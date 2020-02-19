Groupon : 4Q19 Earnings Slides

The statements contained in this presentation that refer to plans and expectations for the next quarter, the full year or the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may aﬀect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute, and achieve the expected beneﬁts of our go-forward strategy, including our planned exit from the Goods business; volatility in our operating results; execution of our business and marketing strategies; retaining existing customers and adding new customers; challenges arising from our international operations, including ﬂuctuations in currency exchange rates, legal and regulatory developments and any potential adverse impact from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, retaining and adding high quality merchants; our reliance on email, internet search engines and mobile application marketplaces to drive traﬃc to our marketplace; cybersecurity breaches; reliance on cloud-based computing platforms; competing successfully in our industry; providing a strong mobile experience for our customers; maintaining and improving our information technology infrastructure; our voucherless oﬀerings; claims related to product and service oﬀerings; managing inventory and order fulﬁllment risks; litigation; managing refund risks; retaining and attracting members of our executive team; completing and realizing the anticipated beneﬁts from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic investments; lack of control over minority investments; compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including the CARD Act, GDPR and regulation of the Internet and e-commerce; classiﬁcation of our independent contractors or employees; tax liabilities; tax legislation; protecting our intellectual property; maintaining a strong brand; customer and merchant fraud; payment-related risks; our ability to raise capital if necessary and our outstanding indebtedness; global economic uncertainty; our common stock, including volatility in our stock price; our convertible senior notes; and our and our ability to realize the anticipated beneﬁts from the hedge and warrant transactions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, we urge you to refer to the factors included under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.groupon.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Groupon's actual results could diﬀer materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Groupon believes that the expectations reﬂected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither our nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reﬂect Groupon's expectations the date of this presentation unless otherwise expressly stated. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.
Additional information relating to certain of our ﬁnancial measures contained herein, including non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, is available in our most recent earnings release and at our website at investor.groupon.com.
Connecting 43M+ customers to hundreds of thousands of merchants
E-commerce brand 1
U.S. internet users come to Groupon every month 2
App with 200+ million downloads 3
Of transactions on mobile 3
Two-sidedmarketplace with massive global scale
More than 1.5B Groupons sold across 1M+ merchants to date
~50% of our customer base has been shopping Groupon for 3+ years3
Large and growing addressable market in local experiences
(1) Verto Analytics, "E-commerce Properties, December 2018," U.S. Adults, age 18+
(2) Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Percent Reach, Total Audience, April 2019, U.S.5
(3) As of December 31, 2019
Our best customer...
has household income of $75K to $100K
lives in a city
loves new experiences and keeping busy with nearby activities happening now
wants a local experiences destination...like the new Groupon
(1) Represents total value a customer has spent on our platform before refunds
Our best NA customers purchased ~58% of total units sold in 2019 and spent ~$2.1B1last year
They purchased from us ~7x in 2019 on average
1 more purchase from these best customers per year is ~$300M1opportunity
We also have 18 million active customers who look similar and 1 more purchase from them is worth ~$450M1
...and there are millions of untapped consumers who look lik our best customers
…yet we are capturing only a fraction of the market opportunity
for local experiences where
we have a right to win
< 1% share
$1T+ addressable market
Things to Do
Beauty & Wellness
Dining
$1B+
$900M+
$350M+
in 2019 Billings
in 2019 Billings
in 2019 Billings
Concerts
Massage
Restaurants
Sporting Events
Cosmetic Treatments
Bars
Total captured market2
Date Night &
Yoga Classes
Fine Dining
Family Night
Groupon 2019 share
(1)
Global Local and Travel Billings as of December 31, 2019
(2)
Estimated market share of top competitors
Challenges
>$100M in Annual
Macroeconomic Challenges
Traﬃc Headwinds
Consumer Demands
