Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 (included)
04/06/2020 | 11:53am EDT
April 6, 2020 - After 5.45 p.m.
Regulated information
Share buyback
Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 (included). Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.
GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 included, as part of:
The share buyback program: 154,401 GBL shares
Share buyback program
Trade date
Number of
Average
Lowest
Highest
Amount
Negotiation method / market
shares
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
price (EUR)
(EUR)
03/30/2020
21,073
70.83
68.82
72.60
1,492,597
Stock Exchange
Euronext
03/31/2020
32,283
72.14
70.92
73.60
2,329,054
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/01/2020
39,773
68.72
67.74
70.46
2,733,356
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/02/2020
34,567
67.69
66.18
72.00
2,339,698
Stock Exchange
Euronext
04/03/2020
26,705
67.44
66.70
68.08
1,801,058
Stock Exchange
Euronext
Total
154,401
69.27
10,695,763
The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares
As of April 3, 2020, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 5,891,488 GBL shares representing 3.7% of the issued capital, and holds 21,500 shares under the liquidity agreement.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 20 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of December 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long- term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.
GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.
For more information: www.gbl.be
