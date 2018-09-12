Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe Open    OPN   FR0004050300

GROUPE OPEN (OPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

2018 first-half results Revenue: 165m | +5% Operating profit: 12.1m | +4.3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

2018 first-half results

Revenue: €165m | +5%

Operating profit: €12.1m | +4.3%

Paris, 12 September 2018-Groupe Open (ISIN: FR 0004050300; segmentNextEconomy-972, computer services), Digital Services Company, has published its results for the first half of 2018.

2018 first-half results

In € millions

June 2018

June 2017

Revenue

165.0

157.2

+5.0%

Operating profit

12.1

11.6

+4.3%

% operating profit

7.3%

7.4%

Other operating income and expenditure

0.5

-0.3

Reprocessed operating profit*

12.6

11.3

+11.5%

IFRS2 charge of free shares

-0.5

-1.1

Operating profit

12.1

10.2

+18.6%

Net cost of financial debt

-0.3

-0.3

Tax burden

-4.4

-4.3

Net profit of operations

7.4

5.6

+32.1%

Net profit from operations discontinued, sold or in process of sale

-0.2

Net profit

7.2

5.6

*Reprocessed after the non-normative impact of free shares (IFRS2)

Groupe Open continues to grow. At 5%, growth of revenue outstripped the market(consulting and services +3.5% - Syntec Numérique), while operating profit was up by 4.3% and net profit totalled €7.4m.

On June 30, 2018, the headcount totalled 3,700 productive employees, which was stable in relation to 1 January 2018, and up on 30 June 2017, when the like-for-like headcount was 3,560.

Business activity indicators progressed slightly.

Breakdown of revenue and operating profit by geography:

In € millions

First-half 2018

First-half 2017

Growth

Revenue, FranceIn € millions

158.3

151.8

+4.3%

Operating profit, France

12.1

11.4

+6.1%

In € millions

First-half 2018

First-half 2017

Growth

International revenue

InNethmeirllaionnds

Others

6.73.7 3.0

5.43.6 1.8

+24.0%

International operating profit

0.0

0.2

-

France performed well, posting a 4.3% rise in revenue, despite an unfavourable calendar effect.

2018 first-half financial situation

BALANCE AND FREE CASH FLOW

In € millions

June 2018

Dec 2017

In € millions

June 2018

Dec 2017

Goodwill

108.2

108.2

Equity capital

118.4

115.5

Non-current assets

125.0

123.0

Financial debt

14.9

14.9

Free cash flow

21.8

33.8

Non-current liabilities

20.3

20.6

Other financial liabilities

5.2

7.9

Current assets

113.4

120.6

Current liabilities

99.8

107.5

Total ASSETS

238.6

244.7

Total Liabilities

238.6

244.7

The financial situation reflects the company's positive net free cash flow position and the control of itsworking capital requirement (WCR), even if the time taken to sign contracts for major new projects and the growth in the public sector have produced an increase in work in process..

In € millions

June 2018

Dec 2017

June 2017

Net free cash flow generated by business operations

-1.6

20.2

6.3

Net free cash flow generated by investment operations

-4.0

-3.9

-3.3

Net free cash flow generated by financing operations

-6.3

-11.7

-6.8

Variation of net free cash flow

-11.9

4.6

-3.8

Free cash and free cash equivalents on opening

33.8

29.2

29.2

Free cash and free cash equivalents on closure

21.8

33.8

25.4

The generation of free cash reflects:

  • - the growth in work in process in the first half-year, while keeping customer payment deadlines under control [flows generated by operations]. This increase should be cancelled out in the second half of the year;

  • - investments in R&D and facilities [flows generated by investments];

  • - financial flows reflect in particular the distribution of dividends (-€3.5m) and the buy-back of own shares (-€1.3m) [flows generated by financial operations].

Activity and operational performance in the first half of 2018

Some significant highlights in the half-year made a significant contribution to the operational performance.

  • - The high demand for technological skills applied pressure to recruiting and retaining human resources. However, this trend reflects the fast-growing demands of customers, to which Groupe Open responded by strengthening its dedicated team and reviewing its Human Resources policy on the basis of four pillars: recruiting and building loyalty, developing human assets, digitalizing HR processes and improving life at Open.

