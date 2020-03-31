Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe CRIT : Annual Results 2019

03/31/2020 | 09:16am EDT

2019

ANNUAL RESULTS

Group profile

TWO BUSINESS DIVISIONS

GROUP CRIT IN 2019

REVENUE: €2.5bnEBITDA: €170m

TEMPORARY STAFFING & RECRUITMENT

MULTI-SERVICES

€2.0bnrevenue (-2.2%organic growth)

€480mrevenue (+4.5%)

(81.8%of total revenue)

(18.2%of total revenue)

19thlargest global staffing firm (1)No.1independent in France 600branches

  • 30,000clients
    263,000temp. workers

1.4 milliontemp. assignments in 2019

Airport services

No.1in France

Exclusive licences

146airlines

> 466,000aircraft movements

(1) Source: Staffing Industry Analysts largest global staffing firms 2019

2019 annual results 2

SOLID RESULTS

  • €2.5bnrevenue
  • €170mEBITDA
  • 6.8%EBITDA margin
  • €73mnet income
  • €622.3mequity
  • €221.6mnet cash

Revenues are presented after application of IFRS 16 unless indicated otherwise

2019 annual results 3

Temporary staffing & recruitment

  • Strong resilience in France
  • International revenue of €500m

Temp. staffing & recruitment

HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY

Annual revenue of over €2bn

81.8%of total revenue

Temporary staffing & recruitment revenue

(€m)

2 026

2 062

2 034

-1.4%

201720182019

Organic growth -2.2%and -1.9%working-day adjusted (WDA)

Geographical breakdown

International

24.4%

France

75.6%

2019 annual results 5

Temp. staffing & recruitment

STRONG RESILIENCE IN FRANCE

Temp. staffing & recruitment

revenue - France (€m)

1 526

1 569

1 537

-2.1%

201720182019

WDA organic growth -1.7%

76%

of Temp. Staffing revenue

Thriving business despite:

  • Market slowdown from second half
  • Decline in automotive industry demand (2.7%impact on YoY growth)

20bpimprovement in EBITDA margin (1)

(1) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement

2019 annual results 6

Temp. staffing & recruitment

STRONG RESILIENCE IN FRANCE

France

2019

CAGR

revenue growth

2014-2019

Crit WDA organic growth

-1.7%

+6.8%

Adecco (WDA)

-3.0%

+2.6%

Manpower

-1.2%

+3.4%

Randstad (WDA)

-1.0%

+3.2%

Synergie (constant

+4.6%

+6.4%

consolidation scope)

Source: corporate - press release reported figures Growth at constant exchange rates

2019 annual results 7

Temp. staffing & recruitment

STRATEGY CONTINUED

6

Digitisation

5

CSR commitments

1

Network coverage & client proximity

2

Service offering

scale-up

3

Diversity in industries

and customers

4

Greater job security for temporary staff

2019 annual results 8

FLEXIBLE NETWORK SERVING THE MOST BUOYANT EMPLOYMENT CATCHMENT AREAS

Temp. staffing & recruitment

1

Network coverage & client proximity

Optimisation of France network

419branches

(incl. 49"on sites" branches)

20transfers

13openings

An extensive network of branches serving the most buoyant employment catchment areas

Change in number of branches since 2016

406 419

380

354

13

19

40

49

2016 2017 2018 2019

France "On sites" branches

419

branches in France in 2019

2019 annual results 9

FURTHER PROGRESS IN RECRUITMENT AND EXPANSION OF CRIT INSIDE OFFERING

2

Temp. staffing & recruitment

Service offering

Emphasis on specialised areas

>Energy, aeronautics, events, etc.

scale-up

Development of the CRIT INSIDE offering

  • 19new "inside"since the start of the year
    2019 annual target reached: +50%new "inside" vs 2018 2020 target ≈ 20new "inside"

Development of recruitment services

>2019 annual target reached: 30%revenue growth

2019 annual results 10

GROWTH OF 1%(1)

EXCLUDING AUTOMOTIVE

3

Travail temporaire & recrutement

Diversity in industries

and customers

SME/key account mix maintained

Sector breakdown and revenue growth 2019

(France)

% of rev.

Change

2019

2019/2018

Industry

45%

-5.6%

Building

16%

+2.0%

Services

39%

-0.1%

TOTAL

100%

-2.1%

1%growth excluding automotive

in a market down 1.1%

Breakdown of revenue

by client segment 2019 (2)

SMEs

44%

Key accounts

56%(3)

  1. WDA
  2. 2018: Key accounts (56%); SMEs (44%)
  3. Key accounts ≥ €2 million/year

2019 annual results 11

OUR PRIORITIES:

CDII CONTRACTS & TRAINING

4

Greater job security for temporary staff

Travail temporaire & recrutement

No. of CDII open-ended temp. employment contracts

2 460

x3.7

1 200

1 000

665

2016

2017

2018

2019

Ramp-up of CDII open-ended temporary employment contracts:

  • 2,460CDII contracts signed by 31/12/2019
  • Target of2,000CDII contracts exceeded
  • Sustained development:X3.7in 4 years

Training temporary employees to improve qualifications and employment potential

>16,000temporary employees trained in 2019

2019 annual results 12

Travail temporaire & recrutement

STRONG COMMITMENTS

5

CSR commitments

2019 commitments recognised…

  • GaiaIndex 2019
  • Echos Executives 2019Best Recruitment Agencyranking
  • Rated "Excellent"in Décideurs magazine 2019 HR - Consultancy Firm ranking
  • RatedLeader in Diversity 2020 (Financial Times)

… and considerably strengthened

  • Member ofCorporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy
  • Signatory of"PAQTE National"charter in favour of disadvantaged neighbourhoods
  • Signatory of a national agreement withEPIDE
  • to promote the employment ofunder-qualified youth
  • Signatory ofSeine-Saint-DenisÉgalitécharter to promote regional employment

2019 global

ranking

71/230

Our commitments and certification

  • Adhering member of UN Global Compact
  • ISO 9001 certified (quality management system)
  • ISO 14001 certified (environmental management system)
  • Listed in Gaia Index since 2017

2019 annual results 13

Travail temporaire & recrutement

STRONG COMMITMENTS

February 2019: Crit joins the Corporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy (1)

3 priorities

Our initiatives in 2019

>Inclusion through training and apprenticeship:

>

June 2019:

61,000young people on work-study programmes at companies

Crit, sponsor and joint coordinator of Seine-

in the Association

Saint-Denis Collectif 93 programme

>Inclusive procurement policy favouring local SMEs:

>

September 2019:

increase procurement from SMEs focusing on rural development

"2nd chance work-study" forum

areas, priority urban districts and disability-friendly companies

at the Salon Jeunes d'Avenir, Paris-La-Villette

>Develop solutions for disadvantaged persons: design a suitable service and product offering

  1. Founded on 18 December 2018, this association currently has 35 corporate members committed to furthering social progress These companies account for 1.5 million employees and €100bn of purchases in France

Members of the association: Accenture France &amp, Benelux, Accor, Adecco, ADP, AG2R La Mondiale, Axa, BNP Paribas, BPCE Group, Carrefour, Casino, Covea, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, Crédit Agricole, Groupama, Group CRIT, Danone, EDF, Elsan, Engie, International SOS, Kering, Korian, L'Oréal, ManpowerGroup France, Microsoft France, Orange, Renault, Rexel, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, Sonepar, Suez, Système U, Veolia and Vinci

2019 annual results 14

Temp. staffing & recruitment

ECOSYSTEM ESTABLISHED

6

Digitisation

Learning management system

Branches

Digitisation of customer relations

Paperless environment

Productivity

Sourcing and loyalty

Main Group

website

Commercial visibility

SME platform

Employer brand

Temp. employees

Businesses

Candidates

2019 annual results 15

INTERNATIONAL

REVENUE OF €500M

Temp. staffing & recruitment

Temp. staffing & recruitment revenue - International (€m)

500 493 497

+0.9%

Geographical breakdown

ROW 10%

Spain 27%

USA 63%

24.4%of temp. staffing revenue

Down 2.5%at constant exchange rates 40bpimprovementin EBITDA margin (1)

201720182019

(1) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement

2019 annual results 16

UNITED STATES: CONTINUATION OF A VALUE-BASED STRATEGY

Temp. staffing & recruitment

Annual revenue

- United States (US$m)

372 366 352

314

-3.7%

> Historically tight job market

> Positive price impact from services upgrade

> Sharp improvement in EBITDA margin:

up 60bp(2)

2016

2017

2018

2019

-2.7%(1)

