Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 2020 (included)
0
03/23/2020 | 06:08pm EDT
March 23, 2020 - After 5.45 p.m.
Regulated information
Share buyback
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 2020 (included). Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 2020 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 239,626 GBL shares
Share buyback program
Trade date
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
(EUR)
03/16/2020
50,000
57.43
54.80
60.98
2,871,623
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/17/2020
50,000
59.54
56.48
62.42
2,976,856
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/18/2020
50,000
63.10
61.44
65.26
3,154,907
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/19/2020
50,000
66.34
63.68
69.98
3,317,015
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/20/2020
39,626
66.96
65.00
69.98
2,653,218
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
239,626
62.49
14,973,619
The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares
As of March 20, 2020, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 5,547,866 GBL shares representing 3.4% of the issued capital, and holds 21,500 shares under the liquidity agreement.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 20 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of December 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long- term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
