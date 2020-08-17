Groupe ADP : July 2020 traffic figures

In July 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic[1]is down by 77.3% compared to July 2019, with 6 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.
At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 77.1% compared to July 2019 with 2.4 million passengers welcomed.
At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. As a reminder, commercial traffic at Paris-Orly, which has been temporarily suspended on April 1st 2020 has resumed on June 26th onwards from Orly 3, and on July 13th onwards from Orly 4.
Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding the regular commercial flights activity, the following airports are open for flights of any kind, some local restrictions may still apply: Ankara, Antalya, Batumi, Bodrum, Conakry, Enfidha, Gazipasa, Izmir, Mactan-Cebu, Monastir, Ohrid, Skopje, Tbilisi and Zagreb. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open to domestic flights and to international regular routes limited to countries with which India has signed bilateral agreements. Amman, Antananarivo, Djeddah, Medina, Nosy Be and Santiago airports' activities remain open to domestic flights only and Mauritius airport is closed to commercial flights.
In Paris Aéroport:
International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-85.5%), due to the decrease in the following destinations : Asia-Pacific (-94.9%), North America (-94.3%), Latin America (-93.7%), the Middle East (-88.3%), Africa (-81.5%), and the French Overseas Territories (-50.4%);
European traffic (excluding France) was down by -76.2%;
Traffic within France was down by 55.2%;
The number of connecting passengers decreased by 79.6%. The connecting rate stood at 17.4%, down by 2.5 point compared with July 2019.Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic is down by 61.3% with a total of 54.2 million passengers.
Since the beginning of the year Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the decrease of 64.7%, with a total of 22.2 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 62.2%. The connecting rate stands at 24.3%, up by 1.9 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 82.8% in July 2020 and has decreased of 79.6% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019[2]. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 73.0% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -94.9% in July 2020 and has decreased by 56.0 % since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -95.7% in July 2020 and has decreased by 68.7% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP[3]decreased by -83.8% in July 2020.
Passengers
July 2020
% change 2020/2019
Jan.- July 2020
% change 2020/2019
Last 12 months
% change 2020/2019
Paris-CDG
1,728,481
- 76.7 %
15,778,876
- 63.9 %
48,163,699
- 35.7 %
Paris-Orly
681,721
- 78.1 %
6,404,981
- 66.4 %
19,168,091
- 41.8 %
Total Paris Aéroport
2,410,202
- 77.1 %
,22,183,857
- 64.7 %
67,331,790
- 37.6 %
Santiago de Chile
112,206
- 94.9 %
6,494,724
- 56.0 %
16,351,725
- 33.9 %
Amman
40,921
- 95.7 %
1,600,806
- 68.7 %
5,416,325
- 38.0 %
New Delhi
1,057,850
-81.8 %
17,912,773
-53.3 %
48,038,672
-28.6 %
Hyderabad
313,807
-82.9 %
5,415,214
-57.9 %
14,802,237
-32.1 %
Cebu
43,046
-96.0 %
251,3367
-66.3 %
7,723,874
-36.7 %
Total GMR Airports
1,414,703
-83.8 %
25,841,354
-56.0 %
70,564,783
-30.4 %
Antalya
617,475
- 88.6 %
3,121,443
- 83.5 %
19,973,885
- 40.8 %
Ankara
376,367
- 69.2 %
3,107,258
- 62.2 %
8,585,502
