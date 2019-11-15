Aéroports de Paris SA: October 2019 traffic figures
11/15/2019 | 11:45am EST
PRESS RELEASE 15 November 2019
Aéroports de Paris SA October 2019 traffic figures
In October 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 9.3 million passengers, a decrease of 1.1% compared with October 2018. 6.6 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+4.1%) and 2.6 million through Paris-Orly (-12.4%). The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the closure for works of Orly's main runway, as well as the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased all its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6.
International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+0.9%), due to growth in the following destinations: North America (+7.6%), the French Overseas Territories (+3.1%), Latin America (+1.0%). The destinations which were down: the Middle East (-3.3%), Asia-Pacific (-2.8%), Africa (-1.9%);
European traffic (excluding France) was down by -1.7%;
Traffic within France was down by 4.8%;
The number of connecting passengers increased by 6.3%. The connecting rate stood at 22.2%, up by 1.6 points compared with October 2018.
Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 2.9%, with a total of 92.0 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 8.5%. The connecting rate stands at 22.4%, up by 1.2 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 39.5% in October 2019 and has decreased of 29.8% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 1.6% since the beginning of the year(1).
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -4.7% in October 2019 and has increased by 8.4% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 10.4% in October 2019 and has increased by 6.1% since the beginning of the year.
Passengers
Oct. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-Oct. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
6,645,689
+4.1%
64,704,302
+5.9%
75,808,432
+5.7%
Paris-Orly
2,628,161
-12.4%
27,266,359
-3.4%
32,153,897
-2.6%
Total Paris Aéroport
9,273,850
-1.1%
91,970,661
+2.9%
107,962,329
+3.1%
Santiago
1,915,648
-4.7%
20,644,615
+8.4%
24,915,875
+8.8%
Amman
722,792
+10.4%
7,636,388
+6.1%
8,864,084
+6.7%
Antalya
4,150,771
+15.1%
33,479,606
+12.9%
35,399,864
+12.9%
Ankara Esenboga
1,118,137
-12.6%
11,677,513
-19.0%
13,995,222
-19.3%
Izmir
1,074,590
-2.2%
10,637,076
-7.9%
12,508,134
-8.0%
Milas Bodrum
370,431
+11.9%
4,162,525
+4.6%
4,368,071
+4.2%
Gazipaşa
113,401
-8.5%
1,030,347
-8.8%
1,116,307
-6.8%
Medinah
457,750
+16.1%
7,039,603
+1.8%
8,271,134
+1.1%
Tunisia
259,174
+5.8%
2,912,686
+24.1%
3,057,155
+25.2%
Georgia
331,639
-12.0%
3,822,334
-0.4%
4,386,379
+1.9%
Macedonia
239,464
+21.3%
2,292,293
+13.6%
2,616,253
+13.0%
Zagreb (3)
330,598
+3.9%
2,957,109
+2.4%
3,406,049
+2.7%
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
8,445,955
+6.0%
80,011,092
+1.6%
89,124,568
+1.0%
Istanbul Atatürk (2)
N/A
N/A
16,072,534
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total TAV Airports (1)
8,445,955
-39.5%
96,083,626
-29.8%
89,124,568
+1.0%
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 1st January 2018.
See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.
Aircraft Movements
Oct. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.-Oct. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Last 12 months
% change 2019/2018
Paris-CDG
43,768
+2.9%
421,943
+4.5%
498,927
+4.4%
Paris-Orly
17,905
-14.8%
186,515
-4.0%
221,226
-3.1%
Total Paris Aéroport
61,673
-2.9%
608,458
+1.7%
720,153
+2.0%
Santiago
12,941
-0.9%
130,439
+5.3%
157,799
+5.5%
Amman
6,547
+6.1%
67,813
+3.9%
79,441
+4.7%
Antalya
23,243
+14.9%
188,640
+13.0%
207,978
+16.3%
Ankara Esenboga
7,408
-12.7%
76,895
-18.0%
92,923
-17.9%
Izmir
6,739
-3.0%
66,290
-6.7%
79,342
-5.6%
Milas Bodrum
2,551
+8.6%
26,999
+5.3%
28,818
+6.8%
Gazipaşa
737
-4.9%
6,758
-7.4%
7,503
-3.9%
Medina
3,618
+10.4%
51,326
-1.0%
60,161
-1.1%
Tunisia
1,636
-0.7%
17,901
+19.7%
19,147
+20.4%
Georgia
3,154
-15.5%
36,994
-1.9%
43,412
+0.4%
Macedonia
1,834
+13.1%
18,729
+10.1%
21,462
+8.6%
Zagreb
4,045
+1.9%
38,366
+2.6%
44,649
+2.9%
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
54,965
+3.6%
528,898
+1.0%
605,395
+1.9%
Istanbul Atatürk (2)
N/A
N/A
111,975
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total TAV Airports (1)
54,965
-40.3%
640,873
-28.9%
605,395
+1.9%
Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since 1st January 2018.
See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
Geographic split Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
Jan.-Oct. 2019 % change 2019/2018
Share of total traffic
France
-4.8%
15.3%
-0.0%
14.9%
Europe
-1.7%
44.9%
+2.9%
44.1%
Other International Of which
+0.9%
39.8%
+4.1%
41.0%
Africa
-1.9%
10.8%
+2.3%
11.2%
North America
+7.6%
11.3%
+7.9%
11.0%
Latin America
+1.0%
2.7%
+7.4%
3.0%
Middle-East
-3.3%
4.9%
+1.0%
5.1%
Asia-Pacific
-2.8%
6.3%
+1.6%
6.4%
French Overseas Territories
+3.1%
3.8%
+4.6%
4.3%
Total Paris Aéroport
-1.1%
100 %
+2.9%
100 %
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
Oct. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Jan.- Oct. 2019
% change 2019/2018
Connecting Passengers(1)
1,051,730
+6.3%
10,282,826
+8.5%
Connecting rate
22.2%
+1.6 pt
22.4%
+1.2 pt
Seat load factor
86.7%
+1.1 pt
86.7%
+0.6 pt
(1) Departing passengers
