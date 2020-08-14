Log in
08/14/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Groupe Partouche, partner of Pixel in a consortium
to operate a future "Integrated Resort" in Japan

Paris, August 14th 2020, at 7:00 a.m.

Groupe Partouche announces its partnership with Pixel Companyz Inc. within a consortium aiming to develop an Integrated Resort (IR) in Japan.

This integrated Resort project will host, in addition to a casino, a congress, conference and exhibition center, leisure facilities, hotels, restaurants, shops and all services contributing to the development of tourism.

To date, no casinos are operated in Japan, only Pachinko gaming rooms, a recreational cross between pinball and slot machines.

Pixel and TTL Resorts Ltd recently signed a partnership in order to form this consortium and to participate in the local government-led bidding process for a license to be granted by the central Japanese government.

Within this consortium, Groupe Partouche will be entrusted with the operation of the casino to be developed in the Integrated Resort, thus bringing its expertise and know-how in casinos management.

Pixel Companyz Inc. ("Pixel"), founded in 1986, is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ), which operates in three core business areas : Development and sale of solar power generation systems as well as resorts; System Innovation (providing technical services for systems development and IT operations for financial institutions, and developing cutting edge technology such as blockchain) and Entertainment (designing, developing, manufacturing and selling casino and other gaming machines, gaming applications, as well as consulting services for businesses related to e-sports.)

TTL Resorts Ltd is a consulting company specialized in Integrated Resorts with a strong experience in this field. TTL Resorts provides consulting services to companies wishing to participate in Integrated Resort businesses in Japan and brings the best talents through a strong international network.

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment

ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

