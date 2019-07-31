Log in
Groupe Ldlc : LDLC GROUP FINALISES SALE OF HEAD OFFICE AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES DEBT

0
07/31/2019 | 12:15pm EDT


The LDLC Group, a specialised retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, announces the sale of its head office premises located in Limonest.

The Group today finalised the sale of its Limonest campus premises, acquired in 2017 under finance lease, for €32.3 million. This sale will generate €11.4 million in cash net of related costs and will reduce Group debt by €19.1 million.

With this transaction, which follows closely behind the Nantes warehouse sale in June, the Group has successfully completed a major deleveraging programme in H1 2019/2020, as previously announced. Together, the two transactions will generate a €41 million reduction in LDLC Group debt, stated prior to any income tax impact. As a reminder, at 31 March 2019 net debt stood at €61.5 million.


REPORTING CALENDAR

Q2 2019/2020 revenues, 29 October 2019 after close of trading


GROUP OVERVIEW

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a major online BtoB and BtoC retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, the LDLC Group operates via 10 websites, including 5 online stores, and employs over 1,014 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

