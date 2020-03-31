Groupe CRIT : Annual Results 2019

Member ofCorporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy
Signatory of"PAQTE National"charter in favour of disadvantaged neighbourhoods
Signatory of a national agreement withEPIDE
to promote the employment ofunder-qualified youth
Signatory ofSeine-Saint-DenisÉgalitécharter to promote regional employment
2019 global
ranking
71/230
Our commitments and certification
Adhering member of UN Global Compact
ISO 9001 certified (quality management system)
ISO 14001 certified (environmental management system)
Listed in Gaia Index since 2017
2019 annual results
STRONG COMMITMENTS
February 2019: Crit joins the Corporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy (1)
3 priorities
Our initiatives in 2019
>Inclusion through training and apprenticeship:
>
June 2019:
61,000young people on work-study programmes at companies
Crit, sponsor and joint coordinator of Seine-
in the Association
Saint-Denis Collectif 93 programme
>Inclusive procurement policy favouring local SMEs:
>
September 2019:
increase procurement from SMEs focusing on rural development
"2nd chance work-study" forum
areas, priority urban districts and disability-friendly companies
at the Salon Jeunes d'Avenir, Paris-La-Villette
>Develop solutions for disadvantaged persons: design a suitable service and product offering
Founded on 18 December 2018, this association currently has 35 corporate members committed to furthering social progress These companies account for 1.5 million employees and €100bn of purchases in France
Members of the association: Accenture France &, Benelux, Accor, Adecco, ADP, AG2R La Mondiale, Axa, BNP Paribas, BPCE Group, Carrefour, Casino, Covea, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, Crédit Agricole, Groupama, Group CRIT, Danone, EDF, Elsan, Engie, International SOS, Kering, Korian, L'Oréal, ManpowerGroup France, Microsoft France, Orange, Renault, Rexel, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, Sonepar, Suez, Système U, Veolia and Vinci
2019 annual results
Temp. staffing & recruitment
ECOSYSTEM ESTABLISHED
6
Digitisation
Learning management system
Branches
Digitisation of customer relations
Paperless environment
Productivity
Sourcing and loyalty
Main Group
website
Commercial visibility
SME platform
Employer brand
Temp. employees
Businesses
Candidates
2019 annual results
INTERNATIONAL
REVENUE OF €500M
Temp. staffing & recruitment revenue - International (€m)
500 493 497
+0.9%
Geographical breakdown
ROW 10%
Spain 27%
USA 63%
24.4%of temp. staffing revenue
Down 2.5%at constant exchange rates 40bpimprovementin EBITDA margin (1)
201720182019
(1) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement
2019 annual results
UNITED STATES: CONTINUATION OF A VALUE-BASED STRATEGY
Temp. staffing & recruitment
Annual revenue
- United States (US$m)
372 366 352
314
-3.7%
> Historically tight job market
> Positive price impact from services upgrade
> Sharp improvement in EBITDA margin:
up 60bp(2)
2016
2017
2018
2019
-2.7%(1)
-0.5%(1)
-2.2%(1)
-3.7(1)
(1) Constant consolidation scope
(2) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement
2019 annual results
SPAIN: SOLID BUSINESS IN A & recruitment
MORE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT
Annual revenue - Spain
Solid business
(€m)
> Challenging basis for comparison:
132
131
4years of strong growth (14%CAGR 2014-2018)
123
>Slowdown in economic growth:
GDP growth of 2.0%(1)in 2019 vs 2.4%forecast
-0.8%
201720182019
(1) Source: INE
2019 annual results
Airport services
AIRPORT SERVICES:
STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY FRANCE
Airport services revenue
(€m)
International
France
+7.1
%(1)
356
381.1
94,5
315
93
+1.6
%
88
286,6
226
263
+9.0
%
Breakdown of airport services revenue
(%)
International
25%
(2018: 26%)
France
75%
(2018: 74%)
2017
2018
2019
(1) At constantconsolidation scope and exchange rates +5.6%
2019 annual results
LEADERSHIP CONSOLIDATED IN FRANCE, Airport services
INTERNATIONAL GROWTH
FRANCE
Revenue up7%to over €381m(up5.6%at constant consolidation scope)
310,000flights handled in 2019
11contracts signed since 1 January 2019, including renewal of major long-term contract (subcontracting) with Air France at CDG 2 (20,000flights/year) and 5new long-term contracts including a major contract with Qatar Airways at CDG 1
Full-yearimpact of Cargo Roissyand Paris-le-Bourgetcontracts
INTERNATIONAL
Revenue up1.6%to €94.5m(up 0.6%at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates)
2019 annual results
Results
Strong performances in growth and profit margins
Impact of IFRS 16
IFRS 16: PRINCIPLES AND IMPACT
Effective 1 January 2019, using the simplified retrospective approach (i.e. without restatement of previous accounting periods)
Balance sheet Impact
Present value of future lease payments recorded under financial debt
Aright-of-use for the same amount accounted for as fixed assets
Income statement impact
Rent eliminated by counterpart:
debt repayment
financial interest
Theright-of-use asset is depreciated over the term of the lease
Cash flow impact
Rents replaced by debt repayment
2019 annual results
REVENUE
Revenue growth
(€m)
Forex (1)
Perimeter (2)
2018
2019
2019 vs 2018
Organic
Temp. staffing &
2,062.4
2,034.4
-1.4%
-2.2%
0.8%
0.0%
recruitment
Airport services
355.9
381.1
7.1%
5.6%
0.3%
1.2%
Other services
103.7
99.2
-4.4%
1.8%
0.0%
-6.2%
Inter-segment
(23.8)
(26.2)
10.0%
10.5%
0.0%
-0.5%
eliminations
GROUP TOTAL
2,498.2
2,488.5
-0.4%
-1.0%
0.7%
-0.1%
(1)The foreign exchange impact are calculated by applying to the year's foreign exchange revenue, the exchange rate of the prior year.