- 41.4 %
Izmir
531,467
- 58.3 %
2,968,660
- 58.1 %
8,267,221
- 34.7 %
Bodrum
189,872
- 75.6 %
463,434
- 79.9 %
2,499,071
- 40.8 %
Gazipaşa Alanya
26,889
- 84.1 %
115,709
- 80.6 %
621,300
- 45.6 %
Médine
56,524
- 94.1 %
1,800,617
- 64.6 %
5,104,128
- 38.8 %
Tunisie
34,169
- 93.7 %
167,568
- 89.7 %
1,580,018
- 44.5 %
Georgia
8,159
- 98.3 %
544,982
- 79.0 %
2,256,390
- 50.9 %
Macedonia
63,707
- 78.5 %
496,719
- 66.0 %
1,715,001
- 31.0 %
Zagreb (1)
78,070
- 78.7 %
625,805
- 67.1 %
2,160,989
- 36.2 %
Total TAV Airports (excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (2)
1,982,699
- 82.8 %
13,412,195
- 73.0 %
52,763,505
- 40.1 %
Total TAV Airports
1,982,699
- 82.8 %
13,412,195
- 79.6 %
52,763,505
- 60.4 %
Aircraft Movements
July 2020
% change 2020/2019
Jan.- July 2020
% change 2020/2019
Last 12 months
% change 2020/2019
Paris-CDG
18,240
- 60.6 %
131,586
- 54.2 %
342,439
- 30.8 %
Paris-Orly
5,193
- 74.9 %
46,971
- 64.3 %
133,867
- 41.4 %
Total Paris Aéroport
23,433
- 65.0 %
178,557
- 57.4 %
476,306
- 34.1 %
Santiago de Chile
1,302
- 90.4 %
43,790
- 52.7 %
108,484
- 31.0 %
Amman
832
- 89.5 %
17,126
- 62.7 %
50,926
- 35.3 %
New Delhi
10,733
-70.9 %
127,841
-48.4 %
321,513
-26.7 %
Hyderabad
4,815
-68.0 %
52,020
-50.6 %
130,190
-27.9 %
Cebu
485
-94.5 %
23,561
-61.5 %
68,061
-33.5 %
Total GMR Airports
16,033
-73.6 %
203,422
-50.9 %
519,764
-28.0 %
Antalya
4,603
- 83.9 %
22,890
- 78.4 %
120,525
- 36.6 %
Ankara
3,291
- 57.9 %
23,203
- 57.2 %
59,233
- 38.8 %
Izmir
4,054
- 47.4 %
21,154
- 51.7 %
54,882
- 30.4 %
Bodrum
1,356
- 71.3 %
3,305
- 77.8 %
16,617
- 39.1 %
Gazipaşa Alanya
252
- 75.9 %
1,010
- 74.7 %
4,343
- 42.3 %
Medina
703
- 90.1 %
13,577
- 62.5 %
38,011
- 37.7 %
Tunisie
414
- 86.8 %
1,613
- 84.6 %
10,078
- 44.6 %
Georgia
652
- 85.2 %
8,162
- 68.4 %
24,502
- 46.1 %
Macedonia
980
- 59.9 %
5,086
- 58.4 %
14,649
- 29.6 %
Zagreb (1)
2,037
- 53.2 %
12,549
- 51.2 %
31,880
- 28.4 %
Total TAV Airports (excl. Istanbul Atatürk)(2)
18,342
- 74.2 %
112,549
- 66.2 %
374,720
- 36.5 %
Total TAV Airports
18,342
- 74.7 %
112,549
- 74.7 %
374,720
- 58.3 %
Geographic split Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
July 2020 % change 2020/2019
Share of total traffic
Jan.-July2020 % change 2020/2019
Share of total traffic
France
- 55.2 %
28.0 %
- 59.5 %
17.5 %
Europe
- 76.2 %
45.4 %
- 67.5 %
40.3 %
Other International Of which
- 85.5 %
26.6 %
- 63.6 %
42.2 %
Africa
- 81.5 %
9.1 %
- 61.0 %
12.2 %
North America
- 94.3 %
3.2 %
- 70.8 %
8.8 %
Latin America
- 93.7 %
0.8 %
- 59.4 %
3.7 %
Middle-East
- 88.3 %
2.6 %
- 62.5 %
5.5 %
Asia-Pacific
- 94.9 %
1.3 %
- 70.7 %
5.3 %
French Overseas Territories
- 50.4 %
9.7 %
- 47.2 %
6.7 %
Total Paris Aéroport
- 77.1 %
100 %
- 64.7 %
100 %
Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
July 2020
% change 2020/2019
Jan.- July 2020
% change 2020/2019
Connecting Passengers(1)
229,032
- 79.6 %
2,677,332
- 62.2 %
Connecting rate
17.4 %
- 2.5 pt
24.3 %
+ 1.9 pt
Seat load factor
66.4 %
- 22.8 pt
75.4 %
- 11.0 pt
(1) Departing passengers
[1]Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% does not take into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1 March 2020. For information, taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, the group's traffic @100% is down by -65.3% since the beginning of the year. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be -66.9% since the beginning of the year
[2]See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk's traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport
[3]See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports
