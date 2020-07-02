Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe Gorgé SA    GOE   FR0000062671

GROUPE GORGÉ SA

(GOE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Groupe Gorgé Sa : Half-year report on the liquidity contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Under the liquidity contract granted by GROUPE GORGE to brokerage firm Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2020:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 5,579
  • Cash balance: €41,400.23

 

During the first half of 2020, a total of:














PURCHASE 70,706 shares  €1,034,272.09 1,334 transactions
SELL 70,031 shares  €1,021,734.59 1,144 transactions

 

As at 31 December 2019, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 4,404
  • Cash balance: €53,937.73

 

For the record, at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of GROUPE GORGE shares: 10,000
  • Cash balance: €75,000

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJxxlZibl5ebmm9yYpVml2WZbpeXm2mdbZKdxmOda8yVaJuWxmljaceZZm9llmZr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:
- Information relating to the liquidity contract

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/64115-groupe-gorge_half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-06302020.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GROUPE GORGÉ SA
12:05pGROUPE GORGÉ SA : Half-year report on the liquidity contract
AN
07/01GROUPE GORGÉ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05GROUPE GORGÉ : Groupe Gorgé executives lower their remuneration in the context o..
AN
05/04GROUPE GORGE : ECA Group wins a new around 20 million contract in naval mine co..
PU
05/04GROUPE GORGÉ : ECA Group wins a new around EUR 20 million contract in naval mine..
AN
04/28GROUPE GORGÉ : Resilient activity in first quarter 2020
AN
04/28GROUPE GORGE : Resilient activity in first quarter 2020
PU
04/28GROUPE GORGÉ : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/16GROUPE GORGE : Significant industrial successes in Prodways Group's material sal..
PU
04/16GROUPE GORGÉ : Significant industrial successes in Prodways Group’s material sal..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 259 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2020 3,40 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
Net Debt 2020 41,4 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,6x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 198 M 223 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 741
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Duration : Period :
Groupe Gorgé SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE GORGÉ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,25 €
Last Close Price 14,64 €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raphaël Gorgé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loïc le Berre Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Jean-Pierre Gorgé Director
Sylvie Lucot Independent Director
Céline Leroy Director & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE GORGÉ SA-14.08%223
NORDSON CORPORATION16.50%10 700
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.142.61%6 612
VALMET OYJ8.29%3 894
MAREL HF.14.33%3 789
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.68%3 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group