-0.5%(1)

-2.2%(1)

-3.7(1)

(1) Constant consolidation scope

(2) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement

2019 annual results 17

Temp. staffing

SPAIN: SOLID BUSINESS IN A & recruitment

MORE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Annual revenue - Spain

Solid business

(€m)

> Challenging basis for comparison:

132

131

4years of strong growth (14%CAGR 2014-2018)

123

>Slowdown in economic growth:

GDP growth of 2.0%(1)in 2019 vs 2.4%forecast

-0.8%

201720182019

(1) Source: INE

2019 annual results 18

Airport services

AIRPORT SERVICES:

Airport services

STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY FRANCE

Airport services revenue

(€m)

International

France

+7.1

%(1)

356

381.1

94,5

315

93

+1.6

%

88

286,6

226

263

+9.0

%

Breakdown of airport services revenue

(%)

International

25%

(2018: 26%)

France

75%

(2018: 74%)

2017

2018

2019

(1) At constantconsolidation scope and exchange rates +5.6%

2019 annual results 20

LEADERSHIP CONSOLIDATED IN FRANCE, Airport services

INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

FRANCE

  • Revenue up7%to over €381m(up5.6%at constant consolidation scope)
  • 310,000flights handled in 2019
  • 11contracts signed since 1 January 2019, including renewal of major long-term contract (subcontracting) with Air France at CDG 2 (20,000flights/year) and 5new long-term contracts including a major contract with Qatar Airways at CDG 1
  • Full-yearimpact of Cargo Roissyand Paris-le-Bourgetcontracts

INTERNATIONAL

  • Revenue up1.6%to €94.5m(up 0.6%at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates)

2019 annual results 21

Results

  • Strong performances in growth and profit margins
  • Impact of IFRS 16

IFRS 16: PRINCIPLES AND IMPACT

  • Effective 1 January 2019, using the simplified retrospective approach (i.e. without restatement of previous accounting periods)
  • Balance sheet Impact
    • Present value of future lease payments recorded under financial debt
    • Aright-of-use for the same amount accounted for as fixed assets
  • Income statement impact
    • Rent eliminated by counterpart:
      • debt repayment
      • financial interest
    • Theright-of-use asset is depreciated over the term of the lease
  • Cash flow impact

Rents replaced by debt repayment

2019 annual results 23

REVENUE

Revenue growth

(€m)

Forex (1)

Perimeter (2)

2018

2019

2019 vs 2018

Organic

Temp. staffing &

2,062.4

2,034.4

-1.4%

-2.2%

0.8%

0.0%

recruitment

Airport services

355.9

381.1

7.1%

5.6%

0.3%

1.2%

Other services

103.7

99.2

-4.4%

1.8%

0.0%

-6.2%

Inter-segment

(23.8)

(26.2)

10.0%

10.5%

0.0%

-0.5%

eliminations

GROUP TOTAL

2,498.2

2,488.5

-0.4%

-1.0%

0.7%

-0.1%

(1)The foreign exchange impact are calculated by applying to the year's foreign exchange revenue, the exchange rate of the prior year.

  1. The perimeter impacts are calculated by restating the revenue:
    • on the one hand, from the contribution of the entities acquired during the year and of the entities acquired during the previous year until the anniversary date of the acquisition,
    • on the other hand, for the entities sold in the year, from the revenue contribution of the previous year for which the entities are no longer consolidated in N and for the entities sold inN-1, from the revenue contribution of the previous financial year up to the date of transfer.

2019 annual results 24

EBITDA (1)BY BUSINESS UNIT

Comparable (2)

IFRS 16 (2)

2018

2019

2019

Impact

€m

% of rev.

€m

% of rev.

€m

% of rev.

€m

% of rev.

