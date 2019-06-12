Groupe Partouche: Turnover at end of April 2019 half-year: Growth +5,0 % -  221,9 M 2nd quarter: sustained business activity +8,0 % at  105,3 M

Turnover at end of April 2019

1st half-year: Growth +5,0 % - € 221,9 M

2nd quarter: sustained business activity +8,0 % at € 105,3 M









Paris, 12th of June 2019, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter 2019 (February to April 2019).

2nd quarter Sustained Activity

At the end of 2nd quarter 2019, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached € 168.1 M due to slots, electronic and table games.

In France, GGR increased by € 7.2 M reaching € 139.5 M (+5.4%). Slot machines showed a satisfactory increase of +3.9% (€ 115.5 M) and the electronic games remained stable with a growth of +13.2% (€ 24 M). Since the transfer in November 2018, the success of the Pornic casino is confirmed with a solid increase of its GGR +53.4%. Outside France, in Belgium, online gaming and sports betting are in constant growth (+ € 3.1 M)

Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increased by + 8.9% at € 83.8 M (i.e. + € 6.9 M)

Globally, the turnover of the 2nd quarter totalled € 105.3 M, up by + 8 %

1st half-year turnover up by +5,0 % at € 221.9 M

At the end of April, the 6-month aggregate turnover reached € 221.9 M up by + 5.0 %, with a + 5.2 % growth in NGR at € 179.4 M.

Outlook : the recent opening of the Pasino GRAND at Aix-en-Provence

After an 18-month work campaign completed in early April 2019, the Pasino of Aix-en-Provence reinvents itself and becomes "Pasino GRAND", an innovative digital complex dedicated to entertainment and leisure.

This unique gaming experience was developed around collaboration with MOMENT FACTORY, a Canadian multimedia studio specialized in the design and production of immersive environments, which has created four gaming spaces of a new generation of games. The whole is embellished with a restaurant area, the "Grandioz", revisited in a buffet format.

Upcoming events:

1st half-year income: Wednesday 26th of June 2019, after Paris stock market close

3rd quarter Financial information: Wednesday 11th of September 2019, after Paris stock market close

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 43 casinos and employs nearly 4,500 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN : FR0000053548 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP





ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2019 2018 Variation 1st quarter 116,6 113,9 2,4% 2nd quarter 105,3 97,5 8,0% Total consolidated turnover 221,9 211,3 5,0%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2019 2018 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 168,1 157,2 7,0% Levies -84,3 -80,2 5,1% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 83,8 77,0 8,9% Turnover excluding NGR 22,2 21,3 4,3% Fidelity Program -0,8 -0,8 -5,1% Total consolidated turnover 105,3 97,5 8,0%

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2019 2018 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 329,4 314,6 4,7% Levies -150,0 -144,1 4,1% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 179,4 170,5 5,2% Turnover excluding NGR 44,2 42,5 4,0% Fidelity Program -1,6 -1,6 0,9% Total consolidated turnover 221,9 211,3 5,0%

3- Breakdown of Turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2019 2018 Variation Casinos 96,4 90,2 6,9% Hotels 1,6 1,8 -10,1% Other 7,2 5,4 33,1% Total consolidated turnover 105,3 97,5 8,0%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2019 2018 Variation Casinos 205,5 196,9 4,4% Hotels 2,8 3,3 -14,3% Other 13,5 11,1 21,6% Total consolidated turnover 221,9 211,3 5,0%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

Attachment