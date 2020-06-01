Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Groupon, Inc.    GRPN

GROUPON, INC.

(GRPN)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Groupon, Inc. Investors (GRPN)

06/01/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Groupon, Inc. (“Groupon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRPN) securities between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Groupon investors have until June 29, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 18, 2020, Groupon reported fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, a nearly 23% decline over the prior year period. The Company’s adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Groupon also announced a “transformational plan to exit Goods” in North America by the third quarter and globally by the end of the year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.35, or over 44%, to close at $1.70 per share on February 19, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category; (2) that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Groupon securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 29, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Groupon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
