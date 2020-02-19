Log in
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Groupon, Inc.

02/19/2020 | 07:40pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN).  Investors who purchased Groupon securities may be affected.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including Adjusted EBITDA of $227.2 million in 2019 that missed its prior outlook for expected Adjusted EBITDA of $270 million in 2019.  Additionally, Groupon announced its plan "to exit its Goods category to focus on the $1 trillion local experiences market opportunity." 

Following this news, Groupon's common stock fell sharply in midday trading on February 19, 2020 by over 40% on heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Groupon securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4700
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-groupon-inc-301007960.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
