Groupe CRIT : CRIT Annual Report (abstract) 2018

ANNUAL REPORT 2018 Commit, grow, share, together> www.groupe-crit.com 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) CONTENTS INTRODUCTION Message from the Chairman ....................................................................................... 02 Management and supervisory bodies ...................................................................... 04 Key ﬁgures ........................................................................................................................ 05 Proﬁle of Groupe CRIT ................................................................................................... 06 1. PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS 09 1.1 Temporary employment and recruitment, the Group's core business ...... 10 The market 11 The business 15 1.2 The airport services division: dynamic growth ................................................ 21 The market 22 The business 23 1.3 Other services: industrial services ....................................................................... 27 1.4 Group organisational structure ............................................................................ 30 A parent company at the service of its subsidiaries 30 Human resources, the life force of Groupe CRIT 32 1.5 Investment policy ...................................................................................................... 37 1.6 Risk factors ................................................................................................................ 38 1.7 Trends and outlook ................................................................................................... 42 1.8 Stock market and shareholders ............................................................................ 44 2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 45 2.1. 2018 consolidated ﬁnancial statements............................................................ 46 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 01 Message from the Chairman AN EXCELLENT 2018 Dear shareholders, 2017 was a record year for our Group: double-digit growth and excellent operating margins, an outstanding performance that set the bar high. And we did even better in 2018, a brilliant year that ranks among the best in the history of our Group. We reached €2.5 billion in sales and generated an operating margin of 6%. In temporary employment, sales totalled over €2 billion. We had an excellent year in France, despite a market slowdown during the second half. Further progress was made in each of our strategic areas: quality of the regional network and client proximity; temporary worker retention; upscaling of the service offering; commercial and sectoral coverage; digitisation. On international markets, we achieved our objective of increasing our margins. In the United States, we returned to organic growth by the end of the period and signiﬁcantly increased our proﬁt margin with a 110 basis point gain over the previous year. It was a remarkable year in airport services, as we achieved record performances in terms of both growth and proﬁtability. These results deserve our highest praise. The strong momentum witnessed in our airport services business was reﬂected by organic growth of almost 12% and a major increase in operating margin to almost 10%. Our operations in France again posted an exceptional annual performance with organic growth of over 14%. The year's highlights included the expansion of our business aviation activities and our operational launch at Paris-Le €2.5 billion sales mark reached Bourget airport, as well as the ramp-up of cargo handling operations. This was a great success for our airport services division launched in 2000, which has achieved outstanding results in less than 20 years with both sales and EBITDA multiplying 11-fold over the period. On 18 March 2019, the Group celebrated the 20thanniversary of its IPO. Since then, our share price has increase 9-fold and has grown 37 times faster than the CAC 40. Our stock market performance illustrates the results achieved by our Group since it was first listed. Over these past 20 years, we have achieved remarkable average annual sales growth of 14%. This sustained rate of growth has been achieved with no sacrifice to proﬁtability, as EBITDA growth has kept up with sales growth over the same period. I am extremely proud of our progress driven by the hard work and commitment of all those who have helped to write the Group's history. In 2018, we posted net income of €91 million, robust shareholders' equity of €558 million and net cash of over €220 million. This strong financial structure enables us to pursue the development of our Group in France and abroad. Emboldened by this vigorous performance and a year marked by further progress in all key strategic areas, our Group's solid fundamentals allow us to approach financial year 2019 with conﬁdence. The temporary employment division continued to post growth in early 2019, both in France and abroad. Over the full year, we expect to continue to take advantage of economic forecasts that remain favourable for our markets. We intend to continue actively seeking out acquisition opportunities in Europe. The outlook for airport services is excellent in terms of both growth and proﬁtability. 02 Net income up 9% GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) In France, we have made a very promising start to the year, with end of February year-to-date sales up 16% including 12% organic growth. In international markets, we expect to continue to take advantage of booming sales, as witnessed by the 7 new contracts already signed since the start of the year. We can therefore look forward to the new year as a strong, conﬁdent Group driven by the commitment and energy of its 8,700 permanent employees and 55,500 temporary workers in Europe, America and Africa serving over 30,000 businesses worldwide. I would like to thank all shareholders for your trust and loyalty and am I delighted to share with you the exciting journey launched by our Group's initial public offering some 20 years ago. At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 7 June 2019, your Board of Directors will propose a dividend payment of €1 per share. Claude Guedj Chairman and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Introduction 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 03 Management and supervisory bodies BOARD OF DIRECTORS •Claude GUEDJ •Yvonne GUEDJ •Karine GUEDJ •Nathalie JAOUI •Valérie LEZER Chairman Director Director Director CHARPENTIER Director representing the employees EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT •Claude GUEDJ •Nathalie JAOUI •Karine GUEDJ •Renaud LEJEUNE •Jean-Pierre Chairman and Chief Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President Chief Financial Ofﬁcer LEMONNIER Executive Ofﬁcer President of the Director of Human Temporary Employment Resources and Recruitment Division 04 GROUPE CR 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Introduction Key ﬁgures SALES EBITDA NET INCOME GROUP SHARE (€m) (€m) (€m) 2,145.3 2,418.2 2,498.2 124.3 149.6 149.0 75.4 84.8 90.9 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 2016 2017 2018 BREAKDOWN OF 2018 SALES €000 2018 2017 2016 BY SEGMENT CONSOLIDATED SALES 2,498,217 2,418,225 2,145,269 (before inter-segment eliminations) Of which: Temporary employment division 2,062,390 2,026,308 1,829,748 Temporary employment Airport services division 355,920 314,621 244,860 and recruitment 83% Airport services Other activities division 103,732 98,113 89,686 77% (23,826) (20,817) (19,026) Inter-segment eliminations Other activities EBITDA(1) 149,033 149,614 124,311 23% Current operating income 125,731 126,593 105,115 Operating income 125,672 126,771 105,115 Net income 90,828 83,364 75,271 BREAKDOWN OF 2018 SALES Net income (Group share) 90,936 84,787 75,404 BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGION Shareholders' equity (Group share) 552,426 506,798 427,224 (before inter-segment eliminations) Net ﬁnancial debt before deduction (12,453) 9,163 46,341 of CICE tax credit Net ﬁnancialdebt(2) (222,767) (189,604) (108,932) Earnings per share (€) 8.19 7.64 6.79 UNITED STATES FRANCE EUROPE* Permanent workforce at year-end(3) 8,719 8,393 7,621 €312M €1,912M €227M Numberof agencies 574 568 542 13%of total sales 77%of total sales 9%of total sales (1) Current operating income before net amortisation and depreciation * excl. France (2) As deﬁned in Note 4.4.1 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements AFRICA (3)Permanent and ﬁxed-term contracts €46M 2%of total sales 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 05 Proﬁle of Groupe CRIT A BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP HISTORICAL MILESTONES 1962 2006 FOUNDING OF GROUPE CRIT LAUNCH OF OPERATIONS IN SPAIN AND GABON Claude Guedj founded the Centre de Recherches Industrielles The Group stepped up its growth rate and reinforced its European et Techniques (CRIT), a design and research agency serving the temporary employment division with the acquisition of two networks mechanical, electrical and information technology industries. in Spain. The airport services division signed an exclusive licence to provide airport services in Gabon and extended its positions in France 1972 at Roissy CDG and Orly airports. FIRST LAW ON TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT 2011 FOUNDING OF CRIT INTÉRIM A NEW INTERNATIONAL DIMENSION The Group developed its temporary employment network through internal and external growth, established its human resources training Groupe CRIT exceeded €1.5 billion in sales and established operations centre and obtained ISO classiﬁcation and CEFRI certiﬁcation in the in the United States, the world's largest temporary employment and nuclear industry. recruitment market. The airport services division launched operations at London City Airport. 1999 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING 2013 2017 ACQUISITIONS IN THE US STAFFING SECTOR AND UK In 1999, Groupe CRIT was listed for trading on the Euronext Paris Second Marché. In 2000, the Group acquired Groupe Europe Handling AIRPORT SERVICES SECTOR and City Jet Handling, which specialise in airport services. Groupe CRIT posted record earnings and exceeded the €2 billion sales mark. It made numerous acquisitions in the US stafﬁng sector. 2001 It extended the scope of its airport services operations in France NO. 4 IN TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT at Roissy CDG3 and Nice Côte d'Azur and acquired Cobalt Ground Solutions, the third largest airport service provider at London Groupe CRIT was selected by Forbes as one of the top 200 small Heathrow. The Group joined the top 10 global airport service providers caps in the world. Europe Handling was chosen as the airport service (source: Company). provider at Roissy CDG2 airport (Paris). Groupe CRIT expanded its temporary employment network in Switzerland. At the end of 2001, 2018 Groupe CRIT acquired the Euristt group. This strategic acquisition AN EXCELLENT YEAR enabled the Group to become No. 4 in the temporary employment industry in France and gave it a foothold in Germany and Spain. In 2018, Groupe CRIT achieved a strong performance in terms of growth and proﬁtability, posting sales of €2.5 billion, EBITDA of €150 2002 million and net income of €91 million, up 9%. 40 YEARS OF GROWTH The temporary employment and recruitment division consolidated its momentum. The airport services division recorded double-digit year- Groupe CRIT celebrated 40 years of growth and crossed the €1 billion on-year growth. The Group extended its business aviation operations sales mark. Thanks to the acquisition of Euristt, CRIT Intérim emerged at Paris-Le Bourget airport. as the largest independent group for temporary employment in France. 2003 CRIT EXPANDED ITS SERVICES TO INCLUDE THE RECRUITMENT OF PERMANENT AND FIXEDTERM EMPLOYEES CRIT became the ﬁrst QSE-certiﬁed temporary employment company in France and expanded its services to include recruitment of permanent and ﬁxed-term contract employees; it created a temporary employment subsidiary in Morocco and founded Congo Handling, an airport service subsidiary in Congo. 06 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Introduction Overview CRIT, A MAJOR PLAYER IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND BUSINESS SERVICES Ranked 18thworldwide1and top independent group in France in temporary employment and recruitment2, leading airport service provider in France and top 10 worldwide, Groupe CRIT provides its clients with the human resources and professional skills they require - from major clients to small and medium-sized businesses and industries. 1 Source: Stafﬁng Industry Analysts 2 Source: Company TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AND RECRUITMENT: ENGINEERING AND MAINTENANCE: GROUP RANKED 18THIN THE WORLD PARTNER TO LARGE INDUSTRIES FOR THEIR With an international network spanning 574 employment agencies PROJECTS in Europe, Africa and the United States, the Group is the human The Group is involved in a number of major industrial and resources and HR solutions partner of 30,000 companies for their technological projects relating to engineering, advanced technology permanent and temporary employee recruitment needs and supports consulting, installations and industrial maintenance. 260,000 employees in their career paths. AIRPORT SERVICES: €2.5 billion Operations in 13countries A GLOBAL TOP 10 OPERATOR sales in 2018 Groupe CRIT has earned the trust of 140 international airlines, which 8,700 55,500 it serves in France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Africa and the United States. permanent employees temporary employees (FTE) TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AND RECRUITMENT 83%* FRANCE 76% CRIT

AB Intérim

Les Compagnons

Les Volants INTERNATIONAL 24% PeopleLink Group (United States)

CRIT Intérim (Switzerland)

CRIT España (Spain)

CRIT Empresa de Trabalho Temporàrio (Portugal)

Propartner (Germany)

CRIT Morocco

CRIT Tunisia AIRPORT SERVICES 14%* FRANCE 74% Groupe Europe Handling (Roissy, Orly, Nice Côte d'Azur)

Advanced Air Support International (Paris-Le Bourget) INTERNATIONAL 26% Sky Handling Partner (Ireland)

Cobalt Ground Solutions

(United Kingdom - London Heathrow)

(United Kingdom - London Heathrow) Sky Handling Partner UK

(United Kingdom - London City Airport)

(United Kingdom - London City Airport) Sky Handling Partner USA (United States - Boston)

Congo Handling (Brazzaville, Pointe Noire, Ollombo - Congo)

Sky Handling Partner Sierra Leone (Freetown)

ASAM** (Mali) OTHER BUSINESS SERVICES 3%* ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE 75% Maser Engineering

ECM OTHER SERVICES 25% RHFormation

Peopulse (HR digitisation)

Otessa (hospitality services) *as a percentage of sales before inter-segment eliminations ** technical assistance services The full list of the Group's subsidiaries and equity investments is given in Note 6.4 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements (consolidation scope) 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 07 08 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CR IT 1 PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS 1. PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP AND ITS BUSINESS 1.1 Temporary employment and recruitment, the Group's core business ......10 The market.................................................................................................................................... 11 The business................................................................................................................................. 15 1.2 The airport services division: dynamic growth ................................................ 21 The market................................................................................................................................... 22 The business................................................................................................................................ 23 1.3 Other services: industrial services ....................................................................... 27 1.4 Group organisational structure ............................................................................ 30 A parent company at the service of its subsidiaries........................................................ 30 Human resources, the life force of Groupe CRIT............................................................... 32 1.5 Investment policy ...................................................................................................... 37 1.6 Risk factors ................................................................................................................ 38 1.7 Trends and outlook ................................................................................................... 42 1.8 Stock market and shareholders ............................................................................ 44 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 09 1.1TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AND RECRUITMENT, THE GROUP'S CORE BUSINESS As a pioneer in the ﬁeld of human resource services for corporate clients, Groupe CRIT holds a very strong position in this business segment. Leading independent group in France1for temporary employment and recruitment and 18thgroup worldwide2, Groupe CRIT is a major player in human resources with an extensive service offering, providing increasingly specialised services in recruitment, job placements, training, consulting and employability support. The Group has also built strong positions in the airport services sector in France and overseas, as well as an engineering and maintenance service offering dedicated to major industry and technology projects. Temporary employment and recruitment is the Group's core business, Thanks to its development policy, which focuses on internal and its very foundation and driver of growth, and is conducted under external growth, the Group has acquired considerable reach in its the CRIT brand in France and Europe and the PeopleLink brand in core business. Leading independent group in temporary employment the United States. This division accounted for 82.6% of the Group's in France1, 18thgroup worldwide2, with 574 agencies including 406 business in 2018 (before inter-segment eliminations). agencies under the CRIT banner in France, Groupe CRIT has a well- The airport services division is the second largest source of growth established regional network throughout France and key positions overseas, enabling it to meet the human resources needs of 30,000 for the Group, accounting for 14.2% of business in 2018. companies in France and abroad. The "other services" division mainly provides engineering and maintenance services. 1 Source: Company 2 Source: Stafﬁng Industry Analysts 10 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) The temporary employment market THE GLOBAL TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT MARKET Following a highly dynamic 2017, 2018 was impacted by the In a constantly evolving global economy characterised by an slowdown in the Euro zone economy and weaker US economic growth towards the end of the year. Besides economic factors, the increasing drive for responsiveness and productivity to improve temporary employment industry operates in a favourable structural competitiveness, a flexible employment market is an economic environment given the increasing needs of businesses for more necessity. As a result, thanks to the ﬂexibility it provides, the scope ﬂexibility, demographic factors, numerous retirements and shortages of services and expertise on offer (recruitment, training, consulting, of workers in skilled trades. outsourced HR solutions, etc.) and the related in-depth knowledge of employment catchment areas, temporary employment has become THE UNITED STATES, LEADING TEMPORARY a genuine human resources management tool that is an integral part of companies' HR strategies. At the same time, it has become a EMPLOYMENT MARKET WORLDWIDE major channel providing access to employment. The global temporary With a market estimated at around $143 billion in 2017 and an employment and recruitment market thus generated a total turnover average of over 3.2 million full-time equivalent temporary employees of €413 billion in 2017, up 6% (source: SIA Global Stafﬁng Industry per week, i.e. over 2% of the working population (source: Stafﬁng Market estimates and November 2018 Forecast). The United States Industry Analysts November 2018 Forecast and ASA Quarterly Stafﬁng and Europe respectively account for 31% and 39% of the global employment and sales survey), the United States is the leading market. temporary employment market worldwide and is around 6 times the size of the French market. Up 4% in 2018, the US temporary employment and recruitment market is expected to grow 3% in 2019 GLOBAL SALES IN THE TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT (source: Global Stafﬁng Industry Market estimates and November MARKET: €413 BILLION IN 2017 2018 Forecast). Apart from size, the US temporary employment Ranking of the top 16 markets worldwide in 2017(1) market differs from the French market in that it is highly fragmented, (€bn) with over 10,000 staffing companies operating throughout the United States 126.4 China 10.4 country and the three leading companies in the sector accounting for 1 9 less than 15% of the market share, compared to over 65% in France. Japan 59.7 Switzerland 8.1 This situation offers signiﬁcant expansion opportunities to players 2 10 United Kingdom 36.3 Belgium 6.3 operating in the United States. 3 11 Germany 26.8 Canada 6.2 4 12 FRENCH TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT MARKET: France (2) 22.0 India 4.9 5 13 A MODEL IN EUROPE Netherlands 20.2 Spain 4.1 6 14 With sales of €22 billion in 2017, the French market, Groupe CRIT's 7 Australia 13.6 15 South Africa 3.8 main market, is the fifth largest temporary employment market Italy 11.1 Sweden 3.7 worldwide and the third in Europe. 8 16 Temporary employment has become a mature industry. However, its development has been based on relatively different foundations (1)Stafﬁng Industry Analysts and principles in each country. Thus, the legal environment for (2)Prism'emploi - 2018 estimate the industry was free-market in English-speaking countries and Proportion of temporary employment among the working regulated in Latin countries. These significant disparities are converging towards a harmonised European model to establish a population in the United States and Europe (in 2017)* genuine legal and social status protecting the temporary employee while expanding and relaxing the conditions under which businesses UK 3.6% can use temporary workers. In this sense, the European Directive on NETHERLANDS 2.9% temporary employment, adopted in 2008 and applicable by Member 3.6% FRANCE 2.4% States since December 2011, has been phased in by the EU Member BELGIUM 2.3% States. It establishes a protective framework based on the principle GERMANY 2.1% of equal treatment (already implemented in France for many years) UNITED STATES 2.0% and on the lifting of unjustiﬁed restrictions in some countries, as in ITALY 1.5% France. The new Directive (EU) 2018/957 that came into force on SPAIN 0.5% 29 July 2018 (applicable as of 2020) on posted workers introducing * Source: Prism'emploi and stafﬁng industry analysts the principle of "equal pay for equal work", as well as the speciﬁc In 2009, the temporary employment segment, among the first to agreement concluded in January 2019 in the European road transport sector intended to standardise regulations and employees' social be hit by the global economic crisis, suffered a decline of 16% in rights in order to prevent social dumping, are among the latest global sales, one of the sharpest falls in its history. Closely linked advances made towards greater harmonisation of European labour to the state of the economy and used as an adjustment variable law. by companies in times of crisis or recovery, over recent years the temporary employment market has benefited from an improving economic situation in Europe and sustained buoyancy in Asia and the Americas, particularly in the United States, a market in which Groupe CRIT acquired a foothold in 2011. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 11 FRANCE IS ACKNOWLEDGED AS ONE OF THE MOST SOCIALLY ADVANCED COUNTRIES IN THE AREA OF TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT.THE MARKET HAS DEVELOPED WITHIN A STRICT REGULATORY AND LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK. This legislation has been supported for over twenty years by proactive steps taken by the profession at large, giving temporary workers a genuine status within companies, one of the most protective in Europe.The French legislative model sets a temporary employee's pay at the same level that an employee with the same qualiﬁcations would receive if hired for the position after a trial period, plus other salary items (bonuses). Temporary employees also beneﬁt from an end-of-job indemnity (IFM) equal to 10% of the total gross pay due over the term of the contract, and a paid leave indemnity (ICCP) equal to 10% of the total remuneration plus the end-of-job indemnity. These two allowances are paid at the end of each job if the temporary employee does not immediately receive a permanent contract with the company using their skills. Temporary employees are entitled to overtime pay and compensatory time-off in accordance with labour laws. The temporary employee's salary is paid by the temporary employment company, which is considered as the employer and which therefore bears the related social security obligations. Each job gives rise to two contracts: an employment contract called a "job" contract between the temporary worker and the temporary employment company, and a commercial contract called a "placement" contract ("contrat de mise à disposition") signed between the temporary employment company and the company using the temporary worker. This contract sets out all the specifications of the job assignment: purpose, duration, qualifications, job description, work location, risks associated with the job position, protective gear to be used, compensation, supplemental pension fund, welfare organisation, as well as the documents supporting the reason for the job, given that the company making use of the employee may only use a temporary worker in the specific case of replacement of an employee, a temporary increase in business activity or employment that is seasonal or temporary in nature. The French Act of 18 January 2005 on social cohesion authorised temporary employment companies to participate in the job placement market. In August 2009, the French Act on professional mobility and careers within the civil service made it possible for three public service sectors, namely central government, local government and hospital authorities, to use temporary employment. The Cherpion Act and its enactment decree of 11 April 2012 allowed employment agencies to enter into apprenticeship contracts and thus support companies in recruiting young apprentices and young people looking for host companies. The French National Interbranch Agreement (ANI) of 11 January 2013 and the sector agreement of 10 July 2013 increased the renewal allowance for job contracts to two and set the stage for open-ended temporary employment contracts (CDI intérimaire) which was incorporated into the French Labour Code in September 2018 and enshrined in the "Professional Future Act". This was a decisive stage in safeguarding the career paths of temporary employees, making temporary employment more attractive to qualiﬁed workers. The introduction of a supplementary health insurance scheme for temporary workers as of 1 January 2016 was a new social breakthrough in temporary employment in France. Under the 2017 French Labour Code reform orders (order no. 2017- 1387), industry sectors resorting to temporary employment can negotiate the maximum term of temporary employment contracts, the number of renewals and the applicable waiting period. Through two new agreements signed on 25 January 2019, the temporary employment division adopted measures to promote sustainable employment, one through the development of open- ended temporary employment contracts, and the other aimed at preventing the abolition of the FSPI temporary employment career stabilisation fund,which funded training for 64,000 FTE temporary workers in 2017. TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT MARKET IN FRANCE: A HIGHLY CONCENTRATED MARKET Groupe CRIT operates in a highly concentrated market in France: out of some 1,800 temporary employment companies operating a total of 8,260 agencies in 2017 compared with 8,150 agencies in 2016 (source: Prism'emploi), three international groups account for over 65% of the temporary employment sector. With a market share of over 7%, Groupe CRIT ranks fourth behind the sector's major players and is the leading independent temporary employment group in the French market (source: Company). Ranking in 2018 global sales (€bn)2018 France sales (€bn) France Group No. 1 ADECCO 23.9 5.7 No. 2 MANPOWER* 18.6 4.9 No. 3 RANDSTAD 23.8 3.7 No. 4 GROUPE CRIT 2.1 1.6 *Manpower global sales: $22bn of which France $5.8bn Average exchange rate €: $1.18085 DEMAND ON THE RISE The temporary employment sector has evolved significantly, and has gained recognition from businesses and employees alike. Having long been a one-off and cyclical response to staff adjustment needs during peak work periods or replacements for absent workers, temporary employment has become a structural tool of human resource management for companies. In the face of an unstable economic environment and lack of visibility, the adaptability and ﬂexibility, knowledge of employment catchment areas and expertise in human resources management (recruitment, temporary employment, training, consulting, outsourcing, etc.) offered by the temporary employment sector allows businesses to meet the demand for productivity, competitiveness and responsiveness that have become indispensable in the global marketplace. Due to the investments made in training temporary employees and developing recruitment expertise, temporary employment gives companies "the right skills at the right time". At the same time, temporary employment has become a powerful means of access to employment and integration. Previously synonymous with junior positions, temporary employment has become a preferred means of entering or returning to employment thanks to continuous efforts to improve the employability of temporary workers and to safeguard their career paths. Today, almost 80% of temporary workers have a good or a very good opinion of temporary employment (source: Observatoire de l'intérim July 2018). Temporary employment has clear advantages: lifestyle choice or career strategy for some, means of entering or returning to employment for others, temporary 12 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CR IT The temporary employment market work is a gateway facilitating the sustainable integration of young people into the job market: a quarter of temporary workers are under 25 years old, of whom 39% did not graduate with a high school diploma (source: OIR) and 73% consider temporary work to be a good way to develop their career paths (2018 Prism'emploi/Opinion Way survey). 90% of temporary workers believe that temporary employment has helped them to acquire professional experience, 78% to learn different trades and 77% for training (Observatoire de l'intérim). The training aspect is very important: in 2017 temporary employment companies invested €450 million to ﬁnance operational training for 280,000 temporary employees - the highest level ever achieved in the industry - with low-skilled young people among the main beneﬁciaries. Between March 2017 and March 2018, 13% of young temporary workers aged under 25 years completed training programmes of which 74% led to qualiﬁcations or diplomas (source: Prism'emploi). Since the introduction of the open-ended temporary employment contract (CDI intérimaire or CDII) in 2014, a major social advance that safeguards temporary workers via the signing of an open-ended temporary employment contract with a temporary employment company, 51,600 CDIIs had been signed by the end of 2018 (source: Prism'emploi barometer). Alongside temporary work, the temporary employment sector has played a key role for a number of years in the recruitment of permanent and fixed-term employees following the 2005 Social Cohesion Act. With around 580,000 hirings since 2009, employment agencies have become the ﬁrst private recruitment companies in France. TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT IN 2018: MARKET SLOWDOWN AT THE END OF THE YEAR Temporary employment is closely linked to the state of the economy and is an early indicator of employment. It anticipates, 6 to 12 months ahead, the general labour market trend, since businesses have recourse to temporary workers before recruiting on a permanent basis. The recovery in temporary employment which began in early 2015 and recorded its 45thconsecutive month of growth in August 2018 was followed by a reduction in temporary workers from September 2018, a situation that lasted throughout the fourth quarter. Developments during 2018 took place within a less favourable economic environment with annual GDP growth limited to 1.5% following 2.3% growth in 2017 (Insee). After two years of strong growth (6.8% in 2016 and 8.5% in 2017), temporary employment Annual change in the number of temporary employees (FTE) since 1996 780,000** 290,722 358,765 457,897 514,925 604,335 602,464 570,067 554,878 569,314 585,687 602,828 637,901 604,318 447,348 527,147 576,080 525,058 509,885 518,994 577,548* 631,826* 736,889* 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: Dares: * data revised following DSN integration; ** 2018 estimate Change in annual sales of temporary employment in France (€bn) 13.5 15.5 18.6 18.8 17.8 17.7 18.4 19.0 20.4 21.7 20.8 15.3 17.8 19.8 18.1 17.0 16.9 17.7 18.9 21.0 22.0 8.7 10.6 -3% +22% +28% +15% +19% +1% -5% -0.7% +4% +3.3% +7% +6.5% -4.3% -26% +16% +11% -8.5% -6.0% -0.3% +4.3% +6.8% +10.9% +4.7% 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 * Source: (Prism'emploi/I+C, raw data) 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 13 nevertheless showed good resilience with average annual growth of 1.8%. Around 13,000 full-time equivalent posts were created over the year (Prism'emploi barometer). In 2018, temporary employment reached a historic level with around 780,000 full-time equivalent temporary employees (estimate based on Dares/Prism'emploi data). 2018 was marked by contrasting developments in temporary employment: following an excellent first quarter with growth of 8.8% followed by a steady 4.8% rise in the second quarter, the market stagnated in the third quarter (down 0.4%) and the fourth quarter saw a decline of 4.8%, including a 5.9% slump in December (Prism'emploi barometer). The developments reﬂect the signiﬁcant impact on the employment market of the slowdown in economic growth in France in 2018, where GDP rose only 0.2% in Q1 and Q2 and 0.3% in Q3 and Q4. Following these four consecutive quarters of weak growth, the Banque de France forecast, which expects GDP growth of 0.4% in Q1 2019, predicts stable economic growth of 1.5% in France for the full year. French GDP growth in 2019 is expected to outperform the Euro zone (1.0%) and double that of Germany, for which a mere 0.7% rise is forecast for 2019. In 2018, quarterly variations in temporary employment in France were particularly volatile in two major business sectors. The transport and logistics sector recorded maximum growth of 17% in the ﬁrst quarter and a maximum decline of 8.9% in the fourth quarter, with average annual growth of 3.8%. Similarly, albeit to a lesser extent, industry, which accounted for 48.7% of temporary employees in 2018, went from 8.9% growth in the ﬁrst quarter to a 9.1% decline in the fourth quarter, with an overall decline of 0.4% for the year. Conversely, the construction and services sectors, in which the share of temporary employment accounted respectively for 15.8% and 12% in 2018, recorded a steady increase in temporary workers over the full year. Services have boosted the temporary employment market with an annual rise of 6.4%, recording particularly strong growth ranging from 6.9% in the ﬁrst quarter to 4.6% in the ﬁnal quarter. There was a 4.4% increase in temporary job creation in the construction sector over the year. Within this contrasting sectoral context, the most dynamic regions in the services and construction sectors naturally recorded the highest annual growth. The Rhône-Alpes/Auvergne region posted growth of 5.1%, followed by the PACA region (3.9%) and Pays de la Loire (3.4%). Despite growing in all other regions with the exception of Normandy (down 1.0%) and Occitanie (down 0.7%), temporary employment progressed to a lesser extent in predominantly industrial regions, where growth was between 0.2% and 1.5%. While the construction sector returned to growth three years ago, the fall in temporary employment numbers in 2014 and 2015 (down 15.3% and 6.4% respectively) (Prism'emploi barometer) resulted in a substantial decrease in its relative share of temporary employment from 21.3% in 2012 to 12% in 2018 (source: Dares and Prism'emploi barometer). While the change in temporary employment numbers in the construction sector can be partly attributed to the number of public works and new projects, it was also a result of strong competition from posted workers over a number of years. The new EU directive of 28 June 2018 amended the 1996 EU directive and introduced the principle of "equal pay for equal work". This new directive will come into force in 2020 and should help to combat abuse in the posting of workers, particularly in the construction sector. With regard to skilled work, as in the previous two years, 2018 witnessed the continued growth of temporary employment for skilled jobs. There was strong growth for managerial and intermediate professions and employees, which accounted for over 12% and over 13% of temporary employment respectively and which posted the same annual growth rate of 3.5%. Other skilled jobs posted lower growth rates ranging between 1.3% for qualiﬁed workers (34.6% of total temporary workers) and 0.9% for unskilled workers (39.8%) (source: Prism'emploi barometer). 2018 also marked an increase in open-ended temporary employment contracts (CDII) entered into by temporary employment companies and temporary workers, which enable the latter to benefit from the security provided by permanent employment contracts and training programmes, enable temporary employment companies to retain their temporary workers, and enable companies using temporary workers to maintain the ﬂexibility of hiring staff for ad- hoc assignments. The growth in CDIIs was at its highest level since their introduction. After the number of CDIIs nearly doubled in 2017, with over 13,150 contracts signed during the year, 25,200 CDIIs were signed in 2018. In 2018, employment companies consolidated their leading role within recruitment activity in France. Over 100,000 workers were recruited on permanent and ﬁxed-term contracts over the year, the highest level achieved since 2005. By its very nature, temporary employment affords flexibility; it is therefore the adjustment variable used by companies in times of uncertainty. While downward cycles show the sector to be the ﬁrst hit by the effects of a slowdown in economic activity, it is also the ﬁrst to beneﬁt from an upturn in the economic situation and take advantage of growth periods. Temporary employment is an early indicator of job creation, since economic recovery relies firstly on temporary employment before spreading across the entire economic fabric. An analysis of economic cycles over the last 30 years shows that GDP growth of between 0.6% and 0.8% is necessary for temporary employment to pick up, while sustainable job creation requires GDP 14 GROUPE CR IT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Group business in 2018 growth of around 1.5%. If the OECD forecast of 1.3% GDP growth in 2019 is conﬁrmed, temporary employment should continue to beneﬁt fully from this growth phase. As companies' structural need for ﬂexibility has become unavoidable, the ever-increasing role temporary employment plays in managing unemployment, demographic factors, skills shortages, the various growth drivers available to this sector both in the Group's core business with increasing numbers of temporary employees who are specialists, managers, workers over 50, and in the Group's job placement, recruitment, redeployment, consulting, training and human resource management activities, all represent new markets and skills which give the temporary employment sector signiﬁcant growth potential. GROUPE CRIT'S TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AND RECRUITMENT DIVISION A RANGE OF HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES CRIT is a pioneer in temporary employment. It has become a major player in human resources with an extensive service offering. CRIT is the leading independent group in France for temporary employment and recruitment and is ranked 18thin the world2, with networks in the United States, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Morocco and Tunisia. Each year, CRIT meets the needs of 30,000 corporate clients and supports over 260,000 employees in their career paths. Thanks to its expertise, the Group is able to provide a recruitment and human resource management solution, covering temporary (CTT and CDII), ﬁxed-term (CDD) and permanent (CDI) contract employment, training, assessments, ﬁrst-time employment support and consulting. With almost 2,700 permanent employees working in the Group's temporary employment and recruitment division, offering client- side customised HR management services, permanent and ﬁxed- term recruitment, job placement, consulting, HR management digitisation, first-time employment support (support and advice to job seekers, redeployment and retraining for workers made redundant, engineering consulting for ﬁnding employment for recent graduates, employment support and advice for disabled workers, audits and advice for companies in their efforts to establish cohesion in the workplace, skills reviews, etc.), the Group's human resources expertise enables it to meet the expectations of both job applicants and companies. THE STRENGTH OF A NATIONAL NETWORK With 406 agencies in France at the end of 2018, CRIT beneﬁts from a dense network and nationwide coverage. This allows for agility, ﬂexibility, rapid decision-making and action, commercial and personal convenience, and a privileged interaction and relationship between headquarters, agencies, corporate clients and job applicants. This proximity is at the heart of the division's organisational structure and enhances the human relationships that the Group's managers have always endeavoured to foster both internally and with their clients. This stability also promotes proximity with corporate clients and job applicants. This personal and geographic proximity, which is important to Groupe CRIT and its employees, guarantees effectiveness and ensures a more personalised, targeted, human and efﬁcient service. Autonomous and united, CRIT agencies are managed by regional operations departments, which are genuine centres of expertise in human resources. CRIT agencies are "ﬁrms" organised as proﬁt centres, with managers who share an entrepreneurial culture. Their managers are hands-on specialists in their respective business sectors. Recruited locally and chosen for their involvement in the social, economic and community life in their area, CRIT employees are entirely familiar with the economic fabric and companies in their regions. This form of recruitment is one of the Group's major strengths, and the resulting stable and specialised expertise is reﬂected in a low employee turnover rate. 1 Source: Company 2 Stafﬁng Industry Analysts ranking - largest global stafﬁng & recruitment ﬁrms 2018 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 15 FRANCE CRIT, A MAJOR PLAYER IN FRANCE Its key geographical and segment positioning, its position amongst clients, its fundamental values of entrepreneurship, proximity, agility and responsiveness, as well as its ongoing efforts to meet its clients' needs all help make CRIT a preferred partner for major clients and small and medium-sized enterprises alike, in all business sectors and regions. A balanced geographic distribution The CRIT network has a well-balanced geographic conﬁguration. It is therefore present in the largest towns and cities in France and in the large employment catchment areas. With a very strong presence in Hauts de France, Grand Est and Normandy where it is the regional leader, the network is also well-established in the Paris region and holds strong positions in the South-East and South-West of France. Coverage of all business sectors The CRIT network boasts a diverse sector and client base. CRIT has a particularly strong presence in the industrial sector, which accounted for 47% of its business in 2018. The network is also highly developed in the services sector, in which the Group substantially increased its penetration and whose share in total business was 38% in 2018 compared to 25% in 2004. The network also has strong positions in the construction sector, which accounted for 15% of business in 2018. With the backing of its development and corporate culture, for several years now CRIT has based its growth on two dimensions: its knowledge of and involvement in the industrial and services sectors (automotive, agro-food, distribution, transport/logistics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, customer services);

