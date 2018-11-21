Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Groupon Inc    GRPN

GROUPON INC (GRPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Groupon Finds Most People Plan to Start Their Black Friday Shopping Before They’ve Even Left for Grandma’s House––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2018 | 07:19pm CET

The early morning start time is more than eight hours earlier than last year’s 3:29 p.m. preferred shopping start time

Groupon, the global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods, conducted its second annual Black Friday shopping trends survey and found that most people plan to begin their holiday shopping before they’ve even left for grandma’s house––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The early morning time is more than eight hours earlier than last year when respondents identified 3:29 p.m. as their preferred start time. And while people are starting their shopping even earlier this year, they’re not looking forward to it. According to the results, listening to an annoying children’s song on repeat, getting gum stuck in your hair and passing gas during a job interview were identified as the top things people would rather experience than braving store crowds over the long weekend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181121005509/en/

Groupon found that most people plan to begin their Black Friday shopping before they’ve even left fo ...

Groupon found that most people plan to begin their Black Friday shopping before they’ve even left for grandma's house––7:16 a.m. on Thanksgiving. (Photo: Business Wire)

The survey also found that people prefer to shop online over in-store by a 2-1 margin and gravitate more towards small businesses because of their unique selection, the money they spend stays in the community and they offer a more personalized customer experience.

“No matter when and where you start your holiday shopping, our convenient, always-on marketplace is ready with the latest gadgets, personalized gifts and amazing local experiences,” said Aaron Cooper, president of North America, Groupon. “In addition to having great deals from some of the biggest names in retail and ecommerce, we’re proud to offer shoppers a massive and unique catalog of supply featuring many of the small businesses in their neighborhood.”

To help people get a head start on their shopping, the Groupon Holiday Gift Shop (https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop) is available 24/7 with curated items and experiences for everyone in your life.

Top Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Colored Aluminum Finish and 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD Refurbished (A Grade)––from $529.99

bObsweep Standard, PetHair, or PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop––from $129.99

3.44 CTTW Halo Stud Earrings with Swarovski Elements––$6.99

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband––$99.99

Sonic Edge Extended Charge Toothbrush with 4 Heads––$26.99

Burberry Fragrances for Women or Men––$8.99

PolarShield Winter Windshield Cover (1- or 2-Pack)––$18.99

Luxurious Massage and Spa Packages

New Ways to Explore Your City and Neighborhood

Travel Gifts

Personalized Gifts

Custom Photo Books from Shutterfly––from $5.00

One or Two Custom XXXL Canvas Prints with Optional Shipping from CanvasOnSale––from $29.99

Custom Same-Day and Delivered Holiday Cards and Invitations from Staples––from $8.00

Personalized Notebook, Adult Relaxation Coloring Book, or Calculator Book with Initials from MonogramHub––from $5.00

Popular Brands

HelloFresh––from $30.00

ProFlowers––from $15.00

Shari’s Berries––from $15.00

Harry & David Online and In-store––from $14.99

Rosetta Stone––from $95

Everyday Essentials at Brandless––$20.00

Acorns––$5.00

Quirky Stocking Stuffers

iPhone and Android Animal Biters Cable Protectors (2- or 4-Pack)––$9.99

LED Headlamp Beanie for Men and Women––$6.99

Women's Cozy Wine Socks––$8.99

Marvel Avengers Men's Pajama Pants––$12.99

Wallet Ninja 2.0 – 20 Tools in 1 Multi-Tool (Multiple Options)––$7.99

Electronics

Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats 2 In-Ear Headphones––$49.99

Picasso Tiles 3D Magnetic Building Block Sets––$4.99

PowerMaster 12,000mAh LED Dual-USB Power Bank––$16.99

Home

Dyson V6 or V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum (Certified Refurbished)––$169.99

Microfiber Luxury Home Ultra Soft Sheet Set (6-Piece)––$9.99

Ciao Voyager Hardside Spinner Luggage Set (3-Piece)––$107.99

Apparel & Jewelry

Stainless Steel Double Layer Bangle by Pink Box––$8.99

Pear Halo Pendant and Drop Earrings Set made with Swarovski Elements by Elements of Love––$16.99

Floopi Women's Indoor Outdoor Fur Lined Clog Slippers with Memory Foam––$19.99

To view Groupon's entire collection of holiday gifts, visit the popular gift shop here https://www.groupon.com/occasion/gift-shop.

While supplies last. No substitutions and no rainchecks. All deals subject to change. Advertised prices available [11/21/18] but end dates vary. See the product listing on groupon.com for its sale end date.

"Groupon" is a registered trademark of Groupon, Inc. All other names used may be trademarks owned by their respective holders.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPON INC
07:19pGROUPON FINDS MOST PEOPLE PLAN TO ST : 16 a.m. on Thanksgiving
BU
11/16GROUPON : Celebrates Turning 10 with a Birthday Sale and Good Cause Opportunity
BU
11/16BAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Names New Accounting Chief
DJ
11/15GROUPON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/07GROUPON : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07GROUPON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/07GROUPON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/07GROUPON : Reports Q3 2018 Earnings
BU
11/02GROUPON INC : quaterly earnings release
10/25GROUPON : Launches Effort with the West Town Chamber of Commerce to Help Promote..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/19Earnings related companies tops after hour movers 
11/16Groupon appoints new CAO 
11/13How To Play Groupon After The Fall 
11/08Fed Expected To Leave Rates Unchanged (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
11/08WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Penultimate Fed Meeting Of 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 627 M
EBIT 2018 172 M
Net income 2018 1,37 M
Finance 2018 664 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 520,69
P/E ratio 2019 30,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 1 724 M
Chart GROUPON INC
Duration : Period :
Groupon Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,17 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Steve Krenzer Chief Operating Officer
Michael O. Randolfi Chief Financial Officer
Colin I. Bodell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON INC-42.55%1 724
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION17.83%101 235
THE TJX COMPANIES28.07%63 720
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V4.69%42 703
TARGET CORPORATION19.22%41 940
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION13.20%29 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.