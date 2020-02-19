Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Groupon, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRPN). Investors who purchased Groupon securities may be affected.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including Adjusted EBITDA of $227.2 million in 2019 that missed its prior outlook for expected Adjusted EBITDA of $270 million in 2019. Additionally, Groupon announced its plan "to exit its Goods category to focus on the $1 trillion local experiences market opportunity."

Following this news, Groupon's common stock fell sharply in midday trading on February 19, 2020 by over 40% on heavy trading volume.

If you purchased Groupon securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

