MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Groupon, Inc.    GRPN

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRPN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Groupon, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/30/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Groupon securities between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/grpn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/grpn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Groupon you have until June 29, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 799 M
EBIT 2020 -198 M
Net income 2020 -222 M
Finance 2020 307 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
P/E ratio 2021 -26,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 744 M
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,50  $
Last Close Price 1,31  $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Cooper Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Melissa Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Peter J. Barris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-45.19%744
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.48%135 605
THE TJX COMPANIES-15.59%61 736
TARGET CORPORATION-12.64%56 031
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.07%43 992
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.07%43 965
