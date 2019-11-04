Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Groupon, Inc.    GRPN

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Groupon : Reports Q3 2019 Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Also issues Q3 stockholder letter

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its third-quarter 2019 financial results today and published its quarterly stockholder letter. Groupon will host its quarterly conference call Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The Q3 materials are hosted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site and can be found through the links below.

Groupon Q3 Earnings Press Release

Groupon Q3 Stockholder Letter

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPON, INC.
05:16pGROUPON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05:12pGROUPON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05:10pGROUPON : Reports Q3 2019 Earnings
BU
09:32aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Fitbit, McDonald’s
10/30GROUPON : Partners with South East Chicago Commission to Drive More Traffic into..
BU
10/21GROUPON : to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
10/16GROUPON : Expands MINDBODY Partnership—Connecting Users with Thousands Mor..
BU
10/02SURVEY : More Than Half of Women Small Business Owners Had to Overcome Greater O..
BU
09/25GROUPON : Partners with DerbySoft to Make Finding and Booking a Hotel Room Even ..
BU
09/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 379 M
EBIT 2019 73,7 M
Net income 2019 -21,1 M
Finance 2019 820 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -77,1x
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 1 629 M
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,77  $
Last Close Price 2,87  $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Steve Krenzer Chief Operating Officer
Melissa Thomas Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Colin I. Bodell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-10.31%1 629
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION45.35%130 169
THE TJX COMPANIES29.66%70 130
TARGET CORPORATION63.14%55 088
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.15%53 926
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION47.95%41 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group