Groupon Finds Most People Plan to Start Their Black Friday Shopping Before They’ve Even Left for Grandma’s House––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving

Groupon,
the global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods,
conducted its second annual Black Friday shopping trends survey and
found that most people plan to begin their holiday shopping before
they’ve even left for grandma’s house––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The
early morning time is more than eight hours earlier than last year when
respondents identified 3:29 p.m. as their preferred start time. And
while people are starting their shopping even earlier this year, they’re
not looking forward to it. According to the results, listening to an
annoying children’s song on repeat, getting gum stuck in your hair and
passing gas during a job interview were identified as the top things
people would rather experience than braving store crowds over the long
weekend.
The survey also found that people prefer to shop online over in-store by
a 2-1 margin and gravitate more towards small businesses because of
their unique selection, the money they spend stays in the community and
they offer a more personalized customer experience.
“No matter when and where you start your holiday shopping, our
convenient, always-on marketplace is ready with the latest gadgets,
personalized gifts and amazing local experiences,” said Aaron Cooper,
president of North America, Groupon. “In addition to having great deals
from some of the biggest names in retail and ecommerce, we’re proud to
offer shoppers a massive and unique catalog of supply featuring many of
the small businesses in their neighborhood.”
To help people get a head start on their shopping, the Groupon Holiday
Gift Shop (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop)
is available 24/7 with curated items and experiences for everyone in
your life.
Top Deals
Apple
MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Colored Aluminum Finish and 4GB RAM, 128GB
SSD Refurbished (A Grade)––from $529.99
bObsweep
Standard, PetHair, or PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop––from
$129.99
3.44
CTTW Halo Stud Earrings with Swarovski Elements––$6.99
Fitbit
Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband––$99.99
Sonic
Edge Extended Charge Toothbrush with 4 Heads––$26.99
Burberry
Fragrances for Women or Men––$8.99
PolarShield
Winter Windshield Cover (1- or 2-Pack)––$18.99
Luxurious Massage
and Spa
Packages
New
Ways to Explore Your City and Neighborhood
Travel
Gifts
Personalized Gifts
Custom
Photo Books from Shutterfly––from $5.00
One
or Two Custom XXXL Canvas Prints with Optional Shipping from
CanvasOnSale––from $29.99
Custom
Same-Day and Delivered Holiday Cards and Invitations from Staples––from
$8.00
Personalized
Notebook, Adult Relaxation Coloring Book, or Calculator Book with
Initials from MonogramHub––from $5.00
Popular Brands
HelloFresh––from
$30.00
ProFlowers––from
$15.00
Shari’s
Berries––from $15.00
Harry & David Online
and In-store––from
$14.99
Rosetta
Stone––from $95
Everyday
Essentials at Brandless––$20.00
Acorns––$5.00
Quirky Stocking Stuffers
iPhone
and Android Animal Biters Cable Protectors (2- or 4-Pack)––$9.99
LED
Headlamp Beanie for Men and Women––$6.99
Women's
Cozy Wine Socks––$8.99
Marvel
Avengers Men's Pajama Pants––$12.99
Wallet
Ninja 2.0 – 20 Tools in 1 Multi-Tool (Multiple Options)––$7.99
Electronics
Beats
by Dr. Dre urBeats 2 In-Ear Headphones––$49.99
Picasso
Tiles 3D Magnetic Building Block Sets––$4.99
PowerMaster
12,000mAh LED Dual-USB Power Bank––$16.99
Home
Dyson
V6 or V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (Certified
Refurbished)––$169.99
Microfiber
Luxury Home Ultra Soft Sheet Set (6-Piece)––$9.99
Ciao
Voyager Hardside Spinner Luggage Set (3-Piece)––$107.99
Apparel & Jewelry
Stainless
Steel Double Layer Bangle by Pink Box––$8.99
Pear
Halo Pendant and Drop Earrings Set made with Swarovski Elements by
Elements of Love––$16.99
Floopi
Women's Indoor Outdoor Fur Lined Clog Slippers with Memory Foam––$19.99
To view Groupon's entire collection of holiday gifts, visit the popular
gift shop here https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop.
While supplies last. No substitutions and no rainchecks. All deals
subject to change. Advertised prices available [11/21/18] but end dates
vary. See the product listing on groupon.com
for its sale end date.
