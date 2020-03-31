Groupe CRIT : Annual Results 2019 0 03/31/2020 | 09:16am EDT Send by mail :

263,000 temp. workers 1.4 milliontemp. assignments in 2019 Airport services No.1in France Exclusive licences 146airlines > 466,000aircraft movements (1) Source: Staffing Industry Analysts largest global staffing firms 2019 2019 annual results 2 SOLID RESULTS €2.5 bn revenue

€221.6 m net cash Revenues are presented after application of IFRS 16 unless indicated otherwise 2019 annual results 3 Temporary staffing & recruitment Strong resilience in France

International revenue of €500 m Temp. staffing & recruitment HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY Annual revenue of over €2bn 81.8%of total revenue Temporary staffing & recruitment revenue (€m) 2 026 2 062 2 034 -1.4% 201720182019 Organic growth -2.2%and -1.9%working-day adjusted (WDA) Geographical breakdown International 24.4% France 75.6% 2019 annual results 5 Temp. staffing & recruitment STRONG RESILIENCE IN FRANCE Temp. staffing & recruitment revenue - France (€m) 1 526 1 569 1 537 -2.1% 201720182019 WDA organic growth -1.7% 76% of Temp. Staffing revenue Thriving business despite: Market slowdown from second half

Decline in automotive industry demand (2.7 % impact on YoY growth) 20bpimprovement in EBITDA margin (1) (1) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement 2019 annual results 6 Temp. staffing & recruitment STRONG RESILIENCE IN FRANCE France 2019 CAGR revenue growth 2014-2019 Crit WDA organic growth -1.7% +6.8% Adecco (WDA) -3.0% +2.6% Manpower -1.2% +3.4% Randstad (WDA) -1.0% +3.2% Synergie (constant +4.6% +6.4% consolidation scope) Source: corporate - press release reported figures Growth at constant exchange rates 2019 annual results 7 Temp. staffing & recruitment STRATEGY CONTINUED 6 Digitisation 5 CSR commitments 1 Network coverage & client proximity 2 Service offering scale-up 3 Diversity in industries and customers 4 Greater job security for temporary staff 2019 annual results 8 FLEXIBLE NETWORK SERVING THE MOST BUOYANT EMPLOYMENT CATCHMENT AREAS Temp. staffing & recruitment 1 Network coverage & client proximity Optimisation of France network 419branches (incl. 49"on sites" branches) 20transfers 13openings An extensive network of branches serving the most buoyant employment catchment areas Change in number of branches since 2016 406 419 380 354 13 19 40 49 2016 2017 2018 2019 France "On sites" branches 419 branches in France in 2019 2019 annual results 9 FURTHER PROGRESS IN RECRUITMENT AND EXPANSION OF CRIT INSIDE OFFERING 2 Temp. staffing & recruitment Service offering Emphasis on specialised areas >Energy, aeronautics, events, etc. scale-up Development of the CRIT INSIDE offering 19 new "inside" since the start of the year

2019 annual target reached: +50 % new "inside" vs 2018 2020 target ≈ 20 new "inside" Development of recruitment services >2019 annual target reached: 30%revenue growth 2019 annual results 10 GROWTH OF 1%(1) EXCLUDING AUTOMOTIVE 3 Travail temporaire & recrutement Diversity in industries and customers SME/key account mix maintained Sector breakdown and revenue growth 2019 (France) % of rev. Change 2019 2019/2018 Industry 45% -5.6% Building 16% +2.0% Services 39% -0.1% TOTAL 100% -2.1% 1%growth excluding automotive in a market down 1.1% Breakdown of revenue by client segment 2019 (2) SMEs 44% Key accounts 56%(3) WDA 2018: Key accounts (56%); SMEs (44%) Key accounts ≥ €2 million/year 2019 annual results 11 OUR PRIORITIES: CDII CONTRACTS & TRAINING 4 Greater job security for temporary staff Travail temporaire & recrutement No. of CDII open-ended temp. employment contracts 2 460 x3.7 1 200 1 000 665 2016 2017 2018 2019 Ramp-up of CDII open-ended temporary employment contracts: 2,460 CDII contracts signed by 31/12/2019

