Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 2020 (included)

03/23/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

March 23, 2020 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 2020 (included). Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 2020 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 239,626 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade date

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

(EUR)

03/16/2020

50,000

57.43

54.80

60.98

2,871,623

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/17/2020

50,000

59.54

56.48

62.42

2,976,856

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/18/2020

50,000

63.10

61.44

65.26

3,154,907

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/19/2020

50,000

66.34

63.68

69.98

3,317,015

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/20/2020

39,626

66.96

65.00

69.98

2,653,218

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

239,626

62.49

14,973,619

  • The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares

As of March 20, 2020, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 5,547,866 GBL shares representing 3.4% of the issued capital, and holds 21,500 shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 20 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of December 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long- term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of March 23, 2020

Page 1 / 1

For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 22:07:10 UTC
