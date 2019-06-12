Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Groupe Partouche    PARNR   FR0000053548

GROUPE PARTOUCHE

(PARNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Groupe Partouche: Turnover at end of April 2019 half-year: Growth +5,0 % -  221,9 M 2nd quarter: sustained business activity +8,0 % at  105,3 M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Turnover at end of April 2019
1st half-year: Growth +5,0 % - € 221,9 M
2nd quarter: sustained business activity +8,0 % at € 105,3 M



Paris, 12th of June 2019, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter 2019 (February to April 2019).

2nd quarter Sustained Activity

At the end of 2nd quarter 2019, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached € 168.1 M due to slots, electronic and table games.

In France, GGR increased by € 7.2 M reaching € 139.5 M (+5.4%). Slot machines showed a satisfactory increase of +3.9% (€ 115.5 M) and the electronic games remained stable with a growth of +13.2% (€ 24 M). Since the transfer in November 2018, the success of the Pornic casino is confirmed with a solid increase of its GGR +53.4%. Outside France, in Belgium, online gaming and sports betting are in constant growth (+ € 3.1 M)

Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increased by + 8.9% at € 83.8 M (i.e. + € 6.9 M)

Globally, the turnover of the 2nd quarter totalled € 105.3 M, up by + 8 %

1st half-year turnover up by +5,0 % at € 221.9 M

At the end of April, the 6-month aggregate turnover reached € 221.9 M up by + 5.0 %, with a + 5.2 % growth in NGR at € 179.4 M.

Outlook : the recent opening of the Pasino GRAND at Aix-en-Provence

After an 18-month work campaign completed in early April 2019, the Pasino of Aix-en-Provence reinvents itself and becomes "Pasino GRAND", an innovative digital complex dedicated to entertainment and leisure.

This unique gaming experience was developed around collaboration with MOMENT FACTORY, a Canadian multimedia studio specialized in the design and production of immersive environments, which has created four gaming spaces of a new generation of games. The whole is embellished with a restaurant area, the "Grandioz", revisited in a buffet format.

Upcoming events:

1st half-year income: Wednesday 26th of June 2019, after Paris stock market close

3rd quarter Financial information: Wednesday 11th of September 2019, after Paris stock market close

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 43 casinos and employs nearly 4,500 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B. ISIN : FR0000053548 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP


ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M20192018Variation
1st quarter 116,6113,92,4%
2nd quarter 105,397,58,0%
Total consolidated turnover221,9211,35,0%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M20192018Variation
Gross gaming revenue (GGR)168,1157,27,0%
Levies-84,3-80,25,1%
Net Gaming Revenue (NGR)83,877,08,9%
Turnover excluding NGR22,221,34,3%
Fidelity Program-0,8-0,8-5,1%
Total consolidated turnover105,397,58,0%

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M20192018Variation
Gross gaming revenue (GGR)329,4314,64,7%
Levies-150,0-144,14,1%
Net Gaming Revenue (NGR)179,4170,55,2%
Turnover excluding NGR44,242,54,0%
Fidelity Program-1,6-1,60,9%
Total consolidated turnover221,9211,35,0%

3- Breakdown of Turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M20192018Variation
Casinos 96,490,26,9%
Hotels1,61,8-10,1%
Other7,25,433,1%
Total consolidated turnover105,397,58,0%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M20192018Variation
Casinos 205,5196,94,4%
Hotels2,83,3-14,3%
Other13,511,121,6%
Total consolidated turnover221,9211,35,0%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPE PARTOUCHE
12:01pGROUPE PARTOUCHE : Turnover at end of April 2019 half-year: Growth +5,0 % -  22..
GL
06/07GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA : half-yearly sales release
03/1313/03/2019 18 : 00 - Information financière T1 2019 – version anglaise
PU
03/08GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA : quaterly sales release
201812/12/2018 18 : 00 - Chiffre d'affaires 4ème trimestre 2018 VAnglaise
PU
2018GROUPE PARTOUCHE : Yearly turnover 2018 up by +1.0% at  410.8 m
GL
2018GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA : annual sales release
2018GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017GROUPE PARTOUCHE : Annual Report
CO
201704/07/2017 09 : 00 - Annual report 2016
PU
More news
Chart GROUPE PARTOUCHE
Duration : Period :
Groupe Partouche Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 38,6 €
Spread / Average Target 82%
Managers
NameTitle
Fabrice Paire Chairman-Executive Board
Patrick Partouche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alain Cens Chief Financial Officer
Isidore Partouche Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Butler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE PARTOUCHE0.00%231
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.12.76%40 912
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL15.29%12 823
WYNN RESORTS19.45%11 151
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%7 690
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.93%6 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About