Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe ADP    ADP   FR0010340141

GROUPE ADP

(ADP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester Airports proposes to build stadium as part of bid for Sofia airport concession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

SOFIA (Reuters) - Britain's largest airport operator, Manchester Airports Group (MAG), said it has proposed building a 600-million-euro (528 million pounds) stadium as part of its bid for a 35-year concession to operate Sofia Airport, Bulgaria's biggest hub.

MAG is bidding in the tender in a tie-up with Chinese construction firm BCEG. It said in a statement on Wednesday that a multifunctional arena would boost Bulgaria's chances of staging the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics as the country prepares a bid to host the Games.

MAG also said that the national stadium could increase the Balkans' chances of hosting the 2030 soccer World Cup. Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Romania have already announced a joint bid to host the tournament.

Five airport operators and investors from Britain, Germany, France and Denmark bid in the Sofia Airport tender and a consortium led by France's Aeroports de Paris (ADP) offered the highest concession fee two weeks ago.

Bulgaria is looking to secure 550 million euros for the 35-year concession - including fees of 7.7 million euros a year, plus a 280 million euro upfront payment.

It has also asked for an investment of 600 million euros to cover the building of a third passenger terminal among other things.

MAG has already offered to invest 1.29 billion euros if it wins the concession, including an annual concession fee of 20 million euros a year. The 600 million euro stadium would be an additional investment on top of that.

ADP, which has teamed up on the bid with Turkey's TAV Airports, has offered to invest 903 million euros in the airport over the duration of the contract, in addition to its annual concession fee.

The other three bidders are Germany's Fraport, which operates Frankfurt airport; a consortium comprising asset manager Meridiam and the operator of Munich Airport; and a tie-up between Copenhagen Airports and SSB Sauernwein & Schaefer.

Bulgaria's transport ministry plans to pick a winner next month at the earliest and will assess both the offered fees and the business development plans for the airport.

MAG operates Manchester, East Midlands and London's Stansted airports. It is owned by Australian pension fund IFM Investors and a group of regional councils around Manchester.

"We are happy to be able to make this offer to the residents of Sofia as part of our bid for Sofia Airport," Graeme Ferguson, corporate development director for MAG, said in a statement about the stadium proposal.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT -0.57% 73.18 Delayed Quote.17.84%
GROUPE ADP -0.13% 156.1 Real-time Quote.-5.56%
KOEBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S 1.72% 5920 Delayed Quote.6.99%
TAV HAVALIMANLARI HOLDING A.S. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPE ADP
04:58pManchester Airports proposes to build stadium as part of bid for Sofia airpor..
RE
05/20AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Proposal for the designation of the Chairman and Chief E..
GL
05/16GROUPE ADP : French constitutional court clears ADP privatisation
RE
05/15AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : April 2019 traffic figures
GL
05/14GROUPE ADP : Vinci seals deal for majority stake in Gatwick airport
RE
05/10GROUPE ADP : France still hopes for ADP privatisation, delay hurts shares again
RE
05/09GROUPE ADP : French opposition wins right to seek referendum on airports sale
AQ
05/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, Airbus, Nestlé, Tesla
04/26AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : The methods for the provision and consultation of the in..
GL
04/26AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Consolidated revenue over the first quarter of 2019 up b..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 315 M
EBIT 2019 1 157 M
Net income 2019 602 M
Debt 2019 4 980 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 25,13
P/E ratio 2020 23,96
EV / Sales 2019 4,71x
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
Capitalization 15 359 M
Chart GROUPE ADP
Duration : Period :
Groupe ADP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE ADP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 162 €
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Augustin Pascal de Romanet de Beaune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Pascal Executive VP-Finance, Strategy & Administration
Serge Gentili Director
Jacques Gounon Independent Director
Jean-Paul Jouvent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE ADP-5.56%17 130
AENA23.57%27 604
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD11.89%11 652
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%6 640
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV20.04%5 627
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG5.72%5 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About