The perimeter impacts are calculated by restating the revenue:
on the one hand, from the contribution of the entities acquired during the year and of the entities acquired during the previous year until the anniversary date of the acquisition,
on the other hand, for the entities sold in the year, from the revenue contribution of the previous year for which the entities are no longer consolidated in N and for the entities sold inN-1, from the revenue contribution of the previous financial year up to the date of transfer.
2019 annual results
EBITDA (1)BY BUSINESS UNIT
Comparable (2)
IFRS 16 (2)
2018
2019
2019
Impact
€m
% of rev.
€m
% of rev.
€m
% of rev.
€m
% of rev.
Temp. staffing &
106.5
5.2%
110.3
5.4%
119.4
5.9%
9.1
0.5%
recruitment
- France
81.3
5.2%
83.1
5.4%
88.7
5.8%
5.6
0.4%
- International
25.2
5.1%
27.2
5.5%
30.7
6.2%
3.5
0.7%
Multi-services
42.5
9.3%
42.1
8.8%
50.6
10.5%
8.5
1.7%
- Airport services
34.8
9.8%
35.4
9.3%
43.0
11.3%
7.6
2.0%
- Other
7.8
7.5%
6.7
6.8%
7.6
7.6%
0.9
0.8%
GROUP TOTAL
149.0
6.0%
152.5
6.1%
170.1
6.8%
17.6
0.7%
Current operating income before depreciation and amortisation
IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period
For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable
2019 annual results
INCOME STATEMENT
Comparable (1)
IFRS 16 (1)
€m
2018
2019
2019
Impact
REVENUE
2,498.2
2,488.5
2,488.5
-
Operating expenses
(2,341.5)
(2,329.4)
(2,311.8)
17.6
Provisions
(7.7)
(6.6)
(6.6)
-
EBITDA
149.0
152.5
170.1
17.6
EBITDA/REVENUE
6.0%
6.1%
6.8%
0.7%
Depreciation
(23.3)
(24.7)
(41.7)
(17.0)
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME
125.7
127.8
128.3
0.5
COI/REVENUE
5.0%
5.1%
5.2%
0.1%
Other income and expenses
0
0.8
0.8
-
OPERATING INCOME
125.7
128.6
129.2
0.6
Income from equity affiliates
0.1
(0.4)
(0.4)
-
Financial results
3.8
0.1
(0.8)
(0.9)
EARNINGS BEFORE TAX
129.6
128.3
127.9
(0.4)
Income tax
(38.8)
(54.9)
(54.8)
0.1
NET INCOME
90.8
73.4
73.2
(0.2)
NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)
90.9
73.3
73.0
(0.3)
(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period
For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable
2019 annual results
BALANCE SHEET
EQUITY
ASSETS
DEBTS
IFRS 16
RIGHT OF USE
FINANCIAL
Impact
ASSET
DEBTS
Comparable (1)
IFRS 16 (1)
Dec.-19
€m
Dec.-18
Dec.-19
vs Dec.-18
Dec.-19
Impact
Goodwill
158.3
159.5
1.2
159.5
-
Net fixed assets
155.3
144.7
(10.6)
212.6
67.9
Working capital
58.1
56.1
(2.0)
56.1
-
Provisions
(44.9)
(43.2)
1.7
(43.2)
-
Tax payable and deferred tax
8.0
15.6
7.6
15.7
0.1
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
334.8
332.7
(2.1)
400.7
68.0
Shareholders' equity
557.6
622.6
65.0
622.3
(0.3)
Net financial debt after deduction of CICE
(222.8)
(289.9)
(67.1)
(221.6)
68.3
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
334.8
332.7
(2.1)
400.7
68.0
(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period
For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable
2019 annual results
WORKING CAPITAL
Dec.-19
€m
Dec.-18
Dec.-19
vs Dec.-18
2.3
Inventories and work in progress
2.1
0.2
Trade receivables
480.7
463.2
(17.5)
Trade payables
(45.7)
(37.7)
8.0
Social security and tax liabilities
(383.6)
(360.4)
23.2
Other receivables and payables
4.7
(11.3)
(16.0)
WORKING CAPITAL
58.1
56.1
(2.0)
2019 annual results
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
Comparable (1)
IFRS 16 (1)
2019
€m
Dec.-18
Dec.-19
vs 2018
Dec.-19
Impact
Gross financial debt
104.1
72.2
(31.9)
140.4
68.3
Net cash
(116.6)
(224.9)
(108.3)
(224.9)
-
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
(12.5)
(152.7)
(140.2)
(84.5)
68.3
CICE
(210.3)
(137.1)
