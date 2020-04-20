Log in
Groupe ADP : Terms of availability or consultation of the information relating to the combined general meeting of 12 May 2020

04/20/2020 | 03:41am EDT

April 20th, 2020

Terms of availability or consultation of the information mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, relating to the combined general meeting of 12 May 2020

Disclaimer :

In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the measures taken by the government to try to curb the spread of the virus, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the general meeting of Aéroports de Paris shareholders behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders. Shareholders are invited to visit the Company's website to consult the documents relating to the general meeting.

The Combined Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held in camera, without the physical presence of shareholders, at the Company's registered office (1, rue de France, 93290 - Tremblay, France), on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., and will be webcasted live and in its entirety on https://www.groupeadp.fr.

Prior notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 6 April 2020 (Bulletin No. 42).

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of April 20, 2020 and in the Journal d'Annonces Légales of April 20, 2020

The terms and conditions for participation and voting at this meeting are set out in the latter notice.

The brochure of the notice of meeting and the information or documents relating to the general meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, can be consulted at the

following address :http://www.groupeadp.fr.

The documents listed in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the company's website at the above address.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris -Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France - 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806.

Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Disclaimer

ADP - Aéroports de Paris SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 07:40:14 UTC
