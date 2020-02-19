Groupon : 4Q19 Earnings Slides 0 02/19/2020 | 11:05am EST Send by mail :

4Q19 Earnings February 19, 2020 1 The statements contained in this presentation that refer to plans and expectations for the next quarter, the full year or the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our future results of operations and ﬁnancial position, business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may aﬀect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute, and achieve the expected beneﬁts of our go-forward strategy, including our planned exit from the Goods business; volatility in our operating results; execution of our business and marketing strategies; retaining existing customers and adding new customers; challenges arising from our international operations, including ﬂuctuations in currency exchange rates, legal and regulatory developments and any potential adverse impact from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, retaining and adding high quality merchants; our reliance on email, internet search engines and mobile application marketplaces to drive traﬃc to our marketplace; cybersecurity breaches; reliance on cloud-based computing platforms; competing successfully in our industry; providing a strong mobile experience for our customers; maintaining and improving our information technology infrastructure; our voucherless oﬀerings; claims related to product and service oﬀerings; managing inventory and order fulﬁllment risks; litigation; managing refund risks; retaining and attracting members of our executive team; completing and realizing the anticipated beneﬁts from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic investments; lack of control over minority investments; compliance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including the CARD Act, GDPR and regulation of the Internet and e-commerce; classiﬁcation of our independent contractors or employees; tax liabilities; tax legislation; protecting our intellectual property; maintaining a strong brand; customer and merchant fraud; payment-related risks; our ability to raise capital if necessary and our outstanding indebtedness; global economic uncertainty; our common stock, including volatility in our stock price; our convertible senior notes; and our and our ability to realize the anticipated beneﬁts from the hedge and warrant transactions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties, we urge you to refer to the factors included under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http://investor.groupon.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Groupon's actual results could diﬀer materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although Groupon believes that the expectations reﬂected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither our nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reﬂect Groupon's expectations the date of this presentation unless otherwise expressly stated. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations. Connecting 43M+ customers to hundreds of thousands of merchants E-commerce brand 1 U.S. internet users come to Groupon every month 2 App with 200+ million downloads 3 Of transactions on mobile 3 Two-sided marketplace with massive global scale

marketplace with massive global scale More than 1.5B Groupons sold across 1M+ merchants to date

~50% of our customer base has been shopping Groupon for 3+ years 3

Large and growing addressable market in local experiences (1) Verto Analytics, "E-commerce Properties, December 2018," U.S. Adults, age 18+ (2) Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Percent Reach, Total Audience, April 2019, U.S.5 (3) As of December 31, 2019

marketplace with massive global scale More than 1.5B Groupons sold across 1M+ merchants to date

~50% of our customer base has been shopping Groupon for 3+ years 3

Large and growing addressable market in local experiences (1) Verto Analytics, "E-commerce Properties, December 2018," U.S. Adults, age 18+ (2) Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Percent Reach, Total Audience, April 2019, U.S.5 (3) As of December 31, 2019 Our best customer... has household income of $75K to $100K lives in a city loves new experiences and keeping busy with nearby activities happening now wants a local experiences destination...like the new Groupon (1) Represents total value a customer has spent on our platform before refunds Our best NA customers purchased ~58% of total units sold in 2019 and spent ~$2.1B 1 last year

last year They purchased from us ~7x in 2019 on average

1 more purchase from these best customers per year is ~$300M 1 opportunity

opportunity We also have 18 million active customers who look similar and 1 more purchase from them is worth ~$450M 1 ...and there are millions of untapped consumers who look lik our best customers 6 …yet we are capturing only a fraction of the market opportunity for local experiences where we have a right to win < 1% share $1T+ addressable market Things to Do Beauty & Wellness Dining $1B+ $900M+ $350M+ in 2019 Billings in 2019 Billings in 2019 Billings Concerts Massage Restaurants Sporting Events Cosmetic Treatments Bars Total captured market2 Date Night & Yoga Classes Fine Dining Family Night Groupon 2019 share (1) Global Local and Travel Billings as of December 31, 2019 7 (2) Estimated market share of top competitors Challenges >$100M in Annual Macroeconomic Challenges Traﬃc Headwinds Consumer Demands Goods Category can't compete Email Local inventory scaled, International economic SEO but not dense, lacks freshness pressures in Western Europe Push UX not engaging Brand not aligned with vision Factors We Can Control From To Goods category declines Goods exit Category SEO strategy Declining traﬃc New traﬃc channels Marketing automation Inventory density strategy Inventory gaps Accelerated open platform API development New app UX experience with low Accelerated product conversion innovation Move to the Cloud Brand focused only on value Brand relaunch 8 Winning in local experiences will ignite the marketplace ﬂywheel and drive sustainable growth and upside

