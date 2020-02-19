Log in
GROUPON, INC.

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/19 11:25:25 am
1.705 USD   -44.10%
11:05aGROUPON : 4Q19 Earnings Slides
PU
08:51aGROUPON (GRPN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Groupon, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
02/18GROUPON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Groupon : 4Q19 Earnings Slides

02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST

4Q19 Earnings

February 19, 2020

1

The statements contained in this presentation that refer to plans and expectations for the next quarter, the full year or the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may aect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to dier materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute, and achieve the expected beneﬁts of our go-forward strategy, including our planned exit from the Goods business; volatility in our operating results; execution of our business and marketing strategies; retaining existing customers and adding new customers; challenges arising from our international operations, including ﬂuctuations in currency exchange rates, legal and regulatory developments and any potential adverse impact from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, retaining and adding high quality merchants; our reliance on email, internet search engines and mobile application marketplaces to drive trac to our marketplace; cybersecurity breaches; reliance on cloud-based computing platforms; competing successfully in our industry; providing a strong mobile experience for our customers; maintaining and improving our information technology infrastructure; our voucherless oerings; claims related to product and service oerings; managing inventory and order fulﬁllment risks; litigation; managing refund risks; retaining and attracting members of our executive team; completing and realizing the anticipated beneﬁts from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic investments; lack of control over minority investments; compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including the CARD Act, GDPR and regulation of the Internet and e-commerce; classiﬁcation of our independent contractors or employees; tax liabilities; tax legislation; protecting our intellectual property; maintaining a strong brand; customer and merchant fraud; payment-related risks; our ability to raise capital if necessary and our outstanding indebtedness; global economic uncertainty; our common stock, including volatility in our stock price; our convertible senior notes; and our and our ability to realize the anticipated beneﬁts from the hedge and warrant transactions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, we urge you to refer to the factors included under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.groupon.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Groupon's actual results could dier materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Groupon believes that the expectations reﬂected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither our nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reﬂect Groupon's expectations the date of this presentation unless otherwise expressly stated. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Additional information relating to certain of our ﬁnancial measures contained herein, including non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, is available in our most recent earnings release and at our website at investor.groupon.com.

2

3

4

Connecting 43M+ customers to hundreds of thousands of merchants

E-commerce brand 1

U.S. internet users come to Groupon every month 2

App with 200+ million downloads 3

Of transactions on mobile 3

  • Two-sidedmarketplace with massive global scale
  • More than 1.5B Groupons sold across 1M+ merchants to date
  • ~50% of our customer base has been shopping Groupon for 3+ years3
  • Large and growing addressable market in local experiences

(1) Verto Analytics, "E-commerce Properties, December 2018," U.S. Adults, age 18+

(2) Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Percent Reach, Total Audience, April 2019, U.S.5

(3) As of December 31, 2019

Our best customer...

has household income of $75K to $100K

lives in a city

loves new experiences and keeping busy with nearby activities happening now

wants a local experiences destination...like the new Groupon

(1) Represents total value a customer has spent on our platform before refunds

  • Our best NA customers purchased ~58% of total units sold in 2019 and spent ~$2.1B1last year
  • They purchased from us ~7x in 2019 on average
  • 1 more purchase from these best customers per year is ~$300M1opportunity
  • We also have 18 million active customers who look similar and 1 more purchase from them is worth ~$450M1

...and there are millions of untapped consumers who look lik our best customers

6

…yet we are capturing only a fraction of the market opportunity

for local experiences where

we have a right to win

< 1% share

$1T+ addressable market

Things to Do

Beauty & Wellness

Dining

$1B+

$900M+

$350M+

in 2019 Billings

in 2019 Billings

in 2019 Billings

Concerts

Massage

Restaurants

Sporting Events

Cosmetic Treatments

Bars

Total captured market2

Date Night &

Yoga Classes

Fine Dining

Family Night

Groupon 2019 share

(1)

Global Local and Travel Billings as of December 31, 2019

7

(2)

