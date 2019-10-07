Log in
GROUPE SFPI

(SFPI)
P&L disappoints but focus should be on cash flow (SFPI Group)
AL
04/17GROUPE SFPI : Annual results
CO
02/27GROUPE SFPI : 4th quarter earnings
CO
P&L disappoints but focus should be on cash flow (SFPI Group)

10/07/2019 | 05:44am EDT

P&L disappoints but focus should be on cash flow
TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2019 : € 0.17 vs 0.21 -22.0%
2020 : € 0.21 vs 0.23 -9.99%

Following the somewhat disappointing H1 on the P&L side, we have decreased our EPS for FY19 (c.-20%) and FY20 (c.-10%). Note, however, that cash generation was satisfactory, so that it had a limited impact on our valuation (c.-10%).


CHANGE IN NAV
€ 3.46 vs 4.06 -14.7%

We have lowered the reference multiple, which has impacted rather significantly our NAV. Overall, EBIT is forecast to be c.15% below our previous forecast for FY20, which means that the decrease in our reference multiple explains all the decrease in our NAV.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 3.51 vs 4.24 -17.3%

We have decreased our long-term FCF conversion assumption from more than 40% to some 35%, on the back of a lower EBITDA than previously expected and stable capex. As the terminal value accounts for about 60% of the overall DCF, this had a significant impact on our DCF.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 570 M
EBIT 2019 30,1 M
Net income 2019 16,1 M
Finance 2019 78,9 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 175 M
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Morel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Bertrand Prot Director & Managing Director
Valentine Laude Independent Director
Sophie Morel Director
Herve Houdart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE SFPI-16.67%198
ASSA ABLOY34.62%24 767
SAINT-GOBAIN19.36%21 329
MASCO45.38%12 065
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC47.72%7 651
AGC INC.-1.93%6 857
