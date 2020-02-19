Log in
Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Groupon Inc.

02/19/2020 | 12:39pm EST

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Groupon Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPN) resulting from inaccurate statements Groupon made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/groupon-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Groupon issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects.  Specifically, substantially fewer customers than anticipated were using Groupon Goods, which impacted overall traffic to Groupon. The lower traffic was impeding performance in all of Groupon's categories. Moreover, Groupon Select was over-indexed to Groupon Goods, which was pressuring margins and driving higher than anticipated customer acquisition costs.  Revenues for the fourth quarter were $612.3 million, down 23% from a year ago, and well below the Wall Street consensus of $709.4 million. Adjusted profits were 7 cents a share, falling short of consensus at 15 cents.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Groupon, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/groupon-inc.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-groupon-inc-301007612.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news on GROUPON, INC.
12:39pINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
11:05aGROUPON : 4Q19 Earnings Slides
PU
08:51aGROUPON (GRPN) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Groupon, Inc.;..
PR
02/18GROUPON : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18GROUPON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/18GROUPON, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/18GROUPON : Adds Valerie Mosley and Helen Vaid to Board of Directors; Announces Me..
BU
02/18GROUPON : Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Earnings
BU
02/11VALENTINE'S DAY SURVEY : Most Parents Haven't Been on a Romantic Date in More Th..
BU
02/11GROUPON : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 18, 2020
BU
More news
