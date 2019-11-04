Groupon : Reports Q3 2019 Earnings

Also issues Q3 stockholder letter

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its third-quarter 2019 financial results today and published its quarterly stockholder letter. Groupon will host its quarterly conference call Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The Q3 materials are hosted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site and can be found through the links below.

Groupon Q3 Earnings Press Release

Groupon Q3 Stockholder Letter

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104006028/en/