CDII contracts signed by 31/12/2019 Target of 2,000 CDII contracts exceeded

CDII contracts exceeded Sustained development: X 3.7 in 4 years Training temporary employees to improve qualifications and employment potential >16,000temporary employees trained in 2019 2019 annual results 12 Travail temporaire & recrutement STRONG COMMITMENTS 5 CSR commitments 2019 commitments recognised… Gaia Index 2019

Index 2019 Echos Executives 2019 Best Recruitment Agency ranking

ranking Rated " Excellent" in Décideurs magazine 2019 HR - Consultancy Firm ranking

in Décideurs magazine 2019 HR - Consultancy Firm ranking Rated Leader in Diversity 2020 (Financial Times) … and considerably strengthened Member of Corporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy

Corporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy Signatory of "PAQTE National" charter in favour of disadvantaged neighbourhoods

charter in favour of disadvantaged neighbourhoods Signatory of a national agreement with EPIDE

to promote the employment of under-qualified youth

under-qualified youth Signatory of Seine-Saint-Denis Égalité charter to promote regional employment 2019 global ranking 71/230 Our commitments and certification Adhering member of UN Global Compact

ISO 9001 certified (quality management system)

ISO 14001 certified (environmental management system)

Listed in Gaia Index since 2017 2019 annual results 13 Travail temporaire & recrutement STRONG COMMITMENTS February 2019: Crit joins the Corporate Association for a More Inclusive Economy (1) 3 priorities Our initiatives in 2019 >Inclusion through training and apprenticeship: > June 2019: 61,000young people on work-study programmes at companies Crit, sponsor and joint coordinator of Seine- in the Association Saint-Denis Collectif 93 programme >Inclusive procurement policy favouring local SMEs: > September 2019: increase procurement from SMEs focusing on rural development "2nd chance work-study" forum areas, priority urban districts and disability-friendly companies at the Salon Jeunes d'Avenir, Paris-La-Villette >Develop solutions for disadvantaged persons: design a suitable service and product offering Founded on 18 December 2018, this association currently has 35 corporate members committed to furthering social progress These companies account for 1.5 million employees and €100bn of purchases in France Members of the association: Accenture France &, Benelux, Accor, Adecco, ADP, AG2R La Mondiale, Axa, BNP Paribas, BPCE Group, Carrefour, Casino, Covea, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, Crédit Agricole, Groupama, Group CRIT, Danone, EDF, Elsan, Engie, International SOS, Kering, Korian, L'Oréal, ManpowerGroup France, Microsoft France, Orange, Renault, Rexel, Schneider Electric, Sodexo, Sonepar, Suez, Système U, Veolia and Vinci 2019 annual results 14 Temp. staffing & recruitment ECOSYSTEM ESTABLISHED 6 Digitisation Learning management system Branches Digitisation of customer relations Paperless environment Productivity Sourcing and loyalty Main Group website Commercial visibility SME platform Employer brand Temp. employees Businesses Candidates 2019 annual results 15 INTERNATIONAL REVENUE OF €500M Temp. staffing & recruitment Temp. staffing & recruitment revenue - International (€m) 500 493 497 +0.9% Geographical breakdown ROW 10% Spain 27% USA 63% 24.4%of temp. staffing revenue Down 2.5%at constant exchange rates 40bpimprovementin EBITDA margin (1) 201720182019 (1) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement 2019 annual results 16 UNITED STATES: CONTINUATION OF A VALUE-BASED STRATEGY Temp. staffing & recruitment Annual revenue - United States (US$m) 372 366 352 314 -3.7% > Historically tight job market > Positive price impact from services upgrade > Sharp improvement in EBITDA margin: up 60bp(2) 2016 2017 2018 2019 -2.7%(1) -0.5%(1) -2.2%(1) -3.7(1) (1) Constant consolidation scope (2) Comparable data before IFRS 16 restatement 2019 annual results 17 Temp. staffing SPAIN: SOLID BUSINESS IN A & recruitment MORE CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT Annual revenue - Spain Solid business (€m) > Challenging basis for comparison: 132 131 4years of strong growth (14%CAGR 2014-2018) 123 >Slowdown in economic growth: GDP growth of 2.0%(1)in 2019 vs 2.4%forecast -0.8% 201720182019 (1) Source: INE 2019 annual results 18 Airport services AIRPORT SERVICES: Airport services STRONG GROWTH DRIVEN BY FRANCE Airport services revenue (€m) International France +7.1 %(1) 356 381.1 94,5 315 93 +1.6 % 88 286,6 226 263 +9.0 % Breakdown of airport services revenue (%) International 25% (2018: 26%) France 75% (2018: 74%) 2017 2018 2019 (1) At constantconsolidation scope and exchange rates +5.6% 2019 annual results 20 LEADERSHIP CONSOLIDATED IN FRANCE, Airport services INTERNATIONAL GROWTH FRANCE Revenue up 7 % to over € 381 m (up 5.6 % at constant consolidation scope)