agro-food, distribution, transport/logistics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, customer services); the development of expert divisions offering high value-added (aeronautics, event management/catering, graphics/Web design, nuclear, etc.). A strategic client mix The Group has a high level of penetration among small and medium- sized companies, which accounted for 44% of the division's sales in 2018, and also holds strong positions with key accounts, strengthened in 2018 by the network's performance in the transport, logistics, trade and business assistance sectors in particular. Key accounts accounted for 56% of the division's business over the year. With around 25,000 clients in France, the Group's diversiﬁcation of its client base provides it with the necessary sectoral mix and balance to limit its exposure to any particular sector and its dependence on particular clients. The Group's largest client in its temporary employment division accounted for only 6% of total sales. The Group also provides expertise to public-sector companies, thus enabling it to expand its client mix. 574 employment agencies in France and overseas in 2018 INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS 38NDSTAFFING GROUP IN THE UNITED STATES1 AND KEY POSITIONS IN EUROPE AND NORTH AFRICA The Group has developed its international network extensively and has operations in Europe, North Africa and the United States. Since 2011, the United States has been at the core of the Group's international development strategy. The decision to penetrate the world's largest temporary employment market stems from the Group's determination to diversify its geographical positions in order to develop new growth drivers. For six years, the Group has extended its penetration in the American continent through an aggressive external growth strategy. Since the acquisition of PeopleLink in 2011, ranked 85thamong American stafﬁng companies, the Group has carried out multiple acquisitions that have made it one of the major players in the American market today. Ranked 38thamong stafﬁng groups in the United States1and 17thamong industrial stafﬁng companies in 20182, the Group currently operates a network of 95 agencies located in 23 states. It offers general commercial stafﬁng services supplemented by four specialised verticals in the professional staffing, IT, construction and quality control sectors. The United States has become the Group's largest international market accounting for around 63% of the temporary employment and recruitment division's international business in 2018; Spain, the Group's second biggest market in Europe, accounted for a quarter of the temporary employment and recruitment division's international business. Having borne the full brunt of the global economic crisis, for a number of years now Spain has beneﬁted from a favourable economic climate with a high GDP growth rate estimated at 2.5% in 20183, following three consecutive years of very high growth at over 3% per year. The measures taken by the Group to adapt the network, update the business model and revitalise the marketing of its agency network, combined with the improvement in the economic climate, have enabled CRIT to multiply its organic growth in this country by 2.5 in seven years. Today, the Group, which recently opened an agency in Portugal, has a network of 47 agencies that are on track to take full advantage of the current favourable conditions on the Iberian market. The Group has also established positions in Germany, Switzerland, Morocco and Tunisia, taking the Group's international network to 168 agencies in 2018. By diversifying its network in terms of both business expertise and geographical presence, and given the brighter economic outlook in the regions in which it operates, the Group will continue to expand abroad in 2018 by prioritising organic growth and keeping an eye out for potential acquisitions, particularly in Europe. 1 Source: Stafﬁng Industry Analysts: Largest Stafﬁng Firms in the United States update July 2018 2 Source: Stafﬁng Industry Analysts: Largest Industrial Stafﬁng Firms in the United States update Aug. 2018 3 Source: Spanish government A balanced client mix Breakdown of CRIT network sales by client segment (% of 2018 sales) Key accounts SMEs 56% 44% 16 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CR IT Breakdown of CRIT France temporary workers (FTE) by region in 2018 Mediterranean Arc Rhône-Alpes Auvergne 8% 8% Central West Central East 7% 23% North South-West 18% 11% East Île-de-France 11% 14% BUSINESS ACTIVITY OF THE TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AND RECRUITMENT DIVISION IN 2018 ALMOST €2.1 BILLION IN SALES Following strong growth in 2017, the temporary employment and recruitment division posted a solid annual performance with sales of more than €2 billion. Ranked 18thamong stafﬁng companies globally1, the Group has once again conﬁrmed its position as a major player in France and abroad. The division consolidated its momentum in France and abroad and posted a new annual record of €2,062.4 million, up 1.8% as reported and up 2.4% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. In France, the Group recorded sustained organic growth and consolidated its positions as the fourth largest behind the industry giants. On the international market, the Group achieved its dual objective of organic growth and increased margins. FRANCE: EXCELLENT ORGANIC GROWTH In France, where the Group generated over 76% of its temporary employment and recruitment business in 2018, CRIT once again conﬁrmed its ability to post sustained organic growth despite a less favourable environment. Sales came to €1,569.3 million, with organic growth of 2.8% driven by an excellent ﬁrst half, up 5.5%, followed by 0.3% growth in the second half. This was a very solid performance in view of the general slowdown observed on the markets in the second half of the year and considering that growth in 2017 was almost 10%. It follows on from four exceptional years in a row when the Group outperformed its benchmark market and the industry leaders. The Group posted an average annual growth rate of almost 10% over the 2014-2018 period, driven entirely by organic growth, compared to rates of no more than 7.5% among its peers. This annual growth consolidated the Group's position among the leading players in the French temporary employment market. STRENGTHENED FUNDAMENTALS TO KEEP UP WITH MARKET TRENDS CRIT's continued organic growth is based on strong fundamentals and a ﬁve-point strategy to support the development of its markets: the quality of its regional network, the retention of its temporary workers, the upscaling of its service offering, sectoral coverage and client mix and digitisation strategy. With over 400 agencies in France at the end of 2018, the Group's regional network enables it to target the most buoyant employment catchment areas. In order to provide the ﬂexibility required to adapt its offering in line with demand, whilst continually reviewing its cost structure, the network is subject to continuous development, as reﬂected by the opening of 26 agencies in 2018. In a market characterised by increased competition for qualified workers and a growing shortage of labour, temporary worker retention is one of the Group's priorities. As such, open-ended temporary employment contracts (CDII) are a major potential area of growth. The Group had 1,200 CDIIs at the end of 2018 compared to a target of 2,000. A new type of employment contract speciﬁc to the industry, the CDII alternates assignment periods and interim periods with guaranteed monthly remuneration for the temporary worker. They facilitate support for the career paths of temporary workers, Group business in 2018 Breakdown of temporary employment and recruitment division sales (€m) 2,026.3 2,026.4 1,829.7 2016 2017 2018 Breakdown of CRIT network sales by business segment (% of 2018 sales) Construction 15% Industry 47% Services 38% who are able to beneﬁt from training programmes during the interim periods between assignments. Training is a key part of the Group's HR policy: around 19,000 permanent and temporary CRIT workers received training over the year, up 6.6% from 2017. The upscaling of its service offering, the third Group priority, is reflected by the ongoing development of its customised HR management service, CRIT Inside, at its clients' premises. This service is an effective response to key clients' demand for a hands-on and customised service. With 40 installations made by the end of 2018, the Group, which doubled its network over the year, intends to increase the number of Inside projects by 50% in 2019. CRIT also continued to capitalise on specialist expertise by focusing on the recruitment and outsourcing of skilled work in key sectors such as energy, aeronautics and event management. In 2018, the Group also performed particularly well in terms of permanent and fixed-term recruitment, for which business grew by around 30%. A priority area, recruitment services business is expected to grow at a similar rate in 2019. The sector-specific change testifies to the quality of the Group's business development and the wide range of sectors it serves. The Group has particularly strong positions in industry and services, which account for over 80% of sales. These key sectors again drove Group business in 2018 with particularly strong momentum in services. In industry, the Group's primary sector that accounts for 47% of its business, year-on-year sales growth was 1.3%. This is a satisfactory performance: it follows on from strong growth (6%) the previous year and was achieved despite the continuing slowdown in 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 17 industry, particularly in the automotive sector. After several years of by corporate clients. The Group, which posted sales of $366 million, exceptional growth, this sector now contributes somewhat less to down 1.6% year-on-year in the United States, was able to turn this Group growth but nevertheless remains a major user of temporary market situation to its advantage in order to enhance its services, employment. continue optimising its agency networks and return to organic Among the main contributors to growth are the trade, transport, growth by year-end. logistics and business assistance sectors, the contributions of which Ranked 38thamong stafﬁng groups in the United States, the Group is were largely superior to those of the market and played a strong role strongly positioned in the industrial stafﬁng sector, where it is ranked in the division's excellent performance. As expected, the slowdown in 17th. The Group's stafﬁng offer is built around a general foundation the automotive sector curbed growth in employee numbers during supplemented by four specialised verticals in IT, construction, the year. Excluding the automotive sector, the number of Group professional staffing and quality control. With 95 agencies in 23 temporary employees* rose 4.2% in 2018 compared to a market states and over 70,000 assignments over the year, the Group is well average increase of 2.7%. placed to consolidate its positions and take advantage of the positive Having registered double-digit growth in the services sector in 2016 US economic outlook with forecast GDP growth of 2.5% in 2019 and 2017, the Group yet again posted strong sales growth of around (source: IMF). 8% year -on-year, thus increasing the services share of total business STRONG GROWTH IN SPAIN to 38%. With regard to the construction market, which saw a slight decline The second largest market for the international temporary of 1.4%, the recovery that started the previous year did not continue employment and recruitment division, Spain consolidated its growth in 2018. momentum in 2018 with record sales of €132 million, up 7.7% year- In order to support its digital strategy, another key driver in the on-year. development of its business lines, the Group stepped up its efforts This excellent growth was signiﬁcant in many respects, including the in a number of areas, including the deployment of the CRIT Online fact that it was achieved at constant consolidation scope without portal, a response to the need to secure and streamline corporate further acquisitions and followed four consecutive years of double- client administrative procedures, and MyCRIT, a personal online digit organic growth. This growth was accompanied by a further area available to its temporary workers and an important means improvement in EBITDA margin, which improved by 40 basis points of building loyalty, and the development of new productivity tools in 2018. with a special focus on the digitisation of administrative documents. In 2019, Spain is expected to continue to beneﬁt from a favourable 60% of job contracts and 40% of placement contracts were digitised economic environment with Spanish GDP expected to rise 2.2%3. by the end of 2018. By contributing significantly to back-office management, this strategy allows companies to focus on business *full-time equivalent temporary employees. development and customer support. 1 Source: Stafﬁng Industry Analysts: Largest Stafﬁng Firms in the United States Bolstered by this progress, the Group is well equipped to support the update July 2018 2 OECD March 2018 development of its business lines. 3 Spanish Ministry of Finance Jan. 2019 INTERNATIONAL: ORGANIC GROWTH AND STRONG SOLID RESULTS GROWTH IN MARGINS Following excellent results in 2017, the Group's temporary In 2018, the Group again strengthened its international positions and employment and recruitment division posted solid results in 2018 amid a slowdown in growth on its markets and a signiﬁcant achieved its dual objective of organic growth and increased margins. reduction in the competitiveness and employment tax credit (CICE) International sales, which account for almost a quarter of the in France. 2018 EBITDA1amounted to €106.5 million and the margin division's business, amounted to €493.1 million, down 1.4% as a result represented 5.2% of sales. of a 3% negative exchange rate impact. At constant consolidation In France, EBITDA for the division was €81.3 million and the margin scope and exchange rates, year-on-year business growth was 1.2%. was also 5.2% of sales. The decrease in France was entirely related The United States and Spain were the main contributors, accounting to the 1% reduction in the CICE rate over the year and its abolition in for around 90% of the division's business abroad. These countries December 2018. Adjusted for the impact of CICE, the margin of the achieved annual sales of $366 million and €132 million respectively. temporary employment division in France remained stable compared THE UNITED STATES, THE GROUP'S LEADING OVERSEAS MARKET: to 2017 at 6.1%. RETURN TO ORGANIC GROWTH For the international markets, the division's EBITDA reached €25.2 Having pursued an aggressive external growth strategy since 2011 million. The EBITDA margin represented 5.1% of sales and improved in the American market, the world's largest temporary employment by 70 basis points. The USA was the main driver of this improvement market, the Group remained fully invested in its US development in due to a signiﬁcant increase in operating margin, up 110 basis points 2018 by prioritising organic growth and operational proﬁtability, as year-on-year. Spain also contributed to the growth in international announced. With a sharp 110-basis point improvement in EBITDA margins with a 40-basis point year-on-year increase. margin over the period and a return to organic growth of 2.2% in the fourth quarter, the Group achieved its twofold annual objective. This performance was achieved in the context of a North American (1) EBITDA is deﬁned as current operating income before net amortisation and market in full employment and a stafﬁng sector facing a shortage depreciation. of labour and high volumes of qualiﬁed temporary staff recruitment 18 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY KEEPING UP WITH CHANGES IN THE PROFESSIONAL WORLD While temporary employment remains the cornerstone of the Group's development, it is constantly expanding its service offering in order to deliver a set of HR solutions, meet its clients' requirements and keep up with changes in the professional world. Accordingly, the Group will continue to adapt its networks to the markets and develop the following areas: the "CRIT Inside" customised HR management solution installed on client premises, open-ended temporary employment contracts, recruitment services, CSR commitments in terms of training, health, safety and equal opportunities, all central issues in the changing job environment, and the development of innovative digital software and solutions for its clients and temporary workers. In accordance with its long-standing commitment to digital transformation to enhance its own productivity and that of its clients, the Group will pursue a digital strategy focused on three key areas. The first area involves digitising the relationship with temporary workers, for whom the Group has designed a personal, secure digital portal entitled MyCRIT, which provides access to complete information on a temporary worker's job assignments and incorporates extended features such as digital contracts, electronic signature, digital safe archiving and more. The second area aims at improving the Group's operating performances via the introduction of productivity tools such as process automation, digitisation of administrative documents, job planning and automated dataflow management. The Group is targeting the digitisation of all its documents, from contracts to payslips. The third key area is the digitisation of the client relationship in order to drive the performance of corporate clients, for which the Group has developed CRIT Online. The portal, which is designed to meet the need for administrative streamlining and process security, provides corporate clients with an effective, global solution for managing temporary employment (online orders, e-signature,e-contracts, job tracking, staff ﬁles, pre-invoicing, reporting). STRENGTHEN ITS POSITIONS The expansion of CRIT agencies constitutes a virtuous growth circle. Thanks to the quality of its services, in terms of responsiveness, internal and external human resources, training of temporary workers and HR tools and solutions tailored to clients' needs, the Group is constantly enhancing the value-added of its services and increasing the productivity of its agencies. For its temporary employment division, the Group has always opted for prudent and safe expansion, focused on value. This commitment is based on an ongoing selective sales policy to maintain the value of its contracts with SMEs and key accounts. To accomplish this, the Group is pursuing a strategy of business development based on the growth of its "key account" clients by targeting those with the highest profitability and, secondly, on expanding its small and medium-sized client base. The Group intends to continue to consolidate and strengthen its positions in countries where it is present. The growth strategy implemented by the Group in its different markets is based on the continuous effort to streamline its networks, which have a substantial capacity to adapt to changes in the environment and in the needs Group business in 2018 406 AGENCIES IN FRANCE 168 OVERSEAS AGENCIES 95in the USA 12in Morocco 4in Switzerland 47in Spain 7in Germany 3in Tunisia of local, regional and national markets, as well as the increased specialisation and/or verticalisation of their services. While France remains the Group's main market, the international business has for some years been a strategic priority in order to diversify its geographical positions and develop new growth drivers. This strategy has been swiftly rolled out on the US market. Indeed, since 2011 the United States, the world's largest temporary employment market, has been one of the main targets of the Group's growth strategy, with numerous acquisitions completed. The Group's expansion on this continent, where it now ranks among the top 40 stafﬁng companies in the United States, is the result of a growth strategy geared, ﬁrstly, towards the development of "business vertical" services in areas requiring signiﬁcant expertise such as IT, quality control and construction, professional stafﬁng, etc. and, secondly, towards the expansion of its general stafﬁng networks in B and C markets which are less competitive and are favourable to closer client proximity. With operations in 23 states, the Group is conﬁdent in its ability to pursue its development on this high-potential market. The Group will continue its international development. Besides this, the Group will remain on the lookout for potential acquisitions, focusing on Europe. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 19 DEVELOPMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCE THE policy in this regard. This agreement establishes an experimental SERVICES: FIRSTTIME EMPLOYMENT, new means of accessing temporary employment speciﬁc to disabled SUPPORT, ETC. workers, from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021. A major player in the employment sector, CRIT is fully committed to AN EXEMPLARY CORPORATE CITIZEN its role as a springboard towards employment. Apart from its recruitment and HR solutions, the Group develops For years now the Group has pursued a proactive CSR policy geared integration programmes designed to help job-seekers, focusing on to driving its development. young and disabled people. These programmes include training, skills CSR initiatives, a description of which may be found in the CSR assessment, redeployment and retraining, etc. section of this Registration Document, are geared towards the CRIT has established a number of partnerships with government following areas: agencies designed to promote access, retention or return to •Developing employability and stabilising career paths: the Group employment. These include: Pôle Emploi employment centres, the is pursuing its nationwide training and integration programmes Missions Locales network, AGEFIPH for disabled job-seekers, local for persons in difficulty. It is promoting the use of open-ended councils, associations, schools and training centres. In 2018, CRIT had temporary contracts and further diversifying employment solutions active partnerships with more than 260 agencies throughout France. in order to safeguard career paths. The partnership initiatives launched every year by the Group have a •Fostering employee awareness of health and safety issues: this key single objective: promoting equal opportunities and helping people feature of the Group's social policy is materialised via a certiﬁed ﬁnd a job. Accordingly, the Group has a particular interest in priority management system backed up by training and awareness communities and is a signatory to the Charte Entreprises et programmes. Quartiers(Businesses and Neighbourhoods Charter) in numerous •Stepping up pro-diversity and anti-discrimination campaigns: regions. hiring and retention in employment are based solely on the skills of In 2018, CRIT stepped up its youth initiatives by increasing the Group employees and job applicants. number of agencies working with the Missions Locales network: •Business ethics: in keeping with its commitments, the Group is 69 CRIT agencies signed a partnership with the Missions Locales stepping up its efforts to promote business ethics, particularly in network in 2018, an increase of 9.5% compared to 2017. terms of data protection and conﬁdentiality. In February 2019, CRIT signed a national partnership agreement •Environmental policy: the Group is pursuing its environmental with EPIDE and its 19 centres in France to promote the long-term policy with a view to continuous improvement. employment of young people without diplomas or qualifications. Recognition of the Group's CSR policy was illustrated by its inclusion CRIT is the first temporary employment company to sign such a partnership on a national scale. in the Gaia Index, a socially responsible investment (SRI) mid-cap index comprising French stocks demonstrating a strong commitment AN ACTIVE POLICY TO ASSIST DISABLED WORKERS to corporate social responsibility, its GOLD EcoVadis rating, a non- ﬁnancial corporate CSR performance rating, and by its adherence to For many years now CRIT has pursued a proactive policy to promote the United Nations Global Compact. employment and integration for disabled workers. For this purpose, 11 years ago the Group set up a nationwide handicap mission deployed by regional ofﬁcers and aimed at promoting the integration of disabled workers by providing support and advice to companies for their social cohesion initiatives. Daily initiatives are conducted with permanent staff and temporary workers in order to foster the integration, hiring and retention of disabled persons. Accordingly, the number of hours of outsourced work for disabled persons has grown signiﬁcantly and rose by around 12% in 2018. In 2018, CRIT placed close to 9,500 assignments with individuals recognised as disabled workers in more than 1,800 client companies. In 2019, the partnership agreement entered into between the government and Prism'emploi in the context of the "Future Act", which aims to facilitate the access of disabled workers to the employment market, is expected to form the basis of the Group's 20 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Group business in 2018 1.2THE AIRPORT SERVICES DIVISION: DYNAMIC GROWTH True to its policy of providing companies with the services and human resources they need, Groupe CRIT has developed an airport services division, a segment with increasing outsourcing needs. Although temporary employment is Groupe CRIT's core business, AIRPORT SERVICES: airport services, its second largest source of growth, makes a signiﬁcant AN EXTENDED RANGE OF SERVICES contribution to the Group's business and skills. Airport services is a The airport services provided by the Group include all essential sector offering excellent opportunities for long-term growth driven by services required by airlines for their ground operations. The main the increase in global air trafﬁc linked to growing populations and the services are: spread of low-cost air travel. The airport services division will therefore remain a key growth driver for Groupe CRIT over the coming years. •Passenger assistance: check-in, boarding, ticketing •Aircraft assistance: A PRIME POSITION towing, parking, chocking, electrical connections, baggage and cargo handling, checking tanks, aircraft pushout, cleaning FRANCE AFRICA • Roissy CDG1, CDG2, CDG3 • Congo (Brazzaville, • Orly West, Orly South Pointe-Noire, Ollombo) • Paris-Le Bourget • Sierra Leone (Freetown) • Nice Côte d'Azur • Mali* EUROPE USA • Ireland (Dublin, Shannon) • Boston United Kingdom (London Heathrow, London City Airport) * technical assistance services Trafﬁc:

monitoring flight plans, drawing up weight and balance forms, weather tracking, etc.

monitoring flight plans, drawing up weight and balance forms, weather tracking, etc. Cargo services:

transfer of cargo and mail from runway, storage (cargo warehousing) in Africa 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 21 ROISSY CDG,THE WORLD'S 10thBUSIEST AIRPORT1 •No. 1 in France •No. 2 in Europe2 72.2 million passengers en 2018 •CDG2: 58.3 million passengers in 2018 •CDG1: 9.9 million passengers in 2018 •CDG3: 4 million passengers in 2018 ORLY, 12thBUSIEST EUROPEAN AIRPORT2 •33.1 million passengers in 2018 •ORLY WEST: 19.7 million passengers •ORLY SOUTH: 12.4 million passengers 1 Source: ACI World 2016 2 Source: ACI Europe In 2018, Europe was again the largest international market with 37% THE AIRPORT SERVICES MARKET Apart from the increasing trend towards outsourcing and the of trafﬁc*, up 6.7% year-on-year.Asia-Paciﬁc, the second largest market after Europe, recorded the highest annual growth (7.3%) opening up of airport services to external competition, market growth followed by Latin America (6.6%) and Africa (6.5%). 5.2% year- is expected to beneﬁt from the endemic increase in air trafﬁc. Indeed, on-year growth in North America was higher than the previous year air trafﬁc has been growing constantly for over 30 years and has (4.9%), mainly due to the improved state of the US economy and the grown by 60% over the last ten years. The Airbus Global Market continued international expansion of Canadian carriers. The Middle Forecast on air traffic growth for 2018 to 2037 forecasts annual East region posted 4.7% year-on-year growth. global growth of 4.4% over the next 20 years and, having doubled in In France, the Roissy Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports registered volume over the past 20 years, is expected to double again over the next 20 years to reach 8.2 billion passengers in 2037 (source: IATA). trafﬁc of 105.3 million passengers in 2018, up 3.8% compared to The Middle East (5.9%), Asia-Pacific (5.5%), Africa (4.9%), Latin 2017. Trafﬁc measured as the number of aircraft movements followed America (4.2%) and CIS (4.1%) regions will record the highest annual diverging trends at the two Paris airports, up 1.1% at Paris CDG and growth rates over the next 20 years, while European (3.3%) and US stable at Paris-Orly (source: ADP). Nice Côte d'Azur airport registered (3.1%) airlines will record the lowest rates. a record level of trafﬁc in 2018 with 13.8 million passengers carried, After record annual global air trafﬁc growth of 7.1% in 2017, air trafﬁc up 4.1% compared to the previous year (source: Nice Côte d'Azur airport). posted very solid growth of 6.1% in 2018 with 4.3 billion passengers transported worldwide (source: ICAO). * Source: ICAO trafﬁc measured in RPK (revenue passenger kilometres) 22 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Group business in 2018 GROUPE CRIT, LEADING AIRPORT SERVICES 2018: GROUPE CRIT BROADENS ITS EXPERTISE IN BUSINESS AVIATION PROVIDER IN FRANCE 1 AND LAUNCHES OPERATIONS AT PARISLE BOURGET AIRPORT With almost 72.2 million passengers carried in 2018, up 4.0% from In 2018, the Group signiﬁcantly strengthened its leadership position in France by launching operations at Paris-Le Bourget airport, the 2017, Roissy CDG is the 2ndlargest airport in Europe and the 10th leading business airport in Europe. In July 2018, the Group acquired largest worldwide. Paris-Orly, the 2ndlargest French airport and the the business operations of Advanced Air Support. Following this 12thlargest European airport, carried over 33 million passengers in acquisition, the Group will henceforth provide assistance for 10,000 2018. Nice Côte d'Azur airport, the 3rdlargest in France, recorded 13.8 private and ofﬁcial ﬂights at Paris-Le Bourget airport. It will provide million passengers in 2018. These three airports account for over runway services and ground operations, passenger and staff 60% of air trafﬁc in France. assistance, occasional and long-term security services for all types The French market for airport services differs from other markets of aircraft (private to jumbo jets) operating at Le Bourget airport. in that there is a service provider status. Only authorised service Dedicated exclusively to business aviation, including healthcare- providers have direct access to airlines, with other market operators related, official and private transportation, Paris-Le Bourget is allowed only to operate as subcontractors to the service providers. Europe's largest business airport. It serves 800 destinations and The status is granted by ministerial order and the number is limited recorded more than 54,000 aircraft movements in 2017 (source: to three at any given airport hub for Paris CDG and Paris Orly airports ADP). The Group, which will henceforth operate at all airport hubs and four for Nice Côte d'Azur airport. in Paris, thereby expands its area of operation in the burgeoning Since 2009, the Europe Handling group, airport services subsidiary of business aviation market, which recorded air traffic of 700,000 ﬂights in Europe in 2017, an increase of 6% (source: Eurocontrol). Groupe CRIT, has substantially extended its areas of operation and is now present in the three largest French airports, Roissy-Charles-de- Gaulle, Orly and Nice Côte d'Azur, which catered to a total of over 119 GROUPE CRIT, TOP 10 WORLDWIDE IN AIRPORT million passengers in 2018. In 2018, the Group launched operations SERVICES at Paris-Le Bourget airport, thereby extending its business aviation The Group occupies key positions internationally with subsidiaries activities to include the leading business airport in Europe. Having been appointed in 2001 as airport service provider at in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Africa. The Group added a new dimension to its international airport business in late 2016 by terminal CDG2 of Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, then in 2009 launching operations at London Heathrow, Europe's largest airport, at terminals CDG1 and CDG2 and Orly South and West, in 2014 the and by acquiring a foothold in the US airport services sector at Group was again appointed as airport service provider at the two Boston airport in 2017. largest French airports with an extension of its areas of operation to In the UK, the 2017 integration of Cobalt Ground Solutions, no. 3 terminal 3 of Charles de Gaulle airport. In March 2015, the Group was also appointed as airport service provider at the Nice Côte-d'Azur airport service provider at London Heathrow, expanded the airport airport. In March 2017, the minister for civil aviation again appointed services division's European footprint, at the world's 6thbusiest and conﬁrmed Groupe Europe Handling as airport service provider airport². London Heathrow once again confirmed its status as at Roissy and Orly airports. This decision follows the judgement of Europe's leading airport with 2018 trafﬁc of more than 80 million the Paris Administrative Court which, having heard a case brought passengers, up 2.7% year-on-year. This operation also allowed the before it by a competitor, had annulled the 2014 ministerial decision Group to break into the global top 101airport service providers and appointing the three ground handling service providers at Paris represents an important strengthening of its positions in England, airports. where it has provided airport services at London City Airport since These airport services licences, initially awarded in 2014, are granted 2011. In Ireland, its subsidiary Sky Handling Partner operates at Ireland's for a period of seven years and enable the Group to operate at the biggest airport in Dublin, which recorded passenger trafﬁc of 31.3 terminals CDG1, CDG2, CDG3, Orly South and Orly West until 2021. million in 2018, up 6.3%. With a 24% market share, the Group is one Backed by its positioning, the Group operates as both subcontractor of the leading airport service providers at this airport. Sky Handling and direct service provider and works with around 80 airlines (Air Partner also operates at Shannon airport, which recorded passenger France, Alitalia, Air Baltic, Air Caraibes, Air Canada, British Airways, trafﬁc of 1.7 million in 2018, up 4.2%. Faced with the surge in low- Cathay Pacific, Emirates, EasyJet, Finnair, Fedex, Iberia, Level, cost national airlines at the expense of charter airlines, Sky Handling Lufthansa, Norwegian, OpenSkies, Saudi Arabian, Vueling, etc.). Partner adopted the strategy of increasing its penetration among Groupe Europe Handling thus provided services for more than scheduled airlines to strengthen its position on the Irish market. In 290,000 aircraft movements2and over 42 million passengers in 2018. 2018, the Group's Irish subsidiary was awarded the Occupational With over 30% market share in the three largest national airports, Safety Award for Transport for the seventh time in recognition of the excellence of its workplace safety and accident prevention policy. Groupe Europe Handling is the leading airport service provider in France1. In Africa, in 2003 the Group won an exclusive 10-year licence, 1 Source: Company renewed in 2013 for a further 10 years, to operate at the Brazzaville and Pointe Noire airports in Congo. In 2013, it opened a third station 2 Airport services air trafﬁc is expressed in terms of aircraft movements or turnarounds (1 turnaround = 1 departure and 1 arrival), indicators used to measure at Ollombo airport. In 2013, the Group acquired a 25% equity stake services provided. in Aéroports du Congo (AERCO), the company that manages Congo's airports. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 23 Since 2007, the Group has provided technical and operational assistance in Mali to the service provider, which operates at five GROUPE CRIT AIRPORT DIVISION international airports. •Over 486,000 aircraft movements and In 2010, the Group obtained an exclusive 25-year licence in 143 companies served in 2018 throughout the Sierra Leone to provide ground handling services and cargo terminal world. operations at Freetown International Airport. •ISAGO, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 These licences are granted following calls for tender and are subject certiﬁcations. •26 airport service subsidiaries at 2018 year-end. to compliance with the speciﬁcations documents and applicable local •A training institute for aviation occupations (IFMA). regulations. •4 locations in France (Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle, In May 2017, the Group set up its ﬁrst operation in the United States Paris-Orly,Paris-Le Bourget, Nice Côte d'Azur) at Boston airport. In less than two years, the Group has tripled the •2 locations in Ireland (Dublin and Shannon). number of ﬂights handled in the United States. •2 locations in the United Kingdom (London In 2018, the Group's international business included airport services Heathrow, London City). •3 locations in Congo (Brazzaville, Pointe Noire to 65 airlines representing trafﬁc of 196,000 ﬂights during the year. and Ollombo), 1 in Sierra Leone (Freetown), and 1 Source: Company technical and operational assistance services at 2 Source: ACI airports in Mali. 3 Source: London City Airport. •1 location in the United States (Boston). GROUPE CRIT, A CHOICE POSITION •Over 5,000 employees at 2018 year-end: runway, IN A HIGHGROWTH MARKET trafﬁc and station agents, supervisors, trainers and Thanks to its status as a service provider and its niche strategy of managers. •A wide range of ground handling service prioritising service quality at any given location, Groupe CRIT enjoys a equipment: a ﬂeet of more than 1,000 airport prime position that enables it to take advantage of the strong growth machines and vehicles (pushbacks, loaders, cabin in its airport markets, increase its market share and win new clients. crew shuttles, etc.). To take full advantage of market forces, the Group continuously works •A subsidiary in charge of the servicing and maintenance of its ground vehicles to guarantee to improve the quality of its services in order to meet its clients' the reliability of its airport machines. This needs. Indeed, the responsiveness and speed of the teams that make subsidiary also services certain items of airport it possible to meet the ﬂight schedule or make up for delays are key equipment belonging to external companies. elements in this strategy. The Group therefore attaches the utmost importance to selecting and training its staff and ensuring their commitment to the company manifesto. Therefore, in order to have human resources with recognised expertise at hand, Groupe Europe Handling created an in- house training school, IFMA (aviation industry training institute), guaranteeing the expertise of its ground staff. IFMA provides general training, alongside speciﬁc job-based (trafﬁc, runway and transport agent, etc.) "in-the-ﬁeld" training. In 2018, the IFMA delivered training to 30,000 internal and external interns. This training leads to certiﬁcation that is recognised and accredited by IATA and the airlines. Finally, the quality of its human resources management and the favourable employment climate are additional factors that make Groupe CRIT a service provider of choice. These are major assets that increase the conﬁdence and satisfaction of companies, by offering them the assurance of guaranteed optimal service with a high level of quality and security in the application of procedures. Thanks to its strong reputation and the improvements in quality of service made by its employees, the Group's airport services division has successfully secured numerous business deals, with new contracts concluded every year in its various markets, and conﬁrmed the trust shown by clients through the renewal of existing contracts. 24 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) THE AIRPORT SERVICES DIVISION, GROWTH POTENTIAL France, Ireland, UK, USA and Africa, the markets served by Groupe CRIT's airport services division, show major potential for growth driven by the natural development of air trafﬁc. Air trafﬁc is expected to grow at an annual rate of 4.4% and double over the next 20 years to reach 8.2 billion passengers transported in 2037 (source: IATA and Airbus Global Market Forecast). In France, the ADP group aims to make Roissy Charles de Gaulle the number one international airport in Europe (ahead of London Heathrow and Frankfurt). At the start of 2019, it launched a consultation process regarding the planned construction of a major new terminal, terminal 4 at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, for which works will begin in 2021 for opening in 2028. This new terminal, which must be fully operational by 2037, will enable capacity to be gradually increased to handle an additional 35 to 40 million passengers over the next 20 years. This would take the passenger handling capacity of Roissy CDG airport from 80 million to 120 million passengers by 2037. In the short term, the reopening of terminal 2B by 2020 and its connection to terminal 2D in 2019 will provide an additional capacity of 6 million, taking its handling capacity to 11 million passengers and promoting the arrival of new airlines at the airport. In 2019, the completion of the "Paris Orly Nouvel envol" project launched in 2011 will enable Paris Orly airport to increase its capacity to support the expected increase in trafﬁc at the airport. This major renovation project includes a new connecting building linking the West and South terminals, creating one enormous 250 metre-long 80,000 sqm terminal, signiﬁcantly boosting the handling capacity of Paris Orly airport. Group business in 2018 Nice Côte d'Azur airport is expected to beneﬁt from the launch of the Qatar Airways A350-900 in 2019, new routes to Moscow announced from April 2019, Kuwait Airways connections from June 2019 and, within two years, additional boarding gates at Terminal 1 and an extension to Terminal 2 taking its handling capacity to 18 million passengers by 2021. In England, London City Airport was given the go-ahead in 2015 to launch a huge expansion programme to increase its air trafﬁc from the current 70,000 ﬂights per year to 111,000 ﬂights by 2023. The Group, which in 2017 acquired a position at London Heathrow airport with its new subsidiary Cobalt Ground Solutions, should also beneﬁt from the signiﬁcant growth potential of this airport. In June 2018, the UK government gave the go-ahead for the construction of a third runway, 3,500 metres long, scheduled to enter into service by 2026. This new runway would increase the annual number of aircraft movements by 260,000 and would take handling capacity to 135 million passengers per year. Heathrow, which recorded 474,000 movements in 2017, would increase its capacity to 740,000 aircraft movements per year. The Group is also expected to capitalise on its new station in the United States at Boston airport, where it has operated a multi-year agreement with the low-costlong-haul carrier Norwegian since 2018 and will beneﬁt in 2019 from the new agreements signed with KLM and SAS at the start of the year. To keep in step with changes in its markets, the Group intends to pursue its strategy focusing on the quality of its teams and services in order to ensure new business successes. Consolidated sales of the airport services division (€m) 355.9 314.6 244.9 2016 2017 2018 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 25 Groupe CRIT, leading airport service providerin France 2018: ANOTHER EXCEPTIONAL YEAR IN AIRPORT SERVICES Record performance: strong organic growth and high proﬁtability The airport services business conﬁrmed its status as a solid and sustainable driver of growth. In 18 years, since 2000, the division has multiplied its sales and EBITDA by 11. In 2018, the airport services business posted record performances in terms of both growth and proﬁtability. Following an excellent 2017, up by over 28%, the Group's airport services business posted a high annual growth level of 13.1%, taking sales to €356 million. Organic growth at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates was also strong at 11.9%, following organic growth of 9.3% recorded in 2017. OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN FRANCE This increase was driven by an outstanding performance in France, which posted sales of €263 million, up 16.1% including 14.2% organic growth. This development was primarily the result of the expansion of the Group's business aviation operations at Paris-Le Bourget, the leading business aviation airport in Europe. The July 2018 acquisition of the business operations of Advanced Air Support enables the Group to provide full handling support to 10,000 private and ofﬁcial ﬂights (runway services and ground operations, passenger and staff assistance, occasional and long- term security services for all types of aircraft (private to jumbo jets) operating at Le Bourget airport). This new station enables the Group, airport service provider at Roissy and Orly airports, to signiﬁcantly strengthen its leadership position in France and operate at all airport hubs in Paris. Sales were also boosted by numerous contracts signed over the period, including two major agreements signed with Air France Cargo at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport, which considerably strengthened the division's air freight and cargo handling position. These are a response to the Group's dual strategy of delivering the requirements of airline customers and expanding the range of airport services provided at its stations. Roissy CDG airport is the largest freight transport airport in France and recorded trafﬁc growth of 2.8% in 20173. The division's new business aviation and cargo handling operations represent additional full-year sales of over €20 million, thereby enabling the Group to consolidate its position as the leading provider of airport services in France. SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS Having more than doubled sales from its international airport services business in 2017 with the consolidation of Cobalt Ground Solutions, no. 3 airport service provider at London Heathrow, the Group achieved solid organic growth over the period. Sales amounted to €93 million, up 5.4% as reported and up 6.1% at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. With 196,000 ﬂights and over 65 companies served in 2018, the international airport services business was boosted by 6 new contracts signed during the year. The inauguration of the new station at Boston airport in May 2017 gave the airport services division a foothold in the USA, where its ﬁrst client will be Air France. In under two years, the Group has tripled the number of ﬂights handled at Boston airport and was awarded a 5-year contract with long-haul carrier Norwegian, with which the Group also renewed a 5-year contract at Dublin airport in 2018. Driven by high levels of air traffic, business in Ireland performed strongly over the year. The return of international airlines to Sierra Leone following the 2015 Ebola epidemic was confirmed by an increase of more than 20% in the number of ﬂights in 2018. Backed by its strong performance, the Group consolidated its top 10 position among airport service providers globally. HIGH PROFITABILITY The Group's strategy of focusing on consolidating operating performances has again borne fruit. Having grown 43% in 2017, EBITDA1for the airport services division was €34.8 million in 2018, up almost 20% from the previous year. Following a 100-basis point increase in 2017, the EBITDA margin increased by a further 50 basis points in 2018 to reach 9.8% of sales. 1 EBITDA is deﬁned as current operating income before net amortisation and depreciation. Source: Company