Plan to exit Goods will allow us to focus execution on our local experiences marketplace

Our strategy includes

Inventory: Build high-quality density in core cities and bring on merchants' full catalogs Modernization: Deliver a modern mobile experience for customers and new tools to help merchants grow their businesses Brand: Relaunch the Groupon brand and marketing strategy to move from deal-centric to a local experiences marketplace Cost: Reduce our costs and right-size our spend to support our go-forward business

More transparent disclosure will allow investors to measure our progress

Focused on top- and bottom-line growth while returning capital to shareholders 9 Large global local purchaser base and improving local purchase frequency Local Purchasers Year-Over-Year % Local Units/Local Purchaser Year-Over-Year % Local purchasers = at least one Local purchase in the quarter 10 Goods take up ~40% of impressions but deliver ~20% of gross proﬁt ● Goods business is a headwind to performance Poor Goods Performance Supports Exit Plan Cross-shopping between Local and Goods continues to decline Historically an important Local engagement tool, now minimal Goods consume disproportionate share of impressions

Goods expected to continue to decline

Goods exit would allow Groupon to

Shift Goods impressions to higher margin Local category Transform SG&A cost structure Return to growth

Goods Units Goods Purchasers 11 Goods purchasers = at least one Goods purchase in the quarter Geo-targeted Inventory Location and Full Catalog and Self Service Personalization Quality Amazing Growth Merchants Mobile CX Customer and New App and Yield Trafﬁc Scale Management Frictionless Booking 12 13 Buildhigh-quality density in core cities and bring onmerchants' full catalogs Reach merchants per capita targets in 10+ cities in 2020

Increase o ﬀ ers per merchant; 80%+ 1 of total merchants on evergreen contracts globally

ers per merchant; 80%+ of total merchants on evergreen contracts globally Grow global bookable o ﬀ ers to 70% of total by 2022 Accelerate bookable inventory growth with new partnerships Improve integration speed by 50% 14 (1) as of January 2020 Inventory scale and growth are key to unlocking purchase frequency Supply densitymatters: Drive Our highest density markets show high-quality inventory growth in priority 15-20% improvement in purchase frequency cities Bring on merchant's full catalog, not ~60% billings CAGR1 just heavily discounted deals for full price / lower discount inventory Growbookable inventory signiﬁcantly ~65%of INTL Dining Inventory ~18% purchase frequency lift for customers who buy and is Bookable3 book2 Machine Learning can acceleratetargeted inventory growth (1) 2017 to 2019 Billings CAGR (2) based oﬀ4 month period in 2019 for countries with high booking tool adoption15 (3) as of December 31, 2019 Since 2017, third-party inventory has grown as a % of total inventory

third-party inventory has grown as a % of total inventory Partnerships can further accelerate growth of bookable hyper-local supply

hyper-local supply Next gen API should accelerate partnership integrations

Goal: Accelerate integration speed by 50%

Broader portfolio of low discount/low margin o ﬀ erings will drive inventory growth

erings will drive inventory growth Full catalog o ﬀ ering expected to increase customer engagement

ering expected to increase customer engagement Integrations with top brands reduce purchase friction and improve the customer experience (1) 2017 to 2019 Billings CAGR 16 17 Product roadmap prioritizes voucherless, bookable, search, discovery, and curation to remove customer and merchant friction Launch amodern mobile experience New app in 2Q 2020

Leverage machine learning to produce rapid insights that power curation, search relevance and other UX improvements

Improve the customer journey from discovery to purchase to redemption Prioritize ourmerchants' success Launch tools to help grow their businesses, including pricing tools and alternative advertising options

