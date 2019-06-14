Aéroports de Paris SA: May 2019 traffic figures

In May 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 9.2 million passengers, an increase of 2.9% compared with May 2018. 6.5 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+6.2%) and 2.8 million through Paris-Orly (-4.2%). This trend is notably impacted by the negative effect of the calendar evolution of Ramadan, which generates a decrease of traffic, took place this year from 6 May to 4 June 2019 whereas in 2018, it lasted from 16 May to 14 June.
International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+2.6%), due to growth in the following destinations: Latin America (+14.9%), North America (+10.0%), the French Overseas Territories (+7.1%) and Asia-Pacific (+3.8%). The destinations which were down: Africa (-8.5%) and the Middle East (-2.9%);
European traffic (excluding France) was up by 4.4%;
Traffic within France was down by 0.9%;
The number of connecting passengers increased by 15.3%. The connecting rate stood at 22.4%, up by 2.2 points compared with May 2018.
Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 4.7%, with a total of 42.4 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 13.4%. The connecting rate stands at 23.3%, up by 1.7 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 40.4% in May 2019 and has decreased of 21.0% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 2.6% since the beginning of the year(1).
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 8.2% in May 2019 and has increased by 11.7% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 3.8% in May 2019 and has increased by 5.2% since the beginning of the year.
Passengers
May. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-May. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
6,460,851
+6.2%
29,422,565
+7.3%
74,226,780
+5.9%
Paris-Orly
2,771,613
-4.2%
12,974,604
-0.7%
33,028,125
+2.1%
Total Paris Aéroport
9,232,464
+2.9%
42,397,169
+4.7%
107,254,905
+4.7%
Santiago
1,891,088
+8.2%
10,788,569
+11.7%
24,453,402
+9.3%
Amman
583,662
-3.8%
3,312,232
+5.2%
8,588,932
+6.3%
Antalya
3,689,597
+8.4%
8,707,201
+12.8%
32,550,938
+18.1%
Ankara Esenboga
1,048,133
-25.0%
5,788,141
-21.2%
15,175,747
-13.9%
Izmir
950,441
-13.6%
4,672,727
-11.9%
12,796,998
-4.3%
Milas Bodrum
385,669
+5.2%
882,619
-3.2%
4,157,052
+13.4%
Gazipaşa
115,663
-16.6%
287,218
-6.3%
1,196,359
+32.2%
Medinah
785,444
+7.8%
3,567,613
+0.5%
8,162,535
+0.6%
Tunisia
260,819
+16.7%
618,561
+30.1%
2,633,887
+43.1%
Georgia
395,790
+13.6%
1,618,380
+12.9%
4,584,999
+14.3%
Macedonia
220,532
+15.7%
914,759
+11.1%
2,434,123
+12.7%
Zagreb (3)
311,368
+3.6%
1,197,487
+5.0%
3,393,702
+5.8%
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
8,163,456
-0,4%
28,254,706
-2.6%
87,086,340
+5.6%
Istanbul Atatürk (2)
0
N/A
16,072,534
N/A
56,952,666
N/A
Total TAV Airports (1)
8,163,456
-40.4%
44,327,240
-21.0 %
144,039,006
-3.9%
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018.
See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.
Aircraft Movements
May 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-May. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
43,353
+5.4%
197,432
+5.7%
491,591
+4.0%
Paris-Orly
19,830
-2.5%
90,501
-0.1%
228,978
+1.2%
Total Paris Aéroport
63,183
+2.7%
287,933
+3.8%
720,569
+3.1%
Santiago
11,926
+3.0%
67,413
+8.1%
156,326
+6.7%
Amman
6,061
-2.8%
30,524
+4.6%
78,239
+5.9%
Antalya
20,920
+8.3%
54,450
+14.6%
193,167
+21.5%
Ankara Esenboga
7,460
-19.4%
38,898
-18.9%
100,749
-12.9%
Izmir
6,119
-9.1%
29,434
-9.1%
81,136
-2.9%
Milas Bodrum
2,653
+11.5%
6,116
+3.1%
27,649
+16.5%
Gazipaşa
785
-15.7%
2,093
-2.3%
7,993
+31.3%
Medina
5,612
+4.0%
24,935
-1.7%
60,235
-0.9%
Tunisia
1,704
+14.4%
4,624
+24.0%
17,091
+35.9%
Georgia
3,880
+6.7%
16,720
+11.0%
45,776
+11.3%
Macedonia
1,904
+15.9%
7,672
+6.6%
20,226
+5.6%
Zagreb
4,283
+6.5%
17,286
+6.2%
44,693
+5.6%
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk)(1)
55,320
+0.9%
202,228
-0.7%
598,715
+6.2%
Istanbul Atatürk (2)
1,422
N/A
113,397
N/A
386,994
N/A
Total TAV Airports (1)
56,742
-38.4%
315,625
-17.8%
985,709
-3.0%
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 2018.
See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Geographic split Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
May. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
Jan.-May. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
France
-0.9%
15.3%
+2.6%
15.4%
Europe
+4.4%
47.6%
+4.4%
43.5%
Other International Of which
+2.6%
37.1%
+5.9%
41.1%
Africa
-8.5%
8.6%
+2.6%
11.2%
North America
+10.0%
11.2%
+11.5%
9.7%
Latin America
+14.9%
2.9%
+9.3%
3.4%
Middle-East
-2.9%
4.6%
+2.5%
5.3%
Asia-Pacific
+3.8%
6.2%
+5.2%
6.7%
French Overseas Territories
+7.1%
3.6%
+5.3%
4.7%
Total Paris Aéroport
+2.9%
100 %
+4.7%
100 %
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
May. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.- May. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Connecting Passengers(1)
1,007,597
+15.3%
4,914,622
+13.4%
Connecting rate
22.4%
+2.2 pt
23.3%
+1.7 pt
Seat load factor
84.6%
+0.3 pt
85.2%
+0.5 pt
(1) Departing passengers
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million. Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.