Groupe LDLC

GROUPE LDLC

(ALLDL)
Groupe Ldlc : LDLC CLOSES ACQUISITION OF TOP ACHAT BUSINESS

04/14/2020 | 02:10am EDT

LIMONEST, 14 APRIL 2020


The LDLC Group (Euronext Growth - ISIN: FR0000075442 - ALLDL) closed its acquisition of Top Achat's business assets on 10 April 2020, having obtained competition authority approval and the lifting of all conditions precedent in accordance with the schedule.

The business activity of Top Achat, which posted 2019 revenues of over €90m, is fully in line with the LDLC Group's strategic positioning as a specialist multi-brand retailer.

LDLC Group CEO Olivier de la Clergerie made the following comments: “We are delighted to welcome Top Achat's employees on board. This merger is already fully operational and will be a source of additional opportunities and synergies for the new structure.”


Next release:

28 April 2020 after market close, 2019/2018 revenues.

On this occasion the Group will provide an update on developments in the health crisis and its impact on the Group's business.

GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a major online BtoB and BtoC retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, the LDLC Group operates via 10 websites, including 5 online stores, and employs over 900 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.


Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

ACTUS

Investor & Media Relations
Olivier Lambert / Marie-Claude Triquet
olambert@actus.frmctriquet@actus.fr
Tel.: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 93		  

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG9rlpxmYW+dyXBykp5oaJVqbGuTkmCVlpLGmGVqaczFmJ9jyGyUZ8ebZm9jnmlt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales…)

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62947-groupe-ldlc-140420-closing-top-achat-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
