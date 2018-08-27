Log in
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
  Report  
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from 20 August till 24 August 2018 (included)

08/27/2018 | 05:57pm CEST

27 August 2018 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from 20 August till 24 August 2018 (included).

Implementation of the authorization of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from 20 August 2018 till 24 August 2018 included:

-Liquidity agreement : 7,000 GBL shares

Liquidity agreement

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverageLowestHighestprice (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

22/08/2018

22/08/2018

300 1,700

89.80 89.96

89.66 -90.08 -26,940 152,932

Stock Exchange

Euronext

OTC

23/08/2018

23/08/2018

2,670 330

89.80 89.82

89.64 -90.12 -

239,779 29,641

Stock Exchange Euronext, Chi-X, BATS, Turquoise

OTC

24/08/2018

24/08/2018

Total

1,105 895 7,000

90.24 90.25 89.97

89.70 -90.42 -

99,710 80,776 629,778

Stock Exchange Euronext, Chi-X, BATS, TurquoiseOTC

-Share buyback program: 0 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade dateNumber of Average price Lowest price Highest priceshares

(EUR) (EUR)

(EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

Total

The summary of the acquisitions in the share buyback program as from 1 July 2009 is available under section "GBL Share / Share buyback" of the website http://www.gbl.be.

At 24 August 2018, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 2,260,676 GBL shares representing 1.4 % of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 19 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of March 2018. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of 27 August 2018

Page 1 / 1

For more information:www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 15:56:02 UTC
