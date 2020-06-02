Groupon : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 16, 2020

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after the close of market trading. The Company will file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, issue a press release, and post a letter to stockholders and a slide presentation to its IR website.

While Groupon will not host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results, the company does intend to host a conference call when it discloses second quarter financial results in August. The Interim CEO, CFO and investor relations team will be available for follow-up calls with investors and analysts after the first quarter financial results have been disclosed.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

