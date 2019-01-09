Log in
Groupe Gorge : ECA Group announces an order of over  15M in defense robotics

01/09/2019 | 12:29pm EST

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. In its more than twenty-five year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.

Smart Safety Systems: Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

In 2017, the Group reported revenue of €276.7 million. It is backed by 2,000 employees and operations in over ten countries.

More information available onwww.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B.

ISIN code: FR0000062671 Ticker code: GOE

Paris, 9 January 2019, 6:00mm

ECA Group announces an order of over € 15M in defense robotics

ECA Group, a Groupe Gorgé company, has been awarded at the end of 2018 an order of more than € 15M to provide technological upgrade and logistical support to submarine equipment delivered several years ago.

The execution of this order will last more than 3 years.

Contact

Groupe Gorgé - Raphaël GORGÉ - CEO & Chairman - Tel.: +33 1 44 77 94 77 - E-mail: contact@groupe-gorge.com

Finance News - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX - Analysts/Investors Relations - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 72 - E-mail: apetureaux@actus.fr Finance News - Manon CLAIRET - Press Relations - Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 73 - E-mail: mclairet@actus.fr

Disclaimer

GROUPE GORGE press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding GROUPE GORGE's targets.

These forward-looking statements reflect GROUPE GORGE's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Document de Référence (Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our websitewww.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in GROUPE GORGE or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates from Groupe Gorgé!

@GroupeGorge

Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé SA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:28:01 UTC