Estimated market share of top competitors

Challenges

>$100M in Annual

Macroeconomic Challenges

Trac Headwinds

Consumer Demands

Goods Category can't

compete

Email

Local inventory scaled,

International economic

SEO

but not dense, lacks

freshness

pressures in Western Europe

Push

UX not engaging

Brand not aligned

with vision

Factors We Can Control

From

To

Goods category declines

Goods exit

Category SEO strategy

Declining trac

New trac channels

Marketing automation

Inventory density strategy

Inventory gaps

Accelerated open platform

API development

New app

UX experience with low

Accelerated product

conversion

innovation

Move to the Cloud

Brand focused only on value

Brand relaunch

8

  • Winning in local experiences will ignite the marketplace ﬂywheel and drive sustainable growth and upside
  • Plan to exit Goods will allow us to focus execution on our local experiences marketplace
  • Our strategy includes
    • Inventory: Buildhigh-qualitydensityin core cities and bring on merchants' full catalogs
    • Modernization: Deliver amodern mobile experiencefor customers and new tools to help merchantsgrow their businesses
    • Brand:Relaunch the Groupon brandand marketing strategy to move from deal-centric to a local experiences marketplace
    • Cost: Reduce our costs andright-sizeour spendto support our go-forward business
  • More transparent disclosure will allow investors to measure our progress
  • Focused on top- andbottom-line growth while returning capital to shareholders

9

Large global local purchaser base and improving local purchase frequency

Local Purchasers Year-Over-Year %

Local Units/Local Purchaser Year-Over-Year %

Local purchasers = at least one Local purchase in the quarter

10

Goods take up ~40% of impressions but deliver ~20% of gross proﬁt

● Goods business is a headwind to performance

Poor Goods Performance Supports Exit Plan

    • Cross-shoppingbetween Local and Goods continues to decline
    • Historically an important Local engagement tool, now minimal
    • Goods consume disproportionate share of impressions
  • Goods expected to continue to decline
  • Goods exit would allow Groupon to
    • Shift Goods impressions to higher margin Local category
    • Transform SG&A cost structure
    • Return to growth

Goods Units

Goods Purchasers

11

Goods purchasers = at least one Goods purchase in the quarter

Geo-targeted

Inventory

Location and

Full Catalog and

Self Service

Personalization

Quality

Amazing

Growth

Merchants

Mobile CX

Customer and

New App and Yield

Trafﬁc Scale

Management

Frictionless Booking

12

13

Buildhigh-quality density in core cities and bring onmerchants' full catalogs

  • Reach merchants per capita targets in 10+ cities in 2020
  • Increase oers per merchant; 80%+1of total merchants on evergreen contracts globally
  • Grow global bookable oers to 70% of total by 2022

Accelerate bookable inventory growth with new partnerships

  • Improve integration speed by 50%

14

(1) as of January 2020

Inventory scale and growth are key to unlocking purchase frequency

Supply densitymatters: Drive

Our highest density markets show

high-quality inventory growth in priority

15-20% improvement in purchase frequency

cities

Bring on merchant's full catalog, not

~60% billings CAGR1

just heavily discounted deals

for full price / lower discount inventory

Growbookable inventory signiﬁcantly

~65%of INTL Dining Inventory

~18% purchase frequency lift

for customers who buy and

is Bookable3

book2

Machine Learning can acceleratetargeted inventory growth

(1) 2017 to 2019 Billings CAGR

(2) based o4 month period in 2019 for countries with high booking tool adoption15

(3) as of December 31, 2019

  • Since 2017,third-party inventory has grown as a % of total inventory
  • Partnerships can further accelerate growth ofbookablehyper-local supply
  • Next gen API should accelerate partnership integrations
    • Goal: Accelerate integration speed by 50%
  • Broader portfolio of low discount/low margin oerings will drive inventory growth
  • Full catalog oering expected to increase customer engagement
  • Integrations with top brands reduce purchase friction and improve the customer experience

(1) 2017 to 2019 Billings CAGR

16

17

Product roadmap prioritizes voucherless, bookable, search, discovery, and curation to remove customer and merchant friction

Launch amodern mobile experience

  • New app in 2Q 2020
  • Leverage machine learning to produce rapid insights that power curation, search relevance and other UX improvements
  • Improve the customer journey from discovery to purchase to redemption

Prioritize ourmerchants' success

  • Launch tools to help grow their businesses, including pricing tools and alternative advertising options
  • Enhanceself-service tools to help merchants join the marketplace more quickly and partner more eectively with Groupon

18

Voucherless

Design

Bookable

Personalized UI

-ﬁrst

Merchandising

-led

based Search

19

Position Groupon as a more valuable sales and customer acquisition channel and lay the foundation for expanding merchant ad services

From

To

Limited ongoing engagement with platform and customers

Ongoing use of Groupon for customer acquisition, retention and insights

Heavy discount focus; limited catalog inventory

Tools that make it easier for merchants to list their full catalogsand create

bookable oerings

Heavy-touch processes required to join marketplace and manage oers

Self-servicetools: easy onboarding, dynamic pricing, yield management

20

Merchant Cohort Retention Rate1

● On average, ~30% of our merchants remain on Groupon 3 years after their ﬁrst sale

