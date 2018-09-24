Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from September 11 till September 21, 2018 (included)

September 24, 2018 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from September 17 till September 21, 2018

(included).

Implementation of the authorization of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from September 17, 2018 till September 21, 2018 included:

-Liquidity agreement : 1,876 GBL shares

Liquidity agreement

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverageLowestHighestprice (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

09/17/2018

09/17/2018

950 50

88.64 88.76

88.50 -88.98 -84,204 4,438

Stock Exchange

Euronext

OTC

09/18/2018

09/18/2018

550 100

88.64 88.66

88.56 -89.14 -48,751 8,866

Stock Exchange Chi-X, Euronext, BATS

09/19/2018

Total

226 1,876

89.22 88.71

88.80

89.36

20,164 166,423

OTC Stock Exchange

Euronext

-Share buyback program: 0 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade dateNumber of Average price Lowest price Highest priceshares

(EUR) (EUR)

(EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

Total

The summary of the acquisitions in the share buyback program as from July 1, 2009 is available under section "GBL Share / Share buyback" of the website http://www.gbl.be.

At September 21, 2018, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 2,260,676 GBL shares representing 1.4 % of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement.

