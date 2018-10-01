GrowGeneration Corp : GrowGeneration Corp. to Present Thursday October 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM at the OTCQX(R) Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG), today announced that it will be presenting at the OTCQX® Virtual Investor Conference on October 4, 2018, featuring US-based issuers traded on the OTCQX Best Market.

The Company's CEO and President, Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman will be presenting live as well as conducting a question and answer session immediately following the presentation. The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.

OTC Markets Group has sponsored several OTCQX Virtual Conferences and, to date, over 100 companies have participated. Previous conferences have reached over 1,000 retail and institutional investors. This OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference is made possible through OTC Markets Group Inc. in collaboration with Issuer Direct.

Presentation Date: Thursday October 4, 2018

Presentation Time: 9:00 AM

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGeneration Corp. (''GrowGen'') owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 19 stores, which includes 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 1 location in Las Vegas, 1 location in Washington, 3 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island and 1 location in Oklahoma. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major legalized cannabis states. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2020 the market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 32%.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as ''look forward,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''building,'' or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html, and on our website, at: https://growgeneration.com.

SOURCE: GrowGeneration Corp.