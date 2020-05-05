Groupon, Inc. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Groupon, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Groupon between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category;

Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season;

as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and

as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company' business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported sales of $612.3 million, a 23% decline year-over-year. Groupon's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Groupon also announced a "transformational plan to exit Goods" in North America by the third quarter and globally by the end of the year.

On this news, Groupon's share price fell more than 44%.

On March 25, 2020, Groupon abruptly announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rich Williams, and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Krenzer, were "no longer serving" in their roles, but would continue as Groupon employees.