Temp. staffing &

106.5

5.2%

110.3

5.4%

119.4

5.9%

9.1

0.5%

recruitment

- France

81.3

5.2%

83.1

5.4%

88.7

5.8%

5.6

0.4%

- International

25.2

5.1%

27.2

5.5%

30.7

6.2%

3.5

0.7%

Multi-services

42.5

9.3%

42.1

8.8%

50.6

10.5%

8.5

1.7%

- Airport services

34.8

9.8%

35.4

9.3%

43.0

11.3%

7.6

2.0%

- Other

7.8

7.5%

6.7

6.8%

7.6

7.6%

0.9

0.8%

GROUP TOTAL

149.0

6.0%

152.5

6.1%

170.1

6.8%

17.6

0.7%

  1. Current operating income before depreciation and amortisation
  2. IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period

For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable

2019 annual results 25

INCOME STATEMENT

Comparable (1)

IFRS 16 (1)

€m

2018

2019

2019

Impact

REVENUE

2,498.2

2,488.5

2,488.5

-

Operating expenses

(2,341.5)

(2,329.4)

(2,311.8)

17.6

Provisions

(7.7)

(6.6)

(6.6)

-

EBITDA

149.0

152.5

170.1

17.6

EBITDA/REVENUE

6.0%

6.1%

6.8%

0.7%

Depreciation

(23.3)

(24.7)

(41.7)

(17.0)

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

125.7

127.8

128.3

0.5

COI/REVENUE

5.0%

5.1%

5.2%

0.1%

Other income and expenses

0

0.8

0.8

-

OPERATING INCOME

125.7

128.6

129.2

0.6

Income from equity affiliates

0.1

(0.4)

(0.4)

-

Financial results

3.8

0.1

(0.8)

(0.9)

EARNINGS BEFORE TAX

129.6

128.3

127.9

(0.4)

Income tax

(38.8)

(54.9)

(54.8)

0.1

NET INCOME

90.8

73.4

73.2

(0.2)

NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)

90.9

73.3

73.0

(0.3)

(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period

For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable

2019 annual results 26

BALANCE SHEET

EQUITY

ASSETS

DEBTS

IFRS 16

RIGHT OF USE

FINANCIAL

Impact

ASSET

DEBTS

Comparable (1)

IFRS 16 (1)

Dec.-19

€m

Dec.-18

Dec.-19

vs Dec.-18

Dec.-19

Impact

Goodwill

158.3

159.5

1.2

159.5

-

Net fixed assets

155.3

144.7

(10.6)

212.6

67.9

Working capital

58.1

56.1

(2.0)

56.1

-

Provisions

(44.9)

(43.2)

1.7

(43.2)

-

Tax payable and deferred tax

8.0

15.6

7.6

15.7

0.1

CAPITAL EMPLOYED

334.8

332.7

(2.1)

400.7

68.0

Shareholders' equity

557.6

622.6

65.0

622.3

(0.3)

Net financial debt after deduction of CICE

(222.8)

(289.9)

(67.1)

(221.6)

68.3

CAPITAL EMPLOYED

334.8

332.7

(2.1)

400.7

68.0

(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period

For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable

2019 annual results 27

WORKING CAPITAL

Dec.-19

€m

Dec.-18

Dec.-19

vs Dec.-18

2.3

Inventories and work in progress

2.1

0.2

Trade receivables

480.7

463.2

(17.5)

Trade payables

(45.7)

(37.7)

8.0

Social security and tax liabilities

(383.6)

(360.4)

23.2

Other receivables and payables

4.7

(11.3)

(16.0)

WORKING CAPITAL

58.1

56.1

(2.0)

2019 annual results 28

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

Comparable (1)

IFRS 16 (1)

2019

€m

Dec.-18

Dec.-19

vs 2018

Dec.-19

Impact

Gross financial debt

104.1

72.2

(31.9)

140.4

68.3

Net cash

(116.6)

(224.9)

(108.3)

(224.9)

-

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

(12.5)

(152.7)

(140.2)

(84.5)

68.3

CICE

(210.3)

(137.1)

73.2

(137.1)

-

NET FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER

(222.8)

(289.9)

(67.1)

(221.6)

68.3

DEDUCTION OF CICE

(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period

For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable

2019 annual results 29

Impact

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

IAS 17

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

Depreciation

Depreciation

CASH FROM

CASH FROM

OPERATIONS

OPERATIONS

Debt repayment

Debt repayment

FINANCING FLOWS

FINANCING FLOWS

Comparable (1)

IFRS 16 (1)

CHANGE IN CASH

CHANGE IN CASH

€m

2018

2019

2019

Impact

Consolidated net income including minority interests

90.8

73.4

73.2

(0.2)

Restatement of non cash items

2.7

63.5

80.2

16.7

Cost of financial debt

2.9

2.7

3.6

0.9

Income tax

38.8

54.9

54.8

(0.1)