to over € at constant consolidation scope) 310,000 flights handled in 2019

flights handled in 2019 11 contracts signed since 1 January 2019, including renewal of major long-term contract (subcontracting) with Air France at CDG 2 ( 20,000 flights/year) and 5 new long-term contracts including a major contract with Qatar Airways at CDG 1

contracts signed since 1 January 2019, including renewal of major long-term contract (subcontracting) with Air France at CDG 2 ( flights/year) and new long-term contracts including a major contract with Qatar Airways at CDG 1 Full-year impact of Cargo Roissy and Paris-le-Bourget contracts INTERNATIONAL Revenue up 1.6 % to €94.5 m (up 0.6 % at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates) 2019 annual results 21 Results Strong performances in growth and profit margins

Impact of IFRS 16 IFRS 16: PRINCIPLES AND IMPACT Effective 1 January 2019, using the simplified retrospective approach (i.e. without restatement of previous accounting periods)

Balance sheet Impact

Present value of future lease payments recorded under financial debt A right-of-use for the same amount accounted for as fixed assets

Income statement impact

Rent eliminated by counterpart: debt repayment financial interest The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the term of the lease

Cash flow impact Rents replaced by debt repayment 2019 annual results 23 REVENUE Revenue growth (€m) Forex (1) Perimeter (2) 2018 2019 2019 vs 2018 Organic Temp. staffing & 2,062.4 2,034.4 -1.4% -2.2% 0.8% 0.0% recruitment Airport services 355.9 381.1 7.1% 5.6% 0.3% 1.2% Other services 103.7 99.2 -4.4% 1.8% 0.0% -6.2% Inter-segment (23.8) (26.2) 10.0% 10.5% 0.0% -0.5% eliminations GROUP TOTAL 2,498.2 2,488.5 -0.4% -1.0% 0.7% -0.1% (1)The foreign exchange impact are calculated by applying to the year's foreign exchange revenue, the exchange rate of the prior year. The perimeter impacts are calculated by restating the revenue: on the one hand, from the contribution of the entities acquired during the year and of the entities acquired during the previous year until the anniversary date of the acquisition,