● Retained merchants sell ~30% more units in Year 4 vs. Year 12

● 2013 cohort merchants have sold $4.6B+ on the Groupon marketplace

● We've placed over 80%3of merchants on evergreen contracts globally

● Well positioned for full catalog growth

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

(1) Global Local & Travel Merchants including third party partnerships; must have at least one transaction each year to count

(2) On average21

(3) as of January 2020

Prioritizes strategic inventory growth, marketplace modernization & merchant success

Steady cadence of new features will improve the customer and merchant experience

Voucherless • Curation • Bookable • Search • Discovery • Personalization

Modernization

Modernization

Modernization

•Map-based search

•App relaunch

•Personalization

Merchant Tools

Merchant Tools

Merchant Tools

•Self-service oer creation

•Self-service oer management

•Self-service oer management

•24/7 365 merchant support

•Yield management tools

Inventory

Inventory

Inventory

•Booking tool expansion

•3rd party inventory tools

•3rd party inventory tools

•Launch inventory density

•Launch inventory density

•Launch inventory density

strategy in 2 top tier cities

strategy in 3 top tier cities

strategy in 3 top tier cities

Modernization

•Advanced merchandising

Merchant Tools •Self-serviceoer management •Insights & recommendations

Inventory

•3rd party inventory platform •Have inventory density strategy launched in 10+ cities

Moving to best-in-class infrastructure on the cloud will power and accelerate innovation

22

23

While Groupon is a well-known brand, we are not top-of-mind

Aided Awareness

88%

Top-of-Mind

2022 Goal

Awareness

Increase

23%

by 50%

Consideration

77%

Familiarity

50%

Likelihood to Purchase

32%

24

US Data as of January 2020

Aggressive mid-funnel focus to drive top-of-mind awareness

UPPER

MID

LOWER

POST

PURCHASE

Global Brand Relaunch

Force brand reconsideration

Build SEO/Social/Content

Capture "intent" at mid-funnel

Optimize Transactional Eorts

New trac sources and move beyond "last click"

Drive Retention/Frequency by Unlocking Personalization

"Right message, right person, right time"

25

New marketing strategy to leverage brand asset

  • Selected TBWAChiatDay
  • 12-weekbrand development/customer research process
  • Brand position will supportglobalvision for local experiences marketplace
    • Touching all communications platforms including UX, merchants, employees, customer service
  • Full-funnelapproach
    • Deploying advanced analytics and new tools to drive personalization
    • Spanning multiple channels, including social
  • New campaign expected to launch in 2H 2020

26

27

Planned exit of Goods category will allow us to right-size our spend to support our go-forward business

Estimate we can take out ~$751million of direct costs related to Goods exit

Pursuing additional $50+ million cost savings opportunity

28

The International growth opportunity is large if we apply our global strategy

$301M1

>$130M GP opportunity from closing

NA:INTL conversion rate gap

40%+

International market is ~2x size of NA

● Many top 50 markets are in

International

Customer/Merchant penetration very

low

● Since rationalizing our country footprint

in 2017, we have been working to build

inventory and accelerate product

innovation

● Believe we have signiﬁcant opportunity

to take market share as we accelerate

our timeline

29

(1) 2019 International Local & Travel Gross Proﬁt

30

2020 Challenges

  • Consulting and negotiating with International Works Councils which could
    impact expected timing of planned Goods exit
  • Minimizing the internal disruption caused by the planned Goods exit
  • Keeping ourcross-shopping customers engaged in the go-forward Groupon value proposition

2020 Milestones

  • Product: launch anew mobile appand expand bookable oers;
  • Units:grow North America Local unitsyear-over-year in the second half of 2020;
  • Inventory: executedensity strategy in 10+ cities;
  • Marketing:relaunch the brandand deploy a full-funnelmarketing strategy; and
  • SG&A:reset the cost basewith the exit of Goods.

31

Annual Metrics

2022 Outlook

Unit Growth %

High single-digits

Billings Growth %

High single-digits

Revenue Growth %

Mid single-digits

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

High teens

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is deﬁned as Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) is a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure. See the appendix

32

for a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP ﬁnancial measure, "Net income (loss) from continuing operations."

