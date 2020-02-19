Groupon : LOST MONEY IN GROUPON, INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Groupon, Inc. shares dropped more than 40% after the company announced fourth quarter financial results with earnings and sales that dramatically missed analyst estimates. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Groupon Stock Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced disappointing fourth quarter earnings. Revenue fell dramatically short of projections, and adjusted earnings per share were less than half of analysts’ consensus forecast—according to Bloomberg, missing “even the most pessimistic Wall Street estimate.” The company also announced that Groupon’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split, to be effective at the end of the second quarter.

In a letter to shareholders, Groupon CEO Rich Williams stated that while they expected sales of physical items to reach peak performance during the holidays, “it became abundantly clear that we were not competing effectively in Goods.” As a result, Groupon announced it will stop selling physical goods and focus more on the local experiences marketplace.

Following this news, Groupon’s stock price plummeted over 40% on February 19, 2020, causing significant harm to investors.

