Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe Gorgé    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ

(GOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Groupe Gorgé : Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by GROUPE GORGE with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as at June 28, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 4,494 GROUPE GORGE shares
  •  €65,504.20 in cash

During the first semester 2019:














Buy 67,519 shares  €845,935.33 1,198 transactions
Sell 68,259 shares  €860,692.09 1,273 transactions

 

As a reminder, as at December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 5,234 GROUPE GORGE shares
  • € 50,747.44 in cash

 

As a reminder, at the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following assets have been made available:

  • 10,000 GROUPE GORGE shares
  • €75,000.00 in cash

Regulated information
Acquisition or disposal of the issuer′s own shares:
- Information relating to the liquidity contract
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59202-groupe-gorge_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-s1-2019.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPE GORGÉ
12:05pGROUPE GORGÉ : Half-Year report on the liquidity contract placed with Société de..
AN
07/04GROUPE GORGÉ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25GROUPE GORGÉ : Groupe Gorgé announces its plan to reorganize the share capital o..
AN
06/20GROUPE GORGÉ : Groupe Gorgé announces its plan to sell one of the subsidiaries o..
AN
06/04GROUPE GORGÉ : Groupe Gorgé awarded an important contract in fire protection
AN
04/25GROUPE GORGÉ : Groupe Gorgé: first quarter 2019 revenue
AN
04/17GROUPE GORGÉ : Availability of 2018 Registration document
AN
04/03GROUPE GORGÉ : significant improvement to the Group's profitability in 2018
PU
04/03GROUPE GORGÉ : Groupe Gorgé: significant improvement to the Group’s profitabilit..
AN
03/29GROUPE GORGE SA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 321 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 5,80 M
Debt 2019 18,3 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 39,3x
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart GROUPE GORGÉ
Duration : Period :
Groupe Gorgé Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE GORGÉ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 19,3  €
Last Close Price 16,9  €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman, CEO & Head-Financial Communications
Loïc le Berre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Sylvie Lucot Independent Director
Catherine Gorgé Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE GORGÉ101.19%258
NORDSON CORPORATION17.29%8 091
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 320
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC-4.21%4 106
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 030
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORP71.10%3 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About