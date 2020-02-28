Groupon : to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), a global leader in local commerce, today announced that Rich Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Boston. This investor conference will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings. In addition, Rich Williams will participate in a fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website through the following link and a replay of the event will be available at investor.groupon.com for the following 60 days.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