3 Source: ADP 26GROUPE CR2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Group business in 2018 1.3OTHER SERVICES: INDUSTRIAL SERVICES The "other services" division mainly provides engineering and industrial maintenance services. It also includes miscellaneous activities (training, HR management digitisation and passenger services, etc.) that will not be addressed here as their relative weight is immaterial for the Group. In 2018, the other services division posted sales of €103.7 million (before inter-segment eliminations) with organic growth of 5.7% versus 2017. Driven by engineering and industrial maintenance activities, the division posted EBITDA1of €7.8 million, a signiﬁcant increase from 2017. EBITDA margin was 7.5%, up 240 basis points from 2017. Change in sales Other services (€m) 103.7 98.1 2017 2018 Industrial engineering and maintenance, the main activities under other services, accounted for over 76% of the division's sales in 2018. These activities involve the execution of industrial projects by two Group subsidiaries: ECM, a high-tech engineering and consulting ﬁrm, and Maser Engineering, specialised in engineering, installation and new works, industrial maintenance and industrial training. ECM, the technology arm of Groupe CRIT, is responsible for high-tech consulting and engineering services. Its approach based on cutting- edge technical skills and its highly ﬂexible organisational structure give it a unique positioning among its major professional engineering peers. ECM constantly adapts its offering in step with technical upgrades and market changes, to place itself at the topmost rung in the design sector, in today's international context. ECM participates in major industrial projects in the aeronautics, automotive, railway and defence sectors. Its business activities span the entire life cycle of products from research and project deﬁnition phases through to development. ECM is also involved in the industrialisation and continued existence of product series. WITH APPLIED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ENGINEERING, THE DIVISION'S DIVERSE PORTFOLIO GIVES IT A FORWARDLOOKING POSITION Research and technology: The Group's subsidiary ECM has many years of experience in mechanical engineering and structural materials. Often at the forefront of technological breakthroughs, it carries out extensive research into reducing vehicle weight and enhancing the performance of on-board equipment, both on its own behalf and for its clients. During the advanced phases, ECM participates in deﬁning structural concepts in composite materials and develops innovative vehicle driver assistance systems. BUSINESS GEARED TOWARDS BUOYANT, FASTGROWING MARKE TS The Group confirmed the merits of its strategy of positioning its engineering subsidiary ECM in R&D derivative markets and high value-added operations. In particular, this strategy calls for ramp- up and increased specialisation in order to develop applications for high-performance composite materials for the aeronautics or automotive sector. In 2018, in line with the activities undertaken in R&D derivative markets, ECM launched a connected objects specialisation through the creation of a Mechatronics and Systems Engineering department. This department is dedicated to the creation of on-board measuring equipment that generates data to be used by driving assistance systems. The patents resulting from these studies will be ﬁled in 2019 in order to be used in partnership with other industrial manufacturers or OEMs. The growth of this department may be supported by targeted acquisitions. This strategy contributing to the development of niche markets has been implemented for several years now, notably in the ﬁeld of interior ﬁtting of aircraft as per the EASA-DOA part 21 J certiﬁcation obtained by ECM in 2014. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 27 Aircraft modiﬁcations and interior ﬁtting represent high value-added activities due to the level of knowledge and responsibility involved. ECM aims to offset the downturn in aerostructures through the creation of a specialised department, approved by the European Aeronautic Safety Agency (EASA), in order to carve out a position in a burgeoning growth market. Here again, ECM plans to continue its development in 2019 by redirecting its offer originally intended for MRO companies towards aircraft lessors and airlines. The development of this business will also be supplemented by obtaining FRA 21 certification for the modiﬁcation and repair of military aircraft. Since 2018, ECM has beneﬁted from promising business prospects with one of its main clients, Dassault Aviation. In view of the announced sales contracts for Rafale aircraft and the compensation demanded by India, ECM was selected by Dassault Aviation to support the industrialisation of this scheme and develop the company's Offset programme. ECM will draw on its long-standing experience in industrialisation and manufacturing methods for this type of aircraft. Furthermore, ECM was selected by Dassault Aviation to participate in the development of a new business aircraft for which the development phase will begin in 2019. Finally, in order to support its growth, in late 2018 ECM moved to the premises of the Groupe CRIT head ofﬁce in Paris. This new location will boost its image and conﬁrm its position as a leading technology engineering and consulting ﬁrm. The company's sales for 2018 amounted to €26.3 million compared to €22.2 million in 2017, entailing organic growth of 18.1%. In 2019, ECM plans to capitalise on all recently implemented measures and continue to drive organic growth. Lastly, this growth is underpinned by numerous R&D projects undertaken by ECM prior to sale. R&D expenditure in 2018 amounted to over €2 million, in line with the corresponding ﬁgure in 2017. ECM envisages an R&D budget largely equivalent in terms of proportion of sales for 2019. MASER ENGINEERING: OVER 40 YEARS' EXPERIENCE AND 4 AREAS OF EXPERTISE: ENGINEERING: Group subsidiary Maser Engineering specialises mainly in tooling and test benches, both during the preparatory phases (studies and calculations) and during manufacture. NEW WORKS: Drawing on its in-depth knowledge of technologies and processes and the skills and methods applied by its engineers and technical staff, Maser Engineering provides support to manufacturers for their global projects for installing, transferring, upgrading, modernising and optimising their automated production and/or operational units. INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE: Maintenance of production, operational and ancillary technology is one of Maser Engineering's long-standing core areas of expertise. Thanks to its multi-sector and multi-technology approach, extensive experience in the engineering professions and maintenance and operational maintenance methodology, combined with Total Fluid Management services, Maser Engineering is able to make a full contribution towards optimising the management and performance of industrial processes and achieving productivity gains. INDUSTRIAL TRAINING: Backed by a team of experts from a wide range of industrial sectors, Maser Engineering's training division provides support to businesses in developing the skills of their workforce, notably in order to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. A special educational engineering and innovation unit focused on digital training ensures a perfect match between client requirements, training courses and resources. In keeping with its policy of client proximity, the Group enjoys national coverage for its engineering and maintenance business, with 11 locations across France. Maser Engineering posted 2018 sales of €51.1 million, up 4% from 2017. 28 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CR IT Group business in 2018 In 2018, Maser Engineering's sales operations were mainly focused Moreover, in order to meet the growing lubricant processing on developing niche markets whilst ensuring that its market share requirements of the leading wind energy providers, Maser was preserved in its core sectors. Engineering, drawing on its wind turbine maintenance expertise, Specialised in engineering consulting for over 15 years, Maser offers an innovative solution comprising a unique specially designed drainage truck. After two years of development, this patented vehicle Engineering is fully engaged in industrial process performance ﬁtted with high-performance technology meets safety requirements and optimisation as part of a continuous improvement process. In as well as European standards on the transport of dangerous goods. order to create a more connected, optimised and creative industrial sector, Maser Engineering also supports its clients in addressing the Following contracts with Roissy CDG and Nice airports, in 2018 Maser challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. Engineering was also awarded a contract by Orly airport, thereby Maser Engineering has recognised experience in industrial process strengthening its position as a national leader in airport passenger bridge maintenance. Maser Engineering teams currently provide 24/7 installation and optimisation and provides support to manufacturers maintenance for around 300 passenger bridges. for their projects involving the installation, transfer or modernisation of their production units and equipment. Following a 14-year collaboration, in 2018 Heineken France renewed Moreover, Maser Engineering offers industrial maintenance services the contract with Maser Engineering to guarantee the operation of packaging lines at the Mons-en-Barœul brewery. tailored to its clients' expectations thanks to a national network of responsive agents and an efficient local network. Determined to Through its strategic locations and proven expertise in the automotive provide improvement plans, Maser Engineering contributes fully to sector, of which it is a long-standing partner, Maser Engineering plays optimising industrial process performance, achieving productivity an active role in improving the reliability of robotised machinery gains and monitoring the safety and security of equipment and and is involved in the PSA Peugeot Citroën electric vehicle scheme, individuals. one of the French automotive industry's flagship projects. Maser To meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution, Maser Engineering also supports the Renault-Nissan group through the maintenance of its production lines. Engineering's industrial training division provides support to businesses in developing the skills of their workforce. A special Maser Engineering has opened new premises in Chartres, the capital educational engineering and innovation unit focused on digital of France's cosmetics industry, in the heart of a thriving economic training ensures a perfect match between client requirements, area. The purpose of this new site is to develop all the company's training courses and resources. operations in central and western France. The Maser Engineering solution provides genuine added value Maser Engineering's expert teams have operated at the Chantiers de to employee career management through comprehensive l'Atlantique shipyard for nearly 20 years. Via a partnership renewed pathways that integrate innovative and educational tools into until 2024, Maser Engineering is involved in vessel construction, industrial maintenance (virtual reality, digital screens, etc.). Training renovation and maintenance, providing installation and ﬁtting (of programmes that lead to qualiﬁcations can be completed within or cabins in particular) and process optimisation services. outside the company. Maser Engineering trained 1,360 interns in 2018 through 61 training courses. AIRBUS selected Maser Engineering teams to develop solutions that (1) EBITDA is deﬁned as current operating income before net amortisation and depreciation. meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution through a combination of Lean Manufacturing and industrial ergonomics. ENGINEERING AND MAINTENANCE Research, engineering, high-tech consulting, engineering and integration of production and testing methods, installations and new works, industrial training and maintenance •ISO 9001, CEFRI (nuclear), EN 9100 qualiﬁcations Aquitaine, AIF, France Energie Eolienne, France •MASE certiﬁcation Hydro Electricité, Formation des Industries Technologiques, city of Le Mans, Sarthe •DOA PART 21J certiﬁcation by EASA (European Développement and Windustry Aviation Safety Agency) •Average workforce of over 800 persons •R&D Training and Laboratory accreditations in 2018, most of whom are engineers and •Approval by the French Ministry for Research and technicians Higher Education as private research laboratory •CAD computer population, multiphysics •Companies that are members of GIFAS, SYNTEC, calculation, and complete and secure PDM CETIM, AFIM, GIM, POLEPHARMA, ALFA-ACI, Neopolia, Aerospace Valley, the ASTECH business cluster, the MOVEO business cluster, Aérocampus 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 29 1.4GROUP ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE A PARENT COMPANY AT THE SERVICE OF ITS and Tunisia). Business generated by foreign subsidiaries accounted SUBSIDIARIES for 23.9% of the division's total sales. •Airport services: this business line, which posted 2018 sales of Groupe CRIT is the active holding company that coordinates the €355.9 million, comprises 17 operating companies in France and group formed with its subsidiaries. 9 companies operating abroad (in Congo, Ireland, United States, Its operations are at the service of the Group, focusing on the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone). Overseas business accounted for 26.1% of the division's total sales. following main lines of action: •Prepare and inspire the development strategy; •Other business services: this business line groups together the •Exercise control over the subsidiaries; other activities of the Group - HR management digitisation and •Give direction to the Group; transfer, engineering and industrial maintenance, industrial and •Facilitate the coordination of the various business lines and units; construction supplies, hospitality services and training - carried •Determine and coordinate joint actions: marketing campaigns, out by 7 subsidiaries operating in France which generated total purchases, quality and human resources management; 2018 sales of €103.7 million. •Develop the shared tools and methods used by Group companies: A simpliﬁed Group organisation chart is presented on page 7. The IT system, management system, project management, etc.; complete list of subsidiaries and equity interests of the Group is •Coordinate the general subsidiary functions; itemised in the notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. •Provide advice and assistance to subsidiaries in areas that require The positions held by the corporate ofﬁcers of Groupe CRIT within speciﬁc or ad hoc expertise; Group subsidiaries are itemised in Chapter 4 Section 4.1 of this •Manage and centralise cash for all Group companies. Registration Document. The main cash flows between Groupe CRIT and its subsidiaries The main changes to the organisational structure in the last three besides dividends relate to the fees paid by the companies in the years were as follows: temporary employment and recruitment division for services received, 2018 the billing back of the share of expenses borne on behalf of various With regard to the airport services division in France, the Group legal entities (insurance policies and vehicle ﬂeet contracts, etc.), and acquired (through a new subsidiary named Advanced Air Support cash loan repayments. International set up for this purpose) the airport service operations The Group's subsidiaries are organised in the following business lines of Advanced Air Support, Jet Services Group and Jet Ops operating at (data computed before inter-segment eliminations): Paris-Le Bourget airport. •Temporary employment and recruitment: this business line, This acquisition is effective from July 2018 and enables the Group, which posted 2018 sales of €2,062.4 million, comprises four airport service provider at Roissy and Orly airports, to establish a operating subsidiaries in France and a further 16 abroad (in position at Paris-Le Bourget, Europe's largest business aviation Germany, Spain, the United States, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland airport, and to operate at all airport hubs in Paris. 30 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CR IT Group organisational structure As a result, the Group has expanded its area of operation and expertise in the burgeoning business aviation market. In the other services division, the Group decided to sell its entire equity stake in CRIT Center, an industrial tools and equipment wholesaler; the sale was completed on 7 January 2019. 2017 The Group pursued its expansion strategy in the North American temporary employment and recruitment market by acquiring the assets of EHD Technologies through the Group's US subsidiary Sustained Quality in February 2017. Based in Tennessee with locations in Alabama, South Carolina and Missouri, EHD Technologies specialises in inspection and quality assurance services for the automotive, industry and electronics sectors as well as in recruitment and outsourcing of skilled work. On 26 June 2017, through its subsidiary Groupe Europe Handling, the Group sold an 11% stake in the share capital and voting rights of Congo Handling, a ground handling service provider at Brazzaville, Pointe-Noire and Ollombo airports, thus reducing its investment in this company from 61% to 50%. The sale was carried out in order to comply with mandatory local regulations stipulating that ground handling services may only be provided by companies incorporated under Congolese law in which at least 50% of the share capital is held by the Congo government or Congolese nationals. Following the transaction, Congo Handling's authorisation to provide ground handling services was extended by a further renewable 5-year term. On 1 September 2017 the Group sold its entire stake in Assist'Air, a ground handling service provider at Las Américas International Airport, Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Furthermore, in response to Air France's decision to engage Groupe Europe Handling to provide runway services at the Orly West hub from 1 April 2017, the Group set up a new subsidiary, Orly Ground Services. 2016 In the temporary employment and recruitment division, the Group pursued its expansion strategy in the North American market by acquiring the assets of TeamSoft Inc. through its American subsidiary PeopleLink in November 2016. This company, founded in 1996 and based in Wisconsin, has extensive experience in outsourcing and recruiting for highly skilled IT work (project managers, developers and web developers, system administrators and engineers, infrastructure engineers, etc.). This new IT stafﬁng acquisition will allow the Group to strengthen the positions of its specialised division in this market in the United States. Since 1 January 2016, the Group has also owned 100% of PeopleLink's capital, after the minority shareholders exercised the put option over their shares. In the airport services division, the full acquisition of Cobalt Ground Solutions, announced by the Group in November 2016, was completed on 31 December 2016. Established in 2009 following the merger between Air France and KLM's airport service subsidiaries (AFSL and KGS), this company supplies full handling services at T3 and T4 of London Heathrow airport. This operation gave the Group a position at Europe's busiest and the world's 6thbusiest airport (source: ACI) and enabled it to break into the global top 10 airport service providers (source: Company). 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 31 HUMAN RESOURCES, THE LIFE FORCE OF THE GROUP Groupe CRIT has always considered human resources to be its primary asset. All of its staff, whether permanent or temporary, employees or managers, form the life force of the Group and are the primary sources of its strength and vitality. Human capital is all the more precious in a services and human resources group - it is people who drive a company's success. Keenly aware of this fact, the Group has placed support to all employees, be they permanent or temporary, at the core of its human resources management policy. The principal focus of the human resources policy is skills development to give all employees the opportunity to develop their careers, matching their own aspirations as well as Group requirements. They have annual performance reviews and receive training throughout their careers, enabling them to advance within their department or take up other career opportunities within the company. The Group integrates new employees fully by providing a personalised induction process and close support during their ﬁrst few months with the company. This support promotes the Group's corporate culture, founded on shared values. Every year the Human Resources Development Committees (HRDC) gather the results of one-to-one interviews and decide on measures to be taken in order to guarantee the continuous development of professional skills and performance of each individual. These committees conduct a comprehensive annual review of human resources in order to reduce the risk of gaps arising between stafﬁng requirements and available skills. Their aim is to meet employees' aspirations in terms of career prospects and to identify employees who could be promoted to higher levels of responsibility. In 2017 the company invested in a specific HR IT system offering complete digital and interactive management of annual performance reviews, HR development committees and career management. This collaborative portal provides real-time consolidation of information for managers and HR and training departments. Each employee has an account giving access to all HR information and the employment market. With over 200,000 temporary employees assigned each year, temporary human resources, key to the development of the Group's temporary employment and recruitment division, are also central to its HR policy. Participating in the career development of its temporary employees, enabling them to make full use of their skills, acquire new ones and increase their employability are among the priorities of the Group. In France, this determination, shared by the entire profession, led to the creation of an open-ended temporary employment contract (CDII in French) for each sector agreement. The Group launched the CDII in 2015. As expected, this new contract became fully operational in 2017 and in 2018 the Group passed the threshold of 1,700 CDII contracts signed. All business sectors are involved, with two dominant sectors, automotive and logistics. In the same agreement, renewed in January 2019, the profession created a fund to stabilise the career paths of temporary employees (FSPI), whose objective is to increase the annual employment period of temporary workers in order to shorten times between jobs and optimise the company's investment in recruiting and training temporary workers. The Group therefore offers individual and personalised support plans to temporary workers having completed more than 800 hours over the last 12 months, to determine the actions to be conducted with each of its temporary employees to help them boost and grow their careers, assist them in view of other qualifications or other occupations, enhance their skills through degrees or professional qualiﬁcations, and undertake other actions to optimise their period of employment. In 2018, 6,700 temporary workers received training under this plan. Since 2016, with the same aim of developing temporary workers' employability, temporary staff have been offered the option of having a performance review similar to that of the Group's permanent employees. Temporary employees that have worked a minimum of 2,000 hours over the previous 24 months, including at least 1,000 hours during the previous calendar year, are eligible as are all CDII temporary workers. In 2018 performance reviews were offered to 11,000 temporary workers, giving them the chance to discuss their skills and future career possibilities (employment and qualiﬁcations) with their employers. These support plans are managed and coordinated by the Temporary Human Resources Regional Managers appointed for that purpose in each of the regional offices. In 2016, the Group established a department dedicated to social policy for temporary workers in order to promote the interests of temporary employees with HR. This department is part of Human Resources and its mission is to coordinate and optimise the various services dedicated to the social and professional guidance of temporary employees; social development, workplace accidents/work-related illnesses, and Temporary Human Resources Regional Managers. This department is a reﬂection of the Group's commitment to measures that both increase temporary workers' employment period and safeguard their social position. It also manages the Group's CSR commitments. The Group also pursued the co-investment policy to promote use of the personal training account (Compte Personnel de Formationor CPF) among temporary workers. Numbers of permanent employees in Groupe CRIT (permanent contracts) 7,779 7,623 2017 2018 32 GROUPE CR IT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Group organisational structure Finally, it should again be noted that a time savings account (Compte Epargne Tempsor CET) for temporary workers was created in 2015. The benefits of this agreement have been extended to people working under open-ended temporary contracts. The Group has also committed to developing a policy of corporate social responsibility. As the ﬁrst temporary employment company to be QSE certified (Quality, Safety, Environment), the Group has for many years been committed to helping society by promoting the employability of specific underemployed groups (such as low-skilled and unskilled workers, older workers, disabled people, recent graduates, etc.). This policy is in line with the commitments undertaken by the Group to adhere to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the CSR initiatives carried out resulting in the recognition achieved by the Group in this area: ECOVADIS Gold rating, Gaia Index, etc. The Group's efforts are reﬂected in the increasing number of young employees within the Group on work-study contracts (apprenticeship and professional training contracts). In addition, a number of measures have been put in place aimed at helping disabled people obtain and stay in employment within the Group, such as the provision of work placements, mentoring and the redeployment of permanent employees, thanks to workplace adaptations. The Group is aware of the issues raised by its business in each employment area and has therefore set up partnerships with local stakeholders in employment, training and inclusion to help drive skills sharing in order to serve the employment market and job seekers alike. National commitments are broken down by region or local area in order to adapt initiatives to the specific needs of companies and job seekers in each area. As a result of these initiatives, around 900 individuals isolated from the employment market have benefited from a customised professional integration course to facilitate their return to work. Moreover, 725 people have received occupational training enabling them to earn a professional qualiﬁcation or diploma. CRIT is a stakeholder in "Cercle Jeunes Destination Entreprises", a group of companies that discuss issues relating to the employment of young people. This think tank meets monthly to address a theme put forward by researchers or professionals in inter-company round tables to spark constructive discussions on the measures to be implemented. Since 1998, Groupe Europe Handling, Groupe CRIT's airport services subsidiary, has been the Vice-President of JEREMY, an association for young people in search of employment at Roissy and Orly. This association, which brings together partner companies, looks after the integration and training of severely underprivileged young people in Greater Paris, in airport services jobs. Since JEREMY was set up, around 45,500 young people have been supported and trained and have found permanent jobs. The Group has taken on more than 500 young people as interns in its entities, including 122 in 2018, representing a 60% increase from 2017. In Ireland, Sky Handling Partner, another Group subsidiary, has received a number of awards for its human resources management, training and staff well-being policies (Excellence Through People Award), and for its workplace health and safety policies (Irish Transport Industry Safety Award and National Irish Safety Award). In 2018, the Group's Irish subsidiary was awarded the Occupational Safety Award for Transport for the seventh time in recognition of the excellence of its workplace safety and accident prevention policy. To promote diversity and combat discrimination, the Group has implemented a Diversity and Equal Opportunity Plan and has set up an internal steering programme with a national manager and regional agents. The Diversity and Equal Opportunity Plan is rolled out over a number of areas and includes bringing procedures into compliance, developing networks, internal and external communication and substantial training and awareness-raising initiatives aimed at all employees. Training modules speciﬁcally devoted to recruiters are rolled out gradually in each region by the team in the Group's social development department which manages the diversity plan. In 2017 and 2018, the Group is offering employees working in the recruitment departments at agencies and within support functions a one-day training course entitled "Recruitment and induction without discrimination". Since the end of 2017, 619 employees have received this training. Furthermore, the Group offers awareness programmes on these subjects to all employees in management positions. The policy which the Group has implemented for several years to help disabled workers ﬁnd employment is cemented through partnerships with organisations and associations dedicated to disabled workers, particularly Ageﬁph and Fagerh. Since 2006, the Group's commitment has been carried by the Mission Emploi et Handicap programme implemented via designated ofﬁcers in each CRIT region. This mission serves both permanent staff, primarily through employment retention schemes, and temporary workers as well as providing advice to clients. Since 2015, the number of job assignments entrusted to temporary workers ofﬁcially recognised as disabled has grown by 33%. The Group has actively engaged with its professional trade union in order to play a full role in government consultations on the access of disabled workers to the employment market. This dialogue has enabled the creation of schemes that strengthen the role played by temporary employment in helping disabled persons to ﬁnd jobs. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 33 TRAINING, A GUARANTEE OF CONSTANT UPSKILLING Vocational training is at the core of the Group's human resources policy and plays a key role in the Group's development. Whether aimed at permanent or temporary employees, training offers operational support to one and all. Training drives employability and performance and enables recipients to constantly adapt to legislative, technical and market requirements. The professionalism of its permanent and temporary employees ensures Groupe CRIT's competitiveness and helps it meet its clients' demands for quality of service. In 2018, CRIT allocated a budget of €28 million to training around 19,000 permanent and temporary workers. To implement its internal training policy, the Group has two dedicated training centres for internal employees: RH FORMATION for all Groupe CRIT temporary employment and cross-disciplinary occupations and IFMA speciﬁcally for the airport services sector. The health and safety of all employees, whether permanent or temporary, has been one of the Group's priorities for many years. This policy, which is largely reﬂected by the OHSAS 18001 certiﬁcation ﬁrst obtained in 2005, is implemented through prevention, awareness- raising and specific training measures and initiatives aimed at permanent employees, temporary employees and client companies. As noted above, the company has implemented a range of measures in this area and provides legal assistance related specifically to arduous work in an attempt to maximise the effectiveness of this measure. In 2017, the temporary employment division strengthened its commitments regarding safety at work. It signed an agreement establishing specific monitoring of temporary worker victims of industrial accidents off work for more than 30 days as a result. THE TRAINING OF PERMANENT EMPLOYEES: FROM "CATALOGUE" TRAINING TO "CUSTOMISED" TRAINING. Groupe CRIT implements an ambitious and effective training policy. In 2018, the Group allocated €28 million, signiﬁcantly higher than statutory and contractual obligations, to support its training policy. It implemented a number of schemes to promote the integration and employability of its employees and match its training initiatives to client requirements. The ﬁrst phase of the programme helps employees to learn about the industry and the speciﬁcities of the regulatory and professional environment of temporary employment and recruitment agencies. Beyond these ﬁrst modules, which give each individual a stronger professional base, employees are supported through targeted operational modules addressing concrete issues directly linked to changes taking place in the profession in a challenging economic and competitive environment. The training programmes cover the four main agency functions: recruitment, marketing, management and operational administration. Therefore, by addressing needs as closely as possible, through precise, concrete and practical topics, training becomes more functional and easier to transpose. Since the performance review was brought into effect in March 2016, this capacity to customise the contents of training programmes has ensured that Groupe CRIT can address the following two requirements for employee professional development on a long-term basis: Offer training courses that will enhance technical and behavioural skills,

