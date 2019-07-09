Groupon : and Prodege Announce Card-Linked Offers Distribution Partnership

Rewards program members will earn cash back or points with Groupon’s local food and drink offers

Today, Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), the global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods, announced a U.S. distribution partnership with Prodege, an internet and media company that is dedicated to creating rewarding moments for its members and has awarded them more than $700 million in cash and free gift cards. Under the terms of the deal, Groupon will provide Prodege with local restaurants and other merchants’ card-linked offer content. Prodege rewards program members will be able to load those offers directly onto an eligible payment card, and they’ll receive either cash back or valuable rewards points that they can redeem for gift cards from popular retailers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Prodege to bring their members additional value. This distribution partnership follows the increased demand trend that we’ve seen for more white-labeled content that’s hyperlocal and seamless for consumers to use,” said Groupon’s Chief Product Officer Sarah Butterfass. “Card-linked offers are one of the many voucherless initiatives that are helping us build real inventory at scale and expand our reach beyond the one out of every five U.S. internet users that already come to Groupon every month.”*

Prodege operates four consumer rewards brands — MyPoints, ShopAtHome, Swagbucks and InboxDollars— which deliver engaging content and valuable rewards to more than 100 million members worldwide. Local merchant card-linked offers provided by Groupon will debut for Prodege’s MyPoints and ShopAtHome members with the potential to expand to other Prodege brands in the future.

“We’re excited to bring our rewards program members even more ways to find great deals and earn cash or rewards on dining out and other everyday purchases,” said Prodege's CEO and Chairman, Chuck Davis. “Adding Groupon’s selection of local restaurants, coffee shops and other food and drink businesses to our growing network of retailers gives our members even more opportunities to save.”

The new Groupon and Prodege partnership is expected to launch later this year.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is an internet and media company that is dedicated to “creating rewarding moments” for its members by rewarding them with more than $700 million in cash and free gift cards since inception. Prodege is now comprised of four consumer brands — Swagbucks, MyPoints, ShopAtHome and InboxDollars— which deliver engaging content and valuable rewards to more than 100 million members worldwide. Prodege's complementary suite of business solutions helps brands boost engagement with consumers by making it easy to gather insights, listen to their audience and gain further exposure to drive brand loyalty. Visit http://www.prodege.com for more information.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

