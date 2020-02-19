Investor Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Groupon Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Groupon Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPN) resulting from inaccurate statements Groupon made regarding its internal controls, business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/groupon-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Groupon issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices and prospects. Specifically, substantially fewer customers than anticipated were using Groupon Goods, which impacted overall traffic to Groupon. The lower traffic was impeding performance in all of Groupon's categories. Moreover, Groupon Select was over-indexed to Groupon Goods, which was pressuring margins and driving higher than anticipated customer acquisition costs. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $612.3 million, down 23% from a year ago, and well below the Wall Street consensus of $709.4 million. Adjusted profits were 7 cents a share, falling short of consensus at 15 cents.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation of Groupon, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/groupon-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP