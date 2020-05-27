Log in
05/27 06:36:35 am
1.24 EUR   -0.80%
06:30aRobust funding, promises in locks & safety (SFPI Group)
AL
05/20As fit as possible (SFPI Group)
AL
04/22GROUPE SFPI : Annual results
CO
Robust funding, promises in locks & safety (SFPI Group)

05/27/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Robust funding, promises in locks & safety
€ 2.60 vs 3.17 -17.8%

Our target price is mechanically cut by allowing for a c. 23% drop in 2020 revenues and a best guess at zero profits. The small industrial conglomerate entered the COVID-19 crisis with a very strong balance sheet and a cool-headed owner and CEO. It should rebound as quickly as its underlying markets, notably the promising security/safety ones.


2020 : € 0.00 vs 0.21 -98.5%
2021 : € 0.16 vs 0.25 -35.1%

2020 earnings reflect the fact that a near 25% drop in revenue cannot help absorb fixed costs. We see only a partial recovery in 2021.


€ 2.66 vs 3.86 -31.2%

Our DCF is impacted by postponed growth and slower long-term expectations. The long-term growth expectations do not allow for a widening of EBITDA margins in rather competitive industries.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 468 M
EBIT 2020 18,4 M
Net income 2020 8,79 M
Finance 2020 50,3 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,18x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 122 M
Technical analysis trends GROUPE SFPI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,20 €
Last Close Price 1,25 €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Morel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Bertrand Prot Director & Managing Director
Valentine Laude Independent Director
Sophie Morel Director
Herve Houdart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE SFPI-27.11%133
ASSA ABLOY-12.79%22 019
SAINT-GOBAIN-23.56%16 663
MASCO CORPORATION-2.50%12 341
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-4.18%8 637
TREX COMPANY, INC.42.41%7 405