on the other hand, for the entities sold in the year, from the revenue contribution of the previous year for which the entities are no longer consolidated in N and for the entities sold in N-1, from the revenue contribution of the previous financial year up to the date of transfer. 2019 annual results 24 EBITDA (1)BY BUSINESS UNIT Comparable (2) IFRS 16 (2) 2018 2019 2019 Impact €m % of rev. €m % of rev. €m % of rev. €m % of rev. Temp. staffing & 106.5 5.2% 110.3 5.4% 119.4 5.9% 9.1 0.5% recruitment - France 81.3 5.2% 83.1 5.4% 88.7 5.8% 5.6 0.4% - International 25.2 5.1% 27.2 5.5% 30.7 6.2% 3.5 0.7% Multi-services 42.5 9.3% 42.1 8.8% 50.6 10.5% 8.5 1.7% - Airport services 34.8 9.8% 35.4 9.3% 43.0 11.3% 7.6 2.0% - Other 7.8 7.5% 6.7 6.8% 7.6 7.6% 0.9 0.8% GROUP TOTAL 149.0 6.0% 152.5 6.1% 170.1 6.8% 17.6 0.7% Current operating income before depreciation and amortisation IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable 2019 annual results 25 INCOME STATEMENT Comparable (1) IFRS 16 (1) €m 2018 2019 2019 Impact REVENUE 2,498.2 2,488.5 2,488.5 - Operating expenses (2,341.5) (2,329.4) (2,311.8) 17.6 Provisions (7.7) (6.6) (6.6) - EBITDA 149.0 152.5 170.1 17.6 EBITDA/REVENUE 6.0% 6.1% 6.8% 0.7% Depreciation (23.3) (24.7) (41.7) (17.0) CURRENT OPERATING INCOME 125.7 127.8 128.3 0.5 COI/REVENUE 5.0% 5.1% 5.2% 0.1% Other income and expenses 0 0.8 0.8 - OPERATING INCOME 125.7 128.6 129.2 0.6 Income from equity affiliates 0.1 (0.4) (0.4) - Financial results 3.8 0.1 (0.8) (0.9) EARNINGS BEFORE TAX 129.6 128.3 127.9 (0.4) Income tax (38.8) (54.9) (54.8) 0.1 NET INCOME 90.8 73.4 73.2 (0.2) NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) 90.9 73.3 73.0 (0.3) (1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable 2019 annual results 26 BALANCE SHEET EQUITY ASSETS DEBTS IFRS 16 RIGHT OF USE FINANCIAL Impact ASSET DEBTS Comparable (1) IFRS 16 (1) Dec.-19 €m Dec.-18 Dec.-19 vs Dec.-18 Dec.-19 Impact Goodwill 158.3 159.5 1.2 159.5 - Net fixed assets 155.3 144.7 (10.6) 212.6 67.9 Working capital 58.1 56.1 (2.0) 56.1 - Provisions (44.9) (43.2) 1.7 (43.2) - Tax payable and deferred tax 8.0 15.6 7.6 15.7 0.1 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 334.8 332.7 (2.1) 400.7 68.0 Shareholders' equity 557.6 622.6 65.0 622.3 (0.3) Net financial debt after deduction of CICE (222.8) (289.9) (67.1) (221.6) 68.3 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 334.8 332.7 (2.1) 400.7 68.0 (1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable 2019 annual results 27 WORKING CAPITAL Dec.-19 €m Dec.-18 Dec.-19 vs Dec.-18 2.3 Inventories and work in progress 2.1 0.2 Trade receivables 480.7 463.2 (17.5) Trade payables (45.7) (37.7) 8.0 Social security and tax liabilities (383.6) (360.4) 23.2 Other receivables and payables 4.7 (11.3) (16.0) WORKING CAPITAL 58.1 56.1 (2.0) 2019 annual results 28 NET FINANCIAL DEBT Comparable (1) IFRS 16 (1) 2019 €m Dec.-18 Dec.-19 vs 2018 Dec.-19 Impact Gross financial debt 104.1 72.2 (31.9) 140.4 68.3 Net cash (116.6) (224.9) (108.3) (224.9) - NET FINANCIAL DEBT (12.5) (152.7) (140.2) (84.5) 68.3 CICE (210.3) (137.1) 73.2 (137.1) - NET FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER (222.8) (289.9) (67.1) (221.6) 68.3 DEDUCTION OF CICE (1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach without restatement of the previous accounting period For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable 2019 annual results 29 Impact CASH FLOW STATEMENT IAS 17 IFRS 16 IFRS 16 Depreciation Depreciation CASH FROM CASH FROM OPERATIONS OPERATIONS Debt repayment Debt repayment FINANCING FLOWS FINANCING FLOWS Comparable (1) IFRS 16 (1) CHANGE IN CASH CHANGE IN CASH €m 2018 2019 2019 Impact Consolidated net income including minority interests 90.8 73.4 73.2 (0.2) Restatement of non cash items 2.7 63.5 80.2 16.7 Cost of financial debt 2.9 2.7 3.6 0.9 Income tax 38.8 54.9 54.8 (0.1) CASH FLOW BEFORE NET COST OF DEBT 135.2 194.5 211.8 17.3 AND INCOME TAX Change in working capital (8.2) 2.3 2.3 - Tax paid (30.7) (29.1) (29.1) - CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS 96.3 167.7 185.0 17.3 Cash flow from investing activities (16.1) (8.1) (7.8) 0.3 Cash flow from financing activities (73.9) (51.3) (68.9) (17.6) CHANGE IN CASH 6.3 108.3 108.3 0.0 (1) IFRS 16 is applied from 1 January 2019 by using the simplified retrospective approach withoutrestatement of the previous accounting period For the purposes of comparison, the 2019 figures are presented before the application of IFRS 16 as are the 2018 figures presented as the comparable 2019 annual results 30 Outlook 2020 IMPACT OF COVID-19 Exceptional and immediate impact on business Outlook unclear on end of crisis First Initial restriction Lockdown Market outbreak First cases measures in China in France in France begins downturn Dec.-19 Feb.-20 12 March- 17 March- End March- 20 20 20 France market (1) France market (1) Temporary Jan.-Feb. 60-80%decline in business -6.3%(FTE) (FTE) depending on sector staffing & recruitment CRIT France CRIT Jan.-Feb. revenue End March 2020 trend: -6.2% 75%upswing (+0.5%excl. automotive) France market France market Jan.-Feb. decline in Closure of European Airport services ADP air traffic: 0.3% air borders 90%decline in Air France traffic CRIT France CRIT France Jan.-Feb. revenue +6.6% End March 2020 trend: 90%upswing (1) Source: Prism'emploi 2019 annual results 32 SWIFT AND APPROPRATE MEASURES To protect our employees and temporary workers All branches closed to the public

