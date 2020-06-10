Groupe Partouche : Turnover 2nd quarter 2020 (Feb. to Apr.) :  56.9 M (-46%) - Continuation of a very good trend in the 1st half of the quarter - Strong impact of the sanitary containment in the 2nd half

Turnover 2nd quarter 2020

Turnover 3 months (Feb. to Apr.) : € 56.9 M (-46 %)

Continuation of a very good trend in the 1st half of the quarter

Strong impact of the sanitary containment in the 2nd half









Paris, 10th June 2020, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter of the fiscal year 2020 (February - April 2020).

Good activity during the 1st half of the quarter, Cessation of the activity during the 2nd half.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the closure of French casinos as from 15th March and that of the casinos abroad during the following days. As a result, the number of operation days was cut in half in the second quarter of the year.

Despite the good trend recorded in February and early March, the Gross Game Revenue (GGR) at € 86.9 M was down 48.3%. In France, it fell by -51.3% to € 68.0 M (-52.6% for slot machines reaching € 54.8 M and -45.1% for traditional games reaching € 13.2 M). Abroad, thanks to an increase in the online gaming GGR in Belgium (+ 60.5% - excluding sports betting), the GGR posted a less pronounced decline (-34.1% to € 18.9 M). The Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) after levies decreased by -44.4% to € 46.7 M.

Overall, turnover of 2nd quarter amounted to € 56.9 M, down by -46.0%.

Turnover 1st half-year: € 183.6 M (-17.3%)

At the end of April, the solid growth recorded over the first 4 and a half months of the year made it possible to record an aggregate 6-months turnover of € 183.6 M (-17.3%) and a Net Game Revenue of 149.7 M € (-16.6%).

Perspectives

Launch of the Swiss online gaming platform

The Federal Council has extended the Meyrin casino concession in Switzerland, which will allow it to operate online casino games. The launch is scheduled for summer 2020, under the brand Pasino.ch.

Reinforced cash

In the context of the sanitary crisis, the partner banks granted the Group a State Guaranteed Loan (SGL) of € 19.5 M, thereby improving its cash flow and making it possible to fully support the recovery of its activities.

Upcoming events:

Income 1st half-year: Thursday 16th July 2020, after Paris stock market close

Financial information 3rd quarter: Wednesday 9th September 2020, after Paris stock market close

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment

ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP





ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2020 2019 Variation 1st quarter 126.7 116.6 +8.6% 2nd quarter 56.9 105.3 -46.0% Total consolidated turnover 183.6 221.9 -17.3%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 86.9 168.1 -48.3% Levies -40.2 -84.3 -52.3% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 46.7 83.8 -44.4% Turnover excluding NGR 10.5 22.2 -52.5% Fidelity programme -0.3 -0.8 -58.6% Total consolidated turnover 56.9 105.3 -46.0%

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 261.6 329.4 -20.6% Levies -112.0 -150.0 -25.4% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 149.7 179.4 -16.6% Turnover excluding NGR 35.2 44.2 -20.4% Fidelity programme -1.3 -1.6 -23.8% Total consolidated turnover 183.6 221.9 -17.3%

3-Breakdown of consolidated turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 51.2 96.4 -47.0% Hotels 0.5 1.6 -66.7% Other 5.2 7.2 -28.3% Total consolidated turnover 56.9 105.3 -46.0%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 168.6 205.5 -18.0% Hotels 1.9 2.8 -32.6% Other 13.0 13.5 -3.7% Total consolidated turnover 183.6 221.9 -17.3%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