  • - Groupe Open rolled out a nationwide, cross-functional programme to develop the appeal of the company, attract the right talents and build loyalty by valuing employees. The "Practices" (agility, business support, testing) and the "Squads" (development of new technologies,cloud and devops integration, mobility) call on a community of talents that embody an agile and collaborative mindset.

  • - Made up of eight Production Centres employing more than 1,200 staff members in France, the ITand Digital industrial production system is now robust and optimised. It meets our customers'demands for a local presence and professionalism.

  • - Moodpeek byOpen (an opinions analysis solution for mobile users), Primpromo byOpen (an international solution for property developers) and Xloan byOpen (a financing operations management solution) have reached maturity and have a promising potential. Swizi byOpen (a web-based app creation and management platform) and Boost byOpen (a DevOps platform forweb, cloud and SaaS solutions) are currently in the operational launch phase in the company'sindustrial production system.

Summary and prospects

To summarise, Groupe Open achieved significant organic growth and results in line with its forecasts in the first half-year, despite the pressure on recruiting and retaining resources.

For the whole of 2018, Groupe Open forecasts revenue growth higher than that of the market(consulting and services +3.5% - Syntec Numérique)and improved profits.

Groupe Open confirms its clear visibility for the future of its operations and operating margin for 2019/2020, and maintains its target of 10%.

An updated version of the Open2020 strategic plan, based essentially on organic growth, will be presented when the 2018 annual results are published in March 2019.

Valérie Benvenuto, Frédéric Sebag and Guy Mamou-Mani will comment the results for the first half of 2018 at the SFAF meeting at 11:30am on Thursday 13 September.

Q3 revenue will be published on Thursday 18 October 2018 in a press release, after closure.

Nathalie Mrejen-Communication

Tel : +33 (0)1 71 06 31 28nathalie.mrejen@open-groupe.com

About Groupe Open

With3,775 employeesand a turnover of€314min 2017, Open is positioning itself as amajor player in digital services,operating mainly in France and internationally in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Romania.

Open supports firms and organizations in their industrial and digital transformation with an end-to-end IT and digital offering that is effective along the entire corporate value chain. Its aim is to transform the information systems of its customers to fulfil the needs of their new digital business models, with guaranteed stability, control and cost-efficiency by addressing the issues of timeto market, agility, speed and experimentation.

Open is committed to a future-oriented approach by adopting the following corporate values: Applicability, Daring, Ethics & Accountability, Dedication and Commitment.

To learn more about the Open Group:www.open.global

Media Relations AgencyWellcomElise Plat & Sonia Perret- Tel.:+33 (0)1 46 34 60 60elise.plat@wellcom.fr|camille.ruols@wellcom.fr

Disclaimer

Groupe Open SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPE OPEN
07:38p2018 FIRST-HALF RESULTS REVENUE : 165m | +5% Operating profit: 12.1m | +4.3%
PU
09/07GROUPE OPEN S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
05/23GROUPE OPEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25GROUPE OPEN : Release of the 2017 Registration Document
PU
04/19GROUPE OPEN : Q1 Turnover 2018
PU
03/22GROUPE OPEN S.A. : annual earnings release
2017Strategic Plan 2020
PU
2017GROUPE OPEN : Results H1 2017
PU
2017GROUPE OPEN S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
2017GROUPE OPEN : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 332 M
EBIT 2018 26,4 M
Net income 2018 15,6 M
Finance 2018 17,1 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 16,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 246 M
Chart GROUPE OPEN
Duration : Period :
Groupe Open Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE OPEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 37,9 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Sebag Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Mamou-Mani Co-Chairman, Deputy CEO & IR Contact
Valérie Benvenuto Director, Director-Open, Operations & Finance
Dominique Malige Independent Director
Laurent Sadoun Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE OPEN-9.25%285
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.06%133 711
ACCENTURE11.50%115 048
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.49%107 627
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.44%64 398
VMWARE, INC.22.92%62 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.