Enhance self-service tools to help merchants join the marketplace more quickly and partner more e ﬀ ectively with Groupon 18 Voucherless Design Bookable Personalized UI -ﬁrst Merchandising -led based Search 19 Position Groupon as a more valuable sales and customer acquisition channel and lay the foundation for expanding merchant ad services From To Limited ongoing engagement with platform and customers Ongoing use of Groupon for customer acquisition, retention and insights Heavy discount focus; limited catalog inventory Tools that make it easier for merchants to list their full catalogsand create bookable oﬀerings Heavy-touch processes required to join marketplace and manage oﬀers Self-servicetools: easy onboarding, dynamic pricing, yield management 20 Merchant Cohort Retention Rate1 ● On average, ~30% of our merchants remain on Groupon 3 years after their ﬁrst sale ● Retained merchants sell ~30% more units in Year 4 vs. Year 12 ● 2013 cohort merchants have sold $4.6B+ on the Groupon marketplace ● We've placed over 80%3of merchants on evergreen contracts globally ● Well positioned for full catalog growth 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 (1) Global Local & Travel Merchants including third party partnerships; must have at least one transaction each year to count (2) On average21 (3) as of January 2020 Prioritizes strategic inventory growth, marketplace modernization & merchant success Steady cadence of new features will improve the customer and merchant experience Voucherless • Curation • Bookable • Search • Discovery • Personalization Modernization Modernization Modernization •Map-based search •App relaunch •Personalization Merchant Tools Merchant Tools Merchant Tools •Self-service oﬀer creation •Self-service oﬀer management •Self-service oﬀer management •24/7 365 merchant support •Yield management tools Inventory Inventory Inventory •Booking tool expansion •3rd party inventory tools •3rd party inventory tools •Launch inventory density •Launch inventory density •Launch inventory density strategy in 2 top tier cities strategy in 3 top tier cities strategy in 3 top tier cities Modernization •Advanced merchandising Merchant Tools •Self-serviceoﬀer management •Insights & recommendations Inventory •3rd party inventory platform •Have inventory density strategy launched in 10+ cities Moving to best-in-class infrastructure on the cloud will power and accelerate innovation 22 23 While Groupon is a well-known brand, we are not top-of-mind Aided Awareness 88% Top-of-Mind 2022 Goal Awareness Increase 23% by 50% Consideration 77% Familiarity 50% Likelihood to Purchase 32% 24 US Data as of January 2020 Aggressive mid-funnel focus to drive top-of-mind awareness UPPER MID LOWER POST PURCHASE Global Brand Relaunch Force brand reconsideration Build SEO/Social/Content Capture "intent" at mid-funnel Optimize Transactional Eﬀorts New traﬃc sources and move beyond "last click" Drive Retention/Frequency by Unlocking Personalization "Right message, right person, right time" 25 New marketing strategy to leverage brand asset Selected TBWAChiatDay

12-week brand development/customer research process

brand development/customer research process Brand position will support global vision for local experiences marketplace

vision for local experiences marketplace Touching all communications platforms including UX, merchants, employees, customer service

Full-funnel approach

approach Deploying advanced analytics and new tools to drive personalization Spanning multiple channels, including social

New campaign expected to launch in 2H 2020 26 27 Planned exit of Goods category will allow us to right-size our spend to support our go-forward business Estimate we can take out ~$751million of direct costs related to Goods exit Pursuing additional $50+ million cost savings opportunity 28 The International growth opportunity is large if we apply our global strategy $301M1 >$130M GP opportunity from closing NA:INTL conversion rate gap 40%+ ● International market is ~2x size of NA ● Many top 50 markets are in International ● Customer/Merchant penetration very low ● Since rationalizing our country footprint in 2017, we have been working to build inventory and accelerate product innovation ● Believe we have signiﬁcant opportunity to take market share as we accelerate our timeline 29 (1) 2019 International Local & Travel Gross Proﬁt 30 2020 Challenges Consulting and negotiating with International Works Councils which could

impact expected timing of planned Goods exit

impact expected timing of planned Goods exit Minimizing the internal disruption caused by the planned Goods exit

Keeping our cross-shopping customers engaged in the go-forward Groupon value proposition 2020 Milestones Product: launch a new mobile app and expand bookable o ﬀ ers ;

and ; Units: grow North America Local units year-over-year in the second half of 2020;

year-over-year in the second half of 2020; Inventory: execute density strategy in 10+ cities ;

density strategy in 10+ cities Marketing: relaunch the brand and deploy a full-funnel marketing strategy ; and

