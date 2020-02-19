Log in
GROUPON, INC.

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  
Groupon : LOST MONEY IN GROUPON, INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

02/19/2020 | 06:19pm EST

Groupon, Inc. shares dropped more than 40% after the company announced fourth quarter financial results with earnings and sales that dramatically missed analyst estimates. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Groupon Stock Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced disappointing fourth quarter earnings. Revenue fell dramatically short of projections, and adjusted earnings per share were less than half of analysts’ consensus forecast—according to Bloomberg, missing “even the most pessimistic Wall Street estimate.” The company also announced that Groupon’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split, to be effective at the end of the second quarter.

In a letter to shareholders, Groupon CEO Rich Williams stated that while they expected sales of physical items to reach peak performance during the holidays, “it became abundantly clear that we were not competing effectively in Goods.” As a result, Groupon announced it will stop selling physical goods and focus more on the local experiences marketplace.

Following this news, Groupon’s stock price plummeted over 40% on February 19, 2020, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Groupon Investors Do?

If you invested in Groupon, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Groupon has violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
