Groupon : to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
02/28/2020 | 04:10pm EST

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), a global leader in local commerce, today announced that Rich Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Boston. This investor conference will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings. In addition, Rich Williams will participate in a fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website through the following link and a replay of the event will be available at investor.groupon.com for the following 60 days.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 607 M
EBIT 2020 -72,8 M
Net income 2020 -98,5 M
Finance 2020 294 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,24x
P/E ratio 2021 -95,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 748 M
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,17  $
Last Close Price 1,32  $
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Steve Krenzer Chief Operating Officer
Melissa Thomas Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-44.77%748
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-0.27%129 492
THE TJX COMPANIES-1.54%72 335
TARGET CORPORATION-13.69%53 522
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.20%49 837
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION1.08%40 140
