Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Growlife Inc    PHOT

GROWLIFE INC

(PHOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrowLife, Inc. Schedules Investor Conference Call for March 11, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 12:52pm EST

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that GrowLife has scheduled an investor conference call for 4:30 PM eastern standard time on Monday, March 11, 2019.

GrowLife CEO, Marco Hegyi, will provide updates on last year’s organizational and financial highlights, recent developments and discuss the goals for the Company in 2019.

In addition, interested parties have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM eastern standard time on Friday, March 8th, 2019.  Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call.  Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157
Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available at https://smallcapvoice.com/phot shortly after the call has concluded. 

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact: 
CMW Media
Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600
cassandra@cmwmedia.com
www.cmwmedia.com
Investor Relations Contact:
info@growlifinc.com
206-483-0059

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of GrowLife, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond GrowLife, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. 

photlogo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROWLIFE INC
12:52pGrowLife, Inc. Schedules Investor Conference Call for March 11, 2019
GL
02/20GROWLIFE, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sa..
AQ
02/19GrowLife, Inc. Announces Retirement of Over One-Half Billion Shares
GL
02/14Uptick Newswire Hosts Growlife, Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Thei..
GL
02/13GrowLife, Inc. Deepens Financial Bench with Appointment of Foday Deen as Corp..
GL
02/12GrowLife, Inc. Announces Exhibition at Cannabis Industry's Leading Trade Conf..
GL
01/31GROWLIFE, INC. CEO TO SPEAK ON Y20 S : Cannabis Panel Hosted by the Association ..
AQ
01/30GROWLIFE, INC. CEO TO SPEAK ON Y20 S : Cannabis Panel Hosted by the Association ..
GL
01/24GROWLIFE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition..
AQ
01/16GROWLIFE : Hires National Sales Director Brian Knight to Expand Sales Program fo..
AQ
More news
Chart GROWLIFE INC
Duration : Period :
Growlife Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Hegyi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Scott Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Katherine McLain Independent Director
Thom Kozik Independent Director
Darrenc Erasmus Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWLIFE INC19.29%0
DEERE & COMPANY9.48%52 473
TORO CO22.71%7 279
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.54%1 136
LINDSAY CORPORATION-3.61%997
TITAN MACHINERY INC.48.14%427
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.