73.2
(137.1)
-
NET FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER
(222.8)
(289.9)
(67.1)
(221.6)
68.3
DEDUCTION OF CICE
(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period
For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable
2019 annual results
Impact
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
IAS 17
IFRS 16
IFRS 16
Depreciation
Depreciation
CASH FROM
CASH FROM
OPERATIONS
OPERATIONS
Debt repayment
Debt repayment
FINANCING FLOWS
FINANCING FLOWS
Comparable (1)
IFRS 16 (1)
CHANGE IN CASH
CHANGE IN CASH
€m
2018
2019
2019
Impact
Consolidated net income including minority interests
90.8
73.4
73.2
(0.2)
Restatement of non cash items
2.7
63.5
80.2
16.7
Cost of financial debt
2.9
2.7
3.6
0.9
Income tax
38.8
54.9
54.8
(0.1)
CASH FLOW BEFORE NET COST OF DEBT
135.2
194.5
211.8
17.3
AND INCOME TAX
Change in working capital
(8.2)
2.3
2.3
-
Tax paid
(30.7)
(29.1)
(29.1)
-
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
96.3
167.7
185.0
17.3
Cash flow from investing activities
(16.1)
(8.1)
(7.8)
0.3
Cash flow from financing activities
(73.9)
(51.3)
(68.9)
(17.6)
CHANGE IN CASH
6.3
108.3
108.3
0.0
(1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach withoutrestatement of the previous accounting period
For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable
2019 annual results
Outlook
2020
IMPACT OF COVID-19
Exceptional and immediate impact on business
Outlook unclear on end of crisis
First
Initial
restriction
Lockdown
Market
outbreak
First cases
measures
in China
in France
in France
begins
downturn
Dec.-19
Feb.-20
12 March-
17 March-
End March-
20
20
20
France market (1)
France market (1)
Temporary
Jan.-Feb.
60-80%decline in business
-6.3%(FTE)
(FTE) depending on sector
staffing &
recruitment
CRIT France
CRIT
Jan.-Feb. revenue
End March 2020 trend:
-6.2%
75%upswing
(+0.5%excl. automotive)
France market
France market
Jan.-Feb. decline in
Closure of European
Airport services
ADP air traffic: 0.3%
air borders
90%decline in Air France traffic
CRIT France
CRIT France
Jan.-Feb. revenue
+6.6%
End March 2020 trend:
90%upswing
(1) Source: Prism'emploi
2019 annual results
SWIFT AND APPROPRATE MEASURES
To protect our employees and temporary workers
All branches closed to the public
Teleworking introduced for all administrative and support functions
All temporary employees notified of prevention measures
To ensure continuity of services for clients
Roll-outof service continuity plan among clients
To adapt Group operations to the situation
Reducing the cost base
Short-timeworking measures
Deferred payment of specific charges (URSSAF social security, rent, loan repayments)
Debt collection measures
Debt collection:chase-up measures intensified
Procurement of credit insurance coverage
2019 annual results
STRONG CAPACITY TO WEATHER THE CRISIS
Temporary staffing & recruitment
Airport services
Highly resilient variable cost base model
Swift adjustment of cost base
Strong capacity for adaptation due to:
Significant proportion offixed-term and temporary employment contracts (25% of workforce)
Significant proportion of subcontracting (20% of revenue)
Airport closures: business hit hard
Introduction ofshort-time working across the whole sector
Extremely robust balance sheet and borrowing capacity enabling the Group to face the challenges ahead
At 31/12/2019
Cash and cash equivalents
€231m
Available CICE tax credit
€137m
Undrawn credit facilities
€211m(incl. €111mbacked by receivables)
Undrawn overdraft facilities
€36m
€615M
2019 annual results
DIVIDEND MAINTAINED: €1/SHARE
Proposal for upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 5 June 2019