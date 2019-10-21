GROUPE PARTOUCHE : A new key step Aiming at the end of the Safeguard Plan

A new key step

Aiming at the end of the Safeguard Plan

Bank and bond refinancing totalling € 115,000,000

Paris, 21st of October 2019, at 7:00 am

Groupe Partouche announces that it has set up a syndicated refinancing loan with a 6-year maturity, as well as a revolving credit line with the same maturity for a total amount of € 80 M. The Group will refinance itself with a bank pool of six partners.

Groupe Partouche will also issue a € 35 M EuroPP bond with a maturity of 7 years to a well-known European institutional investor.

The proceed of these transactions will be used to refinance the existing syndicated loan (with a principal amount of € 78.4 M and a maturity date at 15th December 2022) presently treated in its safeguard plan together with the current debts of the Group.

These operations will enable the Group to extend the average maturity of its debt, to reduce its financial expenses and to execute an early application of its safeguard plan.

The funds will be made available before the hearing of the Paris Commercial Court scheduled for the 4th of November 2019, during which the Group will request the Court to note the execution and the withdrawal from its safeguard plan. Deliberation is expected to be carried on at the end of the hearing.

The purpose of the revolving line is to participate in the financing of the renovation program of the casinos.

In these transactions, Groupe Partouche is being assisted by CIC as book-runner, together with Société Générale.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 43 casinos and employs nearly 4,300 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN : FR0000053548 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

Attachment