Groupe Gorgé Sa : Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 5,579

Cash balance: €41,400.23

During the first half of 2020, a total of:

PURCHASE 70,706 shares €1,034,272.09 1,334 transactions SELL 70,031 shares €1,021,734.59 1,144 transactions

As at 31 December 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,404

Cash balance: €53,937.73

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000

Cash balance: €75,000

Regulated information:

Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:

Regulated information:

Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:

- Information relating to the liquidity contract

