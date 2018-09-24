Log in
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from September 11 till September 21, 2018 (included)

0
09/24/2018 | 07:59pm CEST

September 24, 2018 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from September 17 till September 21, 2018

(included).

Implementation of the authorization of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of April 26, 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from September 17, 2018 till September 21, 2018 included:

-Liquidity agreement : 1,876 GBL shares

Liquidity agreement

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverageLowestHighestprice (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

09/17/2018

09/17/2018

950 50

88.64 88.76

88.50 -88.98 -84,204 4,438

Stock Exchange

Euronext

OTC

09/18/2018

09/18/2018

550 100

88.64 88.66

88.56 -89.14 -48,751 8,866

Stock Exchange Chi-X, Euronext, BATS

09/19/2018

Total

226 1,876

89.22 88.71

88.80

89.36

20,164 166,423

OTC Stock Exchange

Euronext

-Share buyback program: 0 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade dateNumber of Average price Lowest price Highest priceshares

(EUR) (EUR)

(EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

Total

The summary of the acquisitions in the share buyback program as from July 1, 2009 is available under section "GBL Share / Share buyback" of the website http://www.gbl.be.

At September 21, 2018, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 2,260,676 GBL shares representing 1.4 % of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 19 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of June 2018. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of September 24, 2018

Page 1 / 1

For more information:www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 17:58:06 UTC
