Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Groupe Bruxelles Lambert    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT

(GBLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 (included)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:53am EDT

April 6, 2020 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 (included). Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 154,401 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade date

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

(EUR)

03/30/2020

21,073

70.83

68.82

72.60

1,492,597

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/31/2020

32,283

72.14

70.92

73.60

2,329,054

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/01/2020

39,773

68.72

67.74

70.46

2,733,356

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/02/2020

34,567

67.69

66.18

72.00

2,339,698

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/03/2020

26,705

67.44

66.70

68.08

1,801,058

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

154,401

69.27

10,695,763

  • The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares

As of April 3, 2020, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 5,891,488 GBL shares representing 3.7% of the issued capital, and holds 21,500 shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 20 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of December 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long- term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of April 6, 2020

Page 1 / 1

For more information: www.gbl.be

April 6, 2020 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 (included). Implementation of the authorization of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020 included, as part of:

  • The share buyback program: 154,401 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade date

Number of

Average

Lowest

Highest

Amount

Negotiation method / market

shares

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

price (EUR)

(EUR)

03/30/2020

21,073

70.83

68.82

72.60

1,492,597

Stock Exchange

Euronext

03/31/2020

32,283

72.14

70.92

73.60

2,329,054

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/01/2020

39,773

68.72

67.74

70.46

2,733,356

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/02/2020

34,567

67.69

66.18

72.00

2,339,698

Stock Exchange

Euronext

04/03/2020

26,705

67.44

66.70

68.08

1,801,058

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Total

154,401

69.27

10,695,763

  • The liquidity agreement: 0 GBL shares

As of April 3, 2020, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 5,891,488 GBL shares representing 3.7% of the issued capital, and holds 21,500 shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 20 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of December 2019. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long- term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of April 6, 2020

Page 1 / 1

For more information: www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 15:52:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
11:53aGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from March 30, 2020 until April 3, 2020..
PU
03/30GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from March 23, 2020 until March 27, 202..
PU
03/30GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback
CO
03/27GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/25IMERYS : - Filing of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and update on the ..
AQ
03/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from March 16, 2020 until March 20, 202..
PU
03/16GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Share buyback 16-03-2020
PU
03/16GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from March 9, 2020 until March 13, 2020..
PU
03/16GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback
CO
03/11GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Results for the year 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 214 M
EBIT 2020 521 M
Net income 2020 558 M
Debt 2020 1 491 M
Yield 2020 4,80%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
EV / Sales2021 2,43x
Capitalization 10 529 M
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 89,73  €
Last Close Price 67,44  €
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Gallienne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xavier Likin Chief Financial Officer
Victor Delloye Non-Executive Director
Gilles Samyn Independent Non-Executive Director
Amaury-Daniel de Sèze Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-28.22%12 287
BASF SE-39.49%43 547
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.86%41 460
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-50.36%25 213
ROYAL DSM-10.16%19 517
FMC CORPORATION-28.99%10 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group