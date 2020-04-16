Groupe Gorge : Significant industrial successes in Prodways Group's material sales activity

Press release

Paris, April 16, 2020 at 8:00 am

Significant industrial successes in Prodways Group's material sales activity

Prodways Group, a Groupe Gorgé company, has contracted the sale of liquid resins to two European dental specialists. These first successes on an industrial scale validate Prodways Group development strategy focused on plastic machines and materials for production applications.

The first client, a fast-growing company in the orthodontic sector, has equipped itself with several Prodways ProMaker LD10 and LD20 machines to increase its production capacities to nearly one million clear aligners per year. At the same time, the company is accelerating its consumption of PLASTCure Model liquid resin specifically developed for 3D printing of dental models used for production of clear aligners requiring a high level of accuracy.

The second client is a global player in the dental industry, renewing and increasing its consumption of Prodways materials.

These two recent industrial customers should consume together several tens of tons of materials once their production has stabilized, demonstrating the growing use of 3D printing in this sector.

The material sales activity is one of the most profitable activities of Prodways Group. It is driven by the growth of the installed base of printers, but also by the demand of customers looking for Prodways' expertise in medical materials.