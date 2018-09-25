Grow Condos, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting Recap

Eagle Point, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Point, OR - Grow Condos, Inc.’s CEO and board members made presentations at the Company’s annual shareholder meeting and gave exciting updates on office space, branding, partnerships and plans.

The meeting took place at the Green Valley Ranch resort.

Update on Current Operations

The Company recently announced that it has paid off the debt on its flagship property on 722 W Dutton Road, in Eagle Point, Oregon. This was accomplished by raising private capital from a select group of investors, including the majority of the GRWC Board members. CEO Jonathan Bonnette commented, “The Eagle Point facility is fully occupied and generating positive cash flow that we plan to use for expansion into other key areas in the Cannabis industry.”

The Company’s Cannabis-friendly “Smoke on the Water” campground expects a record summer for 2018. “The Campground has exceeded our expectations to date,” said Chairman Wayne Zallen.

Recent Accomplishments

The Company has made several strategic moves that we believe will further enhance shareholder value in the coming months and years:

Change of corporate name to Grow Capital, Inc. to better reflect our future expansion goals and opportunities. The new name has been approved by the directors and the shareholders of the Company and will soon be changed on SEC and stock listing websites. Our stock trading symbol GRWC will remain the same.

Introduction of its new headquarters to be located in Henderson, Nevada. Formal announcement with new contact information to be released at a later date.

Grow partnership formed with a cutting-edge technology company Bombshell Software to help GRWC create a new website and develop propriety software solutions.

During the meeting, Bonnette stated that Grow is implementing new systems and processes to streamline operations. He also noted the company plans to re-launch the corporate website and logo at a new URL.

Bonnette concluded the meeting by saying, “I believe that these initiatives will help us to keep shareholders better informed. Our industry is still in its infancy, and that we have the opportunity to be an industry leader on several fronts. We are committed as a management team to increasing long-term shareholder value and look forward to a bright future.”

About: Grow Condos Inc.: Grow Condos Inc is a publicly traded company listed under the symbol GRWC. Grow Condos owns and manages the following properties: a 15,000-square foot secure, turn-key warehouse in Eagle Point, Oregon where growers lease space; the Smoke On The Water 420 friendly campground located in Lake Selmac, Oregon; and a property in Eugene, Oregon. The company is expanding into providing the best professional technology and financial services support for growers and beyond.

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Grow Condos Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy.

The words may," "would,""will,""expect,""estimate,""can,""believe,""potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Condos Inc. ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Condos Inc. filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or the company's website.

Grow Condos, Inc www.growcondos.com 541-879-0504