Groupe ADP    ADP   FR0010340141

GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
  Report
Aéroports de Paris SA: Settlement of the proceeds of the bond issue launched on 26 March 2020 and availability of the related prospectus

04/02/2020 | 11:45am EDT

FINANCIAL RELEASE

2 April 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA
Settlement of the proceeds of the bond issue
launched on 26 March 2020
and availability of the related prospectus

Aéroports de Paris perceived today the proceeds of the bond issue it has launched on 26 March 2020.

As a reminder1, this bond issue contains two parts for a total amount of €2.5 billion with the following characteristics:

  • €1 billion bond, with a coupon of 2.125%, issued on 2 April 2020 and to be reimbursed on 2 October 2026,
  • €1.5 billion bond, with a coupon of 2.75%, issued on 2 April 2020 and to be reimbursed on 2 April 2030.

             

The prospectus of the operation, dated 31 March 2020, received the visa n° 20-106 of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF). This prospectus, including the documents incorporated by reference, are available for consultation on the websites of the Issuer (www.groupeadp.fr) and AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupeadp.fr



 

1 See the press release " €2.5 billion new bond issue" on 26 March 2020, available on the following link: €2.5 billion new bond issue


 

 

Attachment

