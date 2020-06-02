Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Groupon, Inc.    GRPN

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Groupon : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after the close of market trading. The Company will file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, issue a press release, and post a letter to stockholders and a slide presentation to its IR website.

While Groupon will not host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results, the company does intend to host a conference call when it discloses second quarter financial results in August. The Interim CEO, CFO and investor relations team will be available for follow-up calls with investors and analysts after the first quarter financial results have been disclosed.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GROUPON, INC.
05:01pGROUPON : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 2020
BU
06/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
05/21GROUPON : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/21SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Sued for ..
BU
05/20GROUPON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
PR
05/19GROUPON : As States Open for Business, a New Survey Finds the Majority of Americ..
BU
05/18INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Groupon, Inc. Investors..
PR
05/07DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/05GROUPON LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Groupon, Inc. I..
BU
05/05GROUPON, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP re..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 828 M - -
Net income 2020 -222 M - -
Net cash 2020 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 6 345
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,49 $
Last Close Price 1,26 $
Spread / Highest target 99,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Cooper Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Melissa Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Peter J. Barris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-47.49%713
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.89%136 117
THE TJX COMPANIES-12.66%63 883
TARGET CORPORATION-6.80%59 747
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION22.77%48 205
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.28%44 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group