Take part in the professional development of each individual by offering value-added training in order to develop the expertise of each and every one, promote career prospects for all and ensure that the company has the level of expertise necessary for its development. This in-depth work has led Groupe CRIT to revamp its training strategy to ensure that all those involved in the day-to-day running of the agencies are equipped to face daily challenges and continue to improve in their professional practice. The ultimate assurance is that the people who represent the company can guarantee the quality of services and support that Groupe CRIT offers its clients and temporary workers. INCREASING TRAINING FOR TEMPORARY WORKERS Supporting the professional development of its temporary workers, providing them with new skills, facilitating their acquisition of knowhow and enhancing their employability are some of the main pillars of Groupe CRIT's HR policy underpinning the training plan. Over the year, the Group trained 17,240 temporary workers, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. This increase also reﬂects the Group's desire to ensure that the success of its temporary workers makes a key contribution to the performance of its corporate clients. It was achieved as a result of implementing several schemes to promote the integration and employability of Group employees and to precisely meet the needs of clients and the speciﬁc demands of each employment area. The advice provided by the Group's training teams, all experts in financial and educational engineering, helps agencies to identify skills requirements and develop suitable training courses. CRIT's temporary employees enjoy individual support in the Group's agencies. In each region, CRIT's training teams provide tailored training solutions in the areas of education, organisation and ﬁnance. With extensive knowledge of careers, the employment area and the available training programmes, these engineering specialists create tailored training paths to meet client needs whilst optimising training budgets. 34GROUPE CR2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Group organisational structure In order to achieve this, the Group works closely with sector's •the social dimension, which becomes a fully-ﬂedged component training fund collection agency the temporary training of the thinking on employability, focusing in particular on mobility insurance fund (FAF TT), as well other partners that able to assistance, housing, administrative formalities (drafting of contribute to the development viable and appropr training documents, etc.) and help with job search techniques (CV drafting, paths (employment centres, local entities, regional OPCA branches, interview preparation, etc.) etc.). CRIT carries out these speciﬁc initiatives to strengthen its employees' The training team's expertise has facilitated the assessment, design career paths and stabilise their personal status so as to increase their and implementation of appropriate training schemes, in accordance rate of employment. with the type and duration of the training and the target audience: Thus, in line with the efforts made since 2015, 4,686 temporary temporary professional training contracts and periods (CPI and PPI), workers benefited from this scheme in 2017 in support of their collective operational preparation for employment (POEC), ,contract upskilling. of employability for temporary agency workers (CIPI) or contract of As noted above, in 2016 the company made the performance review professional development for tem DPI). porary agency workers (C available to its most loyal temporary workers. As such, in 2018 around In 2018, the Group remained proactive throughout the year in rolling 11,000 eligible temporary workers will have the opportunity, if they so out training programmes via the personal training account (CPF). choose, to discuss with the company their career and development The training teams organised a large number of regional events goals within their profession or towards another profession. The roll- for both permanent and temporary workers. These took a variety out of performance reviews for the most loyal temporary employees of forms: individual or group information sessions, meetings, talks, aims to enhance their employability and inspire agency staff as well personal guidance, etc. In particular, they helped to: as training support services and regional human resources managers •disseminate information about the various training schemes for temporary workers. (training leave, skills assessment, recognition of prior experience, personal training account), A SPECIALISED TRAINING CENTRE •provide information, via FAST-TT and FAF-TT advisers, on available FOR AVIATION OCCUPATIONS welfare schemes (housing, mobility, childcare, etc.) •raise awareness about the personal training account (how it works, Groupe Europe Handling, an airport services subsidiary of Groupe account opening, inclusion of learning hours, eligible training CRIT, has its own training entity, the IFMA (Aviation Industry Training programmes, up to the joint creation of a training plan). Institute) that enables it to fully cater to its needs and actively In 2018, CRIT's training teams designed and delivered training contribute to improving the skills of each employee. This institute is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certiﬁed and approved by the programmes (via professional training programmes or the personal International Air Transport Association (IATA) for training in regulated training account), contributing to the support provided to 5,850 dangerous goods. It is also a member of the Security Charter of Roissy permanent and temporary employees along their career paths. Charles de Gaulle airport and accredited by the DGAC (Directorate- In connection with the temporary employee career stabilisation General for Civil Aviation) for providing driver training in trafﬁc and fund (FSPI), which aims to increase the duration of employment for manoeuvring areas. IFMA runs learning programmes throughout the temporary workers, the Group has given a commitment to workers year aimed at employees of the different airport services branches. eligible to participate in this scheme. Each eligible employee wishing All training programmes include feedback from the Group. Whether to develop a personal plan goes through the initial assessment stage runway, trafﬁc or transport agents, each employee follows a training to examine the details of his or her plan and any advantages and programme that leads to a recognised qualiﬁcation. constraints concerning its implementation. After this initial step, in With its technical expertise, IFMA also offers training to external which the feasibility of the employee's plan is conﬁrmed, individual clients. IFMA trained around 30,000 internal and external interns in support is set up to carry out and monitor the actions needed to 2018. implement it. This support phase covers two dimensions of development identiﬁed by social partners, namely: the professional dimension, through measures aimed at enhancing and developing employability, such as training initiatives and courses to acquire new skills, a new qualiﬁcation or a new diploma, support towards the VAE scheme to enable the employee to obtain a diploma in recognition of his or her professional experience (vocational diplomas such as CAP, Bac Pro or BTS), the organisation of skills assessments or career assessments in view of a career change, etc. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 35 QUALITY, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT CRIT'S QUALITY, HEALTH & SAFETY AND OF A SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE COMPANY ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY IS POSITIONED AT THE In 2005, CRIT became the ﬁrst temporary employment company to VERY HEART OF THE COMPANY'S OPERATION IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE DEVELOPMENT, be QSE-certiﬁed for all its sites: SUSTAINABILITY AND SATISFACTION OF CLIENTS •ISO 9001: Quality management system AND EMPLOYEES •ISO 14001 Environmental management system In an increasingly competitive market undergoing full-scale •BS OHSAS 18001: Occupational health and safety management transformation, one of the major thrusts of CRIT's QSE policy is the system long-term retention of clients and temporary workers by offering Today, 25 CRIT agencies are CEFRI certiﬁed (nuclear sector) and 10 bespoke solutions and supporting its workers' career plans. agencies are MASE certiﬁed (chemicals and petrochemicals). For CRIT, the occupational health and safety of its employees, both These certifications are a testament to CRIT's determined permanent and temporary, is a priority. In 2019, CRIT will prepare the migration of its OHSAS 18 001 system to the new 45 001 certiﬁcation, commitment to a long-term approach to management and progress. the world's ﬁrst international standard for occupational health and The company's global performance management system safety. encompasses this policy with regard to quality management, Protecting the environment is absolutely essential, and should be a occupational health and safety and the environment. common goal shared by all. This is why CRIT has been committed to a process of controlling, reducing and preventing pollution and the impacts of its operations on the environment. CRIT is aware that, without the contribution of its employees, the QSE policy cannot be applied. This is why CRIT continuously raises awareness amongst all of its personnel regarding these issues, given that employees form the life force of the company and are the primary source of its strength and vitality. Breakdown of permanent workforce Breakdown of permanent workforce by Breakdown of permanent workforce in 2018 occupation by age Male Female Other Temporaryemployment Over 45 years old Under 25 years old 10% 58% 42% 12% 30% 28% Between 25 and 34 years old 33% Between 35 Airport services and 44 years old 58% 29% 36 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CR IT Investment policy 1.5INVESTMENT POLICY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE The temporary employment and recruitment business, for which capital expenditure totalled €2.7 million over the year, is not capital- intensive by nature, except for the external growth transactions described below. As regards the Group's other activities, only airport services are likely to require signiﬁcant investment in France and abroad, depending on the number of new contracts. In 2018 the airport services division's capital expenditure amounted to €18.1 million. As part of the expansion of its area of operation in the business aviation sector, the Group purchased a hangar at Paris-Le Bourget airport to house medium-haul aircraft, at a cost of €6 million. The Group believes that, excluding external growth, the level of investment required to maintain its business assets is around €20 million. Most investment is concentrated in the airport services sector, as set out in the following table: €000 2018 2017 Temporary employment 2,651 2,393 Airport services 18,015 13,145 Other, excluding real estate projects 928 680 TOTAL EXCLUDING REAL ESTATE 21,594 16,218 PROJECTS Other - Building refurbishment Paris 17th - 1,844 district TOTAL 21,594 18,062 EXTERNAL GROWTH The Group remains alert to new acquisition opportunities, which are natural business development accelerators. This approach is implemented with measurable proﬁtability goals and control of the Group's ﬁnancial balances in mind (cash ﬂow, debt, leverage, etc.). 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 37 1.6RISKFACTORS Groupe CRIT implements a risk management policy based on the RISK OF DEPENDENCY ON KEY SUPPLIERS following principles: In temporary employment, over 95% of the current operating •Identiﬁcation and periodic review of its risk portfolio, expenses are staff costs. The Group is therefore not dependent on •Implementation of a risk prevention policy, any speciﬁc supplier. •Financial hedging against the consequences of these risks if they In the airport services division, the leading supplier accounted for were to occur. 29.2% of purchases in the sector and the top ﬁve suppliers accounted Given the Group's business, the risks identiﬁed mainly relate to: for 46.9%. However, it should be noted that this percentage is primarily distributed between two suppliers. This concentration is •operational risks (sensitivity of the business to the economic due to operational constraints within airport services: exclusivity of climate, relative importance of given clients and suppliers), services supplied for ADP, the Paris airports management company, •commercial credit risk and ﬁnancial counterparty risk, regulated access restricting the provision of subcontracting for •legal risks associated in particular with work regulations, aircraft. •liquidity risks (borrowing base risk and risks of accelerated repayment), RISK ASSOCIATED WITH MAJOR CONTRACTS •market risks (mainly interest rate risks). At the Registration Document date, the Group had signed no major The company conducted a review of the risks that could have a contracts giving rise to a major obligation or commitment for the signiﬁcant adverse impact on its business, ﬁnancial position, income entire Group, other than those signed in the normal course of or capacity to achieve its objectives, and believes that there are no business and those whose effect is described in the sections on material risks other than those presented. concentration and ﬁnancing. OPERATING RISKS SPECIFIC RISK INHERENT TO THE AIRPORT SERVICES BUSINESS There are two principal types of risk related to airport services: RISK LINKED TO THE CORRELATION BETWEEN BUSINESS VOLUMES operating authorisations (licences) and third-party liability for airport AND GDP services. The temporary employment business is closely linked to the change With regard to licences, aircraft ground handling services require an in GDP in its business area; the correlation is more than proportional authorisation to operate at the airport concerned. These licences are if this varies by more than +/- 1%. awarded for limited periods and are subject to periodic renewal. Their Given the prevalence of its French temporary employment activity, non-renewal could have a material adverse impact on the Group's the Group is highly sensitive to GDP trends in the euro zone and airport services business. especially in France. Moreover, when providing these services the Group needs to step Naturally, this risk, inherent to the business, cannot be hedged in at different phases of the stopover of an aircraft. In the event financially. However, the Group endeavours to minimise it by of a claim relating to an aircraft handled by it, the Group could be spreading costs and rebalancing its macroeconomic proﬁle. held liable with serious consequences. The Group has set up an It is against this backdrop that, from 2011, the Group started to aeronautical civil liability insurance programme to cover this material expand considerably in the dollar zone and particularly in the United risk. States, the world's largest temporary employment market. CHANGE IN LABOUR MARKET REGULATIONS IN THE COUNTRIES CONCENTRATION RISK WHERE THE GROUP OPERATES Given the diversification of its activities and its geographical Through its temporary employment business, the Group is exposed presence, the Group is not exposed to any material concentration risk to the risk of change in labour market regulations in the countries in its client portfolio. The Group's biggest client accounted for 5.3% where it operates. As any changes in social regulations directly of sales and the top ten clients accounted for 18.3%. affect salaries (laws on working hours in particular) or social security expenses (decrease, changes in charge rates, transformation of CICE tax credit), they can alter staff costs, which comprise the major portion of the operating expenses in this segment, and therefore impact the Group's ﬁnancial statements and proﬁt margins. 38 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) REPUTATIONAL RISK The Group handles high volumes of temporary work contracts and the network of agencies handling these contracts is fragmented and highly decentralised. In the event of isolated occurrences of deviant behaviour by employees not detected early enough by the monitoring system, the resulting media attention could mar the Group's image. In the face of such risks, and having already been exposed to them in the past, the Group has set up monitoring systems for the early detection of such behaviour. INFORMATION RISK In the course of its business the Group utilises a certain number of software tools and information systems and constantly adapts this IT architecture in order to take account of regulatory changes in the market. The principal risks lie in the availability of IT infrastructure and data and in maintaining their conﬁdentiality. The Group maintains backup systems for its databases at secure centres and conducts data recovery protocols on a regular basis. The Group also carries out external audits of its IT procedures in order to perform security checks on these and improve their quality if necessary. RISK OF TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH In the temporary employment market, the competitive advantage of technological solutions is of growing importance. To anticipate this progress, the Group keeps watch on technological and competitive developments and invests in technological and innovative solutions. FRAUD AND CORRUPTION RISK The Group strives to conduct its business in accordance with ethical principles and applicable regulations. To prevent risk of corruption or fraud having a material impact on its earnings and reputation, Groupe CRIT has deﬁned and implemented a framework, tools and control measures tailored to its business activities and placed under the direct responsibility of the Board of Directors. Group policy is explained in the chapter entitled "Social and Environmental Information". HUMAN RESOURCES RISKS The skill, motivation, quality and commitment of the Group's employees play a vital role in growing its business. If the Group was unable to identify, attract, retain and train skilled employees, particularly in its main markets, this could affect the growth of its business and earnings. For this reason, the Group seeks to offer its employees a stimulating and inspiring work environment and to foster commitment to its values. The Group is also developing a number of initiatives designed to combat discrimination, promote diversity, encourage professional and social development, promote gender equality and improve health and safety at work. The Group's HR policy in this regard is explained in the "Social and Environmental Information" chapter. Risk factors COMMERCIAL CREDIT RISK AND FINANCIAL COUNTERPARTY RISK COMMERCIAL CREDIT RISK In temporary employment, the Group works with a very large number of clients that generally represent the economy of their business areas. As a result, the risk of payment default is directly correlated to the malfunctioning of that economy. To handle this risk, the Group implements a two-part management policy for these risks: a.ﬁrstly, any placement commitment given to a client is conditional on the credit limit deﬁned by the credit management department, b.secondly, a majority of the receivables in the temporary employment business, with the exception of the USA, are covered by a speciﬁc credit insurance policy. Each temporary employment activity has its own centralised credit management department that monitors client credit for the Group. A claims department then handles any legal action. The breakdown of client receivables by operating segment is as follows: €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Temporary employment and 399,044 400,077 recruitment Airport services 50,982 45,083 Other services 30,667 28,378 TOTAL 480,693 473,538 The impairment amount for trade receivables and the receivables aging balance are indicated in Note 4.2.1 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. FINANCIAL COUNTERPARTY RISK Within the scope of transactions on ﬁnancial markets, notably for cash- ﬂow management, the Group is exposed to ﬁnancial counterparty risk. Counterparties are chosen based on their rating by rating agencies, provided such ratings are available. This avoids over-concentration of market transactions with a limited number of ﬁnancial institutions. LEGAL RISKS ASSOCIATED IN PARTICULAR WITH WORK REGULATIONS TYPES OF LEGAL RISKS Most of the Group's business is in temporary employment, a highly regulated activity as detailed on page 11 of this document. The primary factors which could impact the Group's business are as follows: ﬁrst, bank guarantees or other forms of ﬁnancial guarantee required for its temporary employment business; for example, the French Labour Code requires the Group to have at all times bank guarantees equal to 8% of its sales for the previous calendar year. Failure to renew the bank guarantees or other financial guarantees would automatically prohibit the Group from conducting its business,

