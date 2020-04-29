Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC : Notifies Shareholders of Investigation of Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN). Investors who purchased Groupon securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/grpn.

The investigation concerns whether Groupon and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced its fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, roughly a 23% drop over the past year. The company also adjusted EBITDA for the 2019 fiscal year of $227.2 million, well below its November 2019 estimated financial projection of $270 million. Following this news, Groupon stock dropped $1.21 per share, or over 39%, during intraday trading on February 19, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Groupon shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/grpn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-investigation-of-groupon-inc-grpn-301049663.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