Teleworking introduced for all administrative and support functions

All temporary employees notified of prevention measures To ensure continuity of services for clients Roll-out of service continuity plan among clients To adapt Group operations to the situation Reducing the cost base Short-time working measures

working measures Deferred payment of specific charges (URSSAF social security, rent, loan repayments) Debt collection measures Debt collection: chase-up measures intensified

chase-up measures intensified Procurement of credit insurance coverage 2019 annual results 33 STRONG CAPACITY TO WEATHER THE CRISIS Temporary staffing & recruitment Airport services Highly resilient variable cost base model Swift adjustment of cost base Strong capacity for adaptation due to: Significant proportion of fixed-term and temporary employment contracts (25% of workforce)

fixed-term and temporary employment contracts (25% of workforce) Significant proportion of subcontracting (20% of revenue) Airport closures: business hit hard Introduction of short-time working across the whole sector Extremely robust balance sheet and borrowing capacity enabling the Group to face the challenges ahead At 31/12/2019 Cash and cash equivalents €231m Available CICE tax credit €137m Undrawn credit facilities €211m(incl. €111mbacked by receivables) Undrawn overdraft facilities €36m €615M 2019 annual results 34 DIVIDEND MAINTAINED: €1/SHARE Proposal for upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 5 June 2019

Dividend of €1 /share

Payment of dividend on 26 June 2020 2019 annual results 35 SHARE CHARACTERISTICS Shareholder structure at 29/02/2020 Treasury shares 1.4% Float 24.2% Family-held 74.4% Share price movements (rolling 12-month) ISIN code FR0000036675 Market compartment Euronext B Number of shares 11,250,000 Average daily trading volume 3,295 since 1 January 2020 Share priceat 19/03/2020 €42.7 Capitalisation €474m Change since 1 January 2020 -27.4% Change over 3 years -42.6% Source: ABC Bourse 2019 annual results 36 Attachments Original document

