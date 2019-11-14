Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Grown Rogue International Inc    GRIN   CA39986R1064

GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC

(GRIN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/13 02:50:30 pm
0.12 CAD   -4.00%
08:35aGrown Rogue Announces Issuance of Shares
NE
10/02GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Issuance of Shares
AQ
10/01GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Achieves Record Breaking Gross Margin in 3rd Quarter 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grown Rogue Announces Issuance of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:35am EST

Medford, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN) (OTC Pink: GRUSF) ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today that the Company issued a total of 1,058,750 common shares to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company as compensation for services previously provided to the Company. The above mentioned common shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.21 per share and are subject to a four month hold period expiring on March 15, 2020.

Insiders of the Company received an aggregate of 1,015,000 common shares of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN) (OTC Pink: GRUSF) is a vertically‐integrated, multi‐state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to "enhance experiences" through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning cultivation team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from "seed to experience". The Grown Rogue family of products includes sungrown and indoor premium flower, patented nitrogen sealed pre‐rolls along with chocolate edibles featuring a partnership with world‐renowned chocolatier.

Subscribe to Grown Rogue investor news alerts.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking information or forward‐looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com or contact:

Obie Strickler
Chief Executive Officer obie@grownrogue.com

Jacques Habra
Chief Strategy Officer jacques@grownrogue.com

Investor Relations Desk Inquiries invest@grownrogue.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49736


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL
08:35aGrown Rogue Announces Issuance of Shares
NE
10/02GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Issuance of Shares
AQ
10/01GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Achieves Record Breaking Gross Margin in 3rd Quarter..
AQ
07/22GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Issued Patent for Nitrogen Sealed Pre-Rolls
AQ
07/03GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Second Quarter Revenue Increases Sixfold Year-over-Y..
AQ
05/13Grown Rogue Talks Growth Strategy in Exclusive Interview -- CFN Media
NE
05/09GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC : . Delivers Record Sales in April Boosted by Bulk..
AQ
05/07GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC : . Announces Closing of Convertible Debenture Pri..
AQ
04/05GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Issuance of Stock Options and Shares
AQ
04/02GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL : Reports 388% Growth First Quarter F2019
AQ
More news
Chart GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Grown Rogue International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
J. Obie Strickler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abhilash Patel Director
Stephen Mark Gledhill Director
Dave Aldersebaes Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROWN ROGUE INTERNATIONAL INC-66.22%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-30.57%6 422
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-1.78%5 272
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-30.53%3 643
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 221
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%2 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group