second, changes to labour regulations; any significant change in the regulations, particularly a change related to working hours or provisions regarding dismissal or the use of temporary employment contracts, could have a material impact on the Group's business. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 39 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND ARBITRATION Ongoing disputes mainly relate to employee petitions brought before an industrial tribunal (Note 4.6. to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements). No other state or legal proceeding or arbitration, of which the company is aware to date, either pending or threatened, has had a material impact on the ﬁnancial position or proﬁtability of the company and/or Group in the past twelve months, or is likely to do so. INDUSTRIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS Because of its activity, the Group has no significant exposure to environmental risks and has not identiﬁed any ﬁnancial risks linked to the effects of climate change. The measures taken by the Group to control and reduce the effects of its activity on the environment are described in the corporate social responsibility report in section 3.2 of this Registration Document. LIQUIDITY RISKS LIQUIDITY POSITION The company actively manages its liquidity risk so that it can settle its payments at any time. At 31 December 2018, excluding authorised overdrafts, the company had credit facilities of €210.6 million (of which €100 million was confirmed, with a maturity of over 12 months), from which it had drawn €27.6 million. In addition, the Group has an as yet unclaimed €210.3 million CICE competitiveness and employment tax credit receivable which could be obtained at short notice if need be. ASSETBASED FINANCE, BORROWING BASE RISK A level of receivables that is insufficient to draw financing from factors could negatively impact the Group's ability to finance its operations. RISKS OF ACCELERATED REPAYMENT Some of the Group's ﬁnancing lines are governed by covenants. This mainly includes the €100 million medium-term credit facility. The detailed commitments are given in Note 4.4.2.2 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements on "Financial obligations". At year-end, all the covenants were complied with. However, had the Group been unable to comply with them, said ﬁnancing would have been lacking and the resulting obligation to repay would have directly affected the Group's liquidity. MARKET RISKS HEDGING POLICY The Group uses financial instruments exclusively as part of its policy to hedge the interest rate risk or currency risk, if needed. It is noteworthy that the Group's operations in foreign currencies state income and expenses in the same currency and that cross-zone monetary ﬂows are restricted to dividend payments and intra-group ﬁnancing operations, which limits currency risk. INTEREST RATE RISK The Group's debt comprises ﬁxed and ﬂoating interest rate debts. The Group's exposure to interest rate risks is set out below according to maturity: €000 < 1 year 1-5 years > 5 years Total Gross ﬁnancial debt Fixed rate 30,929 8,908 0 39,837 (a) Floating rate 31,555 15,880 16,858 64,293 Overdrafts excluding Fixed rate 0 cash pooling (b) Floating rate 6,236 0 0 6,236 Borrowings Fixed rate 30,929 8,908 0 39,837 (c=a+b) Floating rate 37,791 15,880 16,858 70,529 Cash equivalents (d) Fixed rate 20,000 0 0 20,000 Floating rate 440 0 0 440 Net position before Fixed rate 10,929 8,908 0 19,837 hedging (e=c-d) Floating rate 37,351 15,880 16,858 70,089 Interest rate hedging Fixed rate 2,683 10,733 12,075 25,492 instruments (f) Floating rate (2,683) (10,733) (12,075) (25,492) Net position after Fixed rate 13,612 19,641 12,075 45,329 hedging (g=e+f) Floating rate 34,668 5,147 4,783 44,597 Positive cash (102,380) TOTAL NET FINANCIAL DEBT Bank overdrafts excluding cash pooling portion (Note 4.4.3 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements), which is covered by cash pooling assets. 40 GROUPE CR IT 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Risk factors At 2018 year-end, only the liability relating to the lease for the RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH SHARES AND OTHER FINANCIAL corporate ofﬁce building is hedged to a ﬁxed rate, while all other INSTRUMENTS liabilities (except related to employee proﬁt-sharing debt) are subject The Group has cash equivalents at its disposal, comprising to ﬂoating rates. With its cash investments, the Group's exposure to investments in different money-market products, which are detailed interest-rate ﬂuctuations is very low. A 100 basis point rate change in Notes 4.4.1 and 4.4.3 to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. It would have a €1.2 million impact on the Group's €2.9 million cost of also has a portfolio of equity shares, the value of which depends on ﬁnancial debt. the share price. The year-end valuation is indicated in Note 8 to the company ﬁnancial statements. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK In its international operations, the Group is exposed to the risk of RISK PREVENTION AND HEDGING ﬂuctuating exchange rates, especially that of the US dollar. Even though the Group's risks are typically highly diversiﬁed and, This risk arises in the transactions carried out by the Group's therefore, the probability that a single loss would have a material companies in currencies other than their functional currency impact on the Group is very low, it implements a management policy (functional currency risk) as well as in the assets and liabilities that combines both insurance and internal management. denominated in foreign currencies (translation risk). The Group covers the following risks through insurance: The Group's entities generally operate in their local currency which is •counterparty risk through credit insurance taken out with various their functional currency; proceeds from sales are denominated in the ﬁrms (temporary employment business in France and Spain). As a same currency as operating expenses, making for natural hedging. result, in most cases, every commercial relationship is ﬁrst covered Functional currency risk is thus limited to intra-group financing by a guarantee given by the insurer on a case by case basis. These transactions which are not reﬁnanced in the currency in which the guarantees are monitored daily for changes and, in certain cases, intra-group ﬁnancing is effected (primarily related to the ﬁnancing of the commercial relationship may be revalued. US acquisitions through a loan denominated in USD). •other risks are covered by appropriate insurance policies, primarily On 29 November 2018, the financing lines granted by Groupe including: CRIT to its US operations via the holding company CRIT Corp were - Operating damage and losses (capped at €20 million per claim) restructured with effect from 1 January 2019 within a single 10-year - Third-party liability for operations (capped at €30 million per claim) agreement comprising two separate lines: - Third-party liability for airport services (capped at €130 million per claim) a.line A repayable in instalments over a 2-year term - Third-party liability for directors (capped at €20 million per claim) b.line B repayable at maturity. - Vehicle ﬂeet: fair market value. Given the quasi-equity nature of the second line and in accordance The total cost of these policies for all Group companies amounted with IAS 21.32, foreign exchange differences relating to line B shall be recognised from the effective date as other comprehensive income. to €5.1 million in 2018, which corresponds to the insurance premium payments. The risk arising from translating the financial statements of the Group's foreign entities into the reporting currency in the Group's In terms of internal prevention, the Group: ﬁnancial statements is not hedged. The net balance sheet positions •has opted for a strict management policy in order to optimize in the main currencies and the sensitivity of the Group's earnings and its cash flow and reduce its debt while maintaining diversified shareholders' equity to currency risk are described in Note 4.4.2.2 to ﬁnancing sources; the consolidated ﬁnancial statements on "Currency risk". •has developed a prevention policy designed to increase awareness and train clients and temporary employees in workplace safety. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 41 1.7TRENDS AND OUTLOOK A PROMISING START TO THE YEAR Following a year marked by further progress in all key strategic areas, Groups CRIT's solid fundamentals allow it to approach 2019 with conﬁdence. TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AND RECRUITMENT EARLY YEAR GROWTH IN FRANCE AND OVERSEAS In France, the Group's temporary employment and recruitment business grew at the start of the year in a market that seems to have stabilised following the slowdown observed in the second half of 2018. The economic outlook in France also appeared to be less affected by turbulent global developments than its European neighbours, pointing to forecast GDP growth of 1.5%1for the year, among the best in the region. Business in Spain has enjoyed a positive start to the year, and is set to continue to take advantage of the Spanish GDP growth forecast of 2.2%2for 2019. In the United States, the return to organic growth observed in the previous quarter was consolidated during the ﬁrst months of the year and is expected to continue throughout the period. The Group intends to continue actively seeking out opportunities in 2019, particularly in Europe, in order to expand its existing footprint or enter new high-potential markets. AIRPORT SERVICES AN EXCELLENT START TO THE YEAR IN FRANCE FURTHER GROWTH OVERSEAS Airport services is expected to continue to beneﬁt from the favourable outlook for 2019 in terms of both growth and proﬁtability. 1 IMF 2 Spanish Ministry of Finance 42 GROUPE CR IT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Trends and outlook In France, business momentum is expected to remain strong, as illustrated by the division's excellent start to the year. For the ﬁrst two months of the year, the airport services business posted outstanding sales growth of 16.1% compared to the same period last year, including 12.5% organic growth. In 2019, the division will beneﬁt fully from the new business aviation and cargo handling operations and the two new long-term contracts signed since 1 January 2019. The outlook for the international market is also bright, with seven new long-term contracts signed since the start of the year. Two new long-term airport services contracts were signed in the United States at Boston airport with KLM and SAS. After just two years of operation, having tripled the number of flights handled at Boston airport in 2018, the US station is expected to return a positive operating margin for ﬁnancial year 2019. STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION In 2018, the Group further strengthened its ﬁnancial situation. With cash flow from operations of €144.1 million, up €25 million over the year, strong equity of around €558 million, up €45.7 million over the year, and net cash of €222.8 million (including the CICE competitiveness and employment tax credit) at the end of December 2018, the Group has a robust balance sheet which will allow it to develop and continue its growth strategy in France and overseas. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 43 1.8STOCK MARKET AND SHAREHOLDERS The GROUPE CRIT share is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B). It is listed on the CAC All-tradable, CAC All-shares, CAC Mid & Small, Euronext Family Business indices and on the Gaia Index. The share capital is divided into 11,250,000 shares. Market capitalisation at 28 February 2019 was €597.4 million. Capital distribution (at 28 February 2019) Yvonne Guedj Family members 0.90% Treasury shares (5 persons) 3.39% 1.36% Float Claude Guedj 24.19% 70.16% Volumes traded, change in Groupe CRIT share price over the previous 18 months (Source: Euronext) Share price (€) Number of shares traded high low September 2017 95,663 87.9 71.76 October 2017 88,900 83.4 79 November 2017 93,681 81 71.52 December 2017 116,130 80.91 72.21 January 2018 137,328 79.3 72 February 2018 84,092 77.4 72 March 2018 168,321 88.3 73.1 April 2018 217,849 93.5 83.9 May 2018 96,348 90.4 86.2 June 2018 74,831 90.5 78.6 July 2018 72,783 80.2 67.5 August 2018 99,048 73.5 68.4 September 2018 55,185 77.3 66.7 October 2018 150,518 71.2 57.1 November 2018 52,568 60 53.6 December 2018 68,756 57.5 47.4 January 2019 66,067 55.8 48.8 February 2019 77,880 55 48 Highest and lowest share price over the period 44 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) 2 CONSOLIDATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2.1. 2018 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 46 A. Consolidated income statement....................................................... 46 B. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .................. 46 C. Consolidated balance sheet ............................................................... 47 D. Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity .. 48 E. Consolidated cash ﬂow statement................................................... 49 F. Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements ......................... 50 45 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 2.1. Consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 A. Consolidated income statement €000 Notes 2018 2017 SALES 3.1 & 3.3 2,498,217 2,418,225 Cost of goods sold (33,716) (32,345) Personnel and related expenses 3.4 (2,121,738) (2,046,205) Other purchases and external expenses (184,965) (180,283) Net amortisation and depreciation 4.1.2 (23,302) (23,022) Net additions to provisions (7,742) (8,827) Other operating income 1,064 1,059 Other operating expenses (2,086) (2,010) CURRENT OPERATING INCOME 3.2 & 3.3.2 125,731 126,593 Non-recurring operating income 2 179 Non-recurring operating expenses 3.3 (61) (0) OPERATING INCOME 125,672 126,771 Share of earnings of associates extending the Group's business 4.1.4 69 (3,452) OPERATING INCOME INCLUDING SHARE OF EARNINGS OF ASSOCIATES 125,742 123,319 Income from cash and cash equivalents 717 663 Gross cost of ﬁnancial debt (3,653) (3,231) Net cost of ﬁnancial debt (2,936) (2,569) Other ﬁnancial income and expenses 6,793 (5,658) NET FINANCIAL INCOME/EXPENSE 3.5 3,857 EARNINGS BEFORE TAX 129,598 115,092 Income tax expense 3.6 (38,771) (31,728) NET INCOME 90,828 83,364 - Group share 90,936 84,787 - non-controlling interests (108) (1,423) Earnings per share held by company shareholders (€) Basic and diluted 4.3.2 8.19 7.64 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income €000 2018 2017 NET INCOME 90,828 83,364 Other items not reclassiﬁable to income 1,369 (2,799) Translation adjustments 1,275 (3,239) Fair value of ﬁnancial instruments 139 670 Deferred tax on fair value of ﬁnancial instruments (44) (231) Other items not reclassiﬁable to income 2,416 342 Actuarial gains/losses on retirement commitments 3,230 454 Deferred tax on actuarial gains/losses (815) (112) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS 3,785 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS 94,612 80,906 - Group share 94,074 84,041 - non-controlling interests 539 (3,134) The notes attached hereto are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. 46 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements Consolidated balance sheet ASSETS (€000) Notes 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Goodwill 158,310 155,266 Other intangible assets 38,364 44,582 Total intangible assets 4.1.1 196,674 199,848 Property, plant and equipment 4.1.2 107,475 100,594 Financial assets 4.1.3 214,650 203,723 Investments in associates 4.1.4 5,122 5,066 Deferred tax 3.6.3 7,178 8,779 NONCURRENT ASSETS 531,099 518,010 Inventories 2,062 2,585 Trade receivables 4.2.1 & 4.5.1 480,693 473,538 Other receivables 4.2.2 & 4.5.1 43,191 37,761 Tax receivables 4.5.1 2,020 3,420 Cash and cash equivalents 4.4.3 & 4.5.1 213,800 137,608 CURRENT ASSETS 741,767 654,912 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 2.2 2,392 ASSETS 1,275,258 1,172,922 EQUITY & LIABILITIES (€000) Notes 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Capital 4.3.1 4,050 4,050 Additional paid-in capital and reserves 548,376 502,748 Shareholders' equity (Group share) 552,426 506,798 Shareholders' equity (non-controlling interests) 4.3.4 5,152 5,130 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 557,578 511,928 Retirement commitments 3.4.2 32,040 31,689 Non-current borrowings 4.4 & 4.5.2 41,647 62,760 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 73,687 94,448 Current borrowings 4.4 & 4.5.2 62,484 56,657 Bank overdrafts and related expenses 4.4 & 4.5.2 97,216 27,355 Provisions for other liabilities 4.6 12,815 11,766 Trade payables 4.5.2 45,736 39,295 Social security and tax liabilities 4.2.3 & 4.5.2 383,607 391,012 Current tax payables 4.5.2 1,228 6,509 Other payables 4.2.4 & 4.5.2 39,440 33,951 CURRENT LIABILITIES 642,527 566,546 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE 2.2 1,466 LIABILITIES 1,275,258 1,172,922 The notes attached hereto are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 47 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements D.Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity Shareholders' Other Other Shareholders' equity (non- Total €000 Treasury retained comprehensive equity (Group controlling shareholders' Capital shares earnings income/(loss) share) interests) equity SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AT 01/01/2017 4,050 134 439,958 427,224 8,395 435,619 Net income for the year 84,787 84,787 (1,423) 83,364 Other comprehensive income/(loss) (746) (746) (1,711) (2,457) 2017 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS 0 84,787 46 84,042 134 80,907 Dividends distributed (4,441) (4,441) (124) (4,565) Treasury share transactions (432) (432) (432) Other changes 406 406 (6) 400 TRANSACTIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS 0 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AT 31/12/2017 4,050 520,710 506,798 5,130 511,928 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AT 01/01/2018 4,050 520,710 506,798 5,130 511,928 Net income for the year 90,936 90,936 (108) 90,828 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 3,138 3,138 647 3,785 2018 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/LOSS 90,936 3,138 94,074 539 94,612 Dividends distributed (48,467) (48,467) (541) (49,008) Treasury share transactions 71 71 71 Other changes (50) (50) 23 (26) TRANSACTIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS 71 0 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AT 31/12/2018 4,050 563,129 552,426 5,152 557,578 The notes attached hereto are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. 48 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements E.Consolidated cash ﬂow statement €000 Notes 2018 2017 Net income for the year 90,828 83,364 Elimination of non-cash expenses Share of earnings of associates (69) 3,452 Amortisation and depreciation of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 4.1.2 23,302 23,036 Change in provisions 4,028 4,022 Change in the competitiveness and employment tax credit (CICE) 4.1.3 (11,547) (43,494) Other non-cash items (1) (3,765) 14,168 Elimination of proﬁts or losses on asset disposals (327) (54) Net cost of ﬁnancial debt 3.5 2,936 2,553 Net income tax (including deferred taxes) 3.6 38,771 31,728 CASH FLOW BEFORE NET COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAX A 144,156 118,776 Change in operating working capital (B) 4.2 (8,211) (17,052) Taxes paid (C) (39,579) (33,250) CASH FLOW GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS D=A+B+C 96,366 68,474 Acquisitions of intangible assets (553) (459) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (15,536) (11,686) Change in cash from discontinued or sold operations (14) 1 Business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (845) (5,298) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 108 113 Other ﬂows from investing activities 739 (533) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 101 ,863 Dividends paid (49,042) (4,650) Purchase/sale of treasury shares 71 (432) Repayment of borrowings 4.4.1 (27,251) (38,807) New borrowings 4.4.1 5,148 23,120 Interest paid (3,037) (2,596) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 4,110 Impact of change in foreign exchange rates 176 (934) CHANGE IN CASH 6,331 26,312 Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the beginning of the period 110,253 83,941 Change in cash 6,331 26,312 Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at the end of the period 116,584 110,253 Balance sheet Cash and cash equivalents 213,800 137,608 Bank overdrafts (97,216) (27,355) Net cash 116,584 110,253 (1) Unrealised exchange rate differences on long-termintra-group ﬁnancing operations (Note 3.4) The notes attached hereto are an integral part of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 49 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements F.Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1. Accounting principles and methods........................................ 51 1.1. General principles and statement of compliance......................... 51 1.2. Amendments to standards and interpretations............................ 51 1.2.1. Mandatory IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations in 2018........................................................... 51 1.2.2. IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations applicable in 2019 and not applied early by the Group .................................................................................... 51 1.2.3. IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations applicable after 2019............................................................... 52 1.3. Basis of preparation of consolidated ﬁnancial statements...... 52 2. Key events of the year ................................................................. 52 2.1. Business combination carried out during the year .................... 52 2.2. Sale of CRIT Center................................................................................ 52 3. Earnings ............................................................................................. 52 3.1. Sales 52 3.1.1. Revenue recognition................................................................ 52 3.1.2. Information on service obligations still to be satisfied............................................................................ 52 3.2. Alternative performance indicators ................................................. 53 3.3. Segment reporting ................................................................................ 53 3.3.1. Definition of operating segments....................................... 53 3.3.2. Operating segment reporting............................................... 53 3.3.3. Reporting by geographical region....................................... 54 3.4. Personnel expenses .............................................................................. 54 3.4.1. Average workforce ................................................................... 54 3.4.2. Employee benefits.................................................................... 54 3.4.3. Other employee benefits ....................................................... 55 3.5. Net ﬁnancial income/(expense) ....................................................... 55 3.6. Income tax charge ................................................................................. 55 3.6.1. Net income tax.......................................................................... 55 3.6.2. Tax reconciliation...................................................................... 56 3.6.3. Deferred taxes by type............................................................ 56 4. Balance sheet .................................................................................. 57 4.1. Non-current assets ............................................................................... 57 4.1.1. Intangible assets....................................................................... 57 4.1.2. Property, plant and equipment ............................................ 58 4.1.3. Non-current financial assets................................................ 60 4.1.4. Investments in associates ...................................................... 61 4.2. Working capital requirement............................................................... 61 4.2.1. Trade receivables ...................................................................... 62 4.2.2. Other receivables ...................................................................... 63 4.2.3. Social security and tax liabilities ........................................ 63 4.2.4. Other payables .......................................................................... 63 4.3. Shareholder's equity and scope of consolidation ...................... 63 4.3.1. Capital and treasury shares .................................................. 64 4.3.2. Earnings per share................................................................... 64 4.3.3. Dividends per share ................................................................. 64 4.3.4. Disclosures on owners of non-controlling interests .... 64 4.4. Financial debt ......................................................................................... 64 4.4.1. Net financial debt .................................................................... 64 4.4.2. Gross financial debt................................................................. 66 4.4.3. Cash and cash equivalents.................................................... 68 4.5. Additional information on ﬁnancial instruments ....................... 69 4.5.1. Categories of financial assets .............................................. 69 4.5.2. Categories of financial liabilities.......................................... 69 4.6. Provisions for other liabilities ............................................................ 69 5. Off balance-sheet commitments............................................. 70 5.1. Off balance-sheet commitments related to company ﬁnancing............................................................................................ 70 5.1.1. Commitments given................................................................. 70 5.1.2. Commitments received........................................................... 70 5.2. Off balance-sheet commitments related to company operating activities........................................................ 70 5.2.1. Commitments given................................................................. 70 5.2.2. Commitments received............................................................ 71 6. Other information ........................................................................... 72 6.1. Related party disclosures .................................................................... 72 6.1.1. Remuneration of corporate officers ................................... 72 6.1.2. Other related parties ............................................................... 72 6.2. Statutory auditors' fees ....................................................................... 73 6.3. Post-balance sheet events ................................................................. 73 6.4. Scope of consolidation......................................................................... 73 50 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Groupe CRIT (the "Company") is a French société anonyme(public limited company) listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C. Its registered ofﬁce is located at 6 Rue Toulouse Lautrec, 75017 Paris. The Group offers diversified services and its core business is temporary employment. It also offers an extended range of airport services in addition to engineering and industrial maintenance services. Groupe CRIT is not owned by any parent company publishing IFRS statements for public consultation. The 2018 consolidated ﬁnancial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 March 2019. These statements will not be deﬁnitive until approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. 1.Accounting principles and methods 1.1.General principles and statement of compliance The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are expressed in thousands of euros, unless stated otherwise, as the euro is the functional currency of the parent company, Groupe CRIT, and the Group's accounting presentation currency. Pursuant to Regulation (EC) No. 809/2004 of the European Commission of 29 April 2004, ﬁnancial information relating to the assets and liabilities, ﬁnancial position and earnings of Groupe CRIT is provided for the last two ﬁnancial years 2017 and 2018 and has been prepared in accordance with Regulation (EC) No. 1606/2002 of 19 July 2002 on the application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Group consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 comply with IFRS as published by the IASB and adopted by the European Union. All texts adopted by the European Union may be consulted on the European Union legal website at the following address: http:// eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:02002R1606-20080410. The accounting principles applied to prepare the ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 are compliant with those applied for the ﬁnancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, with the exception of the standards described below. 1.2.Amendments to standards and interpretations 1.2.1.Mandatory IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations in 2018 The new standards and amendments that have been published and are mandatory for accounting periods as of 2018 are presented below: IFRS 15 and Clariﬁcation of IFRS 15 - Revenue from contracts with customers

The Group has examined the impact of the implementation of IFRS 15 on its consolidated ﬁnancial statements and has identiﬁed no impact for the Group. Revenue from the temporary employment and airport services business segments is recognised over time, since clients beneﬁt over time from provisions of services. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements IFRS 9 - Financial instruments

The impact of the implementation of IFRS 9 - Financial instruments on the Group's earnings and financial position, particularly on the new model for the impairment of receivables, is not material. The other changes introduced by IFRS 9, i.e. categorisation of ﬁnancial instruments and hedge accounting, are also without impact.

The impact of the implementation of IFRS 9 - Financial instruments on the Group's earnings and financial position, particularly on the new model for the impairment of receivables, is not material. The other changes introduced by IFRS 9, i.e. categorisation of ﬁnancial instruments and hedge accounting, are also without impact. IFRS 2 amendment - Share-based payment

Share-based payment IFRS 4 amendment - Application of IFRS 9 Financial instruments and IFRS 4 Insurance contracts

IAS 40 amendment - Transfers of investment property

Annual improvements to IFRS - 2014-2016 cycle

2014-2016 cycle IFRIC 22 - Foreign currency transactions and advance consideration None of these other amendments have had an impact on the Group's earnings or ﬁnancial position. 1.2.2.IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations applicable in 2019 and not applied early by the Group IFRS 16 - Leases

In January 2016, the IASB published a new standard on lease accounting. The application of this standard results in the recognition of all lease commitments on the balance sheet, with no distinction between operating leases and ﬁnance leases.

Following an initial phase during which the lease contracts were listed, the Group then analysed them based on the criteria set out in the new standard (identiﬁcation of a lease contract, assessment of the lease term, evaluation and calculation of discount rates, etc.). This second phase is carried out on an ongoing basis in order to add new lease contracts to the list. The lease contracts likely to fall within the scope of this standard are primarily real estate leases (commercial leases for temporary employment agencies and civil leases for airport premises).

In January 2016, the IASB published a new standard on lease accounting. The application of this standard results in the recognition of all lease commitments on the balance sheet, with no distinction between operating leases and ﬁnance leases. Following an initial phase during which the lease contracts were listed, the Group then analysed them based on the criteria set out in the new standard (identiﬁcation of a lease contract, assessment of the lease term, evaluation and calculation of discount rates, etc.). This second phase is carried out on an ongoing basis in order to add new lease contracts to the list. The lease contracts likely to fall within the scope of this standard are primarily real estate leases (commercial leases for temporary employment agencies and civil leases for airport premises). IFRS 9 amendment: Early redemption clauses providing for negative compensation

IAS 28 amendment: Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures

Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures Amendments to IAS 19 - Employee beneﬁts: Plan modiﬁcation, curtailment or settlement

IFRIC 23 - Uncertainty over income tax treatments

Annual improvements to IFRS - 2015-2017 cycle The Group is currently analysing the impact of applying these other amendments, interpretations and improvements. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 51 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1.2.3.IFRS standards, amendments and interpretations applicable after 2019 IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts - effective 1 January 2021 (amendment in progress for postponement to 1 January 2022)

Amendments to IFRS 3 - Business combinations: deﬁnition of a business - effective 1 January 2020

Amendments to IAS 1 - Presentation of ﬁnancial statements and IAS 8 - Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors: deﬁnition of materiality - effective 1 January 2020 The Group is currently analysing the impact of applying these standards and amendments. 1.3.Basis of preparation of consolidated ﬁnancial statements The consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the historical cost method, with the exception of certain classes of ﬁnancial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS guidelines requires management to include a certain number of estimates and assumptions that may have an impact on the value of certain items on the balance sheet or income statement or on the information provided in the notes. These assumptions, estimates and assessments are undertaken based on circumstances prevailing at the date of preparation of the ﬁnancial statements and may subsequently turn out to be different from the actual state of affairs. The most signiﬁcant accounting estimates and judgements concern the following areas: Valuation of intangible assets and impairment of non-ﬁnancial assets

non-ﬁnancial assets Valuation of social security commitments (Note 3.4.2)

Valuation of provisions for other liabilities, which consists of estimating expenditure required to extinguish an obligation (Note 4.6)

Calculation of deferred taxes and, in particular, the assessment of the recoverability of deferred tax assets

Classiﬁcation of the competitiveness and employment tax credit (CICE) as a deduction from personnel expenses (Note 3.4) and the recognition of CVAE (corporate value-added contribution) as an income tax charge within the meaning of IAS 12 (Note 3.6). 2.Key events of the year 2.1.Business combination carried out during the year By judgement of the Paris Commercial Court of 27 June 2018, Groupe Europe Handling acquired, from 28 June 2018, the operations of ADVANCED AIR SUPPORT (AAS), SAS JET SERVICES GROUP and SARL JET OPS, entities operating at Paris-Le Bourget airport in the preparation, handling and monitoring of ﬂights for private and business aircraft. The acquisition price for this operation was €720,000. As the entity acquired meets the deﬁnition of a business under IFRS 3, this operation is treated as a business combination. In order carry out these operations through its newly created subsidiary ADVANCED AIR SUPPORT INTERNATIONAL at Paris-Le Bourget airport, Groupe Europe Handling has also agreed with the lessor AEROPORT DE PARIS on the continuation of several leases, some of which run until 2054. Figuring among these is a construction lease for which the construction obligation has already been fulﬁlled, thereby enabling Groupe Europe Handling to acquire a hangar used to house medium-haul aircraft, the only building of its type at Paris- Le Bourget airport. This investment amounted to €6 million and will be amortised over a 20-year period. 2.2.Sale of Crit Center On 17 December 2018, the Group signed a memorandum of understanding on the sale of 100% of the capital of CRIT Center. The sale was ﬁnalised on 7 January 2019. In accordance with IFRS 5, at 31 December 2018 the assets and liabilities of this company were presented separately on the balance sheet, under "Assets and liabilities held for sale". €000 31/12/2018 Non-current assets 123 Current assets 2,269 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 2,392 Non-current liabilities 70 Current liabilities 1,396 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE 1,466 3.Earnings 3.1. Sales 3.1.1.Revenue recognition Revenue is recognised over time as and when the Group satisﬁes its performance obligation, corresponding to the moment at which the service is delivered to the client, for an amount that reflects the consideration the Group expects to receive in exchange for the service delivered. Revenue is recognised net of tax. 3.1.2.Information on service obligations still to be satisﬁed Groupe CRIT does not provide this information as it applies the simpliﬁcation measure provided for in the standard. The Group's main two businesses (provision of temporary staff and airport services) both fulﬁl the conditions established, namely: the service obligation relates to a contract the initial term of which does not exceed one year.

revenue is recognised in accordance with services delivered. For the other Group businesses, including engineering, the amounts are not material. 52 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) 3.2.Alternative performance indicators For its internal reporting and ﬁnancial communication, the Group uses non-IFRS ﬁnancial indicators: EBITDA, defined as current operating income before net amortisation and depreciation,

Organic growth in sales, which represents growth at constant consolidation scope and exchange rates. The exchange rate impact is calculated by applying the previous year's exchange rates to current-year sales denominated in foreign currencies. Changes in consolidation scope are calculated by restating sales for: the contribution of entities acquired during the year and the contribution of entities acquired the previous year until the anniversary date of their acquisition,

for entities sold during the year ended, the contribution to sales of the months of the previous year for which the entities are no longer consolidated in the year ended and, for entities sold the previous year, for the contribution to sales of the previous year until the date of their sale,

net ﬁnancial debt, the deﬁnition of which is provided in Note 4.4.1. Alongside operating income, which includes all income and expenses not arising from ﬁnancing activities, associates and income tax, the Group also presents: current operating income, defined as operating income before non-recurring items,

non-recurring items, after the operating income line, the share of earnings of associates whose activities are regarded as an extension of the Group's business,

and operating income including the share of earnings of associates. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 3.3.Segment reporting 3.3.1.Deﬁnition of operating segments Groupe CRIT has three business lines: Temporary employment and recruitment is its core business. Thanks to its extensive range of services, the Group is a versatile human resources player.

