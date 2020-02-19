Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) on Behalf of Investors

02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Groupon investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, a nearly 23% decline over the prior year period. Groupon also reported adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 of $227.2 million, well below the estimate of $270 million that the Company had provided in November 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.21, or over 39%, during intraday trading on February 19, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Groupon should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.


© Business Wire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.27.62%1 722
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION9.57%142 268
THE TJX COMPANIES3.93%76 354
TARGET CORPORATION-9.03%59 709
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.44%54 748
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.67%41 171
