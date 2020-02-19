INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Groupon, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Groupon reported its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on February 18, 2020. The Company reported sales of $612.3 million, a 23% decline year-over-year. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Based on this news, shares of Groupon fell by more than 40% during intraday trading on February 19, 2020.