Airport services include all services carried out for an aircraft between landing and take-off, which include passenger assistance and ground handling.

take-off, which include passenger assistance and ground handling. Other services include engineering and industrial maintenance as well as other activities (digitised HR management, hospitality services, trading, etc.). The activity of PRESTINTER, which is an internal services provider operating mainly in the temporary employment and recruitment division, falls under this business line. On the other hand, training activities are managed within the "Other services" division. These different types of corporate services each have their own market, type of clientele, distribution method and regulatory environment. They form the basis of internal reporting. The Chairman and CEO is the main operational decision-maker, assisted by the sector managers in the temporary employment and recruitment division and the airport services division. He assesses the performance of these operating sectors and allocates the necessary resources to them based on operational performance indicators (sales, EBITDA and current operating income). The segments to report on are based on the following three operating segments tracked by management: Temporary employment and recruitment

Airport services

Other services 3.3.2.Operating segment reporting Temporary employment and Airport Other €000 recruitment services services Inter-segment Not allocated Total Sales 2018 2,062,390 355,920 103,732 (23,826) 2,498,217 2017 2,026,308 314,621 98,113 (20,817) 2,418,225 EBITDA 2018 106,473 34,773 7,786 149,033 2017 115,386 29,237 4,991 149,614 Current operating income 2018 97,795 22,997 4,939 125,731 2017 106,195 18,244 2,154 126,593 Balance sheet data Assets at 31/12/2018 527,748 136,857 387,347 222,998 1,274,950 Liabilities at 31/12/2018 215,300 93,620 206,184 202,268 717,372 Assets at 31/12/2017 533,476 117,032 372,607 149,807 1,172,922 Liabilities at 31/12/2017 282,820 81,685 143,208 153,281 660,994 The unallocated assets and liabilities are ﬁnancing and income tax assets and liabilities. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 53 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 3.3.3.Reporting by geographical region United United Spain/ €000 France States Kingdom Portugal Africa Other Total Sales 2018 1,912,194 312,363 52,482 134,439 46,174 40,565 2,498,217 2017 1,829,989 329,650 51,459 123,900 44,716 38,512 2,418,225 Non-current assets 31/12/2018 402,392 97,165 10,422 2,496 11,030 7,593 531,099 31/12/2017 383,561 100,829 10,677 2,517 12,499 7,927 518,010 3.4.Personnel expenses Personnel expenses consist of the following elements: €000 2018 2017 Salaries and wages (1,648,737) (1,599,279) Social security and tax expenses (excl. CICE) (531,319) (517,617) CICE (temporary and permanent 58,318 70,691 employees) TOTAL 121,738 The Group recognises the tax credit for competitiveness and employment (CICE) as a deduction from personnel expenses. 3.4.1.Average workforce The breakdown of the Group's average workforce by business line for fully-consolidated companies at the closing date is as follows: Group average workforce 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Permanent employees Temporary employment 2,673 2,654 Airport services 4,859 4,466 Other 1,021 968 TOTAL 8,553 8,088 Temporary employees on Group 55,581 55,417 assignments TOTAL 64,135 63,505 The average permanent workforce (permanent and fixed-term contracts) is the arithmetic average of the workforce at the end of each month of the calendar year. Temporary employee numbers are calculated as "full-time equivalents". 3.4.2.Employee beneﬁts Different deﬁned contribution and deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans are granted to the Group's employees. DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PLANS Deﬁned contribution plans comprise payments which release the employer from any future obligations towards independent organisations. These organisations then pay the employees the amounts due. They are calculated based on the contributions paid, plus the return on their investment. Payments made by the Group are recorded in the income statement as expenses for the period to which they apply. There are no other additional obligations and no liabilities are recorded in the Group ﬁnancial statements. The amount paid to deﬁned contribution plans (employer's portion) for all employees (permanent and temporary employees) for 2018 totalled €186.5 million, compared to €179.2 million in 2017. DEFINED BENEFIT PLANS These relate exclusively to retirement indemnities and long- service medals stipulated under collective bargaining and company agreements in France and Africa for airport services employees. No other long-term employment beneﬁts or post-employment beneﬁts are granted to employees. The commitment linked to these plans is assessed each year by an independent actuary using the projected unit credit method. Under this method, each employment period confers an additional unit of benefit rights, and each of these units is valued separately to obtain the ﬁnal obligation. These estimates take particular account of assumptions concerning life expectancy, staff turnover, wage variations and the discounting of amounts payable. The main actuarial assumptions used in 2018 to evaluate the total value of the retirement indemnities commitment are as follows: voluntary retirement on the part of the employee

age of retirement determined on an individual basis, based on the number of quarters required for a full social security pension, which is counted as of the start date of professional activity up to a maximum 70 years

turnover rate for each business segment

INSEE 2014-2016 male and female mortality tables for French companies and PM-PF60-64 for African subsidiaries

2014-2016 male and female mortality tables for French companies and PM-PF60-64 for African subsidiaries salary growth rate set out below

the discount rate applied, which is set with reference to the iBoxx Corporate AA 10+ rate on the closing date, the yield rate for blue- chip private-sector bonds with terms of 10 years and over. This maturity is close to the remaining service period of Group employees. 2018 2017 Salary growth rate Temporary employment and recruitment 3.0% 3.0% Airport services France 3.0% 3.0% Airport services Congo 4.5% 4.5% Airport services Africa other 3.0% 3.0% Other services 3.0% 3.0% Discount rate (iBoxx Corporate AA 10+) 1.53% 1.35% Without any assets to cover the commitments, the provision recorded is equal to the present value of the commitment. 54 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) The provision recorded in the balance sheet changed as follows during the two ﬁnancial years presented: €000 2018 2017 Obligation at start of period 31,689 28,862 Service cost for the period 2,816 2,355 Interest expense 421 366 Employer contributions (782) (1,104) Past service cost 501 768 Impact of business combinations and sales (2.1) 600 936 Actuarial differences arising from changes in (1,027) (156) demographic assumptions Actuarial differences arising from changes in (829) (297) ﬁnancial assumptions Actuarial differences arising from experience (1,349) (42) adjustments OBLIGATION AT YEAREND 32,040 31,689 Of which France 30,191 30,365 Of which Africa 1,850 1,323 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements The main sensitivities of the calculation of this retirement commitment to ﬁxed assumptions are as follows: with a discount rate of 1.03%, the commitment would be €34.6 million compared to €29.8 million at 2.03%

were the turnover rate to decrease by 1%, the commitment would increase to €33.8 million

with a 1% increase in the salary growth rate, the commitment would amount to €37.2 million. The following contributions are expected over the coming years: 2018 2017 N+1 361 615 N+2 to N+5 3,216 3,560 N+6 to N+10 5,532 7,787 TOTAL EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS FROM N+1 9,110 11,962 TO N+10 3.4.3.Other employee beneﬁts The other employee beneﬁts are not material. The Group has not established any share-based compensation plan. 3.5.Net ﬁnancial income/(expense) €000 2018 2017 Interest income 117 136 Other ﬁnancial income 600 527 INCOME FROM CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 717 663 Interest expense on borrowing and bank overdrafts (1,464) (1,346) Other ﬁnancial expenses (2,188) (1,885) GROSS COST OF FINANCIAL DEBT NET COST OF FINANCIAL DEBT Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 3,627 (10,907) CICE accretion 3,166 5,249 OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES 6,793 NET FINANCIAL INCOME/EXPENSE 3,857 The foreign exchange gain or loss mainly results from the impact of changes in the EUR/USD exchange rate on US subsidiary CRIT Corp's financing repayable by Groupe CRIT in USD. The financial asset denominated in USD and converted into EUR in the Groupe CRIT financial statements is only partly financed by Group debts denominated in USD. Allowing for USD depreciation, the net exchange rate impact is a €2 million gain in 2018 compared to a €11.4 million loss in 2017. On 29 November 2018, ﬁnancing lines granted by Groupe CRIT to its US operations via the holding company CRIT Corp were restructured with effect from 1 January 2019 within a single 10-year agreement comprising two separate lines: a. line A repayable in instalments over a 2-year term b. line B repayable at maturity. Given the quasi-equity nature of the second line and in accordance with IAS 21.32, foreign exchange differences relating to line B shall be recognised from the effective date as other comprehensive income. 3.6.Income tax charge The Group regards CVAE calculated based on the value-added, the difference between income and expenses, as an income tax within the meaning of IAS 12. Having adopted this approach, the Group can present ﬁnancial statements that are consistent with those of the key players in the temporary employment market that have also opted for this treatment. 3.6.1.Net income tax €000 2018 2017 Current income tax (37,856) (34,023) Deferred income tax (915) 2,294 NET INCOME TAX 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 55 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 3.6.2.Tax reconciliation The reconciliation between the theoretical tax resulting from the average tax rate and the actual amount of the income tax is as follows: 2018 2017 €000 Amount % Amount % Earnings before tax 129,598 115,092 Share of earnings of associates and goodwill impairment (69) 3,452 Income before tax and share of earnings of associates 129,529 118,544 Tax rate in France 34.4% 34.4% 34.4% 34.4% THEORETICAL TAX 44,597 34.4% 40,815 34.4% Effects of: Non-taxation of competitiveness and employment tax credit (CICE) (21,209) (16.4%) (26,196) (22.1%) CVAE 16,294 12.6% 14,948 12.6% Use of unrecognised tax losses or exemption 35 0.0% (223) (0.2%) Other permanent differences 1,658 1.3% 2,045 1.7% Other tax credits (1,138) (0.9%) (389) (0.3%) Withholding tax 110 0.1% 94 0.1% Unrecognised tax losses 442 0.3% 124 0.1% Tax rate differential for other countries (1,899) (1.5%) (638) (0.5%) Other (119) (0.1%) 1,147 1.0% TOTAL IMPACT .7% GROUP TAX EXPENSE 38,771 29.9% 31,728 26.8% Apparent rate 29.9% 26.8% The increase in the effective Group tax rate is principally due to the one percentage point decrease in the CICE rate in 2018 to 6% of eligible remuneration. 3.6.3.Deferred taxes by type Deferred taxes are determined using the tax rates adopted or substantially adopted on the closing date, which are expected to apply when the deferred tax asset in question is charged or the deferred tax liability is paid. Deferred tax assets are recognised only if it is probable that the company will be able to recover them due to the existence of a taxable proﬁt expected during the period in which the assets become or remain recoverable. Deferred tax Deferred assets on Deferred tax Deferred tax tax on other retirement liabilities on liabilities on temporary €000 indemnity finance leases swaps differences Total Gross value at 1 January 2017 8,046 (1,469) 807 (409) 6,975 Translation differences (147) (147) Impact on income (235) (630) 3,159 2,294 Other comprehensive income/(loss) (112) (231) (343) Other changes 241 (241) 0 VALUE AT 2017 YEAREND 7,940 576 2,362 8,779 Gross value at 1 January 2018 7,940 (2,099) 576 2,362 8,779 Translation differences 11 11 Newly-consolidated entities 215 215 Impact on income 542 (905) (41) (509) (913) Other comprehensive income/(loss) (815) (44) (859) Other changes (24) (31) (55) VALUE AT 2018 YEAREND 7,858 491 1,834 7,178 Deferred tax assets include €0.4 million in tax receivables on Spanish tax losses that should be used in the medium term by charging to future proﬁts of these entities. The amount of unrecognised tax loss carryforwards came to €6 million at 2018 year-end compared to €4 million at 31 December 2017. 56 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) 4.Balance sheet Non-current assets Intangible assets Upon ﬁrst-time consolidation of Group subsidiaries, the Group share of all identiﬁable assets and liabilities acquired is measured within one year. The difference between this acquired interest and the acquisition cost constitutes goodwill. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements value determined at the acquisition date by independent experts. These items may be adjusted in the 12 months following the acquisition. Assets with an indeﬁnite useful life are not amortised; they are subject to an impairment test each year. Amortisation is recorded for assets with a ﬁnite useful life. Trademarks are amortised or not, depending on whether their useful life is ﬁnite or indeﬁnite. Amortisation is calculated using the straight line method, based on the estimated useful life of the various asset categories. The main estimated useful lives applied are as follows: Other intangible assets include: customer relations, trademarks, non-competition agreements acquired through business combinations,

non-competition agreements acquired through business combinations, software purchased or developed internally,

leasehold rights. Customer relations, trademarks and non-competition agreements acquired through business combinations are recognised at their fair Type Estimated useful life Customer relations 5-10 years Trademarks with ﬁnite useful life 8-10 years Non-competition agreements 3-5 years Software 1-5 years Leasehold rights 5-10 years Patents and €000 Goodwill similar rights Other Total At 1 January 2017 Gross book value 172,994 28,436 57,073 258,503 Amortisation and impairment (6,221) (9,430) (28,172) (43,823) NET BOOK VALUE AT 1 JANUARY 2017 166,774 19,005 28,901 214,680 2017 change (11,507) (3,057) (268) (14,832) Change in consolidation scope 1,571 474 5,941 7,986 Acquisitions 271 188 459 Disposals (35) (35) Translation differences (8,009) (2,161) (3,398) (13,567) Reclassiﬁcation (5,070) 360 4,759 50 Amortisation and impairment (2,002) (7,723) (9,726) Gross book value 161,487 26,742 61,409 249,638 Cumulative amortisation and impairment (6,221) (10,794) (32,776) (49,790) NET BOOK VALUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 155,266 15,948 28,633 199,848 2018 change 3,044 (494) (5,724) (3,174) Change in consolidation scope 292 518 426 1,237 Acquisitions 378 175 553 Disposals (65) (65) Translation differences 2,751 663 862 4,276 Reclassiﬁcation 8 (351) (343) Amortisation and impairment (2,061) (6,771) (8,833) Gross book value 164,531 28,512 62,815 255,858 Cumulative amortisation and impairment (6,221) (13,058) (39,906) (59,185) NET BOOK VALUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 158,310 15,455 22,909 196,674 Of which: - PeopleLink trademarks with indefinite useful life 9,345 9,345 - US trademarks with finite useful life 4,330 4,330 - Customer relations acquired 20,455 20,455 - Non-competition agreements acquired 775 775 - Software purchased or internally developed 1,780 1,780 Group CGUs are determined on the basis of operating segments: Temporary employment and recruitment, Airport services and Other services. With the international expansion of the temporary employment and recruitment segments, the Group identiﬁed three distinct CGUs by region within this business line: Temporary employment and recruitment CGU (France and other countries);

Temporary employment and recruitment CGU (United States);

Temporary employment and recruitment CGU (Spain). 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 57 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements The value of goodwill by CGU is as follows: €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Temporary employment and recruitment 154,196 151,442 France and other countries 93,378 93,378 United States 60,818 58,064 Airport services 4,114 3,824 TOTAL 158,310 155,266 The increase in goodwill compared to 31 December 2017 is primarily due to the exchange rate impact on goodwill relating to the US subsidiaries in the temporary employment and recruitment sector (€2.8 million). According to IAS 36 "Impairment of assets", the book value of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment is tested where there are internal or external indicators of impairment, and reviewed at the end of each reporting period. This test is conducted at least once a year for goodwill, intangible assets with an indeﬁnite useful life and intangible assets not yet in service. In order to test their value, assets to which independent cash ﬂows cannot be linked directly are grouped within the cash generating unit (CGU) to which they belong. The value in use of the CGU is determined using the discounted cash ﬂow method based on the following principles: the cash ﬂows result from the 5-year business plans developed by the management of the entity in question;

5-year business plans developed by the management of the entity in question; the discount rate is determined based on the weighted average cost of capital used, which factors in a target debt ratio, the cost of Group debt, a risk-free interest rate, a share risk premium and a beta value based on historical data;

