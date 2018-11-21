Groupon Finds Most People Plan to Start Their Black Friday Shopping Before They’ve Even Left for Grandma’s House––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving

The early morning start time is more than eight hours earlier than last year’s 3:29 p.m. preferred shopping start time

Groupon, the global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods, conducted its second annual Black Friday shopping trends survey and found that most people plan to begin their holiday shopping before they’ve even left for grandma’s house––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The early morning time is more than eight hours earlier than last year when respondents identified 3:29 p.m. as their preferred start time. And while people are starting their shopping even earlier this year, they’re not looking forward to it. According to the results, listening to an annoying children’s song on repeat, getting gum stuck in your hair and passing gas during a job interview were identified as the top things people would rather experience than braving store crowds over the long weekend.

The survey also found that people prefer to shop online over in-store by a 2-1 margin and gravitate more towards small businesses because of their unique selection, the money they spend stays in the community and they offer a more personalized customer experience.

“No matter when and where you start your holiday shopping, our convenient, always-on marketplace is ready with the latest gadgets, personalized gifts and amazing local experiences,” said Aaron Cooper, president of North America, Groupon. “In addition to having great deals from some of the biggest names in retail and ecommerce, we’re proud to offer shoppers a massive and unique catalog of supply featuring many of the small businesses in their neighborhood.”

To help people get a head start on their shopping, the Groupon Holiday Gift Shop (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop) is available 24/7 with curated items and experiences for everyone in your life.

Top Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Colored Aluminum Finish and 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD Refurbished (A Grade)––from $529.99

bObsweep Standard, PetHair, or PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop––from $129.99

3.44 CTTW Halo Stud Earrings with Swarovski Elements––$6.99

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband––$99.99

Sonic Edge Extended Charge Toothbrush with 4 Heads––$26.99

Burberry Fragrances for Women or Men––$8.99

PolarShield Winter Windshield Cover (1- or 2-Pack)––$18.99

Luxurious Massage and Spa Packages

New Ways to Explore Your City and Neighborhood

Travel Gifts

Personalized Gifts

Custom Photo Books from Shutterfly––from $5.00

One or Two Custom XXXL Canvas Prints with Optional Shipping from CanvasOnSale––from $29.99

Custom Same-Day and Delivered Holiday Cards and Invitations from Staples––from $8.00

Personalized Notebook, Adult Relaxation Coloring Book, or Calculator Book with Initials from MonogramHub––from $5.00

Popular Brands

HelloFresh––from $30.00

ProFlowers––from $15.00

Shari’s Berries––from $15.00

Harry & David Online and In-store––from $14.99

Rosetta Stone––from $95

Everyday Essentials at Brandless––$20.00

Acorns––$5.00

Quirky Stocking Stuffers

iPhone and Android Animal Biters Cable Protectors (2- or 4-Pack)––$9.99

LED Headlamp Beanie for Men and Women––$6.99

Women's Cozy Wine Socks––$8.99

Marvel Avengers Men's Pajama Pants––$12.99

Wallet Ninja 2.0 – 20 Tools in 1 Multi-Tool (Multiple Options)––$7.99

Electronics

Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats 2 In-Ear Headphones––$49.99

Picasso Tiles 3D Magnetic Building Block Sets––$4.99

PowerMaster 12,000mAh LED Dual-USB Power Bank––$16.99

Home

Dyson V6 or V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (Certified Refurbished)––$169.99

Microfiber Luxury Home Ultra Soft Sheet Set (6-Piece)––$9.99

Ciao Voyager Hardside Spinner Luggage Set (3-Piece)––$107.99

Apparel & Jewelry

Stainless Steel Double Layer Bangle by Pink Box––$8.99

Pear Halo Pendant and Drop Earrings Set made with Swarovski Elements by Elements of Love––$16.99

Floopi Women's Indoor Outdoor Fur Lined Clog Slippers with Memory Foam––$19.99

To view Groupon's entire collection of holiday gifts, visit the popular gift shop here https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop.