and deploy a ; and SG&A: reset the cost base with the exit of Goods. 31 Annual Metrics 2022 Outlook Unit Growth % High single-digits Billings Growth % High single-digits Revenue Growth % Mid single-digits Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 High teens (1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is deﬁned as Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) is a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure. See the appendix 32 for a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP ﬁnancial measure, "Net income (loss) from continuing operations." Metrics Billings Revenue Take Rate1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate (1) Take rate is deﬁned as revenue as a % of billings 33 (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is deﬁned as Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 34 Ending the year with 43.6M active customers $27.59 48.2 47.2 $27.51 46.2 $27.42 $27.45 45.3 $27.19 43.6 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Global Active Customers1(millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Global TTM Gross Proﬁt/Active Customer1 (1) Active customers represent unique user accounts that have made a purchase during the trailing twelve months either through one of our online 35 marketplaces or directly with a merchant for which we earned a commission, excluding coupons and purchases made through third-party marketplaces Global gross proﬁt of $310 million in Q4 $248 $118 $366 $103 $96 $94 $310 $210 $306 $292 $207 $86 $278 $199 $192 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 North America International Global 36 North America gross proﬁt of $207 million in Q4 $248 $180 $210 $56 $170 $207 $161 $199 $158 $155 $192 $33 $31 $28 $26 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 NA Local Gross Proﬁt NA Goods Gross Proﬁt NA Gross Proﬁt 37 International gross proﬁt of $103 million in Q4 $80 $74 $69 $66 $61 $118 $96 $94 $103 $28 $20 $20 $19 $17 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 International Local Gross Proﬁt International Goods Gross Proﬁt $86 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 International Gross Proﬁt 38 Marketing (including order discounts) decreased $4 million in Q4 Marketing + Order Discounts (USD Millions) $159 $155 $145 $146 $136 $49 Incremental Gross Proﬁt $52 $57 $61 $731 Marketing ROI =Incremental Marketing Spend =100% Time to Payback - 12 to 18 months $110 $93 $89 $82 $75 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Marketing Expense Order Discounts (1) Includes Order Discounts of $53 million in North America and $20 million in International 39 40 2022 Goal: ~70% global inventory is bookable ● International bookable inventory grew over 25% in 2019 ● International Dining vertical is 65%1bookable; other verticals are beginning to scale ● Groupon booking tool launched in North America in Q4 2019 41 (1) as of December 31, 2019 Local, travel, and cross-shoppers only; excludes goods-only purchasers ● Customer cohorts have degraded since 2011 early adopters ● Monetization of local customers has increased, in-line with our focus on quality vs. quantity ● Increasing customer LTV helping to oﬀset lower retention rate ● Current initiatives aimed squarely at driving engagement and frequency 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Represents customers who make at least one purchase in each subsequent year of activation; 42 includes customers who bought at least one local or travel deal in a given year Cumulative local spend1by customer cohort Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Quarters since activation 43 (1) Represents total value a customer has spent on our platform before refunds We estimate there are 80+ Grouponable moments per year >20% of customers purchase 4x+ / year frequency from 2-3x to 4x per year is ~30% of customers purchase 2-3x / year 4+ Purchases 2-3 Purchases 1 Purchase Customer data on this slide is global trailing twelve month active customers; includes local, travel, and goods purchasers 4x+ per year customer base has been stable since 2013

~70% retention rate for 4x+ per year customers in 2019

~40% retention rate for 2-3x per year customers in 2019 44 ● Traﬃc headwinds of over $100M in 2019, largely driven by declines in email traﬃc ● Focused on decreasing our dependence on email and leveraging our direct traﬃc ● ~48% of traﬃc comes to us direct; ~65% of traﬃc comes to us from free channels other than email ● Driving paid traﬃc growth with greater eﬃciency Paid Other Managed SEO Email Direct 45 Traﬃc is deﬁned as global daily unique visitors ● >80% of traﬃc on mobile1 ● Mobile web traﬃc converts at 50%1of mobile app; mobile app at ~75%1of desktop and has been taking share from desktop ● UX improvements aimed at driving conversion rate expansion Desktop Mobile Web App 46 (1) as of December 31, 2019 Winning in local experiences will ignite the marketplace ﬂywheel and drive sustainable growth and upside

Plan to exit Goods will allow us to focus execution on our local experiences marketplace

Our strategy includes

Inventory: Build high-quality density in core cities and bring on merchants' full catalogs Modernization: Deliver a modern mobile experience for customers and new tools to help merchants grow their businesses Brand: Relaunch the Groupon brand and marketing strategy to move from deal-centric to a local experiences marketplace Cost: Reduce our costs and right-size our spend to support our go-forward business

More transparent disclosure will allow investors to measure our progress

Focused on top- and bottom-line growth while returning capital to shareholders 47 48 Adjusted EBITDA - Quarterly 49 Free Cash Flow 50 Attachments Original document

