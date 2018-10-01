Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  GrowGeneration Corp    GRWG

GROWGENERATION CORP (GRWG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GrowGeneration Corp : GrowGeneration Corp. to Present Thursday October 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM at the OTCQX(R) Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:40pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX: GRWG), today announced that it will be presenting at the OTCQX® Virtual Investor Conference on October 4, 2018, featuring US-based issuers traded on the OTCQX Best Market.

To register, please visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/agenda/otc

The Company's CEO and President, Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman will be presenting live as well as conducting a question and answer session immediately following the presentation. The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.

OTC Markets Group has sponsored several OTCQX Virtual Conferences and, to date, over 100 companies have participated. Previous conferences have reached over 1,000 retail and institutional investors. This OTCQX Virtual Investor Conference is made possible through OTC Markets Group Inc. in collaboration with Issuer Direct.

To register, please visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/agenda/otc. Pre-registration is suggested to save time. There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

Presentation Date: Thursday October 4, 2018
Presentation Time: 9:00 AM
Register today: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/agenda/otc

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About GrowGeneration Corp.:

GrowGeneration Corp. (''GrowGen'') owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGen has 19 stores, which includes 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in California, 1 location in Las Vegas, 1 location in Washington, 3 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island and 1 location in Oklahoma. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. Our mission is to own and operate GrowGeneration branded stores in all the major legalized cannabis states. Management estimates that roughly 1,000 hydroponic stores are in operation in the U.S. By 2020 the market is estimated to reach over $23 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 32%.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as ''look forward,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''building,'' or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html, and on our website, at: https://growgeneration.com.

Connect:

Website: https://growgeneration.com
Facebook: GrowGenerationCorp
Twitter: @GrowGenOK
Instagram: Growgeneration_corp

SOURCE: GrowGeneration Corp.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROWGENERATION CORP
03:40pGROWGENERATION CORP : GrowGeneration Corp. to Present Thursday October 4, 2018 a..
AC
09/27GROWGENERATION : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/20GROWGENERATION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of..
AQ
09/11GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/29Canada Leads the Way as North America Embraces a Diverse Cannabis and Hemp In..
AQ
08/28GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/22As Senate Brings Legal Change, Hemp Offers Hope for American Farmers
AQ
08/14GROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/14GROWGENERATION CORP : GrowGeneration Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/24GROWGENERATION : Santa Rosa Hydroponics zold to Colorado retail chain GrowGenera..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21The Best 'Pick And Shovel' Plays Of Cannabis (Part II) 
09/17GrowGeneration acquires HeavyGardens.com 
08/14GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/14Growgeneration reports Q2 results 
07/17THE BAK PORTFOLIO : Canadian Weed Is Legal And The Green Rush Has Begun 
Chart GROWGENERATION CORP
Duration : Period :
GrowGeneration Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Lampert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Salaman President & Director
Joseph Prizivalli Chief Operating Officer
Monty Robert Lamirato Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Aiello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWGENERATION CORP6.97%0
NUTRIEN LTD0.00%35 554
YARA INTERNATIONAL6.11%13 412
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS27.97%12 554
MOSAIC CO26.58%12 439
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%11 979
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.