Groupe Gorge : Significant industrial successes in Prodways Group's material sales activity

04/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Press release

Paris, April 16, 2020 at 8:00 am

Significant industrial successes in Prodways Group's material sales activity

Prodways Group, a Groupe Gorgé company, has contracted the sale of liquid resins to two European dental specialists. These first successes on an industrial scale validate Prodways Group development strategy focused on plastic machines and materials for production applications.

The first client, a fast-growing company in the orthodontic sector, has equipped itself with several Prodways ProMaker LD10 and LD20 machines to increase its production capacities to nearly one million clear aligners per year. At the same time, the company is accelerating its consumption of PLASTCure Model liquid resin specifically developed for 3D printing of dental models used for production of clear aligners requiring a high level of accuracy.

The second client is a global player in the dental industry, renewing and increasing its consumption of Prodways materials.

These two recent industrial customers should consume together several tens of tons of materials once their production has stabilized, demonstrating the growing use of 3D printing in this sector.

The material sales activity is one of the most profitable activities of Prodways Group. It is driven by the growth of the installed base of printers, but also by the demand of customers looking for Prodways' expertise in medical materials.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector.

Smart Safety Systems: Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations: Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

The Group reported revenue of €274,6 M in 2019. It is backed by close to 1,800 employees and operations in 7 countries.

More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Follow us on Twitter @GroupeGorge

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

ISIN: FR0000062671

Ticker: GOE

Investor contacts: Elodie Robbe-MouillotInvestor/analyst relations Tel : +33 1 44 77 94 77

E-mail :investors@groupe-gorge.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 72

E-mail: apetureaux@actus.fr

Press contacts:

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73

E-mail: mclairet@actus.fr

Forward Looking Statement

Groupe Gorgé press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding Groupe Gorgé's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect Groupe Gorgé's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Universal registration document (including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in Groupe Gorgé or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

2

Disclaimer

Groupe Gorgé SA published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:10:02 UTC
