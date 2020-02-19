Log in
GROUPON, INC.

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
News 
News

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Groupon, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/19/2020 | 03:18pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Groupon reported its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on February 18, 2020. The Company reported sales of $612.3 million, a 23% decline year-over-year. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Based on this news, shares of Groupon fell by more than 40% during intraday trading on February 19, 2020.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 300 M
EBIT 2020 107 M
Net income 2020 68,8 M
Finance 2020 511 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 1 726 M
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,47  $
Last Close Price 3,05  $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Williams Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Steve Krenzer Chief Operating Officer
Melissa Thomas Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.27.62%1 722
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION9.57%142 268
THE TJX COMPANIES3.93%76 354
TARGET CORPORATION-9.03%59 709
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.44%54 748
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.67%41 171