CASH FLOW BEFORE NET COST OF DEBT

135.2

194.5

211.8

17.3

AND INCOME TAX

Change in working capital

(8.2)

2.3

2.3

-

Tax paid

(30.7)

(29.1)

(29.1)

-

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

96.3

167.7

185.0

17.3

Cash flow from investing activities

(16.1)

(8.1)

(7.8)

0.3

Cash flow from financing activities

(73.9)

(51.3)

(68.9)

(17.6)

CHANGE IN CASH

6.3

108.3

108.3

0.0

(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach withoutrestatement of the previous accounting period

For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable

2019 annual results 30

Outlook

2020

IMPACT OF COVID-19

Exceptional and immediate impact on business

Outlook unclear on end of crisis

First

Initial

restriction

Lockdown

Market

outbreak

First cases

measures

in China

in France

in France

begins

downturn

Dec.-19

Feb.-20

12 March-

17 March-

End March-

20

20

20

France market (1)

France market (1)

Temporary

Jan.-Feb.

60-80%decline in business

-6.3%(FTE)

(FTE) depending on sector

staffing &

recruitment

CRIT France

CRIT

Jan.-Feb. revenue

End March 2020 trend:

-6.2%

75%upswing

(+0.5%excl. automotive)

France market

France market

Jan.-Feb. decline in

Closure of European

Airport services

ADP air traffic: 0.3%

air borders

90%decline in Air France traffic

CRIT France

CRIT France

Jan.-Feb. revenue

+6.6%

End March 2020 trend:

90%upswing

(1) Source: Prism'emploi

2019 annual results 32

SWIFT AND APPROPRATE MEASURES

To protect our employees and temporary workers

  • All branches closed to the public
  • Teleworking introduced for all administrative and support functions
  • All temporary employees notified of prevention measures

To ensure continuity of services for clients

  • Roll-outof service continuity plan among clients

To adapt Group operations to the situation

Reducing the cost base

  • Short-timeworking measures
  • Deferred payment of specific charges (URSSAF social security, rent, loan repayments)

Debt collection measures

  • Debt collection:chase-up measures intensified
  • Procurement of credit insurance coverage

2019 annual results 33

STRONG CAPACITY TO WEATHER THE CRISIS

Temporary staffing & recruitment

Airport services

Highly resilient variable cost base model

Swift adjustment of cost base

Strong capacity for adaptation due to:

  • Significant proportion offixed-term and temporary employment contracts (25% of workforce)
  • Significant proportion of subcontracting (20% of revenue)

Airport closures: business hit hard

  • Introduction ofshort-time working across the whole sector

Extremely robust balance sheet and borrowing capacity enabling the Group to face the challenges ahead

At 31/12/2019

Cash and cash equivalents

231m

Available CICE tax credit

€137m

Undrawn credit facilities

€211m(incl. €111mbacked by receivables)

Undrawn overdraft facilities

€36m

€615M

2019 annual results 34

DIVIDEND MAINTAINED: €1/SHARE

  • Proposal for upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 5 June 2019
  • Dividend of €1/share
  • Payment of dividend on 26 June 2020

2019 annual results 35

SHARE CHARACTERISTICS

Shareholder structure

at 29/02/2020

Treasury shares

1.4%

Float

24.2%

Family-held

74.4%

Share price movements (rolling 12-month)

ISIN code

FR0000036675

Market compartment

Euronext B

Number of shares

11,250,000

Average daily trading volume

3,295

since 1 January 2020

Share priceat 19/03/2020

€42.7

Capitalisation

€474m

Change since 1 January 2020

-27.4%

Change over 3 years

-42.6%

Source: ABC Bourse

2019 annual results 36

Disclaimer

Groupe CRIT SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 13:15:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 489 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 69,4 M
Finance 2019 32,1 M
Yield 2019 2,24%
P/E ratio 2019 7,49x
P/E ratio 2020 209x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 513 M
Chart GROUPE CRIT
Duration : Period :
Groupe CRIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE CRIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 57,50  €
Last Close Price 46,20  €
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claude Guedj Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renaud Lejeune Financial Director
Yvonne Guedj Director
Karine Guedj Director, Director-Communications & Sales
Nathalie Jaoui Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE CRIT-37.23%566
RANDSTAD N.V.-42.91%6 273
ADECCO GROUP AG-39.92%6 213
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-38.23%4 568
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-43.17%3 238
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.05%2 352
