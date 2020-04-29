Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Groupon, Inc.    GRPN

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Groupon, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) securities between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Groupon investors have until June 29, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Groupon investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, a nearly 23% decline over the prior year period. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Groupon also announced a “transformational plan to exit Goods” in North America by the third quarter and globally by the end of the year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.35, or over 44%, to close at $1.70 per share on February 19, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Groupon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GROUPON, INC.
06:25pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05:01pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Notifies Shareholders of Investigation of G..
PR
03:01pGROUPON ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
01:59pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
08:33aROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action L..
BU
04/28GRPN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
04/13GROUPON, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operation..
AQ
04/13GROUPON : Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan
BU
03/25GROUPON, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/25GROUPON : Announces Management Transition
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 799 M
EBIT 2020 -198 M
Net income 2020 -222 M
Finance 2020 307 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
P/E ratio 2021 -26,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 744 M
Chart GROUPON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Groupon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,50  $
Last Close Price 1,31  $
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Cooper Chief Executive Officer
Eric Paul Lefkofsky Chairman
Melissa Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John J. Higginson Chief Technology Officer
Peter J. Barris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPON, INC.-41.84%789
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION3.75%134 660
THE TJX COMPANIES-19.60%58 801
TARGET CORPORATION-14.30%55 981
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION14.39%44 878
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.04%42 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group