Robust funding, promises in locks & safety (SFPI Group)

Our target price is mechanically cut by allowing for a c. 23% drop in 2020 revenues and a best guess at zero profits. The small industrial conglomerate entered the COVID-19 crisis with a very strong balance sheet and a cool-headed owner and CEO. It should rebound as quickly as its underlying markets, notably the promising security/safety ones.

2020 earnings reflect the fact that a near 25% drop in revenue cannot help absorb fixed costs. We see only a partial recovery in 2021.

Our DCF is impacted by postponed growth and slower long-term expectations. The long-term growth expectations do not allow for a widening of EBITDA margins in rather competitive industries.