  North America +10.0% 11.2% +11.5% 9.7%
  Latin America +14.9% 2.9% +9.3% 3.4%
  Middle-East -2.9% 4.6% +2.5% 5.3%
  Asia-Pacific +3.8% 6.2% +5.2% 6.7%
  French Overseas Territories +7.1% 3.6% +5.3% 4.7%
Total Paris Aéroport +2.9% 100 % +4.7% 100 %


Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 		May. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.- May. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Connecting Passengers(1) 1,007,597 +15.3% 4,914,622 +13.4%
Connecting rate 22.4% +2.2 pt 23.3% +1.7 pt
Seat load factor 84.6% +0.3 pt 85.2% +0.5 pt

(1)  Departing passengers

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.                                                          groupeadp.fr


 

 

 

 

Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
