Groupe Partouche: Solid growth in business activity: +8.6 % at  126.7 M

Turnover 1st quarter 2020

Solid growth in business activity: +8.6 % at € 126.7 M









Paris, 11th of March 2020, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2020 (November 2019 – January 2020).

Solid growth in the business activity

The 1st quarter of the current fiscal year recorded a solid growth in Gross Game Revenue (GGR) which reached € 174.8 million (+ 8.4%).

In France, the GGR benefited from a significantly increased attendance (+ 10.8%) and increased by € 10.4 M reaching € 143.5 M (+ 7.8%), driven both by slot machines, up + 5.1% to € 115.1 M, compared to traditional games, which posted significant growth of + 20.2% to € 28.4 M, thanks to electronic table games (+ 31.7%). Abroad, the strong growth in the GGR of Belgian online games and betting continues (+ 29.5%).

After the levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) recorded an increase of + 7.8% to € 103.0 M (i.e. + € 7.5 M).

Globally, the 1st quarter turnover amounted to € 126.7 M, up + 8.6%.

One should note the good performance of the Hotels division (+ 12.9% to € 1.4 M) whose activity was penalized by the renovation of half of the rooms at the Aquabella hotel in Aix-en-Provence during the 1st quarter of the previous financial year, as well as that of the division Other (+ 24.3%) due to the increase in Belgian sports betting.

Proposition of dividend distribution for the 2019 financial year

A resolution proposing the resumption of the dividend distribution policy of Groupe Partouche, for a total amount of € 3.0 M, was put on the agenda (published in the French mandatory legal announcement bulletin “BALO” on 24th February 2020) and will therefore be submitted to the approval of the next shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on 1st April 2020.

Potential impact of Covid-19 on the business activity

The appearance and rapid development of the Covid-19 epidemic in France could have an impact on the attendance and activity of our establishments. However, it is not possible to quantify this impact at this stage.

In addition, the Group's priority is to ensure the protection of the health of its employees and clientele, through the implementation of adequate health prevention measures.

Upcoming events:

General Meeting: Wednesday 1st April 2020

Turnover 2nd quarter: Wednesday 10th June 2020 (after Paris stock market close)

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Construction of the consolidated turnover – 1st quarter 2020

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 174,8 161,3 +8,4% Levies -71,8 -65,7 +9,1% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 103,0 95,5 +7,8% Turnover excluding NGR 24,6 22,0 +12,2% Fidelity programme -0,9 -0,9 +8,1% Total consolidated turnover 126,7 116,6 +8,6%

2- Breakdown of turnover by activity – 1st quarter 2020

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 117,5 109,1 +7,7% Hotels 1,4 1,2 +12,9% Other 7,9 6,3 +24,3% Total consolidated turnover 126,7 116,6 +8,6%

3- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

