Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from March 23, 2020 until March 27, 2020 (included)

March 30, 2020 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 23, 2020 until March 27, 2020 (included). Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 23, 2020 until March 27, 2020 included, as part of:

The share buyback program: 189,221 GBL shares

Share buyback program Trade date Number of Average Lowest Highest Amount Negotiation method / market shares price (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR) (EUR) 03/23/2020 50,000 64.84 63.68 66.48 3,242,197 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/24/2020 48,643 67.40 66.12 68.96 3,278,522 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/25/2020 36,582 70.07 67.08 75.04 2,563,390 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/26/2020 24,480 70.52 67.16 73.50 1,726,292 Stock Exchange Euronext 03/27/2020 29,516 71.84 69.90 74.00 2,120,504 Stock Exchange Euronext Total 189,221 68.34 12,930,905

The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares

As of March 27, 2020, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 5,737,087 GBL shares representing 3.6% of the issued capital, and holds 21,500 shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 20 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of December 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long- term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.