Metrics

Billings

Revenue Take Rate1

Adjusted EBITDA Margin2

Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate

(1)

Take rate is deﬁned as revenue as a % of billings

33

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA margin is deﬁned as Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue

34

Ending the year with 43.6M active customers

$27.59

48.2

47.2

$27.51

46.2

$27.42

$27.45

45.3

$27.19

43.6

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Global Active Customers1(millions)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Global TTM Gross Proﬁt/Active Customer1

(1) Active customers represent unique user accounts that have made a purchase during the trailing twelve months either through one of our online

35

marketplaces or directly with a merchant for which we earned a commission, excluding coupons and purchases made through third-party marketplaces

Global gross proﬁt of $310 million in Q4

$248

$118

$366

$103

$96

$94

$310

$210

$306

$292

$207

$86

$278

$199

$192

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

North America

International

Global

36

North America gross proﬁt of $207 million in Q4

$248

$180

$210

$56

$170

$207

$161

$199

$158

$155

$192

$33

$31

$28

$26

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

NA Local Gross Proﬁt

NA Goods Gross Proﬁt

NA Gross Proﬁt

37

International gross proﬁt of $103 million in Q4

$80

$74

$69

$66

$61

$118

$96 $94

$103

$28

$20

$20

$19

$17

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

International

Local Gross Proﬁt

International Goods Gross Proﬁt

$86

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

International Gross Proﬁt

38

Marketing (including order discounts) decreased $4 million in Q4

Marketing + Order Discounts (USD Millions)

$159

$155

$145

$146

$136

$49

Incremental Gross Proﬁt

$52

$57

$61

$731

Marketing ROI =Incremental Marketing Spend =100%

Time to Payback - 12 to 18 months

$110

$93

$89

$82

$75

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Marketing Expense

Order Discounts

(1) Includes Order Discounts of $53 million in North America and $20 million in International

39

40

2022 Goal: ~70% global inventory is bookable

● International bookable inventory grew over 25% in 2019

● International Dining vertical is 65%1bookable; other verticals are beginning to scale

● Groupon booking tool launched in North America in Q4 2019

41

(1) as of December 31, 2019

Local, travel, and cross-shoppers only; excludes goods-only purchasers

● Customer cohorts have degraded since 2011 early adopters

● Monetization of local customers has increased, in-line with our focus on quality vs. quantity

● Increasing customer LTV helping to oset lower retention rate

● Current initiatives aimed squarely at driving engagement and frequency

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Represents customers who make at least one purchase in each subsequent year of activation;

42

includes customers who bought at least one local or travel deal in a given year

Cumulative local spend1by customer cohort

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Quarters since activation

43

(1) Represents total value a customer has spent on our platform before refunds

We estimate there are 80+ Grouponable moments per year

>20% of customers purchase 4x+ / year

frequency from 2-3x to

4x per year is

~30% of customers purchase 2-3x / year

4+ Purchases

2-3 Purchases

1 Purchase

Customer data on this slide is global trailing twelve month active customers; includes local, travel, and goods purchasers

  • 4x+ per year customer base has been stable since 2013
  • ~70% retention rate for 4x+ per year customers in 2019
  • ~40% retention rate for2-3x per year customers in 2019

44

● Trac headwinds of over $100M in 2019, largely driven by declines in email trac

● Focused on decreasing our dependence on email and leveraging our direct trac

● ~48% of trac comes to us direct; ~65% of trac comes to us from free channels other than email

● Driving paid trac growth with greater eciency

Paid Other Managed SEO Email Direct

45

Trac is deﬁned as global daily unique visitors

● >80% of trac on mobile1

● Mobile web trac converts at 50%1of mobile app; mobile app at ~75%1of desktop and has been taking share from desktop

● UX improvements aimed at driving conversion rate expansion

Desktop

Mobile Web

App

46

(1) as of December 31, 2019

  • Winning in local experiences will ignite the marketplace ﬂywheel and drive sustainable growth and upside
  • Plan to exit Goods will allow us to focus execution on our local experiences marketplace
  • Our strategy includes
    • Inventory: Buildhigh-qualitydensityin core cities and bring on merchants' full catalogs
    • Modernization: Deliver amodern mobile experiencefor customers and new tools to help merchantsgrow their businesses
    • Brand:Relaunch the Groupon brandand marketing strategy to move from deal-centric to a local experiences marketplace
    • Cost: Reduce our costs andright-sizeour spendto support our go-forward business
  • More transparent disclosure will allow investors to measure our progress
  • Focused on top- andbottom-line growth while returning capital to shareholders

47

48

Adjusted EBITDA - Quarterly

49

Free Cash Flow

50

Disclaimer

