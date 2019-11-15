PRESS RELEASE

15 November 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA

October 2019 traffic figures

In October 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 9.3 million passengers, a decrease of 1.1% compared with October 2018. 6.6 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+4.1%) and 2.6 million through Paris-Orly (-12.4%). The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the closure for works of Orly's main runway, as well as the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased all its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6.

International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+0.9%), due to growth in the following destinations: North America (+7.6%), the French Overseas Territories (+3.1%), Latin America (+1.0%). The destinations which were down: the Middle East (-3.3%), Asia-Pacific (-2.8%), Africa (-1.9%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -1.7%;

Traffic within France was down by 4.8%;

The number of connecting passengers increased by 6.3%. The connecting rate stood at 22.2%, up by 1.6 points compared with October 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 2.9%, with a total of 92.0 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 8.5%. The connecting rate stands at 22.4%, up by 1.2 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 39.5% in October 2019 and has decreased of 29.8% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 1.6% since the beginning of the year(1).

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -4.7% in October 2019 and has increased by 8.4% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 10.4% in October 2019 and has increased by 6.1% since the beginning of the year.

Passengers Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 6,645,689 +4.1% 64,704,302 +5.9% 75,808,432 +5.7% Paris-Orly 2,628,161 -12.4% 27,266,359 -3.4% 32,153,897 -2.6% Total Paris Aéroport 9,273,850 -1.1% 91,970,661 +2.9% 107,962,329 +3.1% Santiago 1,915,648 -4.7% 20,644,615 +8.4% 24,915,875 +8.8% Amman 722,792 +10.4% 7,636,388 +6.1% 8,864,084 +6.7% Antalya 4,150,771 +15.1% 33,479,606 +12.9% 35,399,864 +12.9% Ankara Esenboga 1,118,137 -12.6% 11,677,513 -19.0% 13,995,222 -19.3% Izmir 1,074,590 -2.2% 10,637,076 -7.9% 12,508,134 -8.0% Milas Bodrum 370,431 +11.9% 4,162,525 +4.6% 4,368,071 +4.2% Gazipaşa 113,401 -8.5% 1,030,347 -8.8% 1,116,307 -6.8% Medinah 457,750 +16.1% 7,039,603 +1.8% 8,271,134 +1.1% Tunisia 259,174 +5.8% 2,912,686 +24.1% 3,057,155 +25.2% Georgia 331,639 -12.0% 3,822,334 -0.4% 4,386,379 +1.9% Macedonia 239,464 +21.3% 2,292,293 +13.6% 2,616,253 +13.0% Zagreb (3) 330,598 +3.9% 2,957,109 +2.4% 3,406,049 +2.7% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 8,445,955 +6.0% 80,011,092 +1.6% 89,124,568 +1.0% Istanbul Atatürk (2) N/A N/A 16,072,534 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 8,445,955 -39.5% 96,083,626 -29.8% 89,124,568 +1.0%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 1st January 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

Aircraft Movements Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 43,768 +2.9% 421,943 +4.5% 498,927 +4.4% Paris-Orly 17,905 -14.8% 186,515 -4.0% 221,226 -3.1% Total Paris Aéroport 61,673 -2.9% 608,458 +1.7% 720,153 +2.0% Santiago 12,941 -0.9% 130,439 +5.3% 157,799 +5.5% Amman 6,547 +6.1% 67,813 +3.9% 79,441 +4.7% Antalya 23,243 +14.9% 188,640 +13.0% 207,978 +16.3% Ankara Esenboga 7,408 -12.7% 76,895 -18.0% 92,923 -17.9% Izmir 6,739 -3.0% 66,290 -6.7% 79,342 -5.6% Milas Bodrum 2,551 +8.6% 26,999 +5.3% 28,818 +6.8% Gazipaşa 737 -4.9% 6,758 -7.4% 7,503 -3.9% Medina 3,618 +10.4% 51,326 -1.0% 60,161 -1.1% Tunisia 1,636 -0.7% 17,901 +19.7% 19,147 +20.4% Georgia 3,154 -15.5% 36,994 -1.9% 43,412 +0.4% Macedonia 1,834 +13.1% 18,729 +10.1% 21,462 +8.6% Zagreb 4,045 +1.9% 38,366 +2.6% 44,649 +2.9% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 54,965 +3.6% 528,898 +1.0% 605,395 +1.9% Istanbul Atatürk (2) N/A N/A 111,975 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 54,965 -40.3% 640,873 -28.9% 605,395 +1.9%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 1st January 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic Jan.-Oct. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic France -4.8% 15.3% -0.0% 14.9% Europe -1.7% 44.9% +2.9% 44.1% Other International

Of which +0.9% 39.8% +4.1% 41.0% Africa -1.9% 10.8% +2.3% 11.2% North America +7.6% 11.3% +7.9% 11.0% Latin America +1.0% 2.7% +7.4% 3.0% Middle-East -3.3% 4.9% +1.0% 5.1% Asia-Pacific -2.8% 6.3% +1.6% 6.4% French Overseas Territories +3.1% 3.8% +4.6% 4.3% Total Paris Aéroport -1.1% 100 % +2.9% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.- Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Connecting Passengers(1) 1,051,730 +6.3% 10,282,826 +8.5% Connecting rate 22.2% +1.6 pt 22.4% +1.2 pt Seat load factor 86.7% +1.1 pt 86.7% +0.6 pt

(1) Departing passengers