Goods Category can't
compete
Email
Local inventory scaled,
International economic
SEO
but not dense, lacks
freshness
pressures in Western Europe
Push
UX not engaging
Brand not aligned
with vision
Factors We Can Control
From
To
Goods category declines
Goods exit
Category SEO strategy
Declining traﬃc
New traﬃc channels
Marketing automation
Inventory density strategy
Inventory gaps
Accelerated open platform
API development
New app
UX experience with low
Accelerated product
conversion
innovation
Move to the Cloud
Brand focused only on value
Brand relaunch
Winning in local experiences will ignite the marketplace ﬂywheel and drive sustainable growth and upside
Plan to exit Goods will allow us to focus execution on our local experiences marketplace
Our strategy includes
Inventory: Buildhigh-qualitydensityin core cities and bring on merchants' full catalogs
Modernization: Deliver amodern mobile experiencefor customers and new tools to help merchantsgrow their businesses
Brand:Relaunch the Groupon brandand marketing strategy to move from deal-centric to a local experiences marketplace
Cost: Reduce our costs andright-sizeour spendto support our go-forward business
More transparent disclosure will allow investors to measure our progress
Focused on top- andbottom-line growth while returning capital to shareholders
Large global local purchaser base and improving local purchase frequency
Local Purchasers Year-Over-Year %
Local Units/Local Purchaser Year-Over-Year %
Local purchasers = at least one Local purchase in the quarter
10
Goods take up ~40% of impressions but deliver ~20% of gross proﬁt
● Goods business is a headwind to performance
Poor Goods Performance Supports Exit Plan
Cross-shoppingbetween Local and Goods continues to decline
Historically an important Local engagement tool, now minimal
Goods consume disproportionate share of impressions
Goods expected to continue to decline
Goods exit would allow Groupon to
Shift Goods impressions to higher margin Local category
Transform SG&A cost structure
Return to growth
Goods Units
Goods Purchasers
Goods purchasers = at least one Goods purchase in the quarter
Geo-targeted
Inventory
Location and
Full Catalog and
Self Service
Personalization
Quality
Amazing
Growth
Merchants
Mobile CX
Customer and
New App and Yield
Trafﬁc Scale
Management
Frictionless Booking
Buildhigh-quality density in core cities and bring onmerchants' full catalogs
Reach merchants per capita targets in 10+ cities in 2020
Increase oﬀers per merchant; 80%+1of total merchants on evergreen contracts globally
Grow global bookable oﬀers to 70% of total by 2022
Accelerate bookable inventory growth with new partnerships
Improve integration speed by 50%
(1) as of January 2020
Inventory scale and growth are key to unlocking purchase frequency
Supply densitymatters: Drive
Our highest density markets show
high-quality inventory growth in priority
15-20% improvement in purchase frequency
cities
Bring on merchant's full catalog, not
~60% billings CAGR1
just heavily discounted deals
for full price / lower discount inventory
Growbookable inventory signiﬁcantly
~65%of INTL Dining Inventory
~18% purchase frequency lift
for customers who buy and
is Bookable3
book2
Machine Learning can acceleratetargeted inventory growth
(1) 2017 to 2019 Billings CAGR
(2) based oﬀ4 month period in 2019 for countries with high booking tool adoption15
(3) as of December 31, 2019
Since 2017,third-party inventory has grown as a % of total inventory
Partnerships can further accelerate growth ofbookablehyper-local supply
Next gen API should accelerate partnership integrations
Goal: Accelerate integration speed by 50%
Broader portfolio of low discount/low margin oﬀerings will drive inventory growth
Full catalog oﬀering expected to increase customer engagement
Integrations with top brands reduce purchase friction and improve the customer experience
(1) 2017 to 2019 Billings CAGR
Product roadmap prioritizes voucherless, bookable, search, discovery, and curation to remove customer and merchant friction
Launch amodern mobile experience
New app in 2Q 2020
Leverage machine learning to produce rapid insights that power curation, search relevance and other UX improvements
Improve the customer journey from discovery to purchase to redemption
Prioritize ourmerchants' success
Launch tools to help grow their businesses, including pricing tools and alternative advertising options
Enhanceself-service tools to help merchants join the marketplace more quickly and partner more eﬀectively with Groupon
Voucherless
Design
Bookable
Personalized UI
-ﬁrst
Merchandising
-led
based Search
Position Groupon as a more valuable sales and customer acquisition channel and lay the foundation for expanding merchant ad services
From
To
Limited ongoing engagement with platform and customers
Ongoing use of Groupon for customer acquisition, retention and insights
Heavy discount focus; limited catalog inventory
Tools that make it easier for merchants to list their full catalogsand create
bookable oﬀerings
Heavy-touch processes required to join marketplace and manage oﬀers