risk-free interest rate, a share risk premium and a beta value based on historical data; the terminal value is calculated using the present value of all future cash ﬂows, assuming normative cash ﬂow and perpetual growth. This growth rate is in line with the growth potential of the markets in which the entity operates and its competitive position in those markets. The recoverable amount calculated using the value in use of the CGU is then compared with the carrying amount of the CGU. Impairment is recorded if the carrying amount is greater than the recoverable amount of the CGU and is allocated to goodwill ﬁrst. Impairment may be reversed if the estimates change, except that for goodwill, which is irreversible. The assumptions used for the discount rate and perpetual growth rate are as follows: 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Discount rate Temporary employment and recruitment 7.6% 7.5% France and other countries Temporary employment and recruitment 9.7% 8.5% United States Airport services 7.6% 7.5% Perpetual growth rate 2.0% 2.0% Goodwill for the temporary employment and recruitment CGU France and other countries CALCULATION ASSUMPTIONS For this CGU, the business plan drawn up by management is based on continuing long-term growth against a backdrop of strong competition. The perpetual growth rate applied is 2%. TEST RESULT The tests did not indicate the need to impair goodwill for this CGU. SENSITIVITY TEST Using a growth rate to infinity of 1.5% instead of 2% or a 2 percentage point increase in the discount rate would not lead to impairment loss being recorded. There is no change that could be reasonably foreseen in the operational assumptions that would lead to the impairment of goodwill for the temporary employment and recruitment CGU France and other countries. Goodwill for the temporary employment and recruitment CGU United States CALCULATION ASSUMPTIONS The business plan drawn up for this CGU provides for an increase in business in line with expected market growth. TEST RESULT The tests did not indicate a need to impair goodwill for the temporary employment and recruitment United States CGU. SENSITIVITY TEST Using a growth rate to infinity of 1.5% instead of 2% or a 2 percentage point increase in the discount rate would not lead to impairment loss being recorded. There is no change that could be reasonably foreseen in the operational assumptions that would lead to the impairment of goodwill for the temporary employment and recruitment CGU United States. Goodwill for the airport services CGU CALCULATION ASSUMPTIONS The business plan developed for the airport services CGU is based on moderate growth of the business. TEST RESULT The tests did not highlight a need to impair goodwill for the airport services CGU. SENSITIVITY TEST Using a growth rate to inﬁnity of 1.5% instead of 2% would not lead to any impairment. There is no change that could be reasonably foreseen in the operational assumptions that would lead to the impairment of goodwill for the airport services CGU. 4.1.2.Property, plant and equipment In accordance with IAS 16 "Property, plant and equipment", the Group has opted for the principle of valuing property, plant and equipment according to the cost model, i.e. at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. 58 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) Depreciation is calculated using the straight line method, based on the estimated useful life of the various asset categories. The main estimated useful lives applied are as follows: Type Estimated useful life Buildings 40 years Fixtures and ﬁttings 3-5 years Plant, machinery and equipment 5-10 years Computer and ofﬁce equipment 3-5 years Transportation equipment 4-5 years Land is not depreciated. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements Leases As recommended by IAS 17, lease agreements are recorded by type. If they result in a substantial transfer of the risks and beneﬁts to the lessee, these ﬁnance lease agreements are restated and the assets thereby acquired are capitalised and depreciated in accordance with the Group's accounting principles, while the corresponding liability is recorded under liabilities. In contrast to ﬁnance leases, operating leases are recorded in the income statement using the straight line method in the form of rent over the term of the lease. The total rent paid in 2018 amounted to €31.3 million compared to €31.9 million in 2017. Plant, machinery & €000 Land Buildings equipment Other Total At 1 January 2017 Gross book value 972 61,015 88,384 30,894 181,264 Depreciation and impairment (5,163) (57,301) (21,436) (83,900) NET BOOK VALUE AT 1 JANUARY 2017 972 55,852 31,083 9,458 97,365 of which assets under finance lease 0 2017 change 0 (2,653) 4,474 1,409 3,229 Change in consolidation scope (6) 86 80 Acquisitions 5 12,722 4,877 17,604 Disposals (98) (104) (202) Translation differences (378) (386) (144) (908) Reclassiﬁcation 522 (572) (50) Depreciation and impairment (2,280) (8,281) (2,734) (13,295) Gross book value 972 60,526 99,299 32,889 193,687 Depreciation and impairment (7,327) (63,743) (22,022) (93,092) NET BOOK VALUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 972 53,199 35,556 10,867 100,594 2018 change (22) 4,327 1,779 796 6,881 Change in consolidation scope 140 172 312 Acquisitions 6,565 10,650 3,825 21,040 Disposals (22) (73) (96) (191) Translation differences 120 79 37 237 Reclassiﬁcation 21 (69) (47) Depreciation and impairment (2,358) (9,039) (3,072) (14,469) Gross book value 950 67,228 109,819 35,205 213,203 Depreciation and impairment (9,702) (72,484) (23,542) (105,727) NET BOOK VALUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 950 57,526 37,336 11,663 107,475 of which assets under finance lease 47,761 17,512 65,274 of which mortgage assets 406 513 919 The "Buildings" item includes the building under finance lease located at 6 Rue Toulouse Lautrec, Paris, amounting to €47.8 million at 31 December 2018. Total acquisitions for the year amounted to €21 million including €5.5 million under finance leases. Within this total, the airport services sector accounts for €18 million, of which €6 million relate to the hangar acquired in the context of the Le Bourget business acquisition. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 59 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements Amortisation and depreciation of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (€000) 2018 2017 Amortisation/depreciation and impairment - on intangible assets 8,833 9,705 - on property, plant and equipment 14,469 13,317 - on ﬁnancial assets 0 14 TOTAL AMORTISATION/DEPRECIATION AND 23,302 23,036 IMPAIRMENT 4.1.3.EŽŶͲĐ ƌƌĞŶƚĮŶĂŶĐŝĂůĂƐƐĞƚƐ Financial assets essentially comprise CICE amounting to €210.3 million at 31 December 2018 (€198.8 million at 31 December 2017) out of total non-current financial assets of €214.7 million at 31 December 2018 (€203.7 million at 31 December 2017). The CICE tax credit is a receivable that can be claimed from the government and used for the settlement of income tax payable in respect of the three years following the year for which it is recognised. The fraction unused at the end of the period is refunded. Given its liquidity, the Group presents CICE as a deduction from net ﬁnancial debt in its ﬁnancial communications. Loans and receivables Competitiveness maturing in and employment more than one €000 tax credit (CICE) year Other Total At 1 January 2017 Gross value 155,273 4,773 8 160,055 Cumulative impairment NET BOOK VALUE AT 1 JANUARY 2017 155,273 4,773 8 160,055 2017 change 43,494 170 5 43,669 Acquisitions 1,166 (1) 1,164 Disposals (633) (633) Translation differences (342) 6 (335) Change in consolidation scope (7) (7) CICE tax credit net of discounting 70,707 70,707 Settlement of income tax (5,612) (5,612) 2013 CICE refund (26,850) (26,850) Accretion for the period 5,249 5,249 Impairment in the period (14) (14) Gross value 198,767 4,958 13 203,738 Cumulative impairment (14) (14) NET BOOK VALUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 198,767 4,943 13 203,723 2018 change 11,547 (647) 26 10,926 Acquisitions 612 32 643 Disposals (1,313) (1,313) Translation differences 89 (3) 86 Change in consolidation scope (34) (3) (37) CICE tax credit net of discounting 58,312 58,312 Settlement of income tax (8,904) (8,904) 2014 CICE refund (41,026) (41,026) Accretion for the period 3,166 3,166 Gross value 210,314 4,311 39 214,664 Cumulative impairment (14) (14) NET BOOK VALUE AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 210,314 4,297 39 214,650 Government refund schedule for CICE if unused for tax settlement 2015 CICE refundable in 2019 42,104 2016 CICE refundable in 2020 47,887 2017 CICE refundable in 2021 65,080 2018 CICE refundable in 2022 55,243 TOTAL 210,314 60ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 4.1.4.Investments in associates The associates over which the Group has signiﬁcant inﬂuence over ﬁnancial and operating policies but which it does not control are consolidated using the equity method. €000 2018 2017 Investments in associates at beginning of year 5,066 8,552 Earnings for the period 69 (3,452) Dividends (31) Other changes 17 (33) INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AT YEAREND 5,122 5,066 Associates: AERCO 4,320 4,535 Global SQ 330 262 OVID 395 262 The ﬁnancial statements of these equity-consolidated companies for the year ended 31 December 2018 are presented below: SHP RS DOO SCCV Les SCCV 50 av. €000 Global SQ AERCO OVID Serbia Charmes Porte de Villiers Operating segment Temp. Airport Airport Airport Other Other Sales 14,653 19,562 8,240 2,176 Net income 165 (2,129) 401 148 (4) 1 Non-current assets 38,126 180 593 Current assets 3,778 27,071 3,702 755 302 49 Shareholder's equity 673 17,282 1,187 163 (3) 2 Non-current liabilities 423 41,013 4 Current liabilities 2,702 6,902 2,695 1,181 306 48 Net cash/(debt) (245) (18,509) 600 195 49 Dividends received by the Group during the period Controlling interest 49% 25% 33% 48% 50% 50% The reconciliation between these disclosures and the carrying amount of the Group's interests in these associates is as follows: SHP RS DOO SCCV Les SCCV 50 av. €000 Global SQ AERCO OVID Serbia Charmes Porte de Villiers Total Shareholder's equity 673 17,282 1,187 163 (3) 2 Controlling interest 49% 25% 33% 48% 50% 50% Carrying amount of the interest held 330 4,320 395 78 (3) 1 5,122 4.2.Working capitalAt 31 December 2018 Gross Change in Translation Other €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 change cash differences flows Inventories and work in progress 2,062 2,585 (523) 296 (819) Trade receivables 480,693 473,538 7,155 6,784 2,064 (1,693) Other receivables 43,191 37,761 5,431 7,022 183 (1,775) Assets held for sale 2,392 2,392 2,392 Trade payables (45,736) (39,295) (6,441) (7,326) (212) 1,097 Social security and tax liabilities (383,607) (391,012) 7,405 7,633 (351) 122 Other payables (39,440) (33,951) (5,489) (6,165) (242) 918 Liabilities held for sale (1,466) (1,466) (1,466) WORKING CAPITAL 58,090 49,625 8,465 8,245 1,442 DIVIDENDS AND INTEREST PAYABLE WORKING CAPITAL NET OF DIVIDENDS PAYABLE 57,903 49,473 8,431 8,211 1,442 In 2018, the increase in working capital was limited to €8.2 million, mainly due to tight management of client debt collection. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 61 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements At 31 December 2017 Gross Change in Translation €000 31/12/2017 31/12/2016 change cash differences Other flows Inventories and work in progress 2,585 2,603 (18) (18) Trade receivables 473,538 433,552 39,986 46,295 (6,238) (71) Other receivables 37,761 31,071 6,690 7,067 (368) (9) Trade payables (39,295) (39,569) 274 (274) 519 29 Social security and tax liabilities (391,012) (351,837) (39,175) (40,886) 1,684 27 Other payables (33,951) (40,120) 6,169 4,953 854 363 WORKING CAPITAL 49,625 35,700 13,925 17,137 339 DIVIDENDS AND INTEREST PAYABLE WORKING CAPITAL NET OF DIVIDENDS PAYABLE 49,473 35,646 13,826 17,052 339 In 2017, the increase in working capital was limited to €17.1 million in view of the high sales growth of 12.7%, with an increase in trade receivables limited to 10.7%, reﬂecting the Group's tight management of debt collection procedures. 4.2.1.Trade receivables €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change Trade and related receivables (1) 494,020 486,711 7,310 Impairment (13,327) (13,173) (154) TOTAL 480,693 473,538 7,155 (1) of which: Bills remitted for collection at 31 December but with subsequent maturity dates 2,543 3,953 (1,410) Receivables financed under factoring agreements 105,796 143,349 (37,553) Receivables assigned as security for the United States credit facility 41,377 45,073 (3,696) Concentration and credit risk Given the diversiﬁcation of its activities and its geographical presence, the Group is not exposed to any material concentration risk in its client portfolio. The Group's biggest client accounted for 5.3% of sales, the top ﬁve clients accounted for 12.9%, and the next ten clients accounted for 9.3%. The Group is therefore not dependent on any speciﬁc client. In addition, credit risk is limited given that the majority of trade receivables in the temporary employment segment (62%) are covered by credit insurance. The aging balance of non-impaired trade receivables due is as follows: Non-impaired assets past due on the closing date (net value) Non-impaired over 4 Impaired non-due Total (net €000 0-2 months 2-4 months months Total assets assets value) 31/12/2018 128,185 9,544 9,451 147,180 13,327 333,513 480,693 31/12/2017 129,290 8,508 5,379 143,177 13,173 330,360 473,538 In the temporary employment division in France, the Group uses a factoring agreement to ﬁnance its cash ﬂow requirements, where applicable. The Group transfers its receivables while continuing to collect them in dedicated bank accounts and incur the credit risk. This factoring agreement does not fall under the derecognition requirements of IFRS 9 and trade receivables therefore remain on the assets side of the balance sheet. The upper funding limit is €80 million after the establishment of a reserve fund. The Group's position vis-à-vis the factoring organisations consists of the factored receivables less amounts collected that are to be paid back to these organisations. It is recorded under current borrowings or, on occasions where the amounts to be paid to the factoring organisations exceed the funds obtained from factored receivables, under cash. The financing obtained from the factoring organisations has a redemption maturity of less than twelve months. 62 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements When undrawn, the factoring amount corresponds to the asset position with respect to the factor, as detailed below: €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Trade receivables balance ﬁnanced under the factoring agreement (105,796) (143,349) Reserve fund set up by the factors 20,831 30,293 Undrawn amount at closing 137,934 157,851 Payments from clients collected in dedicated bank accounts and to be transferred to the factors 11,692 22,461 NET ASSET POSITION WITH RESPECT TO THE FACTORS 64,661 67,256 In 2018, the Group terminated one of its factoring agreements, taking the upper funding limit from €100 million to €80 million. The Group also holds a credit facility in the United States secured by a trade receivables portfolio, with a $35 million drawdown capacity for ﬁnancing its operations. This credit facility is secured by trade receivables from US business activity. 4.2.2.Other receivables €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change VAT 15,900 13,810 2,091 Prepaid expenses 6,987 6,878 109 Other tax receivables 1,551 4,193 (2,642) Employee and social security receivables 1,051 987 64 Other third-party receivables 17,738 11,929 5,809 GROSS VALUE 43,228 37,797 5,431 Impairment (37) (37) 0 NET TOTAL 43,191 37,760 5,431 Other third-party receivables are mainly outstanding refunds from training organisations 4.2.3.Social security and tax liabilities €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change Social security organisations 109,465 116,110 (6,646) Employees 132,670 130,149 2,521 Value-added tax 92,865 94,252 (1,387) State, public authorities and other liabilities 48,607 50,501 (1,894) TOTAL 383,607 391,012 ,405 4.2.4.Other payables €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change Miscellaneous payables 33,908 30,447 3,461 Prepaid income 5,533 3,505 2,028 TOTAL 39,440 33,951 5,489 Miscellaneous payables primarily represent expenses to be paid and credit notes to be issued. All of these payables have a due date of less than one year. 4.3.Shareholder's equity and consolidation scope The consolidated ﬁnancial statements comprise the ﬁnancial statements of the parent company and those of the entities over which it has control ("subsidiaries") within the meaning of IFRS 10. The company has control if it has: power over the issuing entity;

exposure or rights to variable returns arising from its involvement with the issuing entity;

the ability to use its power to affect the amount of the returns it obtains. The consolidated companies are listed in Note 6.4. below. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 63 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 4.3.1.Capital and treasury shares 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Capital (€000) 4,050 4,050 Par value per share (€) 0.36 0.36 Total number of shares (in thousands) 11,250 11,250 Number of authorised, issued and outstanding shares (in thousands) 11,096 11,098 Treasury shares (in thousands) 154 152 There are a total 11,250,000 shares with a par value of €0.36 per share. All shares are fully paid up. None of the shares have a preferential right to dividend payments. The number of shares outstanding at 31 December 2018 was 11,096,459. The company has no stock option or bonus share plan. 4.3.2.Earnings per share 2018 2017 Proﬁts to be distributed to company shareholders (€000) 90,936 84,787 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 11,097 11,101 Basic and diluted earnings per share (€) 8.19 7.64 Given that there are no dilutive instruments, diluted earnings per share is equal to basic earnings per share. 4.3.3.Dividends per share The dividend of €4.40 per share for the year ended 31 December 2017, representing a total payout of €49.5 million, approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2018, was made available for payment on 29 June 2018. A dividend of €1 per share for the year ended 31 December 2018, representing a total payout of €11.3 million, will be proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for 7 June 2019. 4.3.4.Disclosures on the interest held by owners of non-controlling interests Non-controlling interests (NCI) Net income for the year Dividends paid Name of subsidiary % voting attributable Aggregate NCI to NCI during or associate Country Sector % holding rights to NCI at year-end the year Interim US - Actium United States Temp. 25.00% 25.00% (179) 916 0 Congo Handling Congo Airport 50.08% 50.00% (574) (542) 0 CPTS Congo Airport 39.08% 39.00% (1,569) 1,141 0 Other 898 3,615 209 TOTAL AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 5,130 209 Interim US - Actium United States Temp. 25.00% 25.00% (197) 917 384 Congo Handling Congo Airport 50.08% 50.00% (481) (1,005) 0 CPTS Congo Airport 39.08% 39.00% (45) 1,097 0 Other 615 4,142 191 TOTAL AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 5,152 575 Financial debt Net ﬁnancial debt In its ﬁnancial communications the Group uses net ﬁnancial debt, a non-IFRS indicator equal to gross ﬁnancial debt less liquid ﬁnancial assets. Gross ﬁnancial debt comprises: long-term financial liabilities: loans from banks or financial institutions (medium- or long-term, ﬁnance leases, etc.),

financial liabilities: loans from banks or financial institutions (medium- or long-term, ﬁnance leases, etc.), short-term ﬁnancial liabilities of the same type, employee proﬁt-sharing,

proﬁt-sharing, payables related to business combinations (additional consideration and put options on minority interests),

interest accrued on balance sheet items constituting gross ﬁnancial debt. 64 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements Net ﬁnancial debt equals gross ﬁnancial debt less: net cash, equal to gross cash (cash in hand and demand deposits) less bank overdrafts. Interest accrued on net cash but not yet payable is included in cash.

and liquid ﬁnancial assets such as CICE. CICE is considered as a liquid receivable since it can easily be obtained. The "Cash and cash equivalents" item in balance sheet assets comprises cash, cash in hand consisting of bank loans and receivables, and cash equivalents, which include: money-market funds and highly liquid short-term investments, which can be converted into a known amount of cash and which carry a negligible risk of change in value. They are measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss by direct reference to the prices quoted on an active market for an identical instrument (Level 1 of IFRS 13-76).

funds and highly liquid short-term investments, which can be converted into a known amount of cash and which carry a negligible risk of change in value. They are measured at fair value through proﬁt or loss by direct reference to the prices quoted on an active market for an identical instrument (Level 1 of IFRS 13-76). short-term deposit accounts which can be converted into cash at any time without any risk of change in value,

deposit accounts which can be converted into cash at any time without any risk of change in value, any debit positions with respect to factoring organisations (see Note 4.2.1). €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Change Borrowings, non-current portion 41,647 62,760 (21,113) Borrowings, current portion 62,484 56,657 5,827 A GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT 104,131 119,416 Cash and cash equivalents (213,800) (137,608) (76,192) Overdrafts 97,216 27,355 69,861 B NET CASH C NET FINANCIAL DEBT BEFORE DEDUCTION OF CICE A+B 9,163 D CICE TOTAL 67 7 E NET FINANCIAL DEBT C+D 67 163 Change in net ﬁnancial debt €000 2018 2017 NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT START OF PERIOD Change during period: Cash items (22,103) (15,686) New borrowings 5,148 23,120 Repayments (27,251) (38,807) Non-cash items 6,817 4,821 Translation impact on gross debt 1,217 (1,972) Finance lease investments 5,504 5,918 Put option over non-controlling interests (330) Reclassiﬁcation 306 Newly-consolidated entities 1,919 Fair value of swaps (139) (670) Accrued interest (71) (43) Change in gross ﬁnancial debt (15,285) (10,865) Change in cash incl. currency impact (6,331) (26,312) CICE tax credit net of discounting (58,312) (70,707) Accretion for past ﬁnancial years (3,166) (5,250) Use of CICE for corporate income tax payment 8,904 5,612 CICE refund at expiry 41,026 26,850 CICE impact (11,547) (43,495) CHANGE IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT 163 NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT END OF PERIOD 67 New borrowings amounting to €5 million relate to an additional drawdown on the short-term credit line in the United States. Repayments of borrowings amounting to €27.3 million primarily relate to: the €15 million USD medium-term credit facility (RCF) following the establishment of the line of funding in the United States in 2017,

medium-term credit facility (RCF) following the establishment of the line of funding in the United States in 2017, the real estate ﬁnance lease agreement (€3.8 million) and airport services lease agreements (€4.6 million),

payables related to business combinations in the United States (€2.7 million). 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 65 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements 4.4.2.'ƌŽƐƐĮŶĂŶĐŝĂů Ğ ƚ 4.4.2.1. Type and maturity Real estate Equipment Employee Other €000 Financing finance lease finance lease profit-sharing borrowings Total Values at 31/12/2017 Due in < 1 year 21,298 3,833 4,181 26,445 900 56,657 Due in 1-5 years 14,621 15,333 8,145 3,787 41,886 Due in > 5 years 0 20,654 0 220 20,874 TOTAL 31/12/2017 35,918 39,821 12,326 26,445 4,906 119,416 Values at 31/12/2018 Due in < 1 year 27,548 3,833 4,554 26,375 174 62,484 Due in 1-5 years 15,333 8,687 768 24,789 Due in > 5 years 16,682 176 16,858 TOTAL 31/12/2018 27,548 35,849 13,241 26,375 1,119 104,131 4.4.2.2.Main debt facilities GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT Debt/ Item Amount Undrawn Repayment Principle borrowings Start date Maturity total drawn amount method Covenants Notes Financing Factoring NA Annual 80,000 0 80,000 Revolving/bullet No (1) Medium-term credit lines - France 05/11/2015 05/11/2022 100,000 0 100,000 Revolving/bullet Yes (2) Short-term credit lines - United States 15/06/2018 15/06/2019 30,568 27,548 3,020 Revolving/bullet No (3) Total ﬁnancing 210,568 27,548 183,020 Finance leases Real estate ﬁnance lease 10/03/2016 27/03/2028 35,849 Quarterly No (4) Equipment ﬁnance lease 13,241 Quarterly No (5) Total ﬁnance leases 49,090 Employee proﬁt-sharing 26,375 No Other 1,118 No GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT 104,131 Relates to one ongoing programme in France representing a total capacity of €80 million managed through conﬁdential ﬁnancing with a collection order €100 million RCF with drawdown capacity in euros and US dollars Credit facility secured by a receivables portfolio with a $35 million drawdown capacity and a 12-month renewable term Relates to the ﬁnancing of the Paris 17 th district building, for which the ﬁnance lease debt amounts to €35,8 million, net of the down-payment paid to the lessor Mainly relates to the ﬁnancing of equipment for the airport services operating segment OVERDRAFT FACILITIES Debt/Amount Main overdrafts Item total drawn Undrawn amount Authorised overdrafts - France 38,000 3,627 34,373 Authorised overdrafts - overseas 4,326 2,610 1,717 Total authorised overdrafts 42,326 6,237 36,090 Cash pooling - liability position 90,980 OVERDRAFTS 97,216 66 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) INTEREST RATE RISK The interest rate risk is only slight. A 100 basis point change would have a €1.2 million impact on the Group's €2.9 million net cost of ﬁnancial debt. HEDGING As the real estate ﬁnance lease agreement for the construction of office premises at 6 Rue Toulouse Lautrec, Paris was arranged at ﬂoating rates, SCI L'Arche de Saint Ouen set up an interest rate swap with BNP Paribas and Société Générale to exchange the ﬂoating rate against a ﬁxed rate for a notional amount of €30.9 million. These swaps are used to hedge the ﬂoating rate of the underlying ﬁnance lease agreement for each lease payment. The weighted average rate of the swaps is 1.6060%. As the swap is 100% backed by the repayment instalments, the hedge is effective. The value of the swap at 31 December 2018 was recorded in financial debt, offset through other comprehensive income in the amount of (€0.1 million). BREAKDOWN BY RATE TYPE AND BY CURRENCY €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Fixed rate 65,329 72,586 Floating rate 38,801 46,830 GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT 104,131 119,416 EUR 75,621 78,405 USD 27,771 39,271 XAF 525 762 Other currencies 214 979 GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT 104,131 119,416 FINANCIAL COVENANTS The €100 million medium-term credit facility in France requires compliance with a ﬁnancial leverage ratio (consolidated net debt/ consolidated EBITDA): below 2.5 on 31 December of each year,

2.75 on 30 June of each year. Consolidated net debt is deﬁned as consolidated net ﬁnancial debt before deduction of CICE and excluding debt related to employee profit-sharing and put options over non-controlling interests. Consolidated EBITDA is deﬁned as consolidated operating income plus net appropriations to provisions for operating liabilities and charges in respect of assets and provisions for contingencies and charges, less reversals. This covenant was met at 31 December 2018. LIQUIDITY RISK In the course of its business, in addition to the dividend paid to its shareholders, the Group needs to ﬁnance a sizeable working capital requirement (Note 4.2) as well as its acquisitions. Working capital is generally ﬁnanced through short-term credit facilities (overdraft, factoring, etc.), while acquisitions are financed with equity or via medium-term financing. At 31 December 2018, the company had credit facilities of €210 million (€100 million of which was conﬁrmed, with a maturity of over 12 months), on which it had drawn €27 million. ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements The liquidity risk is directly correlated to the Group's cash flow generating capacity and/or its ability to raise funds to meet its loan repayment instalments and derivative payments. To anticipate and handle this risk, the Group has taken the following measures: Diversify its sources of funding among the various financial institutions,

Centralise cash management;

Permanently maintain a signiﬁcant number of undrawn facilities. It is worth nothing that the Group did not draw on its CICE competitiveness and employment tax credit, which amounted to €210.3 million at 31/12/2018. FINANCIAL COUNTERPARTY RISK The Group is exposed to counterparty risk when it trades on ﬁnancial markets, particularly for cash ﬂow management purposes. It limits this risk by engaging solely, where possible, with commercial banks with high credit ratings and by avoiding an over-concentration of market transactions with a limited number of ﬁnancial institutions. Accordingly, Group net cash of €116.6 million is distributed across all of these ﬁnancial institutions. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK In its international operations, the Group is exposed to the risk of ﬂuctuating exchange rates, especially that of the US dollar. This risk arises in the transactions carried out by the Group's companies in currencies other than their functional currency (functional currency risk) as well as in the assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (translation risk). The Group's entities generally operate in their local currency which is their functional currency; proceeds from sales are denominated in the same currency as operating expenses, making for natural hedging. Functional currency risk is thus limited to intra-group financing transactions which are not reﬁnanced in the currency in which the intra-group ﬁnancing is effected. The risk arising from translating the financial statements of the Group's foreign entities into the reporting currency in the Group's ﬁnancial statements is not hedged. 2018 Annual Report (Abstract) GROUPE CRIT 67 2 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated ﬁnancial statements NET BALANCE SHEET POSITIONS IN THE MAIN CURRENCIES All assets and liabilities, including non-monetary, are categorised below by functional currency. Current and Current and Net position non-current non-current Foreign currency before Hedging Net position €000 assets liabilities liabilities hedging instruments after hedging 2018 EUR 1,066,920 643,845 423,075 423,075 USD 152,555 42,839 109,716 109,716 XAF 15,995 15,195 800 800 Other currencies 39,481 15,494 23,987 23,987 TOTAL 1,274,950 717,372 0 557,578 0 557,578 2017 EUR 965,507 571,225 394,282 394,282 USD 154,920 61,577 93,343 93,343 XAF 16,648 14,811 1,837 1,837 Other currencies 35,848 13,382 22,467 22,467 TOTAL 1,172,922 660,994 0 511,928 0 511,928 Table of Group income and equity sensitivity to currency risk Income Impact on income before tax Impact on equity before tax €000 before tax Group equity 5% increase 5% decrease 5% increase 5% decrease 2018 EUR 118,212 534,052 0 0 0 0 USD 7,961 21,410 398 (398) 1,070 (1,070) XAF (633) 486 0 0 0 0 Other currencies 4,058 1,630 203 (203) 81 (81) TOTAL 129,598 557,578 601 1,152 152 2017 EUR 110,767 494,367 0 0 0 0 USD 5,445 13,881 272 (272) 694 (694) XAF (4,946) 1,523 0 0 0 0 Other currencies 3,826 2,157 191 (191) 108 (108) TOTAL 115,092 511,928 464 802 4.4.3.Cash and cash equivalents The net cash position, the changes for which are shown in the consolidated statement of cash ﬂows, comprises cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts. €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 CASH 193,360 117,576 Cash equivalents Money-market funds 440 32 Short-term deposits 20,000 20,000 TOTAL CASH EQUIVALENTS 20,440 20,032 TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 213,800 137,608 The Group's cash is managed through different cash-pooling agreements, the ﬁgures for which are listed either under cash on the asset side of the balance sheet or current borrowings on the liabilities side of the balance sheet. €000 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Cash pooling - asset position 101,941 26,602 Cash pooling - liability position (90,980) (21,316) NET CASHPOOLING BALANCE 10,961 5,286 68 G ROUPE CRIT2018 Annual Report (Abstract) ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements The average all-in (including directly assignable commissions and expenses) interest rate paid under Group ﬁnancing during the year amounts to 1.9%. The €6.3 million increase in net cash breaks down as follows: €96.4 million of cash ﬂow from operating activities,

€16.1 million of cash ﬂow related to operational investments,

€74.1 million related to ﬁnancing activities, including €49 million of dividends and €22.1 million of net loan repayments. 4.5.Additional information on ﬁnancial instruments The following tables present the book values, classiﬁcation and fair value of ﬁnancial instruments according to IFRS 9 ﬁnancial instrument categories as at the balance sheet date. 4.5.1.Categories of ﬁnancial assets Net book value at 31/12/2018 Net book Fair value at value at Fair value at €000 Non-current Current Total 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 31/12/2017 LOANS AND RECEIVABLES AT AMORTISED COST 214,650 719,265 933,914 933,914 836,018 836,018 Loans and receivables and other long-term investments 214,650 214,650 214,650 203,723 203,723 Trade receivables 480,693 480,693 480,693 473,538 473,538 Other receivables 43,191 43,191 43,191 37,761 37,761 Tax receivables 2,020 2,020 2,020 3,420 3,420 Bank current accounts 193,360 193,360 193,360 117,576 117,576 FINANCIAL ASSETS STATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH 0 20,440 20,440 20,440 20,032 20,032 PROFIT OR LOSS Money market UCITS 440 440 440 32 32 Short-term deposits 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 214,650 739,705 954,355 954,355 856,050 856,050 The amortised cost of loans and receivables is equal to their fair value. 4.5.2.Categories of ﬁnancial liabilities Net book value at 31/12/2018 Fair value at Net book value Fair value at €000 Non-current Current Total 31/12/2018 at 31/12/2017 31/12/2017 FAIR VALUE THROUGH EQUITY 1,535 0 1,535 1,535 1,673 1,673 Borrowings 1,535 0 1,535 1,535 1,673 1,673 OTHER LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST 40,112 629,712 669,824 669,824 615,866 615,866 Borrowings 40,112 62,484 102,596 102,596 117,743 117,743 Bank overdrafts and related expenses 97,216 97,216 97,216 27,355 27,355 Trade payables 45,736 45,736 45,736 39,295 39,295