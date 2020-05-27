Robust funding, promises in locks & safety (SFPI Group)

Robust funding, promises in locks & safetyTARGET CHANGECHANGE IN TARGET PRICE€ 2.60 vs 3.17 -17.8%
Our target price is mechanically cut by allowing for a c. 23% drop in 2020 revenues and a best guess at zero profits. The small industrial conglomerate entered the COVID-19 crisis with a very strong balance sheet and a cool-headed owner and CEO. It should rebound as quickly as its underlying markets, notably the promising security/safety ones. CHANGE IN EPS2020 : € 0.00 vs 0.21 -98.5%2021 : € 0.16 vs 0.25 -35.1%
2020 earnings reflect the fact that a near 25% drop in revenue cannot help absorb fixed costs. We see only a partial recovery in 2021.CHANGE IN DCF€ 2.66 vs 3.86 -31.2%
Our DCF is impacted by postponed growth and slower long-term expectations. The long-term growth expectations do not allow for a widening of EBITDA margins